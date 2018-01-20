Jo Nova on the power situation in SA and Victoria

Not a pretty sight.
SA is the mendicant state today, as you would expect.
Liberty Quote
Very few people, even among environmentalists, have truly faced up to what the science is telling us.
This is because the implications of 3C, let alone 4C or 5C, are so horrible that we look to any possible scenario to head it off, including the canvassing of “emergency” responses such as the suspension of democratic processes.
Clive Hamilton
A small correction:
Very few people, especially among environmentalists, have truly faced up to what the science is telling us.
The AEMO site is good – a bit too good – I put down $100 that the site will become subscriber only on the OT, because it is alerting us to how fragile the system is.
But until the little red boxes, that is the interconnecters, all go red, then the system is still coping.
From Jo’s post: “Queensland is sending 1,000 MW to keep the rest of the grid alive.”
Bear in mind the newly re-elected QLD Labor government’s key energy policy is to have 50% of electricity generation from renewable sources within 13 years. Given the moribund nature of the opposition here and demographic changes, it looks like they’ll have open slather at it, too.
Enjoy your semi-reliable, eye-wateringly expensive power while it lasts.
Fun! ALP houses keeping power on?
What the science is telling us?
Science is about explaining the existing observations with known facts etc.
Global warming is not an observation, it is a prophecy or a forecast that has not yet happened.
Climate change is an artefact or human interpretation of weather over an arbitrary 30 year time span.
Clive Hamilton confuses pseudoscience with science, primarily because he does not understand it.
Just where the fear of thermal Armageddon originated remains moot but an initial guess would be biblical antecedents. Probably also related to the expectation of the ending times by the evangelicals and their fellow travellers of the Abrahamic faiths.
Yes, Louis Clive Hamilton has no technical qualifications and he is a socislist who wants tobe part of the power network (nothing to do with electricity as you would have guessed)
The usual hot period is yet to arrive.
Think first week in Feb, hot northerlies (too strong to operate wind turbines), cloud cover and/or dust to kill solar, 5 days around 40C.
Then union sabotage of Loy Yang.
good night nurse.
No use blaming the Greens or the ALP. We know their stripes to the last stitch. I blame the Liberals for letting the Left get away with this at state and federal level for so many years now it’s hard to keep track.
Frydenberg? Utterly useless. He spends his days trying to explain the inexplicable. The voters can’t tell whether to blame state Labor idiots or the Feds.
Turnbull? Credibility? It’s maybe zero on this stuff. Snowy Hydro is a hoax in itself, but worse – it VALIDATES the entire Green-Left environmental crusade and makes it ever more hard to pull back from the brink of ridiculousness as far as energy costs be concerned.
Cabinet? All worthless, and now so lacking credibility we can witness an annual 400,000 increase in the labour-force and you’d still think unemployment was 10% from what the polls tell us.
Bottom line is this – the ALP and Greens will never turn this around. Only someone on the Right can turn energy costs in this country. Who will that be? Best they be quick.
The Niels Bohr Institute University of Copenhagen is no propaganda outfit like Clime Hamilton’s Climate Change Authority.
An Institute study of the last interglacial period has shown that the climate in Greenland was not 3C not 4C not 5C warmer than now but averaged ~8C warmer over an extended period, thousands of years, which implies it was even warmer (and cooler) at times.
The sea level was 4 – 8 meters higher than now, but any changes in sea level, whatever they are, occur gradually over very long periods.
Given mankind’s proven ingenuity in controlling natural hazards which would be worse: living in a very unlikely world 4C warmer (like moving from Melbourne to Coffs Harbour) or living in a global totalitarian dictatorship ruled over by the likes of Clive Hamilton?
The latter alternative world would also be a squalid affair, something like the world depicted in Ayn Rand’s novella Anthem.
Local media in SA is reporting today that the government’s diesel plant wasn’t used at all yesterday when the data showed quite clearly that it was running at full capacity (well, its full capacity in plus 40 degree temperatures) for most of the afternoon.
Is it a coincidence that the live energy production widgets all seem to be down today?
See also –
