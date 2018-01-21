Shutdown showdown

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) went on a tweetstorm then released a full statement on the government shutdown.

Pelosi gave President Trump an “F” for failure:

Tonight, on the eve of the first anniversary of his inauguration, @realDonaldTrump earned an ‘F’ for failure in leadership. #TrumpShutdown

Pelosi accused Republicans of being blinded to their duties to the American people

. @realDonaldTrump , @HouseGOP , & @SenateGOP were so obsessed with the #GOPTaxScam , they were blinded to their duties to the American people. Despite controlling the White House, House, & Senate, their incompetence meant they couldn’t keep government open. #TrumpShutdown



Pelosi ended her tweetstorm

In Pelosi's full statement

“Tonight, on the eve of the first anniversary of his inauguration, President Trump earned an ‘F’ for failure in leadership.

“President Trump and Congressional Republicans’ obsession with passing a tax scam to benefit the wealthiest and corporations has blinded them to their responsibilities to the American people. Despite controlling the House, Senate and White House, the Republicans are so incompetent, so negligent that they couldn’t get it together to keep government open.

“President Trump said of President Obama at the time of the 2013 GOP Government Shutdown, ‘the problems start from the top and have to get solved from the top… The President is the leader, and he’s got to get everybody in a room and he’s got to lead.’

“Now as President, President Trump tweets that ‘our country needs a good shutdown.’ There is no such thing as a good shutdown of government. Republicans’ total inability to govern is once again threatening our economy, weakening communities, and dangerously depriving the military of the certainty they need to keep our nation safe.

“I am proud of House and Senate Democrats’ unity in insisting on a budget that supports our military and the domestic investments that keep our nation strong, and that honors our values by protecting the DREAMers.

“I hope that we can now conduct bipartisan negotiations where we find our common ground to honor our responsibility to meet the needs of the American people.”