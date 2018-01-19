London Blockchain Week 2018

I’m off to the UK for London Blockchain Week. Wait you say, wasn’t Sinc in Europe? Yes – I was in Europe, until last Sunday, then I flew from Barcelona to London via Melbourne.
Long story short: Posting might be light or heavy. The regular posts will appear at irregular times as always. It may take a tad longer for people to get fished out of the spaminator and/or automoderation.
If you happen to be in London next week Chris Berg, Jason Potts and I will be at the IEA on Wednesday evening talking about … blockchain.
Frequent flyer points?
Wow. Blockchain Week. Sounds too exciting for words.
Think of your CO2 footprint – tut, tut.
Don’t pick up the ‘Aussie flu’ in London. We don’t want it back.
Ellen – quite right. I’m so ashamed.
Is that something to do with chaining blocks together to keep Mo’s taxis out of crap technology conventions?
You do know London is a shithole, right?
Ellen (10.23am). Here’s something I picked up….just today……
“An index from cryptocurrency analyst Alex de Vries, aka Digiconomist, estimates that with prices the way they are now, it would be profitable for Bitcoin miners to burn through over 24 terawatt-hours of electricity annually as they compete to solve increasingly difficult cryptographic puzzles to “mine” more Bitcoins. That’s about as much as Nigeria, a country of 186 million people, uses in a year…..This averages out to a shocking 215 kilowatt-hours (KWh) of juice used by miners for each Bitcoin transaction (there are currently about 300,000 transactions per day). Since the average American household consumes 901 KWh per month, each Bitcoin transfer represents enough energy to run a comfortable house, and everything in it, for nearly a week.”
The main reason this excites me is because, as most Cats know, my Crypto Currency of choice is a new one which is far more crypto than most; NairaCoin, which I was introduced to by a group of Nigerian Princes just last month. These advisors contacted me after I sent them a few hundred thousand old-style fiat-money-dollars in 2016 to assist them in transferring ten tonnes of gold bullion out of Lagos. Unfortunately that didn’t pan out as expected, but this time I’m much more confident.
Yeah, they are keeping it crypto even from me, which is to avoid me accidentally telling the tax office where it is. Heh, heh. Aren’t I clever!
Anyhow, this is just to note that, what with the hundred million billion trillion tonnes of coal already being burned to power the crytos themselves, Sinc’s jet-setting ways are truly but a drop in the ocean of climate alterring emissions, so don’t fret, ya hear? Cheers.
BTW; “Bit” in French means “cock” (not spelled that way, but said that way)., which might explain why I decided to avoid Bit-Coin whilst having fullest trust in this great new offer from Prince Abiodun and his brothers; the rightful heirs to the throne of Nigeria.. Who’d want to be associated with cock-Coin FFS? Aren’t I extra clever, eh?
Seems bitcoin maniacs get to travel & confab as much as global warming proselytizers.
How else do you expect Al Gore to launder his
Ill Gotten Gainscarbon pollution credits so the IRS can’t find it?
Could we replace our diversity bollards with blockcain?
Lol. Posting might be light or heavy.
Like the weather report I saw the other day. This is true!
“There is a 50% chance of it raining, or not.”