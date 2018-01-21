Dan Mitchell’s report card for Trump year 1

A nuanced score with A for deregulation. That is great, I love deregulation and the sweet aroma of CO2. Lets have cheap power and more plant food!
Fiscal policy B
Trade D
Regulation A
Monetary policy C
Rule of law B
A nuanced score with A for deregulation. That is great, I love deregulation and the sweet aroma of CO2. Lets have cheap power and more plant food!
Fiscal policy B
Trade D
Regulation A
Monetary policy C
Rule of law B
The greatest productive force is human selfishness.
Those may all be fair assessments of their respective categories.
What is not mentioned is he gets an F for the category of Truth.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/politics/trump-claims-database/
The trick is these are not discrete catagories like subjects on a report card. Its perhaps a little like a juggler; the many items in play. They cant all be at the top of there orbit and they are all inter-related. Just keeping the momentum in the right direction is a big start.
Trade – Looking after the interest of his country (A)
Rule of Law – Looking after the security of his country (A)
And anyone quoting the Washington Post (or New York Times etc) should be sent to a shithole country to live the grand life espoused by said same media.
The grading analysis makes the error of assuming the President has all the levers which they never, ever do. Trump has been masterful in engendering business and consumer confidence with the result that the economy is surging ahead under the impetus of private investment and 2.5 million new private sector jobs in the first year. It’s just as it should be, with Government simply repairing the framework of the economy (tax reform, massive deregulation and a sound energy policy) and then keeping out of the way while commerce and industry does the rest. On this measure he scores an A+.
Bwhahahaha, why didn’t you just quote Buzzfeed. They have more integrity.
I didn’t read the link until now to get a full picture of the grading and the reasons why.
Fiscal Policy – Tax was good and the benefits are already being reaped. But exactly what is behind the additional outlays? The devil is always in the details.
Trade – Trump isn’t about protectionism, he’s about getting a fair deal. Look at what’s already happening, manufacturers are returning with some saying moving offshore was a bad mistake. NAFTA is ‘Free’ trade, no such thing ever exists and Trump knows it. He wants ‘Fair’ trade.
Regulation – Trump should get a A+++ for this. His aim was that for every new regulation, two had to be removed. Apparently the figure is actually around 16-22 removed for every new one introduced.
Monetary Policy – Nothing to see here, move on rather than make assumptions.
Rule of Law – Ensuring the safety of American citizens is difficult to understand? Obama installed judges are fighting Trump at every opportunity and doing so against the wishes of the majority of the US population.
Trump is the first politician that I can ever remember making a set of promises and actually doing his best to keep them, not do a 180 degree turn when getting into office (Malcolm?).
And as a final note, the author is an economist. While economics is a laudable career, it’s also one that has caused the greatest trauma to modern civilisation. Ask two economists an opinion and you’ll get three different answers.
How is raising costs for businesses and consumer, and implementing policies that destroy more jobs than they create looking after his country’s interest?
His trade policy is leftist garbage. He’s no better than FDR on that score. The D is right.
So, as a world renowned businessman that you clearly must be, can you explain why companies are now coming back to America, re-establishing manufacturing facilities and admitting that things are now much better than it has been. Can you explain why unemployment figures are at their lowest for at least a decade. Can you explain why black employment is up? Can you explain why foodstamp recipients have fallen dramatically? Can you explain why businesses are giving employees bonuses. Can you explain why businesses are now offering higher wages to retain and get new employees? Can you explain why would Tim Cook suddenly want to reinvest in American production?
Please explain!
Immigration and belief in climate change are the two most important issues facing western nations at this point in time.
I would give the great man an A (-) for both.
With the exception of some Eastern European countries, everyone else would get an F.