More bad news on Italy. And good news as well!

Dan Mitchell reports on the sorry state of affairs. Italy is not much better than Greece.
But wait!
There’s a chance, however, that all this bad news may pave the way for good news. There are elections in early March and Silvio Berlusconi, considered a potential frontrunner to be the next Prime Minister, has proposed a flat tax.
Are today’s italians the remnant of the barbarian hordes? Where did the Romans go?
Too much bunga bunga is never enough.
The Romans moved into North West Europe. They built new empires in Britain, later the United States.
Present day Italians aren’t Romans or warriors, and they aren’t up to much.
The EC effectively deposed Silvio last time around in a leveraged coup.
Brussels will try anything to keep him out, but talking to the locals (in the north at least) Silvio has momentum and history on his side.
You can always rely on Berlusconi to choose his female Ministers based on their “merits”.
Trumpism and Berlusconismo?
Double bunga-bunga!
Doesn’t Berlusconi still have a 7-year prison sentence hanging over his head from from a 2013 Guilty verdict?
Come to think of it, there is a former Federal President of the Labor(sic) Party currently serving a 7-year prison sentence in New South Obeid at the moment in the A.L.P. “Presidential Suite” of one of the many Luxury Prison Resorts that ex-A.L.P. Parliamentarians tend to frequent these days.
Berlusconi certainly has the aptitude; the same talent for mishandling public monies and the truth, and the appropriate level of prison sentence to qualify HIM for the A.L.P. Presidential gig.
And there are all those horticultural countrymen down around Griffith way, to make him as welcome as they did Al Grassby, all those years ago.
Berlusconi’s idea of a flat tax and an actual flat tax…. are probably two different beasts…..