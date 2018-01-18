Story here.
Does Tracey Crouch plan to get shot?
Worst decision Jo Cox ever made.
Hahaha Ronery.
One of the primary drivers of loneliness is the nanny state. Smoking bans have literally been a death sentence for the aged and infirm.
Why don’t we have a minister for wankers?
We have got a whole gaggle of ministers for wankers. Even a Prime Minister for wanker and an Opposition Leader for wankers. they are all bloody wankers…
Tokenism at its most craven.
The inevitable result of the one hundred year war against the family unit.
Hmmm…so if the Pommy Minister is the Minister FOR Loneliness, then I take it that his/her Opposition Shadow is AGAINST Loneliness.
The cross-benches are evidently where the Q.W.E.R.T.Y.L.G.B.T.Q.I.S.S.M. crowd and itinerant Parliamentary Wankers congregate.
Smoking bans, minimum alcohol pricing, more state dependency.
Any wonder that people are isolated?
I used to think Monty Python was a comedy group for ridiculous skits and surreal comedy…. I didn’t realize that they were a blueprint for English Government.
Why not replace a dozen other portfolios into a “Ministry for Victimhood”.
We do. The Arts. In fact, it would be more accurately called the “Ministry for Public Masturbation”.
UK appoints minister for loneliness
A tax on swiping left to follow.
One of the primary drivers of loneliness is the nanny state.
The greatest cause of loneliness is feminism.
It has created generations of unrequited spinsters, childless shrews, abortionists, wrecked marriages, neglected children, abandoned elderly and brainwashed girls who look for instinct-defying purpose as hi-viz tom-boys, ADF ‘soldiers’ or – worse – politicians and ‘football’ players.
the nanny state has decided that is discriminatory to have to get a grip and get on with it
I grew up in the house consisting of two rooms – kitchen and bedroom (outside toilet – long drop). In that house lived my parents, my grandmother – my father’s mother, her daughter ( my aunty – father’s sister), my sister and I. Total six persons. We were never lonely!
I wonder if the new minister might identify multiculturalism as the source of this growing feelings of isolation.
