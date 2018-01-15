In praise of safe spaces

Fortunately I recently stumbled upon the last safe space in Sydney’s inner west for the grumpy old white male. It’s a watering hole with a splendid view of a cement works and architecture that wouldn’t look out of place in a communist leader’s mausoleum. It’s no place for snowflakes, full of salt of the earth types, old salts from the nearby wharves and the occasional outburst of salty language. Here everybody’s truth is heard, considered and roundly jeered.

The beer is cold, the lamb is rare, the racing and the cricket are always on the television and the clink of glasses is punctuated by the whistle and thwack of dart on board. Everyone’s a winner, baby, that’s no lie. In my safe space I am known as “the world’s greatest journalist”. My drinking companions are, in no particular order, “the world’s greatest and second greatest cleaners”, “the world’s greatest printer”, “the world’s greatest plumber”, a bloke who looks like Donald Trump and a revolving assortment of fishermen with calloused hands, sunbaked squints and all manner of tall tales on ice.

The only trigger warning is when an attractive female passes outside and the cry goes up. “Window one!” “Window two!” “Window three!”. I realise I should strenuously object to this crass objectification of women. I should also eat more vegetables and less red meat, sleep longer, meditate often and not sweat the small stuff. What I do is have another sip of my beer and wait for the next outrageous yarn to be spun.

Jason Gagliardi