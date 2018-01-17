Liberty Quote
A dictum of Lord Keynes: In the long run we are all dead. I do not question the truth of this statement; I even consider it as the only correct declaration of the neo-British Cambridge school.— Ludwig von Mises
Wednesday Forum: January 17, 2018
“Americans” never said that. The poetess Emma Lazarus wrote the words. A dedicated Zionist, she would almost certainly be killed by 99 percent of today’s “refugees.” She would also be expelled from the Democrat Party.
Why would school shoes have steel toe caps? More importantly, did school shoes ever have steel toe caps?
A seat in the Australian Senate has always been a participation prize for those unable to make it past the voters in a House of Reps electorate. Union hacks, time servers, branch stackers, Party officials, idiot sons (think Joe Ludwig). Have I missed anyone out?
Just abolish the whole thing and let the government get on with governing.
Token aboriginals.
Former NSW premiers?
Eye candy – but I think the dwarf’s tits are bigger?
Anyone that has a copy of the videos.
I note that there are joggers with steel toes caps in the Aldi catalogue.
EPA sold Glad Bag an idea. What could possibly go wrong?
Eye candy – but I think the dwarf’s tits are bigger?
Bull Shitten’s certainly are – that’s why Pickering always has him with a bra
The whole deposit scheme is so stupid that there must be something else to it.
I suspect it is a camouflaged funding deal for local councils. They all have recycling bins. Most people are going to say it’s too hard and not worth the time and petrol to return these wretched containers so they’ll do like always: dump them into the recycling bin and fume at the NSW Libs.
The councils will therefore be able to divert them right off their conveyer belt into a big pile and get 10c each for bottles they were maybe getting 0.1c for from a PET recycler. Free money!
Interesting Nuke Power Plant video and Xenon 135.
From Michael Spencer, on the Living in the Madhouse Thread
Perhaps the reposting here is a good thing.
Peak Oil, Johanna. You forgot Peak Oil.
I don’t have a reference, but the first “Peak Oil” was calculated to be the 1890’s, the next was the 1920’s.
Following on from watching a couple of the videos at the links, I’m reminded of the oil companies at the start of the last century.
“Find something to do with this sludge! It costs a fortune to dump!”
It was the origin of the plastics revolution.
egg at 1713
Thanks for drawing my attention to an inane comment by a troll on my “scan past” list.
The toe caps in question were small plates nailed under the toes (and also heels) of leather soled shoes, presumably to reduce wear caused by foot dragging, not with great success. They wore to a sharp edge.
Have I missed anyone out?
The sexually confused.
People wearing billboards that say: “THE END IS NIGH!” were once ignored and left in poverty on the streets.
Now we elect hem as Proym Ministers.
Very important phrase there: “yearning to breathe free”
That rules out both the Democrats and Republicans in modern America since neither of them have the slightest interest in freedom, especially not for any huddled masses.
Bruce of Newcastle at 1717
I suspect it is a camouflaged funding deal for local councils. They all have recycling bins. Most people are going to say it’s too hard and not worth the time and petrol to return these wretched containers so they’ll do like always: dump them into the recycling bin and fume at the NSW Libs.
The councils will therefore be able to divert them right off their conveyer belt into a big pile and get 10c each for bottles they were maybe getting 0.1c for from a PET recycler. Free money!
If you choose this route, crush them before putting in the recycling bin.
Boambee John:
If there’s a limit of 100 returns, I reckon a smart kid would be able to whip up a big bag and then drop them off over ten episodes each Saturday morning for $100.
Wouln’t Moose Knuckles be drawing a pension of some sort, for her time in N.S.W. State Parliament, and wouldn’t that disbar her from the Senate?
Ronery, in terms of the technology used to extract and discover oil it would have been very difficult not to have reached peak oil at those times. Oil was a very expensive product in the 1860’s – close to $500 a barrel. It was technological breakthroughs that allowed humanity to extract those reserves hidden due to inadequate technology.
The first oil found in the philly oil fields was easily discovered. Oil seeped into fields at ground level and wells were built to extract the crude.
If you weren’t stupid with a sketchy 9th grade education, you wouldn’t be posting these ridiculously simplistic tweets. This stuff goes right over your head, you deeply stupid twat.
Not safety boot steel caps but after market fitments tacked on to the heels and toes of leather soles. Quite common.
Snap, BJ.
Exactly what was in the original NBN business plan, right at the very start. WTF did you expect??
Can’t imagine why anyone would be suddenly surprised by this… except for those complete idiots who never read the plan in the first place. Do you know anyone like that?
SA hit by mini heatwave Oz Headline.
This is a new one. Anyone know the profile of a mini heatwave? Dreadful Heat ™ is obviously excluded, maybe it’s just a Hot Day.
Not a Commonwealth payment.
Snoopy
Yes.
The original response to my comment was utterly inane, but typical of the troll.
Boambee John, far be it from me to downplay your bravery in kicking someone in the shins, but there is a difference between the little steel toe plates you now say you meant and the steel toe caps you originally boasted about.
You seem to have turned the tap-dance into your crusade.*
* Apologies to Billy Joel.
Just nabbed one of those StarTrack delivery drivers before they could fill out the card and disappear. Second time in a couple of months.
Jupes, I think, got leaving the muslim shithole thing right.
It’s islamic exceptionalism.
Just about everyone else fleeing hellhole countries eagerly embarass western freedoms.
But Muslims, they’re just here for the dhummi shakedown, again.
Oh it’s the Kitteh Stalker. Fuck off.
Different trough more like it.
Thanks, Snoopy.
Judging from the people hanging around the local auto-robot recycling return machine, there’s quite a lot of working poor already well ahead on this recycling business. There’s typically a queue about three people deep. The time spent just feeding them through the machine one by one is immense not including the time spent collecting and in transport. However, I’m guessing the majority of those people don’t share their “return and earnings” with the Australian Tax Office.
Logistically the scheme seems pretty stupid, but it does appear to be keeping people occupied… one would guess that’s the main purpose. Probably the council will give up even picking up recycling bins at some stage (then we can insist on lower rates).
BTW Boambee John, there is a tap version of line dancing that you could do with your pretend “Steel capped” school shoes.
Haven’t been lucky enough to catch Teh Dumb – Dumber Edition with Adam Spencer, yet.
Must be a treat.
Bruce,
Do you think the production line for the EVs is as big as the lines for the petrol engines? Sideline products also cost more.
It also surprises me to think that you haven’t considered the potentially enormous scaling you can attain from mass producing virtually one size fits all electric motors compared to large variations of petrol engines now. Condense production to say 5 electric motors used in the world for mv production and visualise the potential drop in costs. There would be humungous cost savings.
Classic Grig O’Rae Revisited (Summer Edition)
BoN;
Would you mind having a look at this video, and giving an opinion, please?
It’s about 5 minutes and bloke talks about carbonic acid and electricity making JP5.
The only thing unmentioned is the amount of electricity required.
Ta.
WTF are you doing, Grigs? He’s Boambee John, not Boambee Joan.
The Mini-me Weatherdildo got hot and bothered?