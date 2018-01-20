Open Forum: January 20, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, January 20, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
39 Responses to Open Forum: January 20, 2018

  12. jupes
    #2614180, posted on January 20, 2018 at 12:18 am

    John Constantine’s post from the Wednesday thread deserves repeating here.

    The crime in redfilth gillards donations to the Clinton crime family could be in the money laundering, the prostitution of the foreign aid budget to pay bribes, the stealing of resources from the world’s most vulnerable to enrich the corruptocracy.
    More specifically, redfilth stated to the media she was going into international philanthropy after politics.
    This openly indicates that she donated Australian tax dollars to the transnational crime foundation and then the job she was given (unadvertised without open competition) was corrupt pay to play.
    A stockbroker that puts his clients funds into a scam, then gets a great job with the scammer after he loses his first job has questions to answer.
    The Kalgoorlie widows and orphans, the Adelaide university the Clinton crime family, Timmy the first began.
    All questions the corrupt Australian media never asks of the elite corruptocracy.
    Their Julie Bishop continuing the bribes to the Clinton’s and going to elite Clinton events in New York especially for bribe payers also needs a good look.
    What a brilliant idea Julie Bishop.

    Spot on.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2614186, posted on January 20, 2018 at 12:20 am

    I claim this thread in the name of the convicts, and Royal Marines, of the First Fleet, who landed in New South Wales, in 1788, and introduced the wheel, and how to boil water…

  16. zyconoclast
    #2614192, posted on January 20, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Since the second and third fleet have arrived I will vacate this space.

  17. Spring is coming
    #2614215, posted on January 20, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Love the Savage Garden and Jimmy Barnes outrage over Cori Bernardi using their songs his playlist. Well now they know how I feel when they use my taxes for their Sh!t projects. Suck it up princess!

  18. C.L.
    #2614216, posted on January 20, 2018 at 1:02 am

    Were the tennis bashers Africans?
    I see one of the animals is charged with having kicked the already incapacitated US surgeon in the head with “gross violence.’’ Dr Pribitkin will likely never perform surgery again, that is if he lives, all because he made the fatal error of visiting Melbourne – a city in a state run by literal perverts.

  19. classical_hero
    #2614217, posted on January 20, 2018 at 1:02 am

    LL, it depends on if you are talking about the cheat or running emissions?

    I don’t know the answer, but it must be out there.

  20. JC
    #2614218, posted on January 20, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Trump really does have a hard job.

    Articles in Drudge

    SANCTUARY STATE FIGHTS…

    CALIFORNIA VOWS CHARGES FOR HELPING ICE…

    3.6 MILLION ‘DREAMERS’ IN USA…

    On top of that, the government is being closed down by the D’rats.

    The D’rats see this as a fight for the future. If they kill the immigration restrictions the D’rats have government forever. It will be just a bigger version of the one party state of California.

  21. C.L.
    #2614219, posted on January 20, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Washed up loser Tim Rogers wants some attention too:

    Rocker threatens legal action over Bernadi playlist
    AUSTRALIAN rocker Tim Rogers has threatened to seek a Federal Court injunction if You Am I hit Berlin Chair is not removed from Cory Bernardi’s Australia Day Spotify playlist.

    He couldn’t afford a Gibson Hummingbird, let alone protracted legal action.

  22. C.L.
    #2614224, posted on January 20, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Ace of Spades editorialist J.J. Sefton:

    In my life, I’ve always been jaded about politics and political parties but I guess I was blind, willfully or otherwise, to the fact that we indeed no longer have a republic that is even marginally functioning as intended; the people being in control of their destinies and those they elect charged with carrying out their wishes via legislation that is lawfully enacted, faithfully executed and either upheld or overturned in legitimate courts of law by jurists whose loyalty is to the ultimate guidepost, the Constitution.

    It pains me to have to write this but we are living in, for all intents and purposes a first world shit-hole. We don’t see it because we live in relative comfort, have access to clean water, sanitation, don’t go hungry and can pursue our life’s goals relatively unmolested – that is if you don’t think too much about the bureaucracy that controls or at least touches on every aspect of your life and profits off of it, but that is another story. Yes, we live in a shit-hole because petty thugs and crooks who want to maintain that power and control with like minded-thugs “elected” by the low-information lumpenproletariat got the shock of their life when the latter dared defy them and elect a man whom they despise personally and fear openly because he is committed to their metaphorical eradication.

    If we are to restore any semblance of the rule of law and preserve what’s left of the civil society, then at a minimum people at the top have got to be punished, and severely. I’m looking right at James Comey and that’s just for starters. If he and all the others (and I think it’s fairly obvious who I am referring to) do not face prison and have their assets seized, then G-d help us.

  23. Zatara
    #2614229, posted on January 20, 2018 at 3:46 am

    Delusional California lawmakers plan to hike state corporate taxes to claw back the money left over by federal corporate tax cut

    Un-freaking-believable. If so, California can say goodbye to Apple, Facebook, Google, etc. as they find greener pastures to headquarter in. Silicon valley will be a ghost town. And this in a state $1.3 TRILLION in debt with massive unfunded liabilities.

    The state’s wealthiest 1 percent, for instance, pay 48 percent of its income tax, and the departure of just a few families could lead to a noticeable hit to state general fund revenue.

    Well duh.

    I don’t think the Dems have a clue about the devastation ahead.

    Indeed, because reality isn’t a Dem strong suit.

  33. Tintarella di Luna
    #2614239, posted on January 20, 2018 at 4:19 am

    Ciao gatti – I am starting today with a grateful heart.

  35. Tintarella di Luna
    #2614241, posted on January 20, 2018 at 4:27 am

    Hi Tom, nice cartoon collection this morning today’s Steve Kelly is my favourite

  36. johanna
    #2614244, posted on January 20, 2018 at 4:58 am

    Your taxes at work:

    Skateboarders selected to represent Australia at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will now have a new government body to support them.

    Tokyo will be the first time skateboarding features in the Games, as the International Olympic Committee tries to appeal to younger generations of sports fans.

    The Australian Sports Commission, the body responsible for sport funding, has launched a new organisation to support the first national skateboarding team.

    Luke Pellegrini from the Australian Olympic Committee said the newly formed Skateboard 2020 Commission would support skateboarders with professional training.

    [ … ]

    Another skateboarder, 14-year-old Queenslander Keegan Palmer, is the youngest Australian to compete in the world skateboarding championships in the US.

    “Dude, yeah, [a career in skateboarding] is like my goal,” Keegan said.

    “I want that as my career because it’s fun, instead of having to study I could just study skateboarding, which is so much more fun.

    “You can just scroll through Instagram and sometimes people post super-amazing stuff that you want to learn.”

    We are now officially paying people to ensure that they are unemployable, both in terms of skills and attitude.

  37. notafan
    #2614246, posted on January 20, 2018 at 5:02 am

    No evidence that they were African but clearly well known to the police.

    They picked them up quickly enough.

    Dr Pribitkin’s daughter is apparently near the end of treatment for leukaemia or similar cancer, what a blow for the family.

    Looked through Facebook for comments by witnesses can’t find anything.

    As they are minors we probably won’t know.

    Doesn’t guarantee that they were Anglos either.

  38. Mak Siccar
    #2614254, posted on January 20, 2018 at 5:40 am

    From another site.

    PARAPROSDOKIANS are figures of speech in which the latter part of a sentence is unexpected. Some examples:

    Where there’s a will, I want to be in it.

    Since light travels faster than sound, some people appear bright until you hear them speak.

    If I agreed with you, we’d both be wrong.

    War does not determine who is right – only who is left.

    Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.

    They begin the evening news with ‘Good Evening,’ then proceed to tell you why it isn’t.

    To steal ideas from someone is plagiarism. To steal from many is called research.

    In filling in an application, where it says, ‘In case of emergency’ – notify: I put ‘DOCTOR.’

    I didn’t say it was your fault, I said I was blaming you.

    Women will never be equal to men until they can walk down the street with a bald head and a beer gut, and still think they look sexy.

    Behind every successful man is his woman. Behind the fall of a successful man is usually another woman.

    A clear conscience is the sign of a bad memory.

    I used to be indecisive. Now I’m not so sure.

    Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be. Nor is there any future in it.

    Change is inevitable, except from a vending machine.

    Going to church doesn’t make you a Christian any more than standing in your garage makes you a car.

    I’m supposed to respect my elders, but it’s getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

    I am not arguing with you, I am explaining why you are wrong.

  39. johanna
    #2614257, posted on January 20, 2018 at 5:44 am

    Disgraced former FBI director James Comey has been hired to teach a college course on – naturally – ethics:

    “Jim Comey is among William & Mary’s most distinguished alumni,” said W&M President Taylor Reveley. “Over the years, he has been deeply committed to his alma mater. He understands to the core of his being that our leaders must have an abiding commitment to ethical behavior and sacrificial service if we are to have good government. Our students will benefit significantly from his experience and wisdom.”

    And no, it’s not from The Onion. It’s true.

    Tuition fees at W&M range fron $40-60k a year, BTW.

