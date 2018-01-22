Cost and performance in public schools

From Dan Mitchell, the picture is worth a thousand words. Same here no doubt.
A bit more to read.
So perhaps the problem is the way the money is getting spent, not the amount.
That’s why the moral of the story is that we need to break up government school monopolies and harness the power of the market by giving parents and students genuine school choice. For what it’s worth, there’s strong evidence that choice produces good outcomes in the limited instances where it is allowed in the United States.
P.S. There’s also strong evidence for school choice from nations such as Sweden, Chile, and the Netherlands.
P.P.S. Needless to say, eliminating the Department of Education is part of the solution.
Rubbish. Criminal filth must not be allowed to be sacked and walk away. These scum must be held accountable for the waste they induced in order to secure their sinecures.
Scum like this must be hunted down and persecuted. They must be deprived of any living. Any organisation which employs them must be subject to a special tax sufficient to bankrupt it.
Any not born here must be deported.
Any born here must have all assetts of them and their family siezed.
Whalehunt fun
#2616183, posted on January 22, 2018 at 11:28 am
The same should be done for most/all government departments
I was going to go down Whalehunt funs road but he seems to have harpooned it in a more diplomatic fashion.
Fucking teachers and bureaucrats, what a combo of children.
Agreed, Fat Tony.
Do we known the cost per child in Australia as a comparison between state schools and the low cost independent systems, say the Catholic Schools and also the Christian Schools that have mushroomed past 30 years?
Cost: Exorbitant
Performance: Non existent
Shut. Them. Down.
Wow, and as far as I can tell the quality of K-12 education has fallen as per the NAPLAN and international comparison results.
I wonder where all that extra money went?
/sarc
That picture really does tell the story. Throwing ever more money at the “education system” simply does not improve outcomes.
A sensible, practical, focused syllabus, taught by competent and interested teachers, in an environment of applied discipline (that encourages self-discipline, which is of considerable benefit throughout life, of course), with appropriate support for those students who do need it, will go a heck of a lot further than the mega-dollars currently being wasted for crap results.
Dump the leftist cant and all the extraneous gender-bending grooming rubbish, get back to the classics and the basics and give students the tools they need to think for themselves and the resilience to survive in what is becoming a pretty hostile and competitive world.
Where’s the same graph for Australia?
RC is correct. The picture of the graph says it all!
OTOH, the ‘creative and productive years of work lost to schooling’ would be far worse and YEARS TO COMPLETE education has ballooned through exploiting the student for government funding.
“I wonder where all that extra money went?”
It obviously went into the subjects that DON’T explicitly appear on the NAPLAN – how to be a green activist, how not to upset LGBQWERTY types, how to protest and so on. And, of course, on fencing off all the monkey bars and other play equipment that is now “too dangerous” for kids to use.
There’s also an off chance they needed the extra $ to pay the electricity bill…
Bollocks. Money is always the most important part of education. Always.
Otherwise why would Turnbull announce that he is increasing school funding by a lazy $18,600,000,000 and then appoint Gonski to tell him what to spend it on?
Do we have any numbers on the ratios of academic achievement to number of male teachers?
The PPS says it all, most (probably all) of the money wasted in in make-work schemes for public servants. It works like this, as the price of transferring government funds to school entities, elaborate and meaningless demands are made on the recipient organisation who must report on a range of activities they are undertaking as a requisite of receiving these funds.
Naturally, in order to meet those demands the recipient organisation must hire people (administrators) which can comply with all the reporting they must do, they in turn also will demand significant time in reporting activities from those who are actually providing the primary education or working at the coal face. As time goes by, they find there are many more things that must be reported in order to receive those funds, so then a new cohort of public servants must be employed to seek this data, also known as compliance, which will be further responded by the recipient organisation who will have to hire more people to feed the insatiable demand.
As this empire building and rent-seeking is largely overseen by dull-witted and clueless ministers whose main source of advice is, you guessed it, other public servants. They (the public servants in the department education) also tend to blame private providers for all the corrupt and ineptness the various public sector education providers get up to in delivering their service, and so private providers then get squeezed out in favour of an almost complete government monopoly.
Eventually you end up with what you have today which is not an education system, but an education administration system. It is also quite dysfunctional and unable too deliver its primary role which is an education. However, we do have a large number of highly paid and under-worked public servants, and we also have a significant number of administrators in all schools and education providers who are also well paid, and in terms of numbers often outweigh academics and teaching staff.
As an example of their efficiency in capturing government funds it is expected that somewhere in the region of almost 95% will be spent in compliance when the new $24 billion of Gonski 2.0 hits the ground. It is not expected to make any difference to learning outcomes, apart from the value of being taught too be rent-seeker on tax-payer funds..
The solution remains with government, but until we can vote in some pollies who have some management skills, the situation will remain much as, or worse than it is today.
Average public sector salary (fed, state, local) 2016/17 = $77,964; Total Salary bill: $152.6B
Suggest a 10% giving $15.26B savings in budget. Further make 10% cuts to the wasteful programs and I think we’d be in surplus pretty quickly.
Sorry. Source: ABS (6248055002DO001_2016-17 Employment and Earnings, Public Sector, Australia, 2016-17)