If there is 1 expression Spartacus would be more than happy to never hear ever every again, that would be “fair share of tax”. What the hell is a fair share of tax?
Spartacus is a citizen, a net tax paying citizen. He does not use more of the roads or schools or hospitals or police than the average citizen. Why is not a “fair share of tax” an equal amount per citizen? You know, like a per-capital poll tax. It is just as fair as the currently progressive protection racket currently run.
But in as much as government provided healthcare gives every busybody licence to meddle in everyone else’s eating and drinking choices, it seems the subjective concept of “fair share of tax” gives licence to busybodies to meddle in other’s financial affairs.
Step up to the microphone Professor Richard Holden from the University of NSW. Writing in today’s Australian Financial Review, Professor Holden is advocating for the elimination of cash from the Australian economy. In his contribution, How to Make Australia Cashless by 2020, Professor Holden writes:
First, the government could abolish the $100 bill by the end of 2018. That’s plenty of time for people holding such bills to deposit them at a bank. That represents about 46 per cent of the $73.6 billion of outstanding Australian banknotes. 2019 could be the year retirement year for the $50 bill. That’s another 47 per cent gone. In 2020 we can mop up the small change.
And Bob’s your uncle. Your uncle who also works for the ATO and knows where you live and how you spend every single cent of your money.
Professor Holden also writes that going cashless:
could generate more than $5 billion in free tax revenue for the Commonwealth.
Now Spartacus does not really know what “free tax revenue” is, but giving more money to the Commonwealth to spend on more rubbish at the expense of everyone’s privacy is not really free or for that matter a positive public policy outcome.
And the vehicle proposed by Professor Holden to permit the elimination of cash ….. it is the New Payment Platform (NPP) as written about in this very context by your’s truly only and barely 2 weeks ag0 (maybe Professor Holden is a Cat?).
Professor Holden notes that the NPP is “supported by the RBA and 12 other founding financial institutions” who, would you be surprised, have a vested interest in the economy going cashless. You know who else has a vested interest? Those making a living off the tax payer, you know like public university professors. But be that as it may.
As Spartacus has written before. Not only will going cashless be a crime against citizen freedom through the massive intrusion of privacy, but going cashless will be the wet dream of all the Keynesian profligates because of the ability of the government to enforce negative interest rates.
At the moment, if interest rates go close enough to zero or even negative, then punters will withdraw their money and hold it in cash. No such luxury in a cashless economy. That $10,000 of virtual fiat currency is no worth only $9,500. Sorry, but the government needed to build another internet revolution. The NBN Mark 1 was not fast or expensive enough.
Now ISHO (in Spartacus’ Humble Opinion), Professor Holden is often a sensible contributor to policy debates, but for this effort, Professor Holden deserves to be voted off the island. The tribe has spoken.
Rail, Tar, Feathers!
Mandy Rice-Davies, often mis-quoted: “Well, they would say that, wouldn’t they?”
Unfortunately, the cashless society will happen, but what are the unintended consequences? I suspect that there are many that these promoters have not foreseen.
I think the local population will say why should we buy what Holden is selling when we can get a better “vehicle” from overseas? Good luck, Professor, tracking Bitcoin and all its progeny.
Prof Holden has probably had a very hard childhood (with a name like his) … remove cash from the economy and we should see a big uptick in the barter economy (though the ATO has ways of taxing that too).
Cash is fundamental to the economy, and while there might be an adjustment to what denominations are available, cash should always be a method for the exchange of value. It should be up the individual whether or not they use cash, credit card, cheque or bank transfer for their transactions – that the banks make available “safer” methods of transfer is a good thing, but cash should remain a part of the economic exchange mechanisms available to us all.
The very reason some entitled dill at UNSW says we should do away with cash is more justification for cash to be retained as a key part of our economy.
FYI In 2016, the RBA released a report, which said in its introduction:
I think that cash is safe for the moment, but we must stay vigilant lest people like Richard Holden get their way.
Fortunately, this is one case where having politicians of dubious morals works to our advantage – they are shonky enough to realise that this would also hamper their efforts at rorting the system, and so it won’t get up. Furthermore, the most generous political “donors” also feel the same way, so even any honest politician (do we have any? Anyone? Bueller…) might feel pressure to prevent it from people whose advise and donations are hard to ignore.
Worst case, IMO, is “cashless” (ie, cards etc) but with anonymous “cash” cards available. If not, I can see a lot of bodies moving to block-chain currencies…
Not sure I want to go crypto currencies.
But $US, gold, diamonds etc, count me in!
Bitcoin, Dash, Monero, PivX, Litecoin, etc etc etc…..
Would it be along the lines of proportional to how much tax one has paid?
Hahaha what an evil suggestion…. must be some type of phobic.
And as suggested before, we can just switch to using US dollars if Australian notes are canned. President Trump will be happy to help out.
bemused;
“The propensity of Man to truck and trade.” comes to mind.
The market will find a way, of that I am 100% sure.
What the hell is a “fair share “ of tax?
For those living off your taxes, the answer is always simply “more “.
Making me an unsecured creditor of a private company that just happens to have bank in its name, us not the same as paying me Aystralian legal tender.
And that is what i tell the galahs that turn up with an overseas platinum bells an whistkes card. Pay me a dollar more or 2,5% whichever is greater.
Or pay me with money.
Even worse are the intended consequences. This basically removes the last line of defence for citizens against a spendthrift (or worse, malicious) government.
That I don’t know, especially if these systems aren’t adopted by all countries.
What’s to stop one using an offshore banking facility that doesn’t subscribe to Australia’s requirements and for them to hold your assets, but at the same time allowing you to use it’s credit/debit facilities for purchases? I think this is already feasible, but may become mainstream.
Or will the Australian government restrict your choices as to where you hold your legally obtained assets and how they are accessed?
bemused;
Faaark Me!
That’s a tough decision to make!
The obvious enthusiasm of the Australian banks to minimise, if not entirely eliminate, cash transactions is monumentally shortsighted.
If cash goes, or is reduced to a very marginal role, then what do we really need those widely loathed and mistrusted Australian banks for? – the likes of Apple, Google and Amazon are much better liked by most of the punterariat, and are much, much better at customer relations, and in creating appealing and user-friendly online presences. They also happen to be much bigger, stronger businesses which are somewhat more likely to be able to get access (should they want it) to the wholesale international funds which our banks rely on for their carry-trade lending activities. So if cash goes, the international giants could clean up in a world where an extensive branch network was no longer necessary to run a mainstream banking business in Australia.
Clueless as they may be, the best protection might ultimately come from the political class – whatever they may say publicly, there should sufficient numbers in both major parties who realise that significant numbers of their supporters, and potential swing-vote supporters, would be very unhappy with any government which tried to get rid of cash.