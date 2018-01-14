Equal pay for all!!

Still reeling from its double standards on tolerating child rape by some males, lewd semi-forced sex by others and the odd bit of hanky panky by almost everyone, Hollywood is now embroiled in self-abasement over the discrepancy in pay between men and women.
Talent Agency represents both Michael Wahlberg and co-star Michelle Williams. The agency managed to negotiate a $1.5 million fee for the former and nothing for the latter in re-shooting All the Money in the World, (itself a costly action necessitated by Kevin Spacey being sacked in the afterglow of the Weinstein revelations).
This has brought much soul searching and led Mr Wahlberg to donate his fee (and Talent Agency to contribute $500,000) to Times Up, a lobby that is involved in hunting men who earn too much in the industry and seeking more pay for women.
Mr Wahlberg, last year’s highest paid actor declared, “I 100% support the fight for fair pay.” Well good on him!
While he’s at it he should seek to lower the discrepancy between what his female co-star the lighting guy earns. Or perhaps there ought to be a schedule of earnings for all films: for example, the lead guy/gall/LGBTQWERTY gets 2 units, the director 1.9, the gaffer 1.2 and the make up person 1. It should be the same for all movies
As a matter of fact I want to extend the case wider. For example, all seafood should receive the same price – it is simply not fair that crab should sell for $3 per kg while squid is $33 and prawn an obscene $150. Am analysing what should be the right price and how to ensure an adequate supply of the more popular fishmeat and avoid an abundance of the less popular. Will let you know when I work out the answer.
Meanwhile am off to see Darkest Hour – perhaps Winston Churchill can offer me enlightenment.
Did Mark change his name to Michael to hide his money or his embarrassment?
Some will call him a cuck but to give away $1.5M should get him $15-20M for 2018.
A good investment for him.
Still It brings the end of Western civilisation one step closer.
This actually has nothing to do with equal pay – just a tragic bust in the virtue signalling department.
Apparently when the re-shoot was announced to excise scenes played by the non-person formerly known as Kevin Spacey, most of the cast, including Michelle Williams, agreed to do the job for nothing, because virtue.
Except Mark Wahlberg – who required $1.5 million for his 10 days work.
When he was sprung as insufficiently virtuous, Wahlberg’s people hedged to save his career by devising the equal pay story as a cover to allow him to double down on the virtue.
As a side note, Christopher Plummer who filled in was nominated for a Golden Globe award for not being Kevin Spacey.
Hollywood is clearly a shithole nearing the end of its logical life.
That was Hitchcock, the finest director evah IMHO, a complete craftsman-artist.
Nowadays they could all be replaced by CGI animated characters and no-one would know the difference except they would probably be better and cheaper.
They have been replaced by CGI characters!
But we could go a little further into left field and suggest that Oprah should equalise her wealth with her fellow males just to show that men and women are equal rather than women being superior!
I think we are a bout to see a resurgence of Gilbert and Sullivan soon with the aspirations of Comic Oprah!
Who really cares what these actors do or think. In reality they contribute little, if anything, of value to the real world! Probably impossible to find anyone in Hollywood these days that isn’t a virtue signalling wanker or wankeress – any that don’t go along with the lefty double speak are either marginalised or have kept their head down and said nothing.
Equal percentages of box office for all of cast and crew.