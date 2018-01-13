Liberty Quote
From each according to his ability; to each according to his needs— Marx
-
Recent Comments
- notafan on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- mareeS on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- stackja on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- stackja on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Top Ender on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- mareeS on Expletive undeleted
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Caveman on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- BorisG on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Top Ender on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Pete of Perth on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Ubique on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Sinclair Davidson on Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- BorisG on Think before we get rid of the monarchy
- Oh come on on Expletive undeleted
- BorisG on Think before we get rid of the monarchy
- BorisG on Think before we get rid of the monarchy
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: January 10, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: January 13, 2018
- Expletive undeleted
- Think before we get rid of the monarchy
- Why don’t you Google it?
- Lessons in Morality From Hollywood
- Snowy 2: the policy of despair
- How do you deal with people who know all the answers before they hear the questions?
- Wednesday Forum: January 10, 2018
- Inventing benefits from regulations reducing farmers’ use of water
- Poverty sweater US$400. Hypocrisy priceless.
- Oprah for President!
- David Leyonhjelm on Future Submarines
- Is socialism obsolete?
- Lies. Damned Lies. Statistics. ABC.
- Barely 2 weeks into the year
- Straight talk on Palestine in the UN Human Rights Council
- Though this be madness, yet there is method in ’t
- Just Disgraceful
- Monday Forum: January 8, 2018
- Donald Trump is a genius
- Dan Mitchell on the descent into Hell in Venezuela
- “Lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist”
- Open Forum: January 6, 2018
- So who has the scariest biggest red button after all?
- Amazing. Migrants boost crime rates in Germany
- Antonin Scalia
- Frydenberg falling short in his attempts to defray regulatory-induced energy costs
- Economic theory and junk science
- Government and Transport Technology
- Musical interlude
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: January 13, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Eleventy.
Trump’s use of the description “shithole” seems to be more fake news.
I declare this thread a sanctuary from sh!tholes
Aha!
In a different timezone so all mine!
Hello? Hello?
Where’s everyone’s gone?
Stop sleeping you slackers! Sleeping is for weaklings!
hi there
Sux
Sivin
Ate
Nein
Tin…
…ear
May your Saturday be a fine one, all. Good evening and goodnight.
Just need to take gin or bourbon along now:
The discovery of a mountain of frozen water lying just under the surface of Mars has been hailed by scientists as game-changer for exploration of the Red Planet.
The abundant supply of ice could help sustain a human colony, and may even be an indicator of alien life.
Ben Garrison.
A.F. Branco.
Below this graphic on his Twitter feed, A.F. Branco has reposted this from 2012.
Michael Ramirez #1.
Michael Ramirez #2.
Henry Payne.
Glenn McCoy.
We have built some interesting places over the years, but now in our twilightish times we are encountering weirdtape.
We have owned our beachside property, we have done nice reasonable things over 42yrs to make it into our habitable space, and now we wish to extend within our boundaries to accommodate our daughter above my husband’s art studio built in 1981.
Newcastle Council is trying to classify it as a granny flat, with all sorts of planning caveats plus a $10,000 upfront fee, while we are saying it is an extension of existing family space within the boundaries of our land.
We will win win, but how about unnecessary lawfare and the encroachment on private property rights that do not affect neighbours?
someone might like to point this out to yammue