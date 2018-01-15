Michael Rubin on Iran

For those Cats interested in what is going on in Iran, Spartacus commends the following podcast interview of Michael Rubin by Jonah Goldberg. Michael Rubin is:

a former Pentagon official whose major research areas are the Middle East, Turkey, Iran and diplomacy. Rubin instructs senior military officers deploying to the Middle East and Afghanistan on regional politics, and teaches classes regarding Iran, terrorism, and Arab politics on board deploying U.S. aircraft carrier.

The podcast can be found here. Subscription is also recommended.

Very much worth the listen. ISHO – In Spartacus’ Humble Opinion.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus