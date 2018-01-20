Liberty Quote
Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!— Ronald Reagan
Open Forum: January 20, 2018
Daft Punk – One More Time
Isaac Hayes: Shaft (High Quality)
Darude – Sandstorm
iiO – Rapture (Official Video)
Everything But The Girl – Missing (Official)
Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners – This Girl
Hook N Sling – The Best Thing
Lyle Lovett – If I Had A Boat (live)
John Constantine’s post from the Wednesday thread deserves repeating here.
Spot on.
Willie Nelson – Blue Skies
I claim this thread in the name of the convicts, and Royal Marines, of the First Fleet, who landed in New South Wales, in 1788, and introduced the wheel, and how to boil water…
Moonlight Lady – Julio Iglesias
Since the second and third fleet have arrived I will vacate this space.
Love the Savage Garden and Jimmy Barnes outrage over Cori Bernardi using their songs his playlist. Well now they know how I feel when they use my taxes for their Sh!t projects. Suck it up princess!
Were the tennis bashers Africans?
I see one of the animals is charged with having kicked the already incapacitated US surgeon in the head with “gross violence.’’ Dr Pribitkin will likely never perform surgery again, that is if he lives, all because he made the fatal error of visiting Melbourne – a city in a state run by literal perverts.
LL, it depends on if you are talking about the cheat or running emissions?
I don’t know the answer, but it must be out there.
Trump really does have a hard job.
Articles in Drudge
On top of that, the government is being closed down by the D’rats.
The D’rats see this as a fight for the future. If they kill the immigration restrictions the D’rats have government forever. It will be just a bigger version of the one party state of California.
Washed up loser Tim Rogers wants some attention too:
He couldn’t afford a Gibson Hummingbird, let alone protracted legal action.
Ace of Spades editorialist J.J. Sefton:
Delusional California lawmakers plan to hike state corporate taxes to claw back the money left over by federal corporate tax cut
Un-freaking-believable. If so, California can say goodbye to Apple, Facebook, Google, etc. as they find greener pastures to headquarter in. Silicon valley will be a ghost town. And this in a state $1.3 TRILLION in debt with massive unfunded liabilities.
Well duh.
Indeed, because reality isn’t a Dem strong suit.
Paul Zanetti.
A.F. Branco.
Scott Stantis (Chicago Tribune).
Glenn McCoy #1.
Glenn McCoy #2.
Nate Beeler.
Tom Stiglich.
Gary Varvel.
Lisa Benson.
Ciao gatti – I am starting today with a grateful heart.
Steve Kelley.
Hi Tom, nice cartoon collection this morning today’s Steve Kelly is my favourite
Your taxes at work:
[ … ]
We are now officially paying people to ensure that they are unemployable, both in terms of skills and attitude.
No evidence that they were African but clearly well known to the police.
They picked them up quickly enough.
Dr Pribitkin’s daughter is apparently near the end of treatment for leukaemia or similar cancer, what a blow for the family.
Looked through Facebook for comments by witnesses can’t find anything.
As they are minors we probably won’t know.
Doesn’t guarantee that they were Anglos either.
From another site.
PARAPROSDOKIANS are figures of speech in which the latter part of a sentence is unexpected. Some examples:
Where there’s a will, I want to be in it.
Since light travels faster than sound, some people appear bright until you hear them speak.
If I agreed with you, we’d both be wrong.
War does not determine who is right – only who is left.
Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.
They begin the evening news with ‘Good Evening,’ then proceed to tell you why it isn’t.
To steal ideas from someone is plagiarism. To steal from many is called research.
In filling in an application, where it says, ‘In case of emergency’ – notify: I put ‘DOCTOR.’
I didn’t say it was your fault, I said I was blaming you.
Women will never be equal to men until they can walk down the street with a bald head and a beer gut, and still think they look sexy.
Behind every successful man is his woman. Behind the fall of a successful man is usually another woman.
A clear conscience is the sign of a bad memory.
I used to be indecisive. Now I’m not so sure.
Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be. Nor is there any future in it.
Change is inevitable, except from a vending machine.
Going to church doesn’t make you a Christian any more than standing in your garage makes you a car.
I’m supposed to respect my elders, but it’s getting harder and harder for me to find one now.
I am not arguing with you, I am explaining why you are wrong.
Disgraced former FBI director James Comey has been hired to teach a college course on – naturally – ethics:
And no, it’s not from The Onion. It’s true.
Tuition fees at W&M range fron $40-60k a year, BTW.