If there is 1 expression Spartacus would be more than happy to never hear ever every again, that would be “fair share of tax”. What the hell is a fair share of tax?

Spartacus is a citizen, a net tax paying citizen. He does not use more of the roads or schools or hospitals or police than the average citizen. Why is not a “fair share of tax” an equal amount per citizen? You know, like a per-capital poll tax. It is just as fair as the currently progressive protection racket currently run.

But in as much as government provided healthcare gives every busybody licence to meddle in everyone else’s eating and drinking choices, it seems the subjective concept of “fair share of tax” gives licence to busybodies to meddle in other’s financial affairs.

Step up to the microphone Professor Richard Holden from the University of NSW. Writing in today’s Australian Financial Review, Professor Holden is advocating for the elimination of cash from the Australian economy. In his contribution, How to Make Australia Cashless by 2020, Professor Holden writes:

First, the government could abolish the $100 bill by the end of 2018. That’s plenty of time for people holding such bills to deposit them at a bank. That represents about 46 per cent of the $73.6 billion of outstanding Australian banknotes. 2019 could be the year retirement year for the $50 bill. That’s another 47 per cent gone. In 2020 we can mop up the small change.

And Bob’s your uncle. Your uncle who also works for the ATO and knows where you live and how you spend every single cent of your money.

Professor Holden also writes that going cashless:

could generate more than $5 billion in free tax revenue for the Commonwealth.

Now Spartacus does not really know what “free tax revenue” is, but giving more money to the Commonwealth to spend on more rubbish at the expense of everyone’s privacy is not really free or for that matter a positive public policy outcome.

And the vehicle proposed by Professor Holden to permit the elimination of cash ….. it is the New Payment Platform (NPP) as written about in this very context by your’s truly only and barely 2 weeks ag0 (maybe Professor Holden is a Cat?).

Professor Holden notes that the NPP is “supported by the RBA and 12 other founding financial institutions” who, would you be surprised, have a vested interest in the economy going cashless. You know who else has a vested interest? Those making a living off the tax payer, you know like public university professors. But be that as it may.

As Spartacus has written before. Not only will going cashless be a crime against citizen freedom through the massive intrusion of privacy, but going cashless will be the wet dream of all the Keynesian profligates because of the ability of the government to enforce negative interest rates.

At the moment, if interest rates go close enough to zero or even negative, then punters will withdraw their money and hold it in cash. No such luxury in a cashless economy. That $10,000 of virtual fiat currency is no worth only $9,500. Sorry, but the government needed to build another internet revolution. The NBN Mark 1 was not fast or expensive enough.

Now ISHO (in Spartacus’ Humble Opinion), Professor Holden is often a sensible contributor to policy debates, but for this effort, Professor Holden deserves to be voted off the island. The tribe has spoken.

