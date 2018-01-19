London Blockchain Week 2018

I’m off to the UK for London Blockchain Week. Wait you say, wasn’t Sinc in Europe? Yes – I was in Europe, until last Sunday, then I flew from Barcelona to London via Melbourne.

Long story short: Posting might be light or heavy. The regular posts will appear at irregular times as always. It may take a tad longer for people to get fished out of the spaminator and/or automoderation.

If you happen to be in London next week Chris Berg, Jason Potts and I will be at the IEA on Wednesday evening talking about … blockchain.