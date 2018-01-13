Open Forum: January 13, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, January 13, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to Open Forum: January 13, 2018

  2. Ubique
    #2608561, posted on January 13, 2018 at 3:03 am

    Trump’s use of the description “shithole” seems to be more fake news.

  3. Pete of Perth
    #2608562, posted on January 13, 2018 at 3:03 am

    I declare this thread a sanctuary from sh!tholes

  4. Top Ender
    #2608563, posted on January 13, 2018 at 3:09 am

    Aha!

    In a different timezone so all mine!

    Hello? Hello?

    Where’s everyone’s gone?

    Stop sleeping you slackers! Sleeping is for weaklings!

  12. EvilElvis
    #2608573, posted on January 13, 2018 at 3:45 am

    May your Saturday be a fine one, all. Good evening and goodnight.

  13. Top Ender
    #2608574, posted on January 13, 2018 at 3:52 am

    Just need to take gin or bourbon along now:

    The discovery of a mountain of frozen water lying just under the surface of Mars has been hailed by scientists as game-changer for exploration of the Red Planet.

    The abundant supply of ice could help sustain a human colony, and may even be an indicator of alien life.

  14. stackja
    #2608575, posted on January 13, 2018 at 4:00 am

    Top Ender
    #2608574, posted on January 13, 2018 at 3:52 am

    David MacLean

  17. Tom
    #2608578, posted on January 13, 2018 at 4:04 am

    Below this graphic on his Twitter feed, A.F. Branco has reposted this from 2012.

  18. stackja
    #2608579, posted on January 13, 2018 at 4:04 am

    Japan to curb asylum seekers’ right to work from Monday
    Reuters Staff

    TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will limit asylum seekers’ right to work from Monday, making changes to its refugee system that are likely to swell the numbers of those in detention centers, the justice ministry said, prompting refugee groups to flag humanitarian concerns.

    The move to tighten one of the developed world’s toughest refugee systems, which accepted just ten during the period from January to September last year, is a bid to clamp down on what Japan views as a system of back-door immigration.

  23. mareeS
    #2608584, posted on January 13, 2018 at 4:14 am

    We have built some interesting places over the years, but now in our twilightish times we are encountering weirdtape.

    We have owned our beachside property, we have done nice reasonable things over 42yrs to make it into our habitable space, and now we wish to extend within our boundaries to accommodate our daughter above my husband’s art studio built in 1981.

    Newcastle Council is trying to classify it as a granny flat, with all sorts of planning caveats plus a $10,000 upfront fee, while we are saying it is an extension of existing family space within the boundaries of our land.

    We will win win, but how about unnecessary lawfare and the encroachment on private property rights that do not affect neighbours?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *