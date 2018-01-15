Maybe people should get serious about nuclear weapons in the hands of North Korea and Iran

Nuclear War will come to us when someone starts a war on the West. They will attack us. And this is a very small taste of what it would be like, as we have just seen.
‘
Wouldn’t you want something done to make sure it doesn’t happen? Any thoughts on what that something might be? Any suggestions about who should do whatever it is that can be done? Who, in fact, is the only person who is actually trying to do something? Weakening the only government Americans have by Americans themselves does not seem like a sensible strategy for dealing with America’s enemies.
The answer involves the words, “You’re Fired!”
Regarding useless Hawaiian governor David Ige.
Regarding useless IAEA UN Nuclear Agency.
LOL… Accidentally pushed the wrong button…. Yeah righto.
China or some other actor spoofed their radar early warning system and it triggered a response…. Then somebody “pushed the wrong button”.
The Dems have been schlepping the ‘nuking of Hawaii’ bit for months to push the meme that Trump is endangering the world. First renaming and reinventing their tsunami warning system to the Nuclear Attack Alarm and now ‘accidentally’ triggering a warning to scare the shit out of people and convert a few more to the anti-Trump side.
It’s unlikely anyone spoofed anything except the Democrats.