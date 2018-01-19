At the end of the Fake News Awards there was a list of Trump’s Top Ten achievements which you should not miss out on reading in the midst of the Fake News misdirection found everywhere. These have played out in less than a year since the inauguration on January 20. I can see that for some, the disappearance of the graft and crony capitalist returns have made things worse, but why would anyone who works for a living outside government (or even inside) not find all of these astonishing and wish only for seven more years of the same and even more?
While the media spent 90% of the time focused on negative coverage or fake news, the President has been getting results:
1. The economy has created nearly 2 million jobs and gained over $8 trillion in wealth since the President’s inauguration.
2. African Americans and Hispanics are enjoying the lowest unemployment rate in recorded history.
3. The President signed historic tax cuts and relief for hardworking Americans not seen since President Reagan.
4. President Trump’s plan to cut regulations has exceeded “2 out for every 1 in” mandate, issuing 22 deregulatory actions for every one new regulatory action.
5. The President has unleashed an American energy boom by ending Obama-era regulations, approving the Keystone pipeline, auctioning off millions of new acres for energy exploration, and opening up ANWR.
6. ISIS is in retreat, having been crushed in Iraq and Syria.
7. President Trump followed through on his promise to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel and instructed the State Department to begin to relocate the Embassy.
8. With President Trump’s encouragement, more member nations are paying their fair share for the common defense in the NATO alliance.
9. Signed the Veterans Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act to allow senior officials in the VA to fire failing employees and establishes safeguards to protect whistleblowers.
10. President Trump kept his promise and appointed Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The list doesn’t even mention leaving the Paris Accords on Climate Change, which has as much to do with these outcomes as anything, but which has not been universally welcomed even though it is one of his most important achievements to date.
The list doesn’t include anything on illegal immigration.
Trump’s base are going to get restive unless there’s some good news on that score, and if Trump caves on DACA he can say goodbye to a second term.
I’m not saying that that’s fair, given all of the good things on the list. But the deplorables think, quite plausibly in my view, that if they don’t win on immigration they’ll end up losing on everything else eventually.
That’s right TN.
He needs to deport the illegals and build an actual* wall.
Drones, electronic walls etc won’t cut it.
I bet there isn’t a single politician in the Liberal Party who would have the determination and guts to do this:
Immigra tion, DACA, shutting down the govt, Trump has called the demoRats bluff.
They are hiding, trying to cover up that Congress are calling for #releasethememo.
The memo that most likely links Obama, hilarity, the DemoRats and the FBI, to illegal spying on his campaign and his transition.
Snowden indicated that the Obama regime used the FBI, for many years, to spy on political opponents.
Shit will hit the fan soon.
Demorats gone, no problems blocking their immigration plans to import voters.
Even the language is honest – “The economy has created nearly 2 million jobs…”, not “We (i..e. the government) has created…”
Pfft. Turnbull has done almost the same – in the public sector.
Very important point, Old School.
Ever politician for years has claimed they have created jobs.
For someone accused of narcissism, he has foregone deceptive invitation to worship to make a point of where jobs really come from.
Mind you, a lot of people think the economy of a nation is the property and product of government, even though economies thrive on the absence of government, as Trump is showing one reduction in regulation at a time.
The benefits of deregulation will compound.
The flow of illegals has reduced.
His standing among Afr0-Ams has risen (from a low base of course).
The deplorables who get employed will applaud Trump even without a wall.
The thing I like Trump is his blunt straight talking, something no Australian pollie has got the guts to do.
50% doesn’t really cut the mustard, the EPA needs to be gone, irradicated, irradiated, and the earth salted. Almost every halfwitted idea in this dump originated in that marxist sewer.
It’s amazing he has achieved anything wit the formidable array of traitors against him . The crony capitalist billionaire globalists the u,n,communust fascists the EU communist fascists ,the communist democrats. The clinton and on[bama mobsters ,the turnbull like “republicans “,the criminal illegal migrant industry . Almost all of the msm , the Hollywood “intellectuals “,most of subsidised academia and the elitists who are born to rule . Anyone who can do anything in the face of such opposition is a formidable im]mtelle t and a determined man . Well done Mr President . ‘
Habib #2613818, posted on January 19, 2018, at 5:29 pm
But Habib, you have to admit surely, that it IS a good start – like, say, 100 lawyers at the bottom of the ocean.
There really should be an award for people like President Trump – NOT a Mickey-Mouse phony award like that joke “Nobel Peace Prize” that the likes of Adolph Hitler was nominated for once and Joe Stalin twice (these two racked up around 80 MILLION murders between them), and which Barack Obola actually won for his skin colour, five minutes after becoming President. (I’ve also got skin colour – but evidently not the correct Leftard racist shade).
This should be a SERIOUS major award for improving the whole of society.
I reckon it should be called the “Dick the Butcher Award” in honour of one of the greatest humanitarians and philosophers in all recorded history.
You know Trump is doing well because Lucy’s as quiet as the grave.