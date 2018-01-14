Equal pay for all!!

Still reeling from its double standards on tolerating child rape by some males, lewd semi-forced sex by others and the odd bit of hanky panky by almost everyone, Hollywood is now embroiled in self-abasement over the discrepancy in pay between men and women.

Talent Agency represents both Michael Wahlberg and co-star Michelle Williams. The agency managed to negotiate a $1.5 million fee for the former and nothing for the latter in re-shooting All the Money in the World, (itself a costly action necessitated by Kevin Spacey being sacked in the afterglow of the Weinstein revelations).

This has brought much soul searching and led Mr Wahlberg to donate his fee (and Talent Agency to contribute $500,000) to Times Up, a lobby that is involved in hunting men who earn too much in the industry and seeking more pay for women.

Mr Wahlberg, last year’s highest paid actor declared, “I 100% support the fight for fair pay.” Well good on him!

While he’s at it he should seek to lower the discrepancy between what his female co-star the lighting guy earns. Or perhaps there ought to be a schedule of earnings for all films: for example, the lead guy/gall/LGBTQWERTY gets 2 units, the director 1.9, the gaffer 1.2 and the make up person 1. It should be the same for all movies

As a matter of fact I want to extend the case wider. For example, all seafood should receive the same price – it is simply not fair that crab should sell for $3 per kg while squid is $33 and prawn an obscene $150. Am analysing what should be the right price and how to ensure an adequate supply of the more popular fishmeat and avoid an abundance of the less popular. Will let you know when I work out the answer.

Meanwhile am off to see Darkest Hour – perhaps Winston Churchill can offer me enlightenment.