Libertarian laughter and something for the WTF? file.

Some humour from Dan Mitchell, roving libertarian reporter. Reagan played the press for suckers using jokes. Interesting to compare and contrast with Trumpie.
More laughs provided by Jon Nova from some of the usual suspects. Stephen Hawking “send deniers to Mars!”
I think it is unarguable now that Stephen Hawking is not in control of his voice box and computer output.
Plainly some raving deep Green catastrophist has seized control of the machinery of his life and is making these wild pronouncements in his name.
Jo Nova.