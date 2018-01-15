Monday Forum: January 15, 2018

  Confused Old Misfit
    #2610184, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Victorian Politicians want their hurt feelings to dominate the headlines rather than the problem that they refuse to admit exists.
    http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/latest-news/victoria-wants-national-crime-database/news-story/08a6099b5459356d617f4fe37b97baf8

  7. John Constantine
    #2610185, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Their ABC reports that a chicken was killed in a Geelong truck crash today, and many chickens are now crossing the road in the area.

    Later they mention the driver was stable in hospital.

    Save the chickens, Comrades.

  Zyconoclast
    #2610190, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Runs in still tucking in his shirt …

  Zyconoclast
    #2610195, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Runs into the room still tucking his shirt in…

  Up The Workers!
    #2610203, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Which came first – the A.L.P.B.C. chicken, the taxpayer-funded totally unnecessary C.F.M.E.U.-constructed make-work highway, or the massive Centrelink Office on the other side?

  Mother Lode
    #2610204, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Rounding out the dozen?

  Mother Lode
    #2610207, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Aww, crap.

    Lucky thirteen.

  mizaris
    #2610209, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Still shiny!! Top twenny.

  Roger
    #2610211, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    New thread?

    But we were just getting on to gardening on the old one!

  Muddy
    #2610213, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    I think you’ll find that if you look closely, the ALPBC chicken is actually a syphilis-ridden scrub turkey.

  herodotus
    #2610215, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    I recall being 18 once. It was a long time ago …

  mizaris
    #2610217, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    From old Fred:

    Fed on a diet of roast meats, vegetables, dripping and cream. Wholesome in figure and mind, happy to pin their partners head between their legs in the bedroom yet absolute class and coyness otherwise. Not a tattoo or stubby in sight. *Sigh* I’m a man caught between eras…

    tee hee…I misread that last word as “ears”.

  Oh come on
    #2610218, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Wow, IR. So your kid’s a BTC millionaire then. I have a friend who has 17BTC which he’s owned for 6 years. I laughed at him when he said they were his retirement funds. I guess he’s the one laughing now – assuming he cashes out soon. But he’s the kind of guy that thinks they’ll be worth six figure sums. I doubt it – but then again if you told me they’d be worth USD20,000 apiece, I would have told you you’re crazy.

    On another matter, IR. I’d be keeping that info extremely private. I don’t know how your kid’s storing them, but just the knowledge that they might have millions of dollars’ worth of BTC lying around in cold storage somewhere would make them a robbery target.

  Anne
    #2610219, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Wow. Root bound seedlings. 🤔

    Thanks Roger.

  Oh come on
    #2610225, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    From the OT, tell me if I’m wrong:

    The thing about Bitcoin (and other cryptos) is that they have a utility that’s unique amongst the various means of exchange – they are fungible internationally, one person can easily transact with another as long as both parties have an internet connection, and the transaction can be easily anonymised. Bitcoin is, as one observer quipped a few years ago, magical internet money.

    Cryptos are so useful that, as the saying goes, someone would have to invent them if they didn’t already exist. This is why I don’t think they’re a bubble – BTC may be overvalued, but it probably won’t collapse and disappear any time soon. I first dabbled in BTC in late 2012, when I considered buying a BTC mining rig. But even then you’d spend more on electricity mining the stuff than what you could sell it for, and it was a massive, massive pain in the arse to sell back then. I think when I first became aware of BTC, it was a few hundred USD per coin. Over 2013 it climbed to USD1200/BTC before precipitously dropping to <USD100/BTC. Which I thought would be the end of it. But it wasn't. The recent neck-snapping spike from ~USD 2000 up to ~USD20,000* is bubble-ish and I'd certainly expect it to drop and perhaps drop colossally as it has done in the past. But I also expect it'll recover again and remain a viable currency indefinitely.

    *when it hit the peaks, I started to kick myself for not buying a couple of grand's worth of BTC when it was dirt cheap. I'd be able to buy a house with it. But I stopped kicking myself when I realised that there is no way I would have held on to it all the way up to USD20,000/BTC – I probably would have dumped my holdings at USD1500, certain that it wasn't going to go any higher

  Oh come on
    #2610227, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Also (and again, tell me if I’m wrong

    You all do realise that the date of Australia Day is probably going to change within a decade.

    Just sayin’. Australia Day is looking like the next SJW target.

  Anne
    #2610229, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Trump has Deep State Terrified.

    Fantastic interview. Everything you need to know on the subject.

    If you don’t have time to watch it, save it.

    https://youtu.be/flSYmWkp6Qk

  mh
    #2610230, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Niece of Dr Martin Luther King Jr is supporting Trump

  struth
    #2610231, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    I think this Australia day target will only strengthen Australia day.

    A lot of people do things like stick up Christmas lights they never used to worry about and make sure they go to Anzac day parades just because they are quietly seething at the minority Marxists.

  herodotus
    #2610232, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    There’s another non-story doing the rounds about Trump’s position on third world countries “splitting the bible belt”.
    This sort of misrepresentation comes about not just through Trump Derangement, but through ignorance (wilful or neglectful) of the situation in various churches, which have not agreed with each other on many issues.
    Do these ignoramuses think the Australian Baptists are just like the Uniting mob?
    Do all the churches have the same outlook as Pastor Tilty of Gosford, who gets a regular run at Tim Blair’s.

  EvilElvis
    #2610234, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Their ABC reports that a chicken was killed in a Geelong truck crash today, and many chickens are now crossing the road in the area.

    Yes, yes, but did they explain why did the chickens cross the road?!?/

  Baldrick
    #2610235, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    33rd Battalion A.I.F

    Cartwright, George (1894–1978)
    On 31 August 1918 the Australian Corps assaulted the enemy’s formidable position at Mont St Quentin, overlooking Péronne. The 33rd Battalion attacked south-west of Bouchavesnes at 5.40 a.m. Lacking adequate artillery support at the outset, the leading troops were stopped by machine-gun fire from a post at the corner of Road Wood. Without hesitation, Private Cartwright stood up and walked towards the gun, firing his rifle from the shoulder: he shot the gunner and two who tried to replace him. Cartwright then threw a bomb at the post and, covered by the explosion, rushed forward, capturing the gun and nine German soldiers. Cheering loudly, the Australians renewed their advance. Cartwright was awarded the Victoria Cross.

  Oh come on
    #2610236, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Hope so, struth. I hoped the same thing about marriage, too. Thought people would see through the love is love bullshit and recognise it as the lefty powergrab it is. They didn’t – or at least not enough of them did.

  james b
    #2610237, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    With great interest I have been following the current push to have nicotine vaping or e-cigarettes, completely banned in Australia. Currently the legality is questionable, depending on who you talk to.

    I believe that this technology could be beneficial for smokers, both in helping them to quit, and also reducing the harm caused by cigarettes, but unfortunately it appears that the AMA and the Cancer Council are very keen to prevent Australians from taking advantage of this technology.

    Their various arguments against vaping range from “this will encourage children to smoke” to “we don’t know the long term health consequences of vaping”.

    Apparently, the punishment for possessing vape juice which contain nicotine, are fines of up to $45,000 and/or 2 years in gaol!

    Anecdotally, I have heard many stories of people using vapes to reduce their smoking, and even quit altogether. Personally, I have to think that vaping must be safer than smoking, as you’re not inhaling burnt particulate matter into your lungs.

  jupes
    #2610239, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    A lot of people do things like stick up Christmas lights they never used to worry about and make sure they go to Anzac day parades just because they are quietly seething at the minority Marxists.

    And yet they voted for homo marriage. Go figure.

    I’m with Oco; Australia Day will be gone within a decade.

  feelthebern
    #2610240, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Can someone tell me how all these Koala’s ended up with chlamydia ?

  incoherent rambler
    #2610244, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    You can get chlamydia by having vaginal, anal, or oral sex with someone who has chlamydia.

    Breaking news: SLF accused of having sex with koalas.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2610245, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    I’m with Oco; Australia Day will be gone within a decade.

    Australia Day will be gone in a decade:We’ll put up the best fight we can though, ANZAC Day will be next, but we’ll be celebrating “Treaty Day” and the end of Ramadan, instead.

  Muddy
    #2610246, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Yes, yes, but did they explain why did the chickens cross the road?!?/

    They thought the bollards would protect them.

    Can someone tell me how all these Koala’s ended up with chlamydia ?

    Long-standing proximity to Year Zero filth.

    I’m with Oco; Australia Day will be gone within a decade.

    Sadly, I think so too. We aren’t a rebellious country. We’ll shrug our shoulders and say “Well, so long as they leave ANZAC Day alone…”
    The bigger question is, after we become a republic, and Australia Day is declared a hate crime, what do we rename the country?

  EvilElvis
    #2610247, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Current push on now that plastic bags are being canned, let’s ban takeaway coffee cups!

    What is the environmental impact of a squished down, biodegradable takeaway cup compared to the manufacture and continual washing using say the water volume of said ‘keep cup’ each time you clean it, plus whatever chemical cleaning agent you use?

    Fucking Greenies…

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2610248, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Doncha just love the ABC?

    Renewable energy investment ‘bonanza’ is coming to Australia, experts say

    Investment experts say Australia is fast becoming an attractive destination for large-scale batteries and renewable investment, which should ultimately bring down the costs of gas and electricity for households.

    I wonder which experts the ABC is saying this about?

    The Climate Council has called it a renewable investment bonanza.

    “We will see I think a boom over the next decade in battery storage and also solar thermal, we’re starting to see that play out now in South Australia,” the Climate Council’s Andrew Stock said.

    Yep, the same experts who said our dams would never fill again. Those “experts”.
    #firethemall

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2610249, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    NATIONAL AFFAIRS
    Jacqui Lambie’s possible replacement issues Senate warning

    The Australian
    12:00AM January 15, 2018

    Rosie Lewis
    Reporter
    Canberra
    @rosieslewis

    Steve Martin, the man who could replace former crossbencher Jacqui Lambie in the Senate, is still some way from being elected but is already warning the major parties against depriving him of a full six-year term.

    The Devonport Mayor was Ms Lambie’s No 2 candidate on the Tasmanian ballot at the 2016 election and won a special recount to take her seat after she was disqualified from federal parliament for being a British citizen.

    In yet another dual citizenship fiasco twist, Mr Martin said he would consider lodging a High Court challenge if he was elected and received a shorter three-year term instead of the six-year term Ms Lambie had been serving.

    First he will have to have his ­eligibility tested before the full bench of the court next month amid concerns his job as a local mayor could mean he holds an office of profit under the crown and cannot be elected.

    “This is a constitutional area that needs tidying up once and for all,” he said.

    “At the moment, good people are being told to resign from their (job) to apply for a (Senate seat) they may not even get. (I’m) more than happy to be the guinea pig here.”

    Ms Lambie was not halfway through her six-year term when she was caught in the dual citizenship saga after The Australian confirmed her father was Scottish, making her British by descent.

    If Mr Martin is elected and replaces Ms Lambie, he cautioned the Senate against giving him a three-year term, which would end in June 2019.

    From the Oz. Jacquie Lambies successor has’t even been elected, yet he’s throwing his weight about, already? Way to go in winning votes!

  incoherent rambler
    #2610251, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:58 pm

    what do we rename the country?

    Shitstania.

    Current push on now that plastic bags are being canned, let’s ban takeaway coffee cups!

    With containers, I go with the idea that the least mass is best.
    The amount (weight) of hydrocarbon in a supermarket plastic bag is (to use a scientific term) bugger all.

  struth
    #2610252, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    SSM is different.
    people didn’t think that through, they just thought who gives a rats arse.
    Let ’em get married if they want, it doesn’t effect me.

    But pushing against Anzac day and Christmas has only strengthened them.

    I’m not saying I’m right with this, because these things rely on time.
    Time for the brainwashed generations to become adults and the old to die off.
    It’s purely percentages correlating to life expectancy once they control education.
    But I reckon they are pushing too soon on some issues.
    This is because the left live in an echo chamber and don’t really hear opposing opinions.

    It all starts in the schools.

  Dr Faustus
    #2610254, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Investment experts say Australia is fast becoming an attractive destination for large-scale batteries and renewable investment, which should ultimately bring down the costs of gas and electricity for households.

    Have to love investment experts. Non-experts might wrongly conclude that anywhere willing to pay bazillions of desperation dollars to keep the lights on might quickly become “an attractive destination for large-scale batteries and renewable investment“.

  Mitch M.
    #2610255, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Anecdotally, I have heard many stories of people using vapes to reduce their smoking, and even quit altogether. Personally, I have to think that vaping must be safer than smoking, as you’re not inhaling burnt particulate matter into your lungs.

    It is safer than smoking but not entirely safe. They want to ban vaping because the tax is on tobacco products, not nicotine. Tis about money not health.

  Muddy
    #2610256, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    As bizarre as this sounds, I expect that sooner or later, we’ll have the rights of the not-yet-conceived being demanded.

  struth
    #2610259, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    As bizarre as this sounds, I expect that sooner or later, we’ll have the rights of the not-yet-conceived being demanded.

    Welcome to (my) country (not yours) bullshit already pays respect to future elders.
    You really couldn’t make this shit up.
    Although Ernie Dingo did.

  Mr Rusty
    #2610260, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    Australia Day will be gone within a decade.

    I fixes it.

  Nick
    #2610262, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    I’m not sure that Australia Day is so easy a change . The premise revolves around hurty feelings that are very different to quantify. Further, the day celebrates a real event that occurred, no airbrushing can ever remove it, it still occurred. Lastly, I think Australia Day has really become entrenched within the average community, a sort of raised finger salute to our betters. My only fear is that if the day does change, be very, very, scared about what it will celebrate.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2610263, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    jupes

    #2610221, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Bring it on dickheads.

    Why it might be time to eradicate sex segregation in sports

    LOL

    Not entirely sure you ink works Jupes, but I found the article.
    This is the end-game of two years of the MSM sports media talking up how great the wymminses footy/cricket etc is.
    Large numbers of people now believe that wymminses could actually compete with men in physical sports and, when the occasional realist like Pat Cash calls bullshit, he is howled down as a sexist pig.
    Even previously outspoken types like Warney gingerly tip-toe around this horseshit for fear that their lucrative commentary contracts might be terminated for mysogineeeee.
    I agree … bring it on.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2610264, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    “you ink” = your link

  Muddy
    #2610265, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Struth.
    Just an hour ago, I was stunned when leaving my local pharmacy to see a sign at the entrance ‘acknowledging the traditional owners.’ Who’da thought they had an understanding of chemistry back then?

  struth
    #2610267, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Struth.
    Just an hour ago, I was stunned when leaving my local pharmacy to see a sign at the entrance ‘acknowledging the traditional owners.’ Who’da thought they had an understanding of chemistry back then?

    Is there now any industry that is not captured by the left?

    Any?

  struth
    #2610268, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Actually, is there any industry left?

  C.L.
    #2610269, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    “All Australians want a day on which we can come together and to celebrate our wonderfully diverse, open and free society, but January 26 is not that day,”

    LOL. “Open and free.”
    I’d prefer the stupid, jingoistic holiday abolished outright.
    There’s God, family, daylight … and country.

    And the critics have a point, like it or not. January 26 is a dumb date for the occasion because no ‘nation’ was founded or even conceived of on that day. The truth is the founding of the Federation is the proper date for an Australia Day but, alas, the Federation came into existence on New Year’s Day, 1901 – and that clash was impossible to counter. Interestingly, there have always been suggestions for an alternative date. The one I like is this:

    Federation of Australia 1901 alternative date, 19 January – proposed as an alternative to traditional Australia Day because it is only one week earlier and can represent Federation 1901 with 19.01.

  John Constantine
    #2610271, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    They will change Australia Day to a Monday, so the proles get a long weekend.

    This will be the sweetener to get people to go along to get along. The only hassle is that the fourth Monday in January might be the 26 some years.

  Mr Rusty
    #2610272, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    If the retards who want Australia Day changed or abolished because genocide / hurty feelings how come they aren’t calling for the abolition or change of May Day (Labour Day)? The day that celebrates the mass-murdering actual multiple genocides of Socialism (Holodomor, Holocaust by the far-right of Socialism, Killing Fields, Maoicide of the Cultural Revolution, N Korea famine, etc. etc.).

    Just imagine if there was a conservative leader in existence in this shithole with an actual fucking clue they would be running a campaign to abolish May Day.

    But don’t worry everyone the revolution and backlash is just around the corner, yes that corner…over there, in the back of your fevered imagination.

  Motelier
    #2610273, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Actually, is there any industry left?

    Why yes, yes there is.

    Reports on the midday news about the effect of electric and hybrid vehicles on the tax take (see excise) from fuel for road going vehicles.

    The MSM and others are really so far behind the citizens of the Cat. Discussed years ago.

    Can’t wait for the penny to drop that electric vehicles need to be recharged.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2610274, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    They want to ban vaping because the tax is on tobacco products, not nicotine. Tis about money not health.

    A 100mL bottle of pure GC grade nicotine is $387 in the Sigma-Aldrich catalogue. A cigarette contains about 10mg, so one bottle has enough nicotine for about 10,000 vapes.

    Each cigarette is taxed at 70c. So one bottle of nicotine displaces ~$7,000 in tax. That means to collect the same amount of money from nicotine as from cigarettes the ATO would have to tax it at just over 1,900%. At over $70 a gram nicotine would immediately be more valuable than many illegal drugs…

  struth
    #2610275, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    One thing I can guarantee will never happen.
    Australia day will never be celebrated on the first of Jan or on a day that celebrates that day.
    That makes all victims , victims of the British right up to 1901.
    We won’t be let off like that.

  OneWorldGovernment
    #2610276, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    I liked BoN’s suggestion though. – from the OT

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2610179, posted on January 15, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    “All Australians want a day on which we can come together and to celebrate our wonderfully diverse, open and free society, but January 26 is not that day,”

    OK, I’m fine with moving it to 22 August.

    Notwithstand[ing] I had in the Name of his Majesty taken posession of several places upon this coast I now once more hoisted English Coulers and in the Name of His Majesty King George the Third took posession of the whole Eastern Coast from … Latitude [38° South] down to this place by the Name of New South Wales together with all the Bays, Harbours Rivers and Islands situate upon the said coast after which we fired three Volleys of small Arms which were Answerd by the like number from the Ship.

    22 August 1770: Lieutenant James Cook claims east coast of Australia for Britain

    Let the lefty head explosions begin…

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2610278, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Australia day will never be celebrated on the first of Jan or on a day that celebrates that day.
    That makes all victims , victims of the British right up to 1901.
    We won’t be let off like that.

    22nd August – the day that James Cook claimed the East coast for the British Crown – not an option then?

  Mitch M.
    #2610279, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    One thing I can guarantee will never happen.
    Australia day will never be celebrated on the first of Jan or on a day that celebrates that day.
    That makes all victims , victims of the British right up to 1901.
    We won’t be let off like that.

    Another battle over symbols. Distracts us, intentionally or unintentionally, from the real challenges in improving aboriginal outcomes. I’m sick of this crap, the decades long failure to address aboriginal issues at the core preserves the corruption rampant in aboriginal funding and so keeps the vested interest groups on government payrolls.

  Rafe Champion
    #2610280, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Anne at 12.15. Great stuff on Trump and the deep state.
    You are on fire today Anne!

    And thanks to mh for the King tribute to Trumpie!!
    Just after 12.15

  feelthebern
    #2610282, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Bruce of N @ 1:23pm.
    That’s a keeper.
    Worthy of its own post.

  Nick
    #2610283, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Wasn’t saying ‘sorry’ meant to have fixed all this ?

  feelthebern
    #2610285, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Wasn’t saying ‘sorry’ meant to have fixed all this ?

    Does that work with your missus, Nick?

  struth
    #2610286, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Wasn’t saying ‘sorry’ meant to have fixed all this ?

    he he.
    excellent.

  Muddy
    #2610288, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Once the constitutional vandalism occurs, that will be a temporary reprieve for Australia Day. We’ll be too busy watching the $10million culturally appropriate fireworks on Recognition Day to think of what else we are about to lose.
    Hey, what if Recognition Day just happened to fall on the 26th of January?

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2610289, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    A long time ago, but chlamydia brings back memories of taking a dog to the vet in Wonthaggi. A photo on his wall had a koala patient flat out on the slab, with a mask and tubes going in and out. A chlamydia research team were using his surgery to investigate the problem on Phillip Island. One hunch they had, that it may be caused by stress, as the island’s koalas get considerable harassment from tourists , bothering about under their trees for photos and going ‘Awww Herbert, look at da pwetty face.’ The vet explained that French Island, not far distant, has few if any tourists, and a low incidence of the disease. No doubt science has moved on since then.

  feelthebern
    #2610291, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Koala chlamydia is a plot by Kiwi’s to take the attention off their proclivities.

  74. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha

    Hey, what if Recognition Day just happened to fall on the 26th of January?

    The push will then be on for “Treaty Day.”

  feelthebern
    #2610294, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    I just hope that Recognition Day sets in stone the Jonathan Thurston poem in the constitution.

    This is what the ANZACs died for.

  Anne
    #2610295, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Trey Gowdy steps down from House Ethics Committee.

    Oh nooo. I hope he’s not involved in the horrors.

  132andBush
    #2610296, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:47 pm


    The push will then be on for “Treaty Day.”

    One things for sure, we’re not going to have “wheel invention day”.

  Dr Faustus
    #2610297, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Wasn’t saying ‘sorry’ meant to have fixed all this ?

    But the refusal to accompany the apology with any compensation has angered many Aboriginal leaders, who have called it a “cut-price sorry”.

    Blackfellas will get the words, the whitefellas keep the money,” summed up Noel Pearson, a respected Aboriginal leader, in The Australian newspaper.

    From the heart.
    The traditional money-receiving ceremony.

  feelthebern
    #2610298, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    That welcome to country is possibly the worst thing to happen at an Australia sporting arena ever.

  feelthebern
    #2610299, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    We all knew something was up with Trey Gowdy.

  Nick
    #2610300, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Ugh, why would Aborigines want to be sullied by a white construct such as money? (/sarc)

  82. Muddy
    #2610301, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    So would we still be required to put on Welcome to Country ceremonies for Infanticide Appreciation Week?

  incoherent rambler
    #2610302, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    The first step in any revolution is to take control of the government radio, tv and media.
    How do we takeover the ABC?

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2610303, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Ugh, why would Aborigines want to be sullied by a white construct such as money? (/sarc)

    Will a Toyota Land Cruiser each suffice in lieu?

  max
    #2610304, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    When did Australian newsreaders start calling missiles, miss’les ?

    About the same time, perhaps, that that fey, gay, newsreader on SBS told us about a fairy overturning in India ?

    Or was it when excited SSM couples had their sarah moaney ?

    Ah, must go, I see play is about to commence on the santa court in Melbourne.

    Hey, you kids ! Get off my lawn.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2610305, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Badass of the week:

    1. Rip your own leg off
    2. Go to Maccas for a hamburger afterwards

    I mentioned couple weeks ago the young magpie who got a chunk of carpet or something tangled up with one foot, which was how things stood yesterday as I hadn’t managed to catch it.

    That kiddie has now arrived today and is hopping around collecting bits of mince. No carpet and no leg. The stump actually looks pretty good. I think the cloth stuff must have gotten hooked up on a branch somewhere, and in the struggle to get free the magpie twisted its leg right off at the knee-joint. Ow!

  Muddy
    #2610306, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Smallpox-infected security blankets.

  Dr Faustus
    #2610307, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Will a Toyota Land Cruiser each suffice in lieu?

    Fukkenthings not worth much when they break down.

  Muddy
    #2610308, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    In all seriousness rambler, control of the ABC can only take place by undermining its reputation and creating a distance between it and its supporters. It would not be a quick-fix, but the first task is to neuter the enablers.

  OneWorldGovernment
    #2610310, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    incoherent rambler
    #2610302, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    The first step in any revolution is to take control of the government radio, tv and media.
    How do we takeover the ABC?

    Just have a lamb on a spit outside every ABC/SBS/Community Radio & Tvee station and office in Australia.

    But of course you could just take out the Black Mountain transmission tower and Canberran politicians would be denied air time.

  H B Bear
    #2610312, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    Will a Toyota Land Cruiser each suffice in lieu?

    The Aboriginal Industry is the blackfella’s Oprah. YOU get a Landcruiser … and YOU get a Landcruiser …

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2610313, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    Those intractable Soviets within the ABC, who run the joint, would be hard to eradicate. Street by street, house by house by house combat is always fraught with danger. And Ol’ Googles would be on a roof somewhere raining down withering fire.

  feelthebern
    #2610315, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    There is an opinion piece in the AFR (originally from the Washington Post) that really gives it to Woody Allen.

    http://www.afr.com/lifestyle/arts-and-entertainment/film-and-tv/woody-allens-careerlong-obsession-with-young-girls-20180105-h0dxfw

    I think it is outside the paywall.
    Let me know if anyone wants it posted in full.

  Stimpson J. Cat
    #2610319, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Stephen Miller
    @StephenMilIer
    Jan 12
    I just received an email from a Nigerian prince claiming that he cancelled my five million dollar check due to Trump’s disrespectful comments
    towards his country.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2610320, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:28 pm

    Geriatric Mayfly

    #2610303, posted on January 15, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    Ugh, why would Aborigines want to be sullied by a white construct such as money? (/sarc)

    Will a Toyota Land Cruiser each suffice in lieu?

    There are (or were) about 300 different Aboriginal languages and dialects.
    Not one of them has a word for “trade-in”.
    When the Land Cruiser reaches the end of the lease the driver gets a brand spanking Federally funded new one and the old one gets passed to a relative.
    The concept of return for trade-in value is culturally offensive.
    There was one brudder a few years ago (name escapes me) who fell out with da mob and was drummed out of the Brownies for unauthorised transfer of vehicles. It must have been particularly galling that he was the only one out of hundreds to be pinged.

  OneWorldGovernment
    #2610321, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Best description of sh!thole places you could find.

    Perhaps we could start a sh!thole index for Cats and yes Calli, I appreciate the lure of Pyramids and The Nile but truly consider your travel plans to Egypt.

    Top 10 Shi*holes Nobody Wants to Visit

    Her ‘out take’

    Obviously, the people suffering in these shi*holes are not to be disparaged or trod upon. On the contrary, I support exporting our technology and philosophy of freedom and prosperity to every corner of the earth. I also support missions to help relieve the suffering of people born in shi*holes. But let’s not pretend there aren’t shi*holes, or allow Democrats to turn this whole country into a shi*hole no one wants to live in.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/top-10-shiholes-never-want-visit/

  dover_beach
    #2610322, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    That Welcome to Country was just embarrassing.

  W Hogg
    #2610323, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Investment experts say Australia is fast becoming an attractive destination for large-scale batteries

    What might be criteria one looks at in considering “investing” in a battery 5x as big as the largest in existence?
    – extremely high average price
    – unstable grid that needs sources of synchronous power and will pay for stabilisation reserve
    – wild fluctuations in price, soaring over $10,000 and then dropping into negative territory
    – inability to meet peak load
    – massively distorting regulatory environment
    – extremely lax EIS approvals for anything filled with toxic heavy metals as long as it contains the world “green”
    – declining competition as existing low cost producers are bulldozed and not replaced
    – subsidies and handouts

    Conversely, what are some unattractive criteria that would make a place unsuitable for WBBs?

  feelthebern
    #2610324, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    That Welcome to Country was just embarrassing.

    Grown men acting like that.
    Sad.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2610325, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Top 10 Shi*holes Nobody Wants to Visit

    And you can stay AirBnB in them!
    What could possibly go wrong?

    AirBnB Will Invest $100,000 to Advertise Rentals in ‘Shithole Countries’

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2610327, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Investment experts say Australia is fast becoming an attractive destination for large-scale batteries

    For the same reasons we are loved by Nigerian royalty looking for a safe haven for their money.

  feelthebern
    #2610328, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    I can’t find it now (I blame twitter) but James Woods tweeted a story this morning about how Hillary’s brother was made a director of a gold & copper mine on Haiti.

  103. L.B.Loveday
    #2610329, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    IPA got it badly wrong when awarding 3rd place in the Nanny Awards to a suggestion that Gophers (aka Mobility Scooters) should be speed limited to 6kpm.
    Gophers are meant to be a substitute for walking, not running, not driving or cycling, and the present speed capabilities of 15+kpm is far above walking speed.
    Some riders, most even, accelerate to a running speed and barge through gaps between pedestrians where a walker never would, too often clipping a leg or two, and in one case at Gawler, SA, severely injuring a 5yo who was consequently hospitalised.
    They are increasingly used by people whose car licence has been suspended for DUI, and they are driven with the same reckless disregard for others their owners demonstrated by driving drunk – in one case, again at Gawler, a man suspended for DUI, and subsequently banned from all Gawler pubs, bought a Gopher and rode it the 10km each way to Sandy Creek pub; a 6kph limit may not have stopped that, but it would have made the trip much longer and less likely to be undertaken.

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2610330, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Trey Gowdy steps down from House Ethics Committee.

    Oh nooo. I hope he’s not involved in the horrors.

    It was only a matter of time.

  105. W Hogg
    #2610331, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    I think “Rae” may have been triggered by me calling her Sybil yesterday. She even went down the “No, you are” track favoured by 6yo girls (and Grigory). This could have been “Ruthie” speaking.

    I’ll try to be more careful today to avoid further triggers.

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2610334, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Australia Day should be either Melbourne Cup Day or Boxing Day – the two best days of the year.

  Winston Smith
    #2610335, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    Does anyone know what the outcome was to the copper shoving these girls?
    Was he a diversity hire?

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2610336, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:47 pm

    I’m with Oco; Australia Day will be gone within a decade.

    At best.

    National Sodomy Day will take some getting used to, but in time we will all think of it as a joyous occasion and be grateful for the day off. Some of us will even take the next day off as well to recover.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2610339, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    National Sodomy Day will take some getting used to, but in time we will all think of it as a joyous occasion and be grateful for the day off. Some of us will even take the next day off as well to recover.

    National Sodomy Day will be held the day after National Rum Day, and you won’t be sitting around recovering from National Sodomy day, that will be National Lash Day. You will enjoy yourselves.

  OneWorldGovernment
    #2610342, posted on January 15, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Delingpole sums it up.

    Delingpole: Trump – Making the World Great Again, One Shithole at a Time

    And his out take

    Obama preferred to let them stay that way because cultural sensitivity, or some such weasel excuse.

    Trump, on the other hand, wouldn’t know what ‘cultural sensitivity’ even means. And one day the world will thank him for it.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/01/14/james-delingpole-trump-making-world-great-one-shithole-time/

  Top Ender
    #2610345, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Hey Lizzie, we stayed in our tent village the night before last in a tiger-infested India national park, and we’re still here.

    The safari the next morning though, proved not so tiger-infested.

    Foreign white sahib taken to the cleaners again.

  Graham
    #2610347, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    I think the best reaction to the Green’s demands about Australia Day would be along the lines of saying – ‘Fine, the day is abolished and the public holiday too. Anyone disappointed with losing their public holiday can take it up with DiNatale’. There must be consequences associated with giving into PC demands.

  nilk
    #2610350, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    I think this Australia day target will only strengthen Australia day.

    A lot of people do things like stick up Christmas lights they never used to worry about and make sure they go to Anzac day parades just because they are quietly seething at the minority Marxists.

    A very quiet fb group that I’m in that’s dedicated to having a bit of a rant had a post from a muppet suggesting it was time to move Australia Day from 26 Jan. The mods had to close it down because it turned into a full on barney. It was beautiful to watch. 😀

  Top Ender
    #2610351, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    “All Australians want a day on which we can come together and to celebrate our wonderfully diverse, open and free society, but January 26 is not that day,”

    Even though 90% of Australians are probably Ok with it?

  feelthebern
    #2610354, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    Maybe Australia Day gets moved to the day that Trevor Chappell did the under arm.
    It would be fitting for Australia to remember that day, that incident.
    Sums modern Australia up quite nicely.

  feelthebern
    #2610355, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    In Rob Oakshottes novel (I say novel, as it was quite a work of fiction), he said he went to Julia Gillards Australia day party covered in Australian flags.
    Lucky he did that back in 2010.
    Now the plod would have cracked him over the head with a club, thinking he was some patriots front chap.

  Anne
    #2610358, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    I think Gowdy may be moving to a different role.

    Maybe Special Prosecutor investigating the FBI or CIA or NSA or…

    FBI. Yes, that one.

    Brace yourselves normies, it’s going to be a hellish week.

    Hellish for the hell-bound child killing Luciferians.

    —-

    IT, you put the wrong link there.

  feelthebern
    #2610360, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Special prosecutors don’t come from the congress Anne.

  Baldrick
    #2610361, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Scrap Australia Day and bring back Empire Day and crackers.
    There, I’ve said it.

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2610362, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    IT, you put the wrong link there.

    No I didn’t. If you didn’t have the same sense of humour as a fundamentalist mullah. you may have understood the joke.

    P.S: Trey Gowdy is an all talk no action, wankstain.

  Anne
    #2610364, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Special prosecutors don’t come from the congress Anne.

    Oh, scrap that idea then, Feely.

  jupes
    #2610365, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    That welcome to country is possibly the worst thing to happen at an Australia sporting arena ever.

    True, however we did learn that the Kangaroos have traditional owners. Who knew?

  132andBush
    #2610366, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    This years bullshit Australia Day lamb ad is a tipping point.

  Bruce in WA
    #2610367, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Notwithstand[ing] I had in the Name of his Majesty taken posession of several places upon this coast I now once more hoisted English Coulers and in the Name of His Majesty King George the Third took posession of the whole Eastern Coast from … Latitude [38° South] down to this place by the Name of New South Wales together with all the Bays, Harbours Rivers and Islands situate upon the said coast after which we fired three Volleys of small Arms which were Answerd by the like number from the Ship.

    22 August 1770: Lieutenant James Cook claims east coast of Australia for Britain

    Been raised and dismissed as “would be just East Coast Day”.

  Speedbox
    #2610370, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    I’m with Oco; Australia Day will be gone within a decade.

    Yeah, ‘fraid so.

    The Left will also have a go at Anzac Day, but will be rebuffed. Of course, whether Australia remains part of the Commonwealth will come under increasing attack (eventually successful), Easter will be portrayed as disrespectful to the “increasing numbers of non-Christian Australians” as will Christmas (celebrations downgraded).

    In the meantime, polygamous marriage will gain increasing support; sugar will be massively taxed; the age of consent will be reduced to 14 years; electricity charges will reach unthinkable levels; no significant manufacturing will occur in Australia (except Govt enterprises such as the submarine project); those earning “excessive” salaries will have those salaries “normalized” via a special tax levy or surcharge; immigration will reach a net 400,000 per annum to prop up the various economic ponzy schemes……

    Yes, my view of a future Australia is decidedly dim.

  feelthebern
    #2610373, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    ANZAC day will be renamed, “Sorry Turkey, Sorry Mohammed Day”.

    Bacon will also be banned within 10 years.
    As will full strength beer & all non-Chardonnay white wines.

  C.L.
    #2610375, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Bert and Patti Newton now reduced to Woman’s Day scoop about Bert’s shingles.

  Snoopy
    #2610377, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Grown men acting like that.
    Sad.

    Forced speech.

    h/t Jennifer Oriel

  The Moribund Barking Toad
    #2610378, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Spot on Snoopy

  OneWorldGovernment
    #2610379, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Bruce in WA
    #2610367, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Notwithstand[ing] I had in the Name of his Majesty taken posession of several places upon this coast I now once more hoisted English Coulers and in the Name of His Majesty King George the Third took posession of the whole Eastern Coast from … Latitude [38° South] down to this place by the Name of New South Wales together with all the Bays, Harbours Rivers and Islands situate upon the said coast after which we fired three Volleys of small Arms which were Answerd by the like number from the Ship.

    22 August 1770: Lieutenant James Cook claims east coast of Australia for Britain

    Been raised and dismissed as “would be just East Coast Day”.

    So Bruce in WA, should it be 2nd May on the establishment of The Swan River Colony?

    I’m actually all for dissolving the so called Commonwealth and let each State and Territory stand on it’s own.

  Snoopy
    #2610380, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    And the critics have a point, like it or not. January 26 is a dumb date for the occasion because no ‘nation’ was founded or even conceived of on that day.

    Watch out, Christmas.

  Bruce in WA
    #2610381, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:58 pm

    In the meantime, polygamous marriage will gain increasing support; sugar will be massively taxed; the age of consent will be reduced to 14 years; electricity charges will reach unthinkable levels; no significant manufacturing will occur in Australia (except Govt enterprises such as the submarine project); those earning “excessive” salaries will have those salaries “normalized” via a special tax levy or surcharge; immigration will reach a net 400,000 per annum to prop up the various economic ponzy schemes……

    By the end of the decade … voting age reduced to 16, inheritance tax @ 20%; “windfall” tax @ 20%, death duties @ 25%, complete disarmament of civilians, complete desegregation of sports and occupations, compulsory “meat-free” days, recognition of animals as having human rights, “ownership” of pets revoked, government-mandated maximum levels of fat, sugar and carbohydrates in takeaway and packaged foods, fuel tax doubled, “smart meters” mandatory, alcohol tax doubled, smoking banned except in private dwellings and even there if children are present …

  Bruce in WA
    #2610383, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Sorry, stupid proofreading — “By the end of the next decade …”

  Nick
    #2610384, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Just wait till you see what the Greens and others produce as a day that reflects ‘our diversity’. The fact that something as general as NYE fireworks are gay/aboriginal on rinse and repeat, gives us an idea as to what a national celebration would entail.

  Snoopy
    #2610386, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    National Sodomy Day will take some getting used to, but in time we will all think of it as a joyous occasion and be grateful for the day off.

    I can hardly wait for Sam Kekovich’s Vaseline ads.

  Nick
    #2610387, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Too true, Snoopy, but don’t give them ideas, that will be next.

  Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2610388, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Foreign white sahib taken to the cleaners again.

    Don’t worry, Top Ender. One day you might meet Attapuss. He’ll make up for it.
    He looks like a tiger but no pic could do him justice. Especially when he’s stalking. 🙂

  OneWorldGovernment
    #2610389, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Snoopy
    #2610380, posted on January 15, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    And the critics have a point, like it or not. January 26 is a dumb date for the occasion because no ‘nation’ was founded or even conceived of on that day.

    Watch out, Christmas.

    And Easter.

    Pisses me to tears that the forces of evil continue to use Christian anniversaries and celebrations as excuses to pay themselves double and triple time pay rates.

  Sydney Boy
    #2610390, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    “All Australians want a day on which we can come together and to celebrate our wonderfully diverse, open and free society, but January 26 is not that day,”

    Even though 90% of Australians are probably Ok with it?

    Hahahaha! Since when do the Greens ever care about what the majority want?

  Top Ender
    #2610391, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Martin Luther King: “I have a dream that my four little children will will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

    Exactly!

  feelthebern
    #2610392, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    The Greens won’t give up until there is a Bob Brown Day.

  Chris
    #2610393, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Can someone tell me how all these Koala’s ended up with chlamydia ?

    Don’t blush, baby!

  Fisky
    #2610394, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Oh no! US employers now having to hire ex-cons thanks to Trump’s labour market tightening bigly (less illegals getting in for starters). “Libertarians” must be furious!

    A rapidly tightening labor market is forcing companies across the country to consider workers they once would have turned away. That is providing opportunities to people who have long faced barriers to employment, such as criminal records, disabilities or prolonged bouts of joblessness.

    In Dane County, Wis., where the unemployment rate was just 2 percent in November, demand for workers has grown so intense that manufacturers are taking their recruiting a step further: hiring inmates at full wages to work in factories even while they serve their prison sentences. These companies were not part of traditional work-release programs that are far less generous and rarely lead to jobs after release.

    “When the unemployment rate is high, you can afford to not hire anyone who has a criminal record, you can afford to not hire someone who’s been out of work for two years,” said Lawrence H. Summers, the Harvard economist and former Treasury secretary. “When the unemployment rate is lower, employers will adapt to people rather than asking people to adapt to them.”

    We can see that tax cuts plus immigration restriction is a killer combination for the Right.

  144. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2610395, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    I can hardly wait for Sam Kekovich’s Vaseline ads.

    Using Vaseline is homophobic. You should be able to engage in sodomy naturally with just the joy in your heart guiding you.

  Fisky
    #2610396, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Note how the law of supply and demand still applies to labour markets, despite the best efforts of the CATO Institute to pretend that it has been superseded by the magic fairy dust of open borders. These clowns claimed that immigration restriction would push wages DOWN! lol

  Sydney Boy
    #2610397, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Oh, and last night I watched the 6th and final episode of Stan’s Roper Stomper TV series. Words cannot describe how shithouse the ending was. The lefty fascists, supported by their Middle Eastern politics and BDS zealot lecturer, were scheming to lay the blame for the TV celebrity’s death (I think he was supposed to represent Andrew Bolt?) on the Muslim chick, and the white nationalists were planning payback on the African gangs (who don’t exist) for cutting off the ears and carving their initials into the forehead of one of the nationalists. However, everyone was blown up by the white nationalists – in a scene that has no relation to reality or the past 20 years of Islamic terrorism. The first 5 episodes had me feeling that the series was leaning towards sympathy for the nationalists – but then they made a totally unrealistic and shite ending. The writers of that episode deserve a good waterboarding.

  147. H B Bear
    #2610399, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    National Sodomy Day would be a winner. About 10% voluntary with the rest just getting bent over and shafted as per usual.

  148. Fisky
    #2610400, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    Oh. Importing 10 million people from south of the border has gifted California the highest poverty rate in the country.

    http://beta.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-jackson-california-poverty-20180114-story.html

  Baldrick
    #2610401, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Thanks for the heads-up Sydney Boy, I’ll give it a wide birth then.

  John Constantine
    #2610403, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    The Trumpnado is leading to a worldwide Meat eating super cycle.

    Analysis indicates that a large demographic of Americans will celebrate an upturn in economic confidence by eating an extra Steak meal a week.

    Replacing fatty boombah meals of fried chicken and disease causing carbohydrates with a Godly Wholesome Steak or Chops will improve the Nations health as well as its mental well-being.

    Trumpnado!.

  The Moribund Barking Toad
    #2610404, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    The imbecile doubles down in the Oz…so many lies…..don’t expect Turncoat to rebuff:

    ‘Jan 26 represents genocide’

    Putting the case for making changing the date of Australia Day one of the Greens’ top priorities in 2018, Senator Di Natale said the 26th of January represented pain and suffering for First Australians.

    “It’s a day that represents an act of dispossession, an act of theft,” Senator Di Natale said.

    “It’s a day that represents the beginning of an ongoing genocide, the slaughter of so many Aboriginal people.

    “It’s a day that represents families being torn apart, children being taken away from their parents, and as those of us who want Australia Day to be a day when we come together, a day that unites the nation, it’s so important that we choose a day that represents a day that acknowledges our past and looks towards a better future.

    “We need to acknowledge that there are people who see January 26 as a day that represents pain and suffering, the ongoing legacy of which can be felt today.”

    Senator Di Natale said he was optimistic that momentum would build to change the date.

    Go and underpay some nannys you little ponce.

  H B Bear
    #2610405, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Anyone who hasn’t already left California is a Lefty … and an idiot.

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2610406, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    California is fantastic if you’re a billionaire. It’s absolutely beautiful.

  Chris
    #2610408, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Can someone tell me how all these Koala’s ended up with chlamydia ?

    Combined with

    Thanks for the heads-up Sydney Boy, I’ll give it a wide birth then.

    Huh? Sydney Heads as birth canal?
    The Grocer’s Apostrophe doesn’t need nearly so big a crack to slip through.

  John Constantine
    #2610411, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    In yarragrad, their ABC is interviewing witnesses to the horror truck smash in Geelong.

    Apparently the sight of dozens of dead and injured chickens is deeply emotionally distressing and traumatic to their ABC demographic.

    Nobody has yet quoted Waleed, the golden calf of mass casualty events:

    “More chickens die slipping on mats getting out of the bath than die in events like today’s.”

    Comrades.

  JC
    #2610412, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2610406, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    California is fantastic if you’re a billionaire. It’s absolutely beautiful.

    The ocean is freaking cold though -ever as far down as San Diego – and if you live back east, you learn to despise Californians with every last breath for very good reasons. A despicable people.

  testpattern
    #2610413, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    ‘Australia Day will be gone within a decade’

    No, it won’t be. I, like most people, prefer Australia Day around the end of January. Only then does it feel like the New Year has really begun. Moving the day to a slightly later date extends the holiday feeling and is close enough to the 26th, those who want to celebrate the invasion will still do so. The critical thing for those who want to change the date is to ensure the holiday remains and the holiday period feeling is extended not curtailed.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2610414, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Importing 10 million people from south of the border has gifted California the highest poverty rate in the country.

    The hep A epidemic in San Diego has spread to Utah:

    Officials: Utah hepatitis A outbreak spread from San Diego

    Utah officials believe the disease spread as people moved between homeless centers in the two states, Rupp said. Utah has confirmed 152 cases so far and no deaths have been reported.

    Here’s what the California Dept of Public Health says about the epidemic:

    A large hepatitis A outbreak is ongoing in California. The majority of patients in this outbreak report experiencing homelessness and/or using illicit drugs in settings of limited sanitation. The outbreak is being spread person-to-person and through contact with a fecally contaminated environment.

    JC

  160. JC
    #2610415, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    And Artiste, you can can buy a decent home with a decent amount of land in Beverley Hills for around $4 to $5 million. Okay sure, in order to make people feel better, let me say at the outset that’s a lot of money, but it’s not billionaire money.

  JC
    #2610417, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    I’d say California literally qualifies as a lefty s***hole on that basis.

    In artiste parlance – a beautiful shithole. That’s sort of fear isn’t warranted if you reside and spend your life outside of the riff raff quarters. You just have no need to go there and so all is fine with the world.

  162. JC
    #2610418, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Get a load of this is fake news.

    REPORT: Speaker Pelosi now ‘baked in,’ ‘probable’; 40+ House losses forecast for Republicans…

    Trump’s day of reckoning … The one thing that could dramatically diminish President Trump’s chances of avoiding impeachment and chalking up legislative wins is Democrats winning the House.

    And, thanks to series of recent developments, Trump knows this no longer just seems plausible, but probable.

    Hill sources tell us that a House Democratic takeover is now likely.
    One strategist close to Republican leaders believes that a loss of the House is “baked in,” and said top Republicans don’t see a way to avoid it.
    It would take a flip of 24 seats for Dems to take over. The average loss for the president’s party in his first midterm is about 32 seats, and we’re hearing forecasts of 40+ losses.

    You can’t predict outcomes this far out, but these hard facts scare the hell out of Republicans:

    Eight House GOP chairs have retired: You don’t climb to the top of power in Congress and leave unless you feel confident your reign will soon end. (Another factor: Chairmanships are term-limited from a Gingrich-era reform.)
    Record retirements for GOP: Already, 29 GOP seats are open, a pace far exceeding the past two elections that saw power change hands.
    Democrats outperformed their norms in turnout, and in total votes, in all seven 2017 elections. This is a clear indicator of energy.
    Record number of Democratic women voting and considering running for office. This, more than anything, is a reaction to Trump and the #MeToo movement.
    In polls, voters prefer Democrats for Congress by a 10-point margin. There is no way to spin this: +10 is terrible in a 50/50 nation.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2610420, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Using Vaseline is homophobic. You should be able to engage in sodomy naturally with just the joy in your heart guiding you.

    Uh-huh.
    Riiiight.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2610421, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    The Greens leader says January 26 represents dispossession, theft, and the “ongoing genocide” and “slaughter” of Aboriginal people. The Oz

    Looks like the frothing cretin didn’t get enough attention with his first salvo. He’s now upped the anti to eleventy. The ongoing genocide doesn’t seem to have much affected their breeding capacity, according to the census. And the ongoing slaughter has even escaped the attention of the ABC/SBS/Fairfax collective. Only one Abo drunk has to have a cardiac arrest in a police van, and the hue and cry goes on a permanent loop.

  Winston Smith
    #2610422, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Top Ender;

    “All Australians want a day on which we can come together and to celebrate our wonderfully diverse, open and free society, but January 26 is not that day,”

    A Green is a person who loves Australia, but hates 90% of the bogans living here.
    Hang on, I’m not sure about the “Love Australia” bit either.
    It will be all good after the Revolution, Kamerad.

  egg_
    #2610423, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Their ABC reports that a chicken was killed in a Geelong truck crash today, and many chickens are now crossing the road in the area.

    Were they a gang of black African chickens?

  OneWorldGovernment
    #2610424, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    The Moribund Barking Toad
    #2610404, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    The imbecile doubles down in the Oz…so many lies…..don’t expect Turncoat to rebuff:

    ‘Jan 26 represents genocide’

    I think “IT’S TIME” we had a proper “INVASION” day.

    Let us all pick up guns and go and shoot the white aboriginals.

    And when the smoke and dust clears we will start detonating every single university in Australia.

  Chris
    #2610426, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Were they a gang of black African chickens?

    No, they were chickens of no particular appearance or ethnicity. This is Victoria. (You racist.)

  JC
    #2610428, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    It’s awful but still pretty funny.

    Among those arrested on allegations of corruption is Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, the Saudi King’s nephew who is worth more than $17bn according to Forbes, and owns stakes in Twitter, Lyft and Citigroup.

    DailyMail.com’s source claims the crown prince lulled Alwaleed into a false sense of security, inviting him to a meeting at his Al Yamamah palace, then sent officers to arrest him the night before the meeting.

    ‘Suddenly at 2.45am all his guards were disarmed, the royal guards of MBS storm in,’ said the source.

    ‘He’s dragged from his own bedroom in his pajamas, handcuffed, put in the back of an SUV, and interrogated like a criminal.

    ‘They hung them upside down, just to send a message.

    They’ve sent the fucker to prison because he refuses to cough up.

    Saudi Arabia’s richest prince, Alwaleed Bin Talal, has been carted off to Al Ha’ir prison after refusing to pay a reported $6 billion to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman following a massive consolidation of power on November 4, 2017 in which over 300 princes, ministers and other elites were rounded up in an “anti-corruption” purge.

  stackja
    #2610430, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    OneWorldGovernment
    #2610424, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    2GB Michael McLaren calls it ‘inevitability day’, if not GB maybe USA or some European country/countries would have arrived. The result? Probably European wars fought on the continent now called Australia.

  Winston Smith
    #2610432, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    OWG;

    So Bruce in WA, should it be 2nd May on the establishment of The Swan River Colony?

    Perhaps it should be Tax Day. That day of the year when ones earnings become ones own, instead of the government?
    Good way of letting the citizenry realise just how much they pay.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2610434, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    So Bruce in WA, should it be 2nd May on the establishment of The Swan River Colony?

    Actually, Major Edmund Lockyer formally took possession of the Western third of the continent on 21st January, 1827, during the establishment of the first settlement in Western Australia, at Albany.

  Eddystone
    #2610436, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Why don’t we pick a day, blow up Parliament House on that day, and celebrate that day with fireworks, booze and barbecues from then on.

  The Moribund Barking Toad
    #2610437, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    [email protected]:59
    Canberra Inferno Hot Angry Summer Heatwave!

    They can GAGF

    It was 9 degrees at 5:00AM today. 8.1 with wind chill.

    Least warm summer on record in Canberra (unhomogenised of course)

  H B Bear
    #2610440, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    It is forecasted to be 33 degrees and mostly sunny.

    Anyone teaching English along with their Marxism at J’ism School anymore?

  testpattern
    #2610441, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Pat Cash slams Australia’s treatment of Aboriginal people

    ‘He stated that he was embarrassed to be Australian. He was able to outline the extreme poverty that still exists and reminded everyone that Indigenous people are the actual land owners of Australia. He also touched on some of the recent human rights abuses where the Australian government shut the water off from remote communities. He finished off his interview by publicly stating that he personally feels that it isn’t right to be celebrating Australia Day on January 26th and labelled it as Invasion Day.’

    https://www.welcometocountry.org/pat-cash-slams-australias-treatment-aboriginal-television/

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2610442, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Apparently the sight of dozens of dead and injured chickens is deeply emotionally distressing and traumatic to their ABC demographic.

    The grief must be intolerable if they are ‘free-range’ organic chickens. Less sobbing of course for those battery jobs, which this event offered a moment of liberty to some and for others much welcomed death.

  Winston Smith
    #2610443, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    John Constantine;

    Apparently the sight of dozens of dead and injured chickens is deeply emotionally distressing and traumatic to their ABC demographic.

    In a decade from now, there will be chicken bits and eggs in a special safe space in Colesworths around the nation.
    You will need to be over 18 to enter and purchase, unless you are using chickens for carnal purposes.
    In that case it will be compulsory school excursions for the kiddies, Comrade.

  Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2610445, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Pat Cash slams Australia’s treatment of Aboriginal people

    3 decades standing in the sun with a headband restricting blood flow to his brain hasn’t been good for Pat.

  Boambee John
    #2610446, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    struth at 1259

    It all starts in the schools.

    Get rid if the left fascists and our other problems become manageable.

    Sinistra delenda est!

  egg_
    #2610448, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    The Aboriginal Industry is the blackfella’s Oprah. YOU get a Landcruiser … and YOU get a Landcruiser …

    Landcruiser’s biggest customer base?

  cynical1
    #2610449, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    “All Australians want a day on which we can come together and to celebrate our wonderfully diverse, open and free society, but January 26 is not that day,”

    how does this arsehole know what “All” Australians want?

    I know an awful lot of Australians who would like to harpoon the nearest greenie they can find.

  testpattern
    #2610451, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    France was the first to annex WA – Louis Francois Marie Aleno de Saint Aloüarn

    ‘When St Aloüarn visited New Holland in 1772, neither British nor Dutch officials had issued a formal claim over the western part of New Holland…

    At Baie de Prise de Possession (“Bay of Taking Possession”; later Turtle Bay), Dirk Hartog Island on 30 March 1772, Officer Jean Mengaud de la Hage became the first European to formally claim possession of Western Australia, on behalf of King Louis XV whilst St Aloüarn himself remained aboard the ship.’ [wiki]

    https://scontent-syd2-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.0-9/23754946_1680962375307566_4083452913773104077_n.jpg?oh=bc4c9ea1707504881c7358d10e3becbe&oe=5AEF3437

  Mother Lode
    #2610452, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    As will full strength beer & all non-Chardonnay white wines.

    Whoa! This shit just got real.

    I know how hipsters and profs tastes work. They drink Chardonnay at home or taxpayer funded gigs, and whatever the fad wine from Europe is when they go out together.

    But I have just re-discovered semillon. If they want to take that they will have to org it from my cold chilled, Brie smeared dead hands.

    I had a Barossa semillon yesterday – Kaesler I think – which would have been perfect on a warmer day, but one notch below brilliant yesterday.

    Fuck it! Everyone grab a corkscrew and to the barricades!

  egg_
    #2610453, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    testpattern
    #2610413, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Will Christmas Day goanna keep till the 26th Jan or start afresh?

  JC
    #2610454, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Because polies aren’t fucked in the head enough
    Chelsea Manning confirms Senate bid, says ‘Yup, we’re running’

    If he’s running at a d’ratter, he could be the sanest of all the D’rat candidates.

  Old School Conservative
    #2610455, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    testpattern
    #2610451, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:28 pm
    France was the first to annex WA – Louis Francois Marie Aleno de Saint Aloüarn

    So the French should be paying sit down money, not Australian taxpayers.
    Well spotted Testes.

  Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2610456, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    The hep A epidemic in San Diego has spread to Utah:

    Let us not forget that mentally impaired politicians are responsible for precipitating a HepA outbreak in a first world country.

    https://m.sandiegoreader.com/news/2017/sep/08/stringers-plastic-bag-ban-led-hep-health-crisis/?templates=mobile

  Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2610457, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Saudi Arabia’s richest prince, Alwaleed Bin Talal, has been carted off to Al Ha’ir prison after refusing to pay a reported $6 billion to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

    lol let him rot in gaol

  The Moribund Barking Toad
    #2610458, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    testpattern
    #2610451, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:28 pm
    France was the first to annex WA – Louis Francois Marie Aleno de Saint Aloüarn

    So Pissy Chryne’s subs should be built in Exmouth?

  Oh come on
    #2610459, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    And the critics have a point, like it or not. January 26 is a dumb date for the occasion because no ‘nation’ was founded or even conceived of on that day. The truth is the founding of the Federation is the proper date for an Australia Day

    Actually, I think this is probably right. I’m not especially wed to Australia Day or the date of Australia Day. Changing it due to invasion day protests is setting an unfortunate precedent that ought to be avoided, but if it were changed for the reason that Australia Day isn’t actually Australia Day in any meaningful sense, then that wouldn’t be such a bad thing.

    Gotta say that the Commonwealth kinda sucks in its present form – not at all what the FFs envisioned. Is our failed federal model worth celebrating?

  egg_
    #2610460, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    “All Australians want a day on which we can come together and to celebrate our wonderfully diverse, open and free society, but January 26 is not that day,”

    how does this arsehole know what “All” Australians want?

    I know an awful lot of Australians who would like to harpoon the nearest greenie they can find.

    In that case, can we make the 26th ‘Compost a Greenie Day’?
    #shreddersforhire

  Leigh Lowe
    #2610461, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)

    #2610406, posted on January 15, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    California is fantastic if you’re a billionaire. It’s absolutely beautiful.

    Not if you are a billionaire married to someone who is on the wrong side of the “crazy/hot” spectrum.
    (M Kerr)

  calli
    #2610462, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    “All Australians want a day on which we can come together and to celebrate our wonderfully diverse, open and free society, but January 26 is not that day,”

    They say this Every. Single. Year.

    What original peabrain said it this time?

  JC
    #2610463, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2610457, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Saudi Arabia’s richest prince, Alwaleed Bin Talal, has been carted off to Al Ha’ir prison after refusing to pay a reported $6 billion to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

    lol let him rot in gaol

    Ya know, if you were a good negotiator, I’m sure the princes could move from the US$6 billion shakedown.
    Is US$6 billion really the jailer prince’s last knockdown price? I think not. I’m sure he could move a little from that and the other one could move up a tad.

    As far I can discern the jailed prince’s hoard is kept well enough away in overseas private bank accounts, so the jailer prince’s only alternative is to treat the other one pretty harshly until he signs on the bottom line.

    It would be great to sit in the middle of this dispute and take a spread.

  Oh come on
    #2610464, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Saudi Arabia’s richest prince, Alwaleed Bin Talal, has been carted off to Al Ha’ir prison after refusing to pay a reported $6 billion to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman following a massive consolidation of power on November 4, 2017 in which over 300 princes, ministers and other elites were rounded up in an “anti-corruption” purge.

    What’s Alaweed’s play here? He must have something up his sleeve. If he doesn’t then he’s pretty stupid, as on the face of it the options seem to he hand over the $6 billion and return to your ultra-rich lifestyle, or don’t hand over the $6 billion and have your entire fortune seized while you rot in jail.

  203. JC
    JC

    OCO,

    I reckon Al’s just being hard headed and stubborn. That’s the play. That’s it. I’d love to get in between these two…. from a distance.

  Oh come on
    #2610466, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Haha wait til MBS gets out the truck batteries and the jumper leads and goes all Abu Ghraib on Al!

  Mother Lode
    #2610467, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Australia, the legal entity, was born in 1901.

    Australia as a group of colonies with a shared sense of self started on 26th January. That was the day when something happened. Something new was born here and that gloomy barbarous 40,000 year period that lasted to 25 Jan 1788 was gladly brought to end.

    Even federationsas just another milestone in this new era.

    Our forbears picked that day not by accident. How many people here had an issue with 26 January until all this obfuscation and dick-weedery was thrown up?

    And, yeah, ‘thrown up’ is the right choice of words

  Old School Conservative
    #2610468, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Di Natale has no empirical evidence of how many Australians see Jan 26 as Invasion Day. He just wants to spread anger and division.
    C’mon SFL Party or AC get stuck into him with extreme prejudice. Stat!

  cynical1
    #2610470, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    In further news, Germans demand “VE” day be cancelled, and armistice day be renamed as ” We are very sorry, best wishes to the Germans” day.

  JC
    #2610471, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Haha wait til MBS gets out the truck batteries and the jumper leads and goes all Abu Ghraib on Al!

    I read a couple of weeks ago they did use electrodes, but the stubborn fucker won’t budge. I reckon there’s at least a $2 to $3 billion spread between them. Hence the need for a negotiator who could pocket $500 million.

  notafan
    #2610472, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Why would changing the date of ‘Australia Day’ make any difference.

    The ‘invasion’ will still have happened, the hated white man will still be celebrating his arrival.

    The intense suffering will continue, unabated.

    As will the incredible stupid that came from pretending that there was an a hurty element to this in the first place.

    Invasion day.

    You poor little sad sacks,your country was the original ‘shithole’ the arrival of that first convict transport was the beginning of the best thing that happened in Australia for 40,000 years.

    Hadn’t even got as far as pottery.

  testpattern
    #2610475, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    ‘In 1788 Governor Phillip claimed the continent of Australia only as far west as the 135th meridian east (135° east) in accordance with his commission.

    It has been suggested that the 1788 claim by the British of 135° east was in reference to Spain’s claims under the Treaty of Tordesillas. Spain was seen as no longer having an interest in the area. On the other hand, the other signatories to the treaty, the Portuguese still had a presence in Macau and East Timor. Adoption of 135° east as a boundary would minimise provocation of the Portuguese. By 1825, however, Britain was powerful enough and found it convenient to adopt the original line of the Portuguese under the treaty, 129° east’

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Western_Australia_border

    Australia Day July 27/28

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DTekGgsU0AAmD4W.jpg

  Jo Smyth
    #2610477, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:54 pm

    Today here in Perth the temperature now is 24 degrees. It is windy and has been pouring down since early morning. It’s not supposed to be like this in January in Perth. This is not what global warming is supposed to do.

  212. Oh come on
    Oh come on

    Mother Lode, to me the 26th of Jan has always been an excuse to visit mates, BBQ like a fiend and drink a skinful of beer. Never felt any great attachment to the day, never wore an Australian flag cape or any such nonsense. I attach more importance to ANZAC Day than Oz Day. That’s just me of course.

    I do see the argument that Oz Day is mislabeled and doesn’t really commemorate what it says on the tin.

  JC
    #2610479, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    OCO

    I reckon the clearing spread is US$5. 250 billion for AL cousin and US$4.750 billion for the jailer prince. That’s an eminently workable price with your spread built in.

  calli
    #2610480, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    Ahhh. Di Natale. The guy who underpays his domestics.

  cynical1
    #2610481, posted on January 15, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    In further developments, Brazil has announced plans to develop nuclear capability.

    It’s first prototype is to be called ” Cop this, Portugese invaders”.

    It will be a joint project with the Aztec,err, Mexico.

    Sir Bob Geldolf has now announced an International “Sorry” day where everybody can apologise for
    their country’s history.

    The Romans were unavailable for comment.

