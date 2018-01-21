Australia’s Kobayashi Maru Moment

The Kobayashi Maru was test used in the Star Trek universe where officer candidates at the Starfleet Academy were subjected to a no-win simulation designed to test character.
In the most recent Star Trek movie, James Tiberius Kirk (then candidate, later captain) failed his first two attempts at the Kobayashi Maru simulation, but for his third attempt, re-framed the challenge by reprogramming the simulation to allow him to win the otherwise no-win challenge.
Within the next 12-18 months, Australians will face their own Kobayashi Maru moment. And as for Starfleet Academy officer candidates, Australians will be faced with a no-win situation; to vote for a formal coalition of the Liberal and National Parties or to vote for an informal coalition of the Labor and Greens Parties. Whichever of these two coalitions win, Australians will almost certainly lose.
- Both coalitions will bring bi-partisanship to fiscal profligacy, they will just disagree on the margin where to pork barrel.
- Both coalitions will bring bi-partisanship to to energy policy, they will just disagree on the margin about whether Australia should have the most expensive electricity in the world or just the second most expensive.
- Both coalitions will bring bi-partisanship to the perpetual expansion of government, they will just disagree on whether to have a French size state or a Venezuelan size state.
The bipartisanship on policy but disagreement on degree of implementation will also cover education funding, health funding, industrial relations, foreign policy, parliamentary remuneration and benefits, increasing regulation, increasing taxes and general deindustrialization.
It is entirely unclear where the Liberal-National and Labor-Green coalitions will disagree on principle or policy at all.
Australians seem to recognize their coming Kobayashi Maru no-win choice as evidenced by the approval ratings of the parliamentary leaders. But given Australia’s preferential voting system that protects the “majors”, one of these groups is certain to win a majority of seats in the parliament and thus form government.
Will Australians re-frame the situation and “reprogram the simulation” so as to extract a win from an otherwise certain loss? Perhaps, but it will be a major challenge.
The Australian version of the Kobayashi Maru is very well programmed. In addition to and enabled by the preferential voting system, if the “majors” feel threatened, they will swap preferences to make sure that no other group can get the numbers to form government.
Will Australian’s be able to re-frame the game. Let’s hope so.
HTV cards are advisory, not compulsory.
The puzzle is how to game the system in return, to screw the majors. Other than “put any incumbent last”, which will still ultimately flow votes back to the majors, the only viable option I can see is to focus on the Senate. Even there, the majors can still combine to beat any likely hostile (ie excluding the Slime) balance of power grouping.
Yes I think the only chance we have of ending attacks on the Australian people by the political class is through the Senate. As someone remarked in another post last year, Trumble and Shorten would be in regular contact and pretty much see eye to eye on things. The occasional Punch and Judy show is just to try and make the electorate think they have a choice.
Good luck with that.
All the more reason to vote Australian Conservatives or DLP, particularly in the Senate, the only two parties proposing smaller government.
On energy policy Turnbull is either very stupid or his arrogance and vanity prohibits him from conceding any ground to Abbott, either way he is unfit to be prime minister.
Whatever his shortcomings Shorten’s not stupid, the Greens coalition is merely one of convenience, unless the Libs ditch Turnbull soon a Shorten government is odds-on and the more comfortable the majority the better.
Like that previous Malcolm, Turnbull will be history, the Libs can rebuild and a sort of ‘80s-style Labor – LNP cooperation could possibly emerge on energy policy to stop the Green rot — that’s the imperative IMO.
On the other hand if Shorten pursues the ALP’s idiotic ’aspiration’ emission policy to its inevitable bitter end, at least he and the ALP will own it.
manalive
#2615577, posted on January 21, 2018 at 6:10 pm
On the other hand if Shorten pursues the ALP’s idiotic ’aspiration’ emission policy to its inevitable bitter end, at least he and the ALP will own it.
No, they won’t own it – they will fuck off with their 30 pieces of silver and leave it for us – the Australian taxpayers will own it.