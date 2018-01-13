The four horsemen of the current apocalypse

Posted on 10:22 am, January 13, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Wolfgang Kasper at the Mannkal-IPA conference on Western Civilization. Two wear red and two wear green: the revival of Marxism, the Welfare State, Environmental Fundamentalism and Islam.

The horsemen used to be Pestilence, War, Famine and Death.

For nerds. A heap of stuff about the original horses.

7 Responses to The four horsemen of the current apocalypse

  1. André M.
    #2608709, posted on January 13, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Red and green?
    But I thought Black was the new black?

    Fun question: What sound do these horses make as they approach?

  2. Sparkle Motion
    #2608742, posted on January 13, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Thank you for posting that, a very interesting watch and listen for someone with a limited exposure to many of those themes. Really impressive scholarship in setting the scene with the historical context for values and the origins of different approaches to civilization.

  3. Aqinas
    #2608756, posted on January 13, 2018 at 11:32 am

    You forget mass immigration

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2608768, posted on January 13, 2018 at 11:43 am

    The four horsepersons of the Apocalypse in Good Omens were awesome.
    The other four horsepersons too especially when they, whilst riding their Harleys, faceplanted into a huge pile of fish at 100 mph.

    I’m not sure of what I think about the upcoming Amazon miniseries, but David Tennant as Crawley is an excellent casting. 😀

  5. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2608835, posted on January 13, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    The communist u.n. , islamofasciscism ,the gangrenes ,and the stupid left with their meeja mates Looks ]like a good Quaddie to me . The left include turnbull and co.

  6. Tel
    #2608867, posted on January 13, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    The rider of the black horse: price inflation.

  7. iain russell
    #2608890, posted on January 13, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Unbelievably I had just read this http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-01-13/the-pivotal-1977-exam-that-changed-china-forever/9313814, before I read Cat. ‘Unbelievably’ because it was published on the Australian Bolshevik Collective. Perhaps Maoism is now passe and another truer form of Marxist mass murder , mass deprivation and mass starvation is the meme de jour.

