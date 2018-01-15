In praise of safe spaces

Posted on 6:26 pm, January 15, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Fortunately I recently stumbled upon the last safe space in Sydney’s inner west for the grumpy old white male. It’s a watering hole with a splendid view of a cement works and architecture that wouldn’t look out of place in a communist leader’s mausoleum. It’s no place for snowflakes, full of salt of the earth types, old salts from the nearby wharves and the occasional outburst of salty language. Here everybody’s truth is heard, considered and roundly jeered.

The beer is cold, the lamb is rare, the racing and the cricket are always on the television and the clink of glasses is punctuated by the whistle and thwack of dart on board. Everyone’s a winner, baby, that’s no lie. In my safe space I am known as “the world’s greatest journalist”. My drinking companions are, in no particular order, “the world’s greatest and second greatest cleaners”, “the world’s greatest printer”, “the world’s greatest plumber”, a bloke who looks like Donald Trump and a revolving assortment of fishermen with calloused hands, sunbaked squints and all manner of tall tales on ice.

The only trigger warning is when an attractive female passes outside and the cry goes up. “Window one!” “Window two!” “Window three!”. I realise I should strenuously object to this crass objectification of women. I should also eat more vegetables and less red meat, sleep longer, meditate often and not sweat the small stuff. What I do is have another sip of my beer and wait for the next outrageous yarn to be spun.

Jason Gagliardi

This entry was posted in Libertarians don't live by argument alone. Bookmark the permalink.

20 Responses to In praise of safe spaces

  1. Confused Old Misfit
    #2610516, posted on January 15, 2018 at 6:30 pm

    That place should be a National Monument!

  2. Allan Charles
    #2610545, posted on January 15, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    And life goes on.

  3. MJ
    #2610555, posted on January 15, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    What do they think about Somalia and South Sudan?

  4. John Constantine
    #2610570, posted on January 15, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Sounds dangerously like fixated individuals, denying the right side of history.

    Obviously requires metadata surveillance and on property inspectors to enforce compliance with all regulations.

    Comrades.

    ( hope nobody rides their motorcycle there, a few bikes in the carpark and it could be raided as a clubhouse.)

  5. H B Bear
    #2610585, posted on January 15, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Done well to find anywhere in the inner west of Sydney that isn’t full of homosexuals and hipsters.

  6. Rabz
    #2610588, posted on January 15, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    LOL. Obviously not the Sir William Wallace (that was decades ago).

  7. Nick
    #2610612, posted on January 15, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    Any clues where it is Sinc? It sounds like it’s on the waterfront near the fish markets in Glebe.

  8. duncanm
    #2610621, posted on January 15, 2018 at 8:46 pm

    Any clues where it is Sinc? It sounds like it’s on the waterfront near the fish markets in Glebe.

    There’s a couple of places in Pyrmont which (fortunately) fit that bill.

    Corner of Harris and Bridge is a likely suspect.

    sounds like it needs research (pub crawl).

  10. Tator
    #2610626, posted on January 15, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    duncanm,
    sounds like an appropriate plan of action, speaking as the holder of a Masters Degree in Tavernology awarded by the Hall Committee of University Hall at Flinders Uni back in 1990. You could only earn the Masters after earning the Batchelors of Tav and Honours Degree of Tav. Each is held once a year in a 20 pub pub crawl in the CBD of Adelaide. The Batchelors requires just one standard drink at each pub, the Honours is skulling a South Australian Schooner of beer (otherwise known as a pot) at each pub, Masters is the third year and requires skulling a pot at each pub and at the last, a Jug of beer and keep it down. Some pretty horrible sights are seen out of many Masters candidates.

  11. Pickles
    #2610639, posted on January 15, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    White Bay Hotel. Neddy ran a bloke over there one day. Wool store men. Schooners of black.

  12. Cementafriend
    #2610656, posted on January 15, 2018 at 9:26 pm

    Sinclair, please look up the difference between cement and concrete. Cement is a binder. One can cement a friendship. Concrete is something that sets hard. Have you heard of concrete boots which are used by some not nice people from certain countrirs to silence opponents permanently and get rid of evidence. Concrete is slso the material from which the Gladsville bridge was constructed- the largest concrete bridge at the time in the eorld. The Pantheon in Roman still has the largest concrete dome in the eorld. Portland Cement is just one type of cement. The cement used by the Romans would these days be called hydraulic lime which sets under water. Roman cement was first used by the Greeks around 450 BC.

  13. Sinclair Davidson
    #2610672, posted on January 15, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Sinclair, please look up the difference between cement and concrete.

    Why?

  14. duncanm
    #2610692, posted on January 15, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    I think [email protected] has it.

    It’ll be new or old , though google street view says cheap jugs of VB and carlton.

    Reminds me of the 24 hour pub up the road from Uni digs.. pool tables, seedy cab drivers (and more), sticky carpet and cheap drinks.

    Safe spaces for the middle-and-later-aged male.

  15. Cementafriend
    #2610708, posted on January 15, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Sinclair, there is no cement works Sydney. The nearest is at Maldon about 80km or 50 miles away. However, most cement is now imported into NSW.
    Being an economist you should know that cement production is a lead indicator of growth and the position on the development curve. China produces about one kg per capita. Japan and South Korea went through a similar phase of close to 1kg per head. India and Indonesia have a long way to go. Vietnsm is now matching the growth of China.

  16. Roger
    #2610745, posted on January 15, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    In search of safe spaces

    Whereupon a metrosexual type stumbles upon a MUA pub & mistakes it for the real Australia.

    Get thee west of the Great Divide, man!

  17. Nick
    #2610800, posted on January 16, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Thanks [email protected], that’s the one I was thinking of.

  18. johanna
    #2610842, posted on January 16, 2018 at 2:16 am

    I stayed at the Star Hotel in Newcastle in 1974, the one immortalised by Cold Chisel.

    There were three bars. One was for wharfies, sailors and other working types. Another was a music venue aimed at the younger set, with the band playing on a portion of the large bar. A third was the haunt of gays and some of the ugliest trannies and drag queens I have ever seen.

    The music bar, where I hung out, was rowdy but policed by seven foot Islanders who rarely had to do more than politely escort people from the premises.

    As I was staying upstairs, the only solution for sleep was to drink myself into a semi-coma and then stagger upstairs and crash.

    Good times.

    When I see all those young people transfixed to their screens instead of enjoying life, I feel sad for them.

  19. Nerblnob
    #2610856, posted on January 16, 2018 at 3:48 am

    mistakes it for the real Australia.

    Real Australians don’t go to the pub anymore.

    And here comes minimum alcohol pricing, an exciting new prohibition:
    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-09-20/will-a-minimum-alcohol-price-make-any-difference/8964158

  20. Sinclair Davidson
    #2610868, posted on January 16, 2018 at 5:23 am

    Sinclair, there is no cement works Sydney.

    Why do you think I care if there is a cement works in Sydney or not? Maybe there was a cement works near the pub, maybe the author used poetic licence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *