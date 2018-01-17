Wednesday Forum: January 17, 2018

Posted on 11:30 am, January 17, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
293 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 17, 2018

1 2
  1. C.L.
    #2612157, posted on January 17, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    For over 100 years Americans have said, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free… send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me”.

    “Americans” never said that. The poetess Emma Lazarus wrote the words. A dedicated Zionist, she would almost certainly be killed by 99 percent of today’s “refugees.” She would also be expelled from the Democrat Party.

  2. Rae
    #2612161, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Why would school shoes have steel toe caps? More importantly, did school shoes ever have steel toe caps?

  3. H B Bear
    #2612162, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    A seat in the Australian Senate has always been a participation prize for those unable to make it past the voters in a House of Reps electorate. Union hacks, time servers, branch stackers, Party officials, idiot sons (think Joe Ludwig). Have I missed anyone out?

    Just abolish the whole thing and let the government get on with governing.

  4. H B Bear
    #2612163, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Have I missed anyone out?

    Token aboriginals.

  5. jupes
    #2612164, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Have I missed anyone out?

    Former NSW premiers?

  6. egg_
    #2612165, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    So boneheads in the Senate will be joined by Moose Knuckles – what an improvement

    Eye candy – but I think the dwarf’s tits are bigger?

  7. incoherent rambler
    #2612166, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Have I missed anyone out?

    Anyone that has a copy of the videos.

  8. egg_
    #2612167, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Why would school shoes have steel toe caps? More importantly, did school shoes ever have steel toe caps?

    I note that there are joggers with steel toes caps in the Aldi catalogue.

  9. stackja
    #2612168, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Davey Boy
    #2612153, posted on January 17, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    EPA sold Glad Bag an idea. What could possibly go wrong?

  10. The Moribund Barking Toad
    #2612169, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Eye candy – but I think the dwarf’s tits are bigger?

    Bull Shitten’s certainly are – that’s why Pickering always has him with a bra

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2612170, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Then went back home, bottle sack over shoulder, and rang the local state member to let them know, their response was yes the scheme is a bit of a joke, isn’t it … and the local member is a Liberal

    The whole deposit scheme is so stupid that there must be something else to it.

    I suspect it is a camouflaged funding deal for local councils. They all have recycling bins. Most people are going to say it’s too hard and not worth the time and petrol to return these wretched containers so they’ll do like always: dump them into the recycling bin and fume at the NSW Libs.

    The councils will therefore be able to divert them right off their conveyer belt into a big pile and get 10c each for bottles they were maybe getting 0.1c for from a PET recycler. Free money!

  13. memoryvault
    #2612172, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    FFS, I have been hearing about the big breakthrough in solar for decades, since I was a child. That, and Crown of Thorns starfish destroying the Barrier Reef.

    Peak Oil, Johanna. You forgot Peak Oil.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2612173, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Peak Oil, Johanna. You forgot Peak Oil.

    I don’t have a reference, but the first “Peak Oil” was calculated to be the 1890’s, the next was the 1920’s.

  15. Winston Smith
    #2612174, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Following on from watching a couple of the videos at the links, I’m reminded of the oil companies at the start of the last century.
    “Find something to do with this sludge! It costs a fortune to dump!”
    It was the origin of the plastics revolution.

  16. Boambee John
    #2612175, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    egg at 1713

    Thanks for drawing my attention to an inane comment by a troll on my “scan past” list.

    The toe caps in question were small plates nailed under the toes (and also heels) of leather soled shoes, presumably to reduce wear caused by foot dragging, not with great success. They wore to a sharp edge.

  17. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2612176, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Have I missed anyone out?

    The sexually confused.

  18. incoherent rambler
    #2612177, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    People wearing billboards that say: “THE END IS NIGH!” were once ignored and left in poverty on the streets.

    Now we elect hem as Proym Ministers.

  19. Tel
    #2612178, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    For over 100 years Americans have said, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free… send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me”.

    Very important phrase there: “yearning to breathe free”

    That rules out both the Democrats and Republicans in modern America since neither of them have the slightest interest in freedom, especially not for any huddled masses.

  20. Boambee John
    #2612179, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle at 1717

    I suspect it is a camouflaged funding deal for local councils. They all have recycling bins. Most people are going to say it’s too hard and not worth the time and petrol to return these wretched containers so they’ll do like always: dump them into the recycling bin and fume at the NSW Libs.

    The councils will therefore be able to divert them right off their conveyer belt into a big pile and get 10c each for bottles they were maybe getting 0.1c for from a PET recycler. Free money!

    If you choose this route, crush them before putting in the recycling bin.

  21. Winston Smith
    #2612180, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Boambee John:
    If there’s a limit of 100 returns, I reckon a smart kid would be able to whip up a big bag and then drop them off over ten episodes each Saturday morning for $100.

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2612181, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    So boneheads in the Senate will be joined by Moose Knuckles – what an improvement

    Wouln’t Moose Knuckles be drawing a pension of some sort, for her time in N.S.W. State Parliament, and wouldn’t that disbar her from the Senate?

  23. JC
    #2612182, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    I don’t have a reference, but the first “Peak Oil” was calculated to be the 1890’s, the next was the 1920’s.

    Ronery, in terms of the technology used to extract and discover oil it would have been very difficult not to have reached peak oil at those times. Oil was a very expensive product in the 1860’s – close to $500 a barrel. It was technological breakthroughs that allowed humanity to extract those reserves hidden due to inadequate technology.

    The first oil found in the philly oil fields was easily discovered. Oil seeped into fields at ground level and wells were built to extract the crude.

    If you weren’t stupid with a sketchy 9th grade education, you wouldn’t be posting these ridiculously simplistic tweets. This stuff goes right over your head, you deeply stupid twat.

  24. Snoopy
    #2612183, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Why would school shoes have steel toe caps? More importantly, did school shoes ever have steel toe caps?

    Not safety boot steel caps but after market fitments tacked on to the heels and toes of leather soles. Quite common.

  26. Tel
    #2612186, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    At the moment every internet provider has to purchase how much bandwidth they need per month from the NBNco.

    The more they buy, the less likely their speeds will slow down during peak hours.

    This charge is called the Connectivity Virtual Circuit (CVC)

    Exactly what was in the original NBN business plan, right at the very start. WTF did you expect??

    Can’t imagine why anyone would be suddenly surprised by this… except for those complete idiots who never read the plan in the first place. Do you know anyone like that?

  27. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2612187, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    SA hit by mini heatwave Oz Headline.

    This is a new one. Anyone know the profile of a mini heatwave? Dreadful Heat ™ is obviously excluded, maybe it’s just a Hot Day.

  28. Snoopy
    #2612188, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Wouln’t Moose Knuckles be drawing a pension of some sort, for her time in N.S.W. State Parliament, and wouldn’t that disbar her from the Senate?

    Not a Commonwealth payment.

  29. Boambee John
    #2612189, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Snoopy

    Yes.

    The original response to my comment was utterly inane, but typical of the troll.

  30. Rae
    #2612190, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Boambee John, far be it from me to downplay your bravery in kicking someone in the shins, but there is a difference between the little steel toe plates you now say you meant and the steel toe caps you originally boasted about.

    You seem to have turned the tap-dance into your crusade.*

    * Apologies to Billy Joel.

  31. H B Bear
    #2612191, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Just nabbed one of those StarTrack delivery drivers before they could fill out the card and disappear. Second time in a couple of months.

  32. notafan
    #2612193, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Jupes, I think, got leaving the muslim shithole thing right.

    It’s islamic exceptionalism.

    Just about everyone else fleeing hellhole countries eagerly embarass western freedoms.

    But Muslims, they’re just here for the dhummi shakedown, again.

  33. Baldrick
    #2612194, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Rae
    #2612190, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Oh it’s the Kitteh Stalker. Fuck off.

  34. H B Bear
    #2612195, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Not a Commonwealth payment.

    Different trough more like it.

  35. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2612196, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Not a Commonwealth payment.

    Thanks, Snoopy.

  36. Tel
    #2612197, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    I suspect it is a camouflaged funding deal for local councils. They all have recycling bins. Most people are going to say it’s too hard and not worth the time and petrol to return these wretched containers so they’ll do like always: dump them into the recycling bin and fume at the NSW Libs.

    Judging from the people hanging around the local auto-robot recycling return machine, there’s quite a lot of working poor already well ahead on this recycling business. There’s typically a queue about three people deep. The time spent just feeding them through the machine one by one is immense not including the time spent collecting and in transport. However, I’m guessing the majority of those people don’t share their “return and earnings” with the Australian Tax Office.

    Logistically the scheme seems pretty stupid, but it does appear to be keeping people occupied… one would guess that’s the main purpose. Probably the council will give up even picking up recycling bins at some stage (then we can insist on lower rates).

  37. Rae
    #2612198, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    BTW Boambee John, there is a tap version of line dancing that you could do with your pretend “Steel capped” school shoes.

  38. egg_
    #2612199, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Haven’t been lucky enough to catch Teh Dumb – Dumber Edition with Adam Spencer, yet.
    Must be a treat.

  39. JC
    #2612200, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2612058, posted on January 17, 2018 at 3:09 pm
    JC:

    Chevy Bolt: US$37,495
    Chevy Cruze: US$16,975

    Very similar in size. The Bolt EV range is “an impressive EPA-estimated 238 miles of range”(lol). The Cruze range is probably about 450 miles.

    Chevy know how to mass produce vehicles. Do you think they are hand-making each Bolt?

    Bruce,

    Do you think the production line for the EVs is as big as the lines for the petrol engines? Sideline products also cost more.

    It also surprises me to think that you haven’t considered the potentially enormous scaling you can attain from mass producing virtually one size fits all electric motors compared to large variations of petrol engines now. Condense production to say 5 electric motors used in the world for mv production and visualise the potential drop in costs. There would be humungous cost savings.

  40. Baldrick
    #2612201, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Classic Grig O’Rae Revisited (Summer Edition)

    Grigory M
    #1853826, posted on November 13, 2015 at 8:53 am
    What a disaster. Garmin Connect crashed yesterday and is still out. I am unable to sync my Vivofit2 and compare results with my fitness competitors

  41. Winston Smith
    #2612202, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    BoN;
    Would you mind having a look at this video, and giving an opinion, please?
    It’s about 5 minutes and bloke talks about carbonic acid and electricity making JP5.
    The only thing unmentioned is the amount of electricity required.
    Ta.

  42. Snoopy
    #2612203, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    WTF are you doing, Grigs? He’s Boambee John, not Boambee Joan.

  43. egg_
    #2612205, posted on January 17, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    SA hit by mini heatwave

    The Mini-me Weatherdildo got hot and bothered?

1 2

