Government induced power crisis averted, for now

At 12 PM on 19 January the electricity market manager, AEMO, to its own and everybody’s great relief announced “VIC AND SA ENERGY SUPPLY REMAINS SECURE”.
It had been a knife edged couple of days with hot weather bringing high electricity demand (even though much of Australian industry remained on vacation). As often occurs on hot days, wind velocity was low and this, the fabled modern source of electricity, was feeding in less than half its capacity. On the spot market, prices reached $14,000, once, as often happens during periods of excess strain on generators, one of the Loy Yang B generating units had to close down. Here is a graphic of the prices.
The January 18/19 prices averaged over $1,000 per megawatt hour compared to the regular price of under $50 in the days before government subsidies forced the closure of two major power stations, Hazelwood in Victoria and the Northern in South Australia. In the past, the loss of one generator unit, as occurred with Loy Yang B, would have opened the way for another but we are now at the bottom of the barrel. Even on hot January days, if the closed the coal generators were still operating, prices would likely have averaged less than $100 per megawatt hour. Paul Miskelly and Tom Quirk (with the encouragement of Jo Nova) produced the following table estimating the market costs ($387 million) resulting from the heat wave.
In addition, the market manager, AEMO, on behalf of customers contracted stand-by power (mainly ancient gas and diesel generators) and, as in Third World countries, paid some major users to shut down to suppress demand. The Market Manager claims this additional support totals some 2,000 MW (ostensibly an increase of 4.5 per cent) across the National Electricity Market
The $387 million extra energy payments on 18 and 19 January, and whatever costs the market manager has incurred in suppressing demand and contracting for reserve power from ancient generators, fall onto customers. They will be reflected in higher future bills, unless governments step in to cap prices. Such interventionary measures may well prove irresistible to politicians especially when the flip-side of the price surge, becomes evident in company profits.
But they will simply bring further distortions of the sort that is all too common. Each new measure that the government brings in – the latest being batteries and Snowy storage to combat the ill-effects of the renewable energy subsidies have forced upon us – only exacerbates the problem.
The only solution is to abandon immediately all subsidies to wind and solar and expedite approval mechanisms for new coal and gas capacity. But only the Australian Conservatives, One Nation and the minority Coalition politicians supporting Tony Abbott are ready to accept this.
So how many hospitals, schools, or u-beaut submarines could we have built for that?
Thanks for the article Alan, unfortunately mentioning Abbott around here triggers a lot of people so the thread may dissolve into the usual.
Scratch the above. If we explained the costs by mentioning that x number of Australian films could have been funded, or that ABC presenters missed out on a 45% pay rise, or similar, perhaps that would make it into the media?
Muddy unfortunately you are assuming this would cause them to miss out on anything.
Another lie from AEMO.
Only QLD regularly generates more than demand.
A complete disgrace.
When will the insanity stop.
You’d think someone was adding something to the water for such collective stupidity.
And with QLD’s Labor government ramping up towards 50% renewables by 2030, with no credible opposition in sight, their underwriting of the security of supply won’t last long under the present regime.
I sent the following for posting today but may as well add it now. My analysis is just for SA.
Please explain!!!!!
I have been using the AEMO “price and demand” reports for some time to determine the daily costs for electricity in South Australia. These reports list the demand in MW and the “Regional reference price”, (otherwise known as the wholesale price for retailers and “large users of electricity”).They list forty eight 30 minute intervals for “price and demand” each day.
From this I determine the daily consumption, (MWh), and daily cost of electricity for South Australia. I also calculate an “average” cost per MWh. The initial reason for my interest was to see if the stories we hear about “lower prices” had any substance. They do not, as we all know.
After we had our January “scorchers” that challenged the system I looked at the January 2018 figures to see what differences there might be between “hot” days and “normal” days, particularly considering the system is always teetering on the edge.
In January we have had 3 days over 40 degrees in Adelaide; (6/1 /2018 – 42, 18/1/2018 – 42 and 19/1/2018, also 42).
In each case the hot day was preceded by a day that was only 3 to 4 degrees cooler.
The results show just how much we are vulnerable to predatory pricing in “the market”.
Total daily wholesale cost for 24 hours:
Jan 6: $3,047,000.00. (1.1 times the “to date” average).
Jan 18: $67,970,000.00. (25 times the “to date” average).
Jan 19: $59,970,000.00. (22 times the “to date” average).
January “to date” (excluding 18 and 19): $2,758,000.00
“Average $/MWh” taken over the whole day.
Jan 6: $78.58. (0.9 times the January “to date” average).
Jan 18: $1,404.00. (16 times the January “to date” average).
Jan 19: $1,195.00. (13 times the January “to date” average).
January “to date” (excluding 18 and 19): $88.36.
Highest cost/MWh.
Jan 6: $113.69. (1.3 times the “to date” average).
Jan 18: $14,166.00. (160 times the “to date” average).
Jan 19: $13,408.00. (152 times the “to date” average).
These costs are “wholesale” so the consumer has the retail margin and transmission costs added as well as the $85.00 per MWh we have to give the renewable industry for helping us save the planet.
Those people who are in energy poverty and swelter because they cannot afford electricity and those businesses who struggle to survive as power prices rise as a consequence of energy policies and a market that can only be described as a shambles are entitled to ask some questions of those who cling to the belief that they can fix the problem they created.
1. Why does the market call “bids” every 5 minutes instead of contracting for firm power over a longer period, say a year?
2. Who decides that “bids” of 160 times the going rate should be accepted when it is clear that they are just predatory bids made when the generators know the market is caught with its pants down?
3. When are those who “lead” us going to realise that their policies are destroying the country and making ordinary folk electricity paupers?
4. When will the leaders realise that renewables are the problem and not the solution, and when will they realise that there is no climate change problem to “fix”?
5. When will the realisation hit that the electricity crisis is a creation of stupid policy decisions and is a technical problem requiring folk who actually know something about power generation. It is not one to be fixed by intellectually challenged politicians, economists and pet scientists who push their own agendas, egged on by renewable rent seekers and rabid left wing greenies.
Just to put the renewables into context, here are the numbers for mid-day 21 January:
• Total grid load: 24,000 MW.
• Wind production: 300 MW, (1.25%) – (SA produced zero).
• Hydro production: 1,400 MW, (5.5 %)
• Coal and gas production: 22,300 MW, (93.25%).
Who says “fossil fuels” are dead?
Muddy;
Unfortunately, Muddy, in the Kleptocrat States that money wouldn’t even put one more floor on a major hospital, or paid for a periscope on our never-to-be-delivered Frogsubs.
But it would pay for the pollies adjusted wages for another year.
A further sad fact is that only a few people get to be exposed to the facts that Alan mentions, and therefore the population generally does not understand the true costs of energy consumer subsidised so-called renewable energy. Most people are now told by the media, Animal Farm style, ‘Coal = bad, wind = good’.
I doubt that even if Tony Abbott had decided to wind back the RET to Howard government levels that he could have got it through the Senate. However it would have been a great election issue: ‘Labor and the Greens stopping cheaper electricity’. Of course with Turnbull’s appalling political instincts this will never be a possibility.
There are probably many people who are taken in by the AGL advertisements about getting out of coal and into renewable energy, and somehow think they are being altruistic rather than lining themselves up to price gouge consumers by being able to force up market prices for electricity by closing their own coal fired plants. Rational but despicable people.
In the USA there are at least think tanks and billionaires who are prepared to spend serious money campaigning to educate and turn around public opinion. In Australia we have seemingly bipartisan irrationality, and business is so gutless or craven that it won’t campaign for realistic energy policies. We have seen how the managerial types that infest BHP have neutered the Minerals Council of Australia.
Business was prepared to campaign against a mining tax, but won’t lift a finger to educate the public about the reasons for Australia impoverishing itself and destroying industries and jobs through the disastrous energy policies which were enabled by the Howard Government’s RET and then put into overdrive by the Rudd/Gillard governments.
Demand destruction is the aim of this.
Users will set limits on their smart meters of the highest price they will pay, and they will have to tap and go with their credit cards at the smart robot meter if they want to buy dear power.
Problem fixed.
Sweat, Comrades, de-electrification is our strength.
1. The physical market (i.e. the NEM) is set around 5 minute dispatch due to the need for supply to meet demand instantaneously. Contracting for longer periods of time occurs in financial markets either via over the counter agreements between counter parties or via the ASX electricity futures exchange. These markets are settled purely financially and while they influence what happens in the physical market, they are not a direct component of it.
2. The market decides. A true market however would not place price controls like in the NEM. High prices provide information to entrepreneurs to direct capital investment in the market (i.e. where to build more poles and wires and/or power plants). Labelling the behaviour of generators as predatory seems to imply they should be prevented by force from doing so. This will simply distort the market and lead to adverse outcomes.
We are all heartily sick of the propaganda that says renewables are cheaper, more advanced, and capable.
Remove all subsidies and regulations that warp the market and stop the ban on coal, stop the ban on gas, stop the ban on dams, stop the ban on nuclear.
Just stop the nonsense.
Calling for bids every five minutes is another warp that allows wind to butt in when the wind blows.
Stop this nonsense.
Repeated every other day on PRAVDA/ABC and never questioned by any presenter in my experience.
Your tax dollars at work.
The revolution is being subsidised, comrades…with your taxes.
The AEMO data dashboard. Not looking good down south right now!
In the parallel universe, Trump’s progress on this front.
It’s an odd world we live in where politicians claim the power to rob us blind and burn our money in a pit and nothing… nothing happens to them.
Government has become the enemy of our prosperity. Who benefits?
Politicians create a disaster that keeps them centre stage.
A free market would repair the damage.
NB;
This is what the SA treasurer said on Friday.
What a complete arsehole.
“They are a coal-dependent state and they are having to take industry offline to support their households. In South Australia we’re not having to do that today.”
SA was generating just over half what its market was demanding last time I checked, their shortfall being met at the end of the day by coal generated power from QLD via NSW & the VIC interconnector.
Does SA media ever call Koutsantonis out on his lies?
Apparently, the the SA government didn’t use the emergency diesel gensets it is leasing/purchasing. Im curious to know if they have actually been commissioned yet. Does anybody know?
The media said that the diesel plant wasn’t used on Friday, however, according to the live energy generation widget, it was producing 170MW for most of Friday afternoon (which is its supposed max output in +40C temps) and over 200MW in the early evening.
SA, doesn’t load shed, because it has no industry for which it can do it.
The property Ponzi, which allows some to profit from a highly regulated, government-controlled scam, is the only thing keeping the wreckage of the Australian economy afloat — with the help of deceptive official statistics which allow us to pretend the economy isn’t in recession and unemployment is below 10%. The current electricity chaos was designed by merchant bankers to extract super-profits from artificially restricted demand. It is exactly the sort of chaos a crony capitalist political dunce like Turnbull has always dreamed of. And, of course, like all leftards, when it is all over, he will retire to some crony capitalist boardroom to reflect on how stupid and ungrateful the proletariat is for not appreciating his consignment of the Australian economy back to the 19th century.
Thieves like him have been put before firing squads for less in jurisdictions where corruption is actually illegal.