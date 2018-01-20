Jo Nova on the power situation in SA and Victoria

Not a pretty sight.

SA is the mendicant state today, as you would expect.

Liberty Quote

Very few people, even among environmentalists, have truly faced up to what the science is telling us.

This is because the implications of 3C, let alone 4C or 5C, are so horrible that we look to any possible scenario to head it off, including the canvassing of “emergency” responses such as the suspension of democratic processes.

Clive Hamilton