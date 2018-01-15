Michael Rubin on Iran

For those Cats interested in what is going on in Iran, Spartacus commends the following podcast interview of Michael Rubin by Jonah Goldberg. Michael Rubin is:
a former Pentagon official whose major research areas are the Middle East, Turkey, Iran and diplomacy. Rubin instructs senior military officers deploying to the Middle East and Afghanistan on regional politics, and teaches classes regarding Iran, terrorism, and Arab politics on board deploying U.S. aircraft carrier.
The podcast can be found here. Subscription is also recommended.
Very much worth the listen. ISHO – In Spartacus’ Humble Opinion.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Why don’t you rail against Saudi Arabia, Mr Spartacus, for what they are doing to Yemen? They are actually destroying the country and the people. Has this slippped under your radar?
Neocons are such a type, one hardly needs to hear their actual words. I could just make up my own neocon expert. Let’s say… Jared Brzezinski, graduate of George Mason University, former editor of the Journal of Middle East Politics, worked in the Pentagon’s Crisis Anticipation and Management Group during the first term of George W. Bush and as a consultant for social media outreach during the first term of Barack Obama, author of “The Egyptian Threat: Why the Homeland of Mohammed Atta and the Muslim Brotherhood Needs Radical Reform”.
Try it, it’s fun!
Yes. It’s great fun to criticise content without reading or listening to it. There was no policy discussion in the podcast (other than the recommendation to not preemptively attack). It was more about history and politics.
And there was not any railing about anything.
Suggest also twitter feed of Cole Bunzel.