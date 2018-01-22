Cost and performance in public schools

From Dan Mitchell, the picture is worth a thousand words. Same here no doubt.

A bit more to read.

So perhaps the problem is the way the money is getting spent, not the amount.

That’s why the moral of the story is that we need to break up government school monopolies and harness the power of the market by giving parents and students genuine school choice. For what it’s worth, there’s strong evidence that choice produces good outcomes in the limited instances where it is allowed in the United States.

P.S. There’s also strong evidence for school choice from nations such as Sweden, Chile, and the Netherlands.

P.P.S. Needless to say, eliminating the Department of Education is part of the solution.