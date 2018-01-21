Shutdown showdown

This is the deal. The Democrats won’t allow the Federal Government to pay its bills unless the Republicans allow in enough illegal migrants so that Republicans can never again win a presidential election. If it weren’t for PDT you know how it would go. But there is PDT so we shall see. From Gateway Pundit.
As previously reported, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a blistering statement late Friday night on the Senate Democrats blocking funding the federal government in favor of amnesty for illegal alien DACA recipients.
The Trump administration is putting America first and the Senate Democrats dug in their heels Friday night, shutting down the government in favor of illegal aliens.The House budget resolution failed a cloture vote in the Senate on a largely party line vote, 50 to 49.
The Schumer Shutdown went in to effect shortly after midnight Saturday.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) went on a tweetstorm then released a full statement on the government shutdown.
Pelosi gave President Trump an “F” for failure:
Tonight, on the eve of the first anniversary of his inauguration, @realDonaldTrump earned an ‘F’ for failure in leadership. #TrumpShutdown
Pelosi accused Republicans of being blinded to their duties to the American people as she protects illegal aliens. Makes sense.
.@realDonaldTrump, @HouseGOP, & @SenateGOP were so obsessed with the #GOPTaxScam, they were blinded to their duties to the American people. Despite controlling the White House, House, & Senate, their incompetence meant they couldn’t keep government open. #TrumpShutdown
Pelosi kept whining…
During the 2013 #GOPShutdown, @realDonaldTrump said of Pres. Obama “the problems start from the top and have to get solved from the top…”
But as President, he says “our country needs a good shutdown.” #TrumpShutdown
Pelosi ended her tweetstorm by saying there is no such thing as a “good shutdown”:
Let me be clear: there is no such thing as a “good shutdown.” #TrumpShutdown
In Pelosi’s full statement she bragged about protecting illegal invaders (DREAMERS):
“Tonight, on the eve of the first anniversary of his inauguration, President Trump earned an ‘F’ for failure in leadership.
“President Trump and Congressional Republicans’ obsession with passing a tax scam to benefit the wealthiest and corporations has blinded them to their responsibilities to the American people. Despite controlling the House, Senate and White House, the Republicans are so incompetent, so negligent that they couldn’t get it together to keep government open.
“President Trump said of President Obama at the time of the 2013 GOP Government Shutdown, ‘the problems start from the top and have to get solved from the top… The President is the leader, and he’s got to get everybody in a room and he’s got to lead.’
“Now as President, President Trump tweets that ‘our country needs a good shutdown.’ There is no such thing as a good shutdown of government. Republicans’ total inability to govern is once again threatening our economy, weakening communities, and dangerously depriving the military of the certainty they need to keep our nation safe.
“I am proud of House and Senate Democrats’ unity in insisting on a budget that supports our military and the domestic investments that keep our nation strong, and that honors our values by protecting the DREAMers.
“I hope that we can now conduct bipartisan negotiations where we find our common ground to honor our responsibility to meet the needs of the American people.”
I am always against the shutdowns by either party. But it does demonstrate Trump’s failure as a deal maker, doesn’t it?
also republicans threatened a shutdown many times during Clinton and Obama years and went ahead with one a couple of times. Now they are getting a bit of their own medicine.
I don’t know who BorisG is, but one thing is for sure that is a fucking idiot.
Boris,
It will be interesting to see how it pans out. There have been a number of these impasses over the decades. The protracted ones (i cant think of the specific dates) have put a lot of pressure on the public service and bureacrats. The impass is always resolved somehow. I think its too early to can the negotiations over, they have just begun in earnest. Lets wait and see.
Call ..not can
The government shuts down every weekend and on public holidays…. The world doesn’t end. Plus, if the government is “shut down” it can’t spend.
Most accurate summary I’ve read so far.
And the Democrats and their Antifa base plan to ride their fake polls all the way to the 2018
mid-terms in November. The prospect of 2016 deja vu all over again is delicious. #StupidFuckingLiberals.
Virulent Leftardism.
The condition where arrant stupidity is regarded as a virtue.
It seems we have a global epidemic of this plague.