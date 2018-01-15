Libertarian laughter and something for the WTF? file.

Posted on 10:48 am, January 15, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Some humour from Dan Mitchell, roving libertarian reporter. Reagan played the press for suckers using jokes. Interesting to compare and contrast with Trumpie.

Goddam birds!

More laughs provided by Jon Nova from some of the usual suspects. Stephen Hawking “send deniers to Mars!”

  1. Myrddin Seren
    #2610287, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Stephen Hawking “send deniers to Mars!”

    Stephen Hawking is supposed to know some physics.

    I think it is unarguable now that Stephen Hawking is not in control of his voice box and computer output.

    Plainly some raving deep Green catastrophist has seized control of the machinery of his life and is making these wild pronouncements in his name.

