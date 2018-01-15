Liberty Quote
In recent decades democracy has inflated its powers too soon, too far and too long.— Arthur Seldon
-
-
Monday Forum: January 15, 2018
Muddy?
2nd
Turd!
FORE!
Number 5 is alive.
Victorian Politicians want their hurt feelings to dominate the headlines rather than the problem that they refuse to admit exists.
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/latest-news/victoria-wants-national-crime-database/news-story/08a6099b5459356d617f4fe37b97baf8
Their ABC reports that a chicken was killed in a Geelong truck crash today, and many chickens are now crossing the road in the area.
Later they mention the driver was stable in hospital.
Save the chickens, Comrades.
Top Ten woo Hoo
Runs in still tucking in his shirt …
Runs into the room still tucking his shirt in…
Bakers dozen!
Which came first – the A.L.P.B.C. chicken, the taxpayer-funded totally unnecessary C.F.M.E.U.-constructed make-work highway, or the massive Centrelink Office on the other side?
Rounding out the dozen?
twenny up
Aww, crap.
Lucky thirteen.
Still shiny!! Top twenny.
New thread?
But we were just getting on to gardening on the old one!
I think you’ll find that if you look closely, the ALPBC chicken is actually a syphilis-ridden scrub turkey.
I recall being 18 once. It was a long time ago …
From old Fred:
Fed on a diet of roast meats, vegetables, dripping and cream. Wholesome in figure and mind, happy to pin their partners head between their legs in the bedroom yet absolute class and coyness otherwise. Not a tattoo or stubby in sight. *Sigh* I’m a man caught between eras…
tee hee…I misread that last word as “ears”.
Wow, IR. So your kid’s a BTC millionaire then. I have a friend who has 17BTC which he’s owned for 6 years. I laughed at him when he said they were his retirement funds. I guess he’s the one laughing now – assuming he cashes out soon. But he’s the kind of guy that thinks they’ll be worth six figure sums. I doubt it – but then again if you told me they’d be worth USD20,000 apiece, I would have told you you’re crazy.
On another matter, IR. I’d be keeping that info extremely private. I don’t know how your kid’s storing them, but just the knowledge that they might have millions of dollars’ worth of BTC lying around in cold storage somewhere would make them a robbery target.
Wow. Root bound seedlings. 🤔
Thanks Roger.
Bring it on dickheads.
Why it might be time to eradicate sex segregation in sports
LOL
I have prepared a world map on which I have proposed descriptive labels for about two dozen specific countries.
Attributed to
An Open Letter to President Trump
From the OT, tell me if I’m wrong:
The thing about Bitcoin (and other cryptos) is that they have a utility that’s unique amongst the various means of exchange – they are fungible internationally, one person can easily transact with another as long as both parties have an internet connection, and the transaction can be easily anonymised. Bitcoin is, as one observer quipped a few years ago, magical internet money.
Cryptos are so useful that, as the saying goes, someone would have to invent them if they didn’t already exist. This is why I don’t think they’re a bubble – BTC may be overvalued, but it probably won’t collapse and disappear any time soon. I first dabbled in BTC in late 2012, when I considered buying a BTC mining rig. But even then you’d spend more on electricity mining the stuff than what you could sell it for, and it was a massive, massive pain in the arse to sell back then. I think when I first became aware of BTC, it was a few hundred USD per coin. Over 2013 it climbed to USD1200/BTC before precipitously dropping to <USD100/BTC. Which I thought would be the end of it. But it wasn't. The recent neck-snapping spike from ~USD 2000 up to ~USD20,000* is bubble-ish and I'd certainly expect it to drop and perhaps drop colossally as it has done in the past. But I also expect it'll recover again and remain a viable currency indefinitely.
*when it hit the peaks, I started to kick myself for not buying a couple of grand's worth of BTC when it was dirt cheap. I'd be able to buy a house with it. But I stopped kicking myself when I realised that there is no way I would have held on to it all the way up to USD20,000/BTC – I probably would have dumped my holdings at USD1500, certain that it wasn't going to go any higher
Also (and again, tell me if I’m wrong
You all do realise that the date of Australia Day is probably going to change within a decade.
Just sayin’. Australia Day is looking like the next SJW target.
Fantastic interview. Everything you need to know on the subject.
If you don’t have time to watch it, save it.
https://youtu.be/flSYmWkp6Qk
Niece of Dr Martin Luther King Jr is supporting Trump
I think this Australia day target will only strengthen Australia day.
A lot of people do things like stick up Christmas lights they never used to worry about and make sure they go to Anzac day parades just because they are quietly seething at the minority Marxists.
There’s another non-story doing the rounds about Trump’s position on third world countries “splitting the bible belt”.
This sort of misrepresentation comes about not just through Trump Derangement, but through ignorance (wilful or neglectful) of the situation in various churches, which have not agreed with each other on many issues.
Do these ignoramuses think the Australian Baptists are just like the Uniting mob?
Do all the churches have the same outlook as Pastor Tilty of Gosford, who gets a regular run at Tim Blair’s.
Their ABC reports that a chicken was killed in a Geelong truck crash today, and many chickens are now crossing the road in the area.
Yes, yes, but did they explain why did the chickens cross the road?!?/
33rd Battalion A.I.F
Hope so, struth. I hoped the same thing about marriage, too. Thought people would see through the love is love bullshit and recognise it as the lefty powergrab it is. They didn’t – or at least not enough of them did.
With great interest I have been following the current push to have nicotine vaping or e-cigarettes, completely banned in Australia. Currently the legality is questionable, depending on who you talk to.
I believe that this technology could be beneficial for smokers, both in helping them to quit, and also reducing the harm caused by cigarettes, but unfortunately it appears that the AMA and the Cancer Council are very keen to prevent Australians from taking advantage of this technology.
Their various arguments against vaping range from “this will encourage children to smoke” to “we don’t know the long term health consequences of vaping”.
Apparently, the punishment for possessing vape juice which contain nicotine, are fines of up to $45,000 and/or 2 years in gaol!
Anecdotally, I have heard many stories of people using vapes to reduce their smoking, and even quit altogether. Personally, I have to think that vaping must be safer than smoking, as you’re not inhaling burnt particulate matter into your lungs.
And yet they voted for homo marriage. Go figure.
I’m with Oco; Australia Day will be gone within a decade.
Can someone tell me how all these Koala’s ended up with chlamydia ?
Breaking news: SLF accused of having sex with koalas.
Australia Day will be gone in a decade:We’ll put up the best fight we can though, ANZAC Day will be next, but we’ll be celebrating “Treaty Day” and the end of Ramadan, instead.
Yes, yes, but did they explain why did the chickens cross the road?!?/
They thought the bollards would protect them.
Can someone tell me how all these Koala’s ended up with chlamydia ?
Long-standing proximity to Year Zero filth.
I’m with Oco; Australia Day will be gone within a decade.
Sadly, I think so too. We aren’t a rebellious country. We’ll shrug our shoulders and say “Well, so long as they leave ANZAC Day alone…”
The bigger question is, after we become a republic, and Australia Day is declared a hate crime, what do we rename the country?
Current push on now that plastic bags are being canned, let’s ban takeaway coffee cups!
What is the environmental impact of a squished down, biodegradable takeaway cup compared to the manufacture and continual washing using say the water volume of said ‘keep cup’ each time you clean it, plus whatever chemical cleaning agent you use?
Fucking Greenies…
Doncha just love the ABC?
Renewable energy investment ‘bonanza’ is coming to Australia, experts say
I wonder which experts the ABC is saying this about?
Yep, the same experts who said our dams would never fill again. Those “experts”.
#firethemall
From the Oz. Jacquie Lambies successor has’t even been elected, yet he’s throwing his weight about, already? Way to go in winning votes!
Shitstania.
With containers, I go with the idea that the least mass is best.
The amount (weight) of hydrocarbon in a supermarket plastic bag is (to use a scientific term) bugger all.
SSM is different.
people didn’t think that through, they just thought who gives a rats arse.
Let ’em get married if they want, it doesn’t effect me.
But pushing against Anzac day and Christmas has only strengthened them.
I’m not saying I’m right with this, because these things rely on time.
Time for the brainwashed generations to become adults and the old to die off.
It’s purely percentages correlating to life expectancy once they control education.
But I reckon they are pushing too soon on some issues.
This is because the left live in an echo chamber and don’t really hear opposing opinions.
It all starts in the schools.
Have to love investment experts. Non-experts might wrongly conclude that anywhere willing to pay bazillions of desperation dollars to keep the lights on might quickly become “an attractive destination for large-scale batteries and renewable investment“.
It is safer than smoking but not entirely safe. They want to ban vaping because the tax is on tobacco products, not nicotine. Tis about money not health.
As bizarre as this sounds, I expect that sooner or later, we’ll have the rights of the not-yet-conceived being demanded.
Welcome to (my) country (not yours) bullshit already pays respect to future elders.
You really couldn’t make this shit up.
Although Ernie Dingo did.
I fixes it.
I’m not sure that Australia Day is so easy a change . The premise revolves around hurty feelings that are very different to quantify. Further, the day celebrates a real event that occurred, no airbrushing can ever remove it, it still occurred. Lastly, I think Australia Day has really become entrenched within the average community, a sort of raised finger salute to our betters. My only fear is that if the day does change, be very, very, scared about what it will celebrate.
Not entirely sure you ink works Jupes, but I found the article.
This is the end-game of two years of the MSM sports media talking up how great the wymminses footy/cricket etc is.
Large numbers of people now believe that wymminses could actually compete with men in physical sports and, when the occasional realist like Pat Cash calls bullshit, he is howled down as a sexist pig.
Even previously outspoken types like Warney gingerly tip-toe around this horseshit for fear that their lucrative commentary contracts might be terminated for mysogineeeee.
I agree … bring it on.
“you ink” = your link
Struth.
Just an hour ago, I was stunned when leaving my local pharmacy to see a sign at the entrance ‘acknowledging the traditional owners.’ Who’da thought they had an understanding of chemistry back then?
An inconvenient truth:
Australia’s national women’s soccer team the Matildas lose 7-0 to an under FIFTEENS boys’ side
Is there now any industry that is not captured by the left?
Any?
Actually, is there any industry left?
LOL. “Open and free.”
I’d prefer the stupid, jingoistic holiday abolished outright.
There’s God, family, daylight … and country.
And the critics have a point, like it or not. January 26 is a dumb date for the occasion because no ‘nation’ was founded or even conceived of on that day. The truth is the founding of the Federation is the proper date for an Australia Day but, alas, the Federation came into existence on New Year’s Day, 1901 – and that clash was impossible to counter. Interestingly, there have always been suggestions for an alternative date. The one I like is this:
They will change Australia Day to a Monday, so the proles get a long weekend.
This will be the sweetener to get people to go along to get along. The only hassle is that the fourth Monday in January might be the 26 some years.
If the retards who want Australia Day changed or abolished because genocide / hurty feelings how come they aren’t calling for the abolition or change of May Day (Labour Day)? The day that celebrates the mass-murdering actual multiple genocides of Socialism (Holodomor, Holocaust by the far-right of Socialism, Killing Fields, Maoicide of the Cultural Revolution, N Korea famine, etc. etc.).
Just imagine if there was a conservative leader in existence in this shithole with an actual fucking clue they would be running a campaign to abolish May Day.
But don’t worry everyone the revolution and backlash is just around the corner, yes that corner…over there, in the back of your fevered imagination.
Why yes, yes there is.
Reports on the midday news about the effect of electric and hybrid vehicles on the tax take (see excise) from fuel for road going vehicles.
The MSM and others are really so far behind the citizens of the Cat. Discussed years ago.
Can’t wait for the penny to drop that electric vehicles need to be recharged.
A 100mL bottle of pure GC grade nicotine is $387 in the Sigma-Aldrich catalogue. A cigarette contains about 10mg, so one bottle has enough nicotine for about 10,000 vapes.
Each cigarette is taxed at 70c. So one bottle of nicotine displaces ~$7,000 in tax. That means to collect the same amount of money from nicotine as from cigarettes the ATO would have to tax it at just over 1,900%. At over $70 a gram nicotine would immediately be more valuable than many illegal drugs…
One thing I can guarantee will never happen.
Australia day will never be celebrated on the first of Jan or on a day that celebrates that day.
That makes all victims , victims of the British right up to 1901.
We won’t be let off like that.
I liked BoN’s suggestion though. – from the OT
22nd August – the day that James Cook claimed the East coast for the British Crown – not an option then?
Another battle over symbols. Distracts us, intentionally or unintentionally, from the real challenges in improving aboriginal outcomes. I’m sick of this crap, the decades long failure to address aboriginal issues at the core preserves the corruption rampant in aboriginal funding and so keeps the vested interest groups on government payrolls.
Anne at 12.15. Great stuff on Trump and the deep state.
You are on fire today Anne!
And thanks to mh for the King tribute to Trumpie!!
Just after 12.15
Bruce of N @ 1:23pm.
That’s a keeper.
Worthy of its own post.
Wasn’t saying ‘sorry’ meant to have fixed all this ?
Wasn’t saying ‘sorry’ meant to have fixed all this ?
Does that work with your missus, Nick?
he he.
excellent.
Once the constitutional vandalism occurs, that will be a temporary reprieve for Australia Day. We’ll be too busy watching the $10million culturally appropriate fireworks on Recognition Day to think of what else we are about to lose.
Hey, what if Recognition Day just happened to fall on the 26th of January?
A long time ago, but chlamydia brings back memories of taking a dog to the vet in Wonthaggi. A photo on his wall had a koala patient flat out on the slab, with a mask and tubes going in and out. A chlamydia research team were using his surgery to investigate the problem on Phillip Island. One hunch they had, that it may be caused by stress, as the island’s koalas get considerable harassment from tourists , bothering about under their trees for photos and going ‘Awww Herbert, look at da pwetty face.’ The vet explained that French Island, not far distant, has few if any tourists, and a low incidence of the disease. No doubt science has moved on since then.
Koala chlamydia is a plot by Kiwi’s to take the attention off their proclivities.
The push will then be on for “Treaty Day.”
I just hope that Recognition Day sets in stone the Jonathan Thurston poem in the constitution.
This is what the ANZACs died for.
Trey Gowdy steps down from House Ethics Committee.
Oh nooo. I hope he’s not involved in the horrors.
The push will then be on for “Treaty Day.”
One things for sure, we’re not going to have “wheel invention day”.
Wasn’t saying ‘sorry’ meant to have fixed all this ?
From the heart.
The traditional money-receiving ceremony.
That welcome to country is possibly the worst thing to happen at an Australia sporting arena ever.
We all knew something was up with Trey Gowdy.
Ugh, why would Aborigines want to be sullied by a white construct such as money? (/sarc)
So would we still be required to put on Welcome to Country ceremonies for Infanticide Appreciation Week?
The first step in any revolution is to take control of the government radio, tv and media.
How do we takeover the ABC?
Ugh, why would Aborigines want to be sullied by a white construct such as money? (/sarc)
Will a Toyota Land Cruiser each suffice in lieu?
When did Australian newsreaders start calling missiles, miss’les ?
About the same time, perhaps, that that fey, gay, newsreader on SBS told us about a fairy overturning in India ?
Or was it when excited SSM couples had their sarah moaney ?
Ah, must go, I see play is about to commence on the santa court in Melbourne.
Hey, you kids ! Get off my lawn.
Badass of the week:
1. Rip your own leg off
2. Go to Maccas for a hamburger afterwards
I mentioned couple weeks ago the young magpie who got a chunk of carpet or something tangled up with one foot, which was how things stood yesterday as I hadn’t managed to catch it.
That kiddie has now arrived today and is hopping around collecting bits of mince. No carpet and no leg. The stump actually looks pretty good. I think the cloth stuff must have gotten hooked up on a branch somewhere, and in the struggle to get free the magpie twisted its leg right off at the knee-joint. Ow!
Smallpox-infected security blankets.
Fukkenthings not worth much when they break down.
In all seriousness rambler, control of the ABC can only take place by undermining its reputation and creating a distance between it and its supporters. It would not be a quick-fix, but the first task is to neuter the enablers.
Just have a lamb on a spit outside every ABC/SBS/Community Radio & Tvee station and office in Australia.
But of course you could just take out the Black Mountain transmission tower and Canberran politicians would be denied air time.
The Aboriginal Industry is the blackfella’s Oprah. YOU get a Landcruiser … and YOU get a Landcruiser …
Those intractable Soviets within the ABC, who run the joint, would be hard to eradicate. Street by street, house by house by house combat is always fraught with danger. And Ol’ Googles would be on a roof somewhere raining down withering fire.
There is an opinion piece in the AFR (originally from the Washington Post) that really gives it to Woody Allen.
http://www.afr.com/lifestyle/arts-and-entertainment/film-and-tv/woody-allens-careerlong-obsession-with-young-girls-20180105-h0dxfw
I think it is outside the paywall.
Let me know if anyone wants it posted in full.
Stephen Miller
@StephenMilIer
Jan 12
I just received an email from a Nigerian prince claiming that he cancelled my five million dollar check due to Trump’s disrespectful comments
towards his country.
There are (or were) about 300 different Aboriginal languages and dialects.
Not one of them has a word for “trade-in”.
When the Land Cruiser reaches the end of the lease the driver gets a brand spanking Federally funded new one and the old one gets passed to a relative.
The concept of return for trade-in value is culturally offensive.
There was one brudder a few years ago (name escapes me) who fell out with da mob and was drummed out of the Brownies for unauthorised transfer of vehicles. It must have been particularly galling that he was the only one out of hundreds to be pinged.
Best description of sh!thole places you could find.
Perhaps we could start a sh!thole index for Cats and yes Calli, I appreciate the lure of Pyramids and The Nile but truly consider your travel plans to Egypt.
Her ‘out take’
https://pjmedia.com/trending/top-10-shiholes-never-want-visit/
That Welcome to Country was just embarrassing.
What might be criteria one looks at in considering “investing” in a battery 5x as big as the largest in existence?
– extremely high average price
– unstable grid that needs sources of synchronous power and will pay for stabilisation reserve
– wild fluctuations in price, soaring over $10,000 and then dropping into negative territory
– inability to meet peak load
– massively distorting regulatory environment
– extremely lax EIS approvals for anything filled with toxic heavy metals as long as it contains the world “green”
– declining competition as existing low cost producers are bulldozed and not replaced
– subsidies and handouts
Conversely, what are some unattractive criteria that would make a place unsuitable for WBBs?
That Welcome to Country was just embarrassing.
Grown men acting like that.
Sad.
And you can stay AirBnB in them!
What could possibly go wrong?
AirBnB Will Invest $100,000 to Advertise Rentals in ‘Shithole Countries’
For the same reasons we are loved by Nigerian royalty looking for a safe haven for their money.
I can’t find it now (I blame twitter) but James Woods tweeted a story this morning about how Hillary’s brother was made a director of a gold & copper mine on Haiti.
IPA got it badly wrong when awarding 3rd place in the Nanny Awards to a suggestion that Gophers (aka Mobility Scooters) should be speed limited to 6kpm.
Gophers are meant to be a substitute for walking, not running, not driving or cycling, and the present speed capabilities of 15+kpm is far above walking speed.
Some riders, most even, accelerate to a running speed and barge through gaps between pedestrians where a walker never would, too often clipping a leg or two, and in one case at Gawler, SA, severely injuring a 5yo who was consequently hospitalised.
They are increasingly used by people whose car licence has been suspended for DUI, and they are driven with the same reckless disregard for others their owners demonstrated by driving drunk – in one case, again at Gawler, a man suspended for DUI, and subsequently banned from all Gawler pubs, bought a Gopher and rode it the 10km each way to Sandy Creek pub; a 6kph limit may not have stopped that, but it would have made the trip much longer and less likely to be undertaken.
It was only a matter of time.
I think “Rae” may have been triggered by me calling her Sybil yesterday. She even went down the “No, you are” track favoured by 6yo girls (and Grigory). This could have been “Ruthie” speaking.
I’ll try to be more careful today to avoid further triggers.
Australia Day should be either Melbourne Cup Day or Boxing Day – the two best days of the year.
Does anyone know what the outcome was to the copper shoving these girls?
Was he a diversity hire?
At best.
National Sodomy Day will take some getting used to, but in time we will all think of it as a joyous occasion and be grateful for the day off. Some of us will even take the next day off as well to recover.
National Sodomy Day will be held the day after National Rum Day, and you won’t be sitting around recovering from National Sodomy day, that will be National Lash Day. You will enjoy yourselves.
Delingpole sums it up.
And his out take
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/14/james-delingpole-trump-making-world-great-one-shithole-time/
Hey Lizzie, we stayed in our tent village the night before last in a tiger-infested India national park, and we’re still here.
The safari the next morning though, proved not so tiger-infested.
Foreign white sahib taken to the cleaners again.
I think the best reaction to the Green’s demands about Australia Day would be along the lines of saying – ‘Fine, the day is abolished and the public holiday too. Anyone disappointed with losing their public holiday can take it up with DiNatale’. There must be consequences associated with giving into PC demands.
A very quiet fb group that I’m in that’s dedicated to having a bit of a rant had a post from a muppet suggesting it was time to move Australia Day from 26 Jan. The mods had to close it down because it turned into a full on barney. It was beautiful to watch. 😀
“All Australians want a day on which we can come together and to celebrate our wonderfully diverse, open and free society, but January 26 is not that day,”
Even though 90% of Australians are probably Ok with it?
Maybe Australia Day gets moved to the day that Trevor Chappell did the under arm.
It would be fitting for Australia to remember that day, that incident.
Sums modern Australia up quite nicely.
In Rob Oakshottes novel (I say novel, as it was quite a work of fiction), he said he went to Julia Gillards Australia day party covered in Australian flags.
Lucky he did that back in 2010.
Now the plod would have cracked him over the head with a club, thinking he was some patriots front chap.
I think Gowdy may be moving to a different role.
Maybe Special Prosecutor investigating the FBI or CIA or NSA or…
FBI. Yes, that one.
Brace yourselves normies, it’s going to be a hellish week.
Hellish for the hell-bound child killing Luciferians.
—-
IT, you put the wrong link there.
Special prosecutors don’t come from the congress Anne.
Scrap Australia Day and bring back Empire Day and crackers.
There, I’ve said it.
No I didn’t. If you didn’t have the same sense of humour as a fundamentalist mullah. you may have understood the joke.
P.S: Trey Gowdy is an all talk no action, wankstain.
Oh, scrap that idea then, Feely.
True, however we did learn that the Kangaroos have traditional owners. Who knew?
This years bullshit Australia Day lamb ad is a tipping point.
Been raised and dismissed as “would be just East Coast Day”.
I’m with Oco; Australia Day will be gone within a decade.
Yeah, ‘fraid so.
The Left will also have a go at Anzac Day, but will be rebuffed. Of course, whether Australia remains part of the Commonwealth will come under increasing attack (eventually successful), Easter will be portrayed as disrespectful to the “increasing numbers of non-Christian Australians” as will Christmas (celebrations downgraded).
In the meantime, polygamous marriage will gain increasing support; sugar will be massively taxed; the age of consent will be reduced to 14 years; electricity charges will reach unthinkable levels; no significant manufacturing will occur in Australia (except Govt enterprises such as the submarine project); those earning “excessive” salaries will have those salaries “normalized” via a special tax levy or surcharge; immigration will reach a net 400,000 per annum to prop up the various economic ponzy schemes……
Yes, my view of a future Australia is decidedly dim.
ANZAC day will be renamed, “Sorry Turkey, Sorry Mohammed Day”.
Bacon will also be banned within 10 years.
As will full strength beer & all non-Chardonnay white wines.
Bert and Patti Newton now reduced to Woman’s Day scoop about Bert’s shingles.
Forced speech.
h/t Jennifer Oriel
Spot on Snoopy
So Bruce in WA, should it be 2nd May on the establishment of The Swan River Colony?
I’m actually all for dissolving the so called Commonwealth and let each State and Territory stand on it’s own.
Watch out, Christmas.
By the end of the decade … voting age reduced to 16, inheritance tax @ 20%; “windfall” tax @ 20%, death duties @ 25%, complete disarmament of civilians, complete desegregation of sports and occupations, compulsory “meat-free” days, recognition of animals as having human rights, “ownership” of pets revoked, government-mandated maximum levels of fat, sugar and carbohydrates in takeaway and packaged foods, fuel tax doubled, “smart meters” mandatory, alcohol tax doubled, smoking banned except in private dwellings and even there if children are present …
Sorry, stupid proofreading — “By the end of the next decade …”
Just wait till you see what the Greens and others produce as a day that reflects ‘our diversity’. The fact that something as general as NYE fireworks are gay/aboriginal on rinse and repeat, gives us an idea as to what a national celebration would entail.
I can hardly wait for Sam Kekovich’s Vaseline ads.
Too true, Snoopy, but don’t give them ideas, that will be next.
Don’t worry, Top Ender. One day you might meet Attapuss. He’ll make up for it.
He looks like a tiger but no pic could do him justice. Especially when he’s stalking. 🙂
And Easter.
Pisses me to tears that the forces of evil continue to use Christian anniversaries and celebrations as excuses to pay themselves double and triple time pay rates.
Hahahaha! Since when do the Greens ever care about what the majority want?
Martin Luther King: “I have a dream that my four little children will will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Exactly!
The Greens won’t give up until there is a Bob Brown Day.
Don’t blush, baby!
Oh no! US employers now having to hire ex-cons thanks to Trump’s labour market tightening bigly (less illegals getting in for starters). “Libertarians” must be furious!
We can see that tax cuts plus immigration restriction is a killer combination for the Right.
Using Vaseline is homophobic. You should be able to engage in sodomy naturally with just the joy in your heart guiding you.
Note how the law of supply and demand still applies to labour markets, despite the best efforts of the CATO Institute to pretend that it has been superseded by the magic fairy dust of open borders. These clowns claimed that immigration restriction would push wages DOWN! lol
Oh, and last night I watched the 6th and final episode of Stan’s Roper Stomper TV series. Words cannot describe how shithouse the ending was. The lefty fascists, supported by their Middle Eastern politics and BDS zealot lecturer, were scheming to lay the blame for the TV celebrity’s death (I think he was supposed to represent Andrew Bolt?) on the Muslim chick, and the white nationalists were planning payback on the African gangs (who don’t exist) for cutting off the ears and carving their initials into the forehead of one of the nationalists. However, everyone was blown up by the white nationalists – in a scene that has no relation to reality or the past 20 years of Islamic terrorism. The first 5 episodes had me feeling that the series was leaning towards sympathy for the nationalists – but then they made a totally unrealistic and shite ending. The writers of that episode deserve a good waterboarding.
National Sodomy Day would be a winner. About 10% voluntary with the rest just getting bent over and shafted as per usual.
Oh. Importing 10 million people from south of the border has gifted California the highest poverty rate in the country.
http://beta.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-jackson-california-poverty-20180114-story.html
Thanks for the heads-up Sydney Boy, I’ll give it a wide birth then.
The Trumpnado is leading to a worldwide Meat eating super cycle.
Analysis indicates that a large demographic of Americans will celebrate an upturn in economic confidence by eating an extra Steak meal a week.
Replacing fatty boombah meals of fried chicken and disease causing carbohydrates with a Godly Wholesome Steak or Chops will improve the Nations health as well as its mental well-being.
Trumpnado!.
The imbecile doubles down in the Oz…so many lies…..don’t expect Turncoat to rebuff:
‘Jan 26 represents genocide’
Putting the case for making changing the date of Australia Day one of the Greens’ top priorities in 2018, Senator Di Natale said the 26th of January represented pain and suffering for First Australians.
“It’s a day that represents an act of dispossession, an act of theft,” Senator Di Natale said.
“It’s a day that represents the beginning of an ongoing genocide, the slaughter of so many Aboriginal people.
“It’s a day that represents families being torn apart, children being taken away from their parents, and as those of us who want Australia Day to be a day when we come together, a day that unites the nation, it’s so important that we choose a day that represents a day that acknowledges our past and looks towards a better future.
“We need to acknowledge that there are people who see January 26 as a day that represents pain and suffering, the ongoing legacy of which can be felt today.”
Senator Di Natale said he was optimistic that momentum would build to change the date.
Go and underpay some nannys you little ponce.
Anyone who hasn’t already left California is a Lefty … and an idiot.
California is fantastic if you’re a billionaire. It’s absolutely beautiful.
Combined with
Huh? Sydney Heads as birth canal?
The Grocer’s Apostrophe doesn’t need nearly so big a crack to slip through.
High temperature bearing grease
In yarragrad, their ABC is interviewing witnesses to the horror truck smash in Geelong.
Apparently the sight of dozens of dead and injured chickens is deeply emotionally distressing and traumatic to their ABC demographic.
Nobody has yet quoted Waleed, the golden calf of mass casualty events:
“More chickens die slipping on mats getting out of the bath than die in events like today’s.”
Comrades.
The ocean is freaking cold though -ever as far down as San Diego – and if you live back east, you learn to despise Californians with every last breath for very good reasons. A despicable people.
‘Australia Day will be gone within a decade’
No, it won’t be. I, like most people, prefer Australia Day around the end of January. Only then does it feel like the New Year has really begun. Moving the day to a slightly later date extends the holiday feeling and is close enough to the 26th, those who want to celebrate the invasion will still do so. The critical thing for those who want to change the date is to ensure the holiday remains and the holiday period feeling is extended not curtailed.
The hep A epidemic in San Diego has spread to Utah:
Officials: Utah hepatitis A outbreak spread from San Diego
Here’s what the California Dept of Public Health says about the epidemic:
I’d say California literally qualifies as a lefty s***hole on that basis.
And Artiste, you can can buy a decent home with a decent amount of land in Beverley Hills for around $4 to $5 million. Okay sure, in order to make people feel better, let me say at the outset that’s a lot of money, but it’s not billionaire money.
In artiste parlance – a beautiful shithole. That’s sort of fear isn’t warranted if you reside and spend your life outside of the riff raff quarters. You just have no need to go there and so all is fine with the world.
Get a load of this is fake news.
Uh-huh.
Riiiight.
The Greens leader says January 26 represents dispossession, theft, and the “ongoing genocide” and “slaughter” of Aboriginal people. The Oz
Looks like the frothing cretin didn’t get enough attention with his first salvo. He’s now upped the anti to eleventy. The ongoing genocide doesn’t seem to have much affected their breeding capacity, according to the census. And the ongoing slaughter has even escaped the attention of the ABC/SBS/Fairfax collective. Only one Abo drunk has to have a cardiac arrest in a police van, and the hue and cry goes on a permanent loop.
Top Ender;
A Green is a person who loves Australia, but hates 90% of the bogans living here.
Hang on, I’m not sure about the “Love Australia” bit either.
It will be all good after the Revolution, Kamerad.
Were they a gang of black African chickens?
I think “IT’S TIME” we had a proper “INVASION” day.
Let us all pick up guns and go and shoot the white aboriginals.
And when the smoke and dust clears we will start detonating every single university in Australia.
No, they were chickens of no particular appearance or ethnicity. This is Victoria. (You racist.)
It’s awful but still pretty funny.
They’ve sent the fucker to prison because he refuses to cough up.
Canberra Inferno Hot Angry Summer Heatwave!
2GB Michael McLaren calls it ‘inevitability day’, if not GB maybe USA or some European country/countries would have arrived. The result? Probably European wars fought on the continent now called Australia.
OWG;
Perhaps it should be Tax Day. That day of the year when ones earnings become ones own, instead of the government?
Good way of letting the citizenry realise just how much they pay.
Store wars: Another designer jumps ship from Myer to David Jones
#ladiespages
#economicsnumpty
Actually, Major Edmund Lockyer formally took possession of the Western third of the continent on 21st January, 1827, during the establishment of the first settlement in Western Australia, at Albany.
Oh god.
Why don’t we pick a day, blow up Parliament House on that day, and celebrate that day with fireworks, booze and barbecues from then on.
[email protected]:59
Canberra Inferno Hot Angry Summer Heatwave!
They can GAGF
It was 9 degrees at 5:00AM today. 8.1 with wind chill.
Least warm summer on record in Canberra (unhomogenised of course)
Anyone teaching English along with their Marxism at J’ism School anymore?
Pat Cash slams Australia’s treatment of Aboriginal people
‘He stated that he was embarrassed to be Australian. He was able to outline the extreme poverty that still exists and reminded everyone that Indigenous people are the actual land owners of Australia. He also touched on some of the recent human rights abuses where the Australian government shut the water off from remote communities. He finished off his interview by publicly stating that he personally feels that it isn’t right to be celebrating Australia Day on January 26th and labelled it as Invasion Day.’
https://www.welcometocountry.org/pat-cash-slams-australias-treatment-aboriginal-television/
Apparently the sight of dozens of dead and injured chickens is deeply emotionally distressing and traumatic to their ABC demographic.
The grief must be intolerable if they are ‘free-range’ organic chickens. Less sobbing of course for those battery jobs, which this event offered a moment of liberty to some and for others much welcomed death.
John Constantine;
In a decade from now, there will be chicken bits and eggs in a special safe space in Colesworths around the nation.
You will need to be over 18 to enter and purchase, unless you are using chickens for carnal purposes.
In that case it will be compulsory school excursions for the kiddies, Comrade.
This is what a market collapse looks like.
Useless fuckers.
3 decades standing in the sun with a headband restricting blood flow to his brain hasn’t been good for Pat.
struth at 1259
It all starts in the schools.
Get rid if the left fascists and our other problems become manageable.
Sinistra delenda est!
Get rid of …
Landcruiser’s biggest customer base?
“All Australians want a day on which we can come together and to celebrate our wonderfully diverse, open and free society, but January 26 is not that day,”
how does this arsehole know what “All” Australians want?
I know an awful lot of Australians who would like to harpoon the nearest greenie they can find.
Because polies aren’t fucked in the head enough
Chelsea Manning confirms Senate bid, says ‘Yup, we’re running’
France was the first to annex WA – Louis Francois Marie Aleno de Saint Aloüarn
‘When St Aloüarn visited New Holland in 1772, neither British nor Dutch officials had issued a formal claim over the western part of New Holland…
At Baie de Prise de Possession (“Bay of Taking Possession”; later Turtle Bay), Dirk Hartog Island on 30 March 1772, Officer Jean Mengaud de la Hage became the first European to formally claim possession of Western Australia, on behalf of King Louis XV whilst St Aloüarn himself remained aboard the ship.’ [wiki]
https://scontent-syd2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/23754946_1680962375307566_4083452913773104077_n.jpg?oh=bc4c9ea1707504881c7358d10e3becbe&oe=5AEF3437
Whoa! This shit just got real.
I know how hipsters and profs tastes work. They drink Chardonnay at home or taxpayer funded gigs, and whatever the fad wine from Europe is when they go out together.
But I have just re-discovered semillon. If they want to take that they will have to org it from my
coldchilled, Brie smeared dead hands.
I had a Barossa semillon yesterday – Kaesler I think – which would have been perfect on a warmer day, but one notch below brilliant yesterday.
Fuck it! Everyone grab a corkscrew and to the barricades!
testpattern
#2610413, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:42 pm
Will Christmas Day goanna keep till the 26th Jan or start afresh?
If he’s running at a d’ratter, he could be the sanest of all the D’rat candidates.
So the French should be paying sit down money, not Australian taxpayers.
Well spotted Testes.
Let us not forget that mentally impaired politicians are responsible for precipitating a HepA outbreak in a first world country.
https://m.sandiegoreader.com/news/2017/sep/08/stringers-plastic-bag-ban-led-hep-health-crisis/?templates=mobile
lol let him rot in gaol
testpattern
#2610451, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:28 pm
France was the first to annex WA – Louis Francois Marie Aleno de Saint Aloüarn
So Pissy Chryne’s subs should be built in Exmouth?
Actually, I think this is probably right. I’m not especially wed to Australia Day or the date of Australia Day. Changing it due to invasion day protests is setting an unfortunate precedent that ought to be avoided, but if it were changed for the reason that Australia Day isn’t actually Australia Day in any meaningful sense, then that wouldn’t be such a bad thing.
Gotta say that the Commonwealth kinda sucks in its present form – not at all what the FFs envisioned. Is our failed federal model worth celebrating?
In that case, can we make the 26th ‘Compost a Greenie Day’?
#shreddersforhire
Not if you are a billionaire married to someone who is on the wrong side of the “crazy/hot” spectrum.
(M Kerr)
They say this Every. Single. Year.
What original peabrain said it this time?
Ya know, if you were a good negotiator, I’m sure the princes could move from the US$6 billion shakedown.
Is US$6 billion really the jailer prince’s last knockdown price? I think not. I’m sure he could move a little from that and the other one could move up a tad.
As far I can discern the jailed prince’s hoard is kept well enough away in overseas private bank accounts, so the jailer prince’s only alternative is to treat the other one pretty harshly until he signs on the bottom line.
It would be great to sit in the middle of this dispute and take a spread.
What’s Alaweed’s play here? He must have something up his sleeve. If he doesn’t then he’s pretty stupid, as on the face of it the options seem to he hand over the $6 billion and return to your ultra-rich lifestyle, or don’t hand over the $6 billion and have your entire fortune seized while you rot in jail.
OCO,
I reckon Al’s just being hard headed and stubborn. That’s the play. That’s it. I’d love to get in between these two…. from a distance.
Haha wait til MBS gets out the truck batteries and the jumper leads and goes all Abu Ghraib on Al!
Australia, the legal entity, was born in 1901.
Australia as a group of colonies with a shared sense of self started on 26th January. That was the day when something happened. Something new was born here and that gloomy barbarous 40,000 year period that lasted to 25 Jan 1788 was gladly brought to end.
Even federationsas just another milestone in this new era.
Our forbears picked that day not by accident. How many people here had an issue with 26 January until all this obfuscation and dick-weedery was thrown up?
And, yeah, ‘thrown up’ is the right choice of words
Di Natale has no empirical evidence of how many Australians see Jan 26 as Invasion Day. He just wants to spread anger and division.
C’mon SFL Party or AC get stuck into him with extreme prejudice. Stat!
In further news, Germans demand “VE” day be cancelled, and armistice day be renamed as ” We are very sorry, best wishes to the Germans” day.
I read a couple of weeks ago they did use electrodes, but the stubborn fucker won’t budge. I reckon there’s at least a $2 to $3 billion spread between them. Hence the need for a negotiator who could pocket $500 million.
Why would changing the date of ‘Australia Day’ make any difference.
The ‘invasion’ will still have happened, the hated white man will still be celebrating his arrival.
The intense suffering will continue, unabated.
As will the incredible stupid that came from pretending that there was an a hurty element to this in the first place.
Invasion day.
You poor little sad sacks,your country was the original ‘shithole’ the arrival of that first convict transport was the beginning of the best thing that happened in Australia for 40,000 years.
Hadn’t even got as far as pottery.
‘In 1788 Governor Phillip claimed the continent of Australia only as far west as the 135th meridian east (135° east) in accordance with his commission.
It has been suggested that the 1788 claim by the British of 135° east was in reference to Spain’s claims under the Treaty of Tordesillas. Spain was seen as no longer having an interest in the area. On the other hand, the other signatories to the treaty, the Portuguese still had a presence in Macau and East Timor. Adoption of 135° east as a boundary would minimise provocation of the Portuguese. By 1825, however, Britain was powerful enough and found it convenient to adopt the original line of the Portuguese under the treaty, 129° east’
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Western_Australia_border
Australia Day July 27/28
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTekGgsU0AAmD4W.jpg
Today here in Perth the temperature now is 24 degrees. It is windy and has been pouring down since early morning. It’s not supposed to be like this in January in Perth. This is not what global warming is supposed to do.
Mother Lode, to me the 26th of Jan has always been an excuse to visit mates, BBQ like a fiend and drink a skinful of beer. Never felt any great attachment to the day, never wore an Australian flag cape or any such nonsense. I attach more importance to ANZAC Day than Oz Day. That’s just me of course.
I do see the argument that Oz Day is mislabeled and doesn’t really commemorate what it says on the tin.
OCO
I reckon the clearing spread is US$5. 250 billion for AL cousin and US$4.750 billion for the jailer prince. That’s an eminently workable price with your spread built in.
Ahhh. Di Natale. The guy who underpays his domestics.
In further developments, Brazil has announced plans to develop nuclear capability.
It’s first prototype is to be called ” Cop this, Portugese invaders”.
It will be a joint project with the Aztec,err, Mexico.
Sir Bob Geldolf has now announced an International “Sorry” day where everybody can apologise for
their country’s history.
The Romans were unavailable for comment.