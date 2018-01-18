UK appoints minister for loneliness

Posted on 9:52 pm, January 18, 2018

17 Responses to UK appoints minister for loneliness

  1. Zyconoclast
    #2613200, posted on January 18, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Does Tracey Crouch plan to get shot?

    Worst decision Jo Cox ever made.

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2613204, posted on January 18, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    One of the primary drivers of loneliness is the nanny state. Smoking bans have literally been a death sentence for the aged and infirm.

  4. Garry
    #2613255, posted on January 18, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Why don’t we have a minister for wankers?

  5. Digger
    #2613259, posted on January 18, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    We have got a whole gaggle of ministers for wankers. Even a Prime Minister for wanker and an Opposition Leader for wankers. they are all bloody wankers…

  6. Oh come on
    #2613261, posted on January 18, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Tokenism at its most craven.

  7. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2613262, posted on January 18, 2018 at 11:19 pm

    The inevitable result of the one hundred year war against the family unit.

  8. Up The Workers!
    #2613271, posted on January 18, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Hmmm…so if the Pommy Minister is the Minister FOR Loneliness, then I take it that his/her Opposition Shadow is AGAINST Loneliness.

    The cross-benches are evidently where the Q.W.E.R.T.Y.L.G.B.T.Q.I.S.S.M. crowd and itinerant Parliamentary Wankers congregate.

  9. Nerblnob
    #2613272, posted on January 18, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Smoking bans, minimum alcohol pricing, more state dependency.
    Any wonder that people are isolated?

  10. J.H.
    #2613273, posted on January 18, 2018 at 11:34 pm

    I used to think Monty Python was a comedy group for ridiculous skits and surreal comedy…. I didn’t realize that they were a blueprint for English Government.

  11. Turtle of WA
    #2613287, posted on January 18, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Why not replace a dozen other portfolios into a “Ministry for Victimhood”.

  12. Turtle of WA
    #2613288, posted on January 18, 2018 at 11:49 pm

    Why don’t we have a minister for wankers?

    We do. The Arts. In fact, it would be more accurately called the “Ministry for Public Masturbation”.

  13. C.L.
    #2613289, posted on January 18, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    UK appoints minister for loneliness

    A tax on swiping left to follow.

  14. C.L.
    #2613290, posted on January 19, 2018 at 12:02 am

    One of the primary drivers of loneliness is the nanny state.

    The greatest cause of loneliness is feminism.
    It has created generations of unrequited spinsters, childless shrews, abortionists, wrecked marriages, neglected children, abandoned elderly and brainwashed girls who look for instinct-defying purpose as hi-viz tom-boys, ADF ‘soldiers’ or – worse – politicians and ‘football’ players.

  15. overburdened
    #2613291, posted on January 19, 2018 at 12:05 am

    the nanny state has decided that is discriminatory to have to get a grip and get on with it

  16. JohnL
    #2613294, posted on January 19, 2018 at 12:26 am

    I grew up in the house consisting of two rooms – kitchen and bedroom (outside toilet – long drop). In that house lived my parents, my grandmother – my father’s mother, her daughter ( my aunty – father’s sister), my sister and I. Total six persons. We were never lonely!

  17. 2dogs
    #2613329, posted on January 19, 2018 at 6:00 am

    I wonder if the new minister might identify multiculturalism as the source of this growing feelings of isolation.

