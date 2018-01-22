Liberty Quote
Too many non-government organisations and other rent-seekers want to have their publicly funded cake and eat their private progressive values too.— Simon Cowen
-
Monday Forum: January 22, 2018
396 Responses to Monday Forum: January 22, 2018
Don’t bother with Wiki. The argument is over!
Sorry Struth but you cannot excuse McMillan’s murderous reprisals against local aborigines. Yes his good friend was killed but to go and hunt down and slaughter men and women over years is not justified or forgivable.
Other local squatters were appalled at his actions and said so.
What’s got me tricked, Indolent, is how he is predicting what they’re doing now.
In the first Q post he taunted [L] [d] [R] you can’t run, we can see you, we can hear you breathing and a few days later Lord Rothschild was dead.
In the same post he had The Lord’s Prayer (the original) and a week later the Pope wants to change it.
So many instances like that. It’s better than any John LeCarre spy thriller!
I can’t believe people have no interest in it.
That may be true, Farmer Gez, but that’s not how you troll a troll.
I went a little silly on the punt this morning.
Was all over the Patriots & Tom Brady like Bill Shorten at a young Labor conference.
Tom Brady is motivated by Trump’s winning.
Can’t stop winning.
Almost sick of winning.
Struth,
I always bear in mind that anything I write can and will be taken out of context, so I give the trolling stuff s miss.
Bettina Arndt at the Spectator on that interview.
Of course she is. LOL
Not sick of winning yet. The ABC still exists, PC is ascendant to the very heaven, and I want to die of very old age.
Alston’s racist cartoon in Teh Worst from last Thursday is starting to get national attention
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUDaFCAVMAIP2yC.jpg
Nothing grrrl power about playing the pussy card.
He’s got pics of trump bonking that porn star…. What’s her name.. Smokey Daniels?
I see we had an outbreak of Montynomics here at the weekend on the subject of lower USD is baaaaad and it’s all Donald’s fault.
After the 15 round beating he got here after Brexit on a similar subject, you’d think he’d keep his head down, but no.
I sort of rev testes up.
His are unsubstanciated claims and exaggerations of the most ridiculous presented as fact.
However the facts remain, who started the bloodshed?
Were the Brits invaders or settlers?
Reprisals carried out by a few were way over the top, but shit happens when the chief allowed his warriors to kill the white man.
Are those reprisal deaths in anyway at least partly the responsibility of the elders of the groups?
I am not condoning what happened but to apply 21st century feelings into this is like screaming baby killer at the Vietnam vets from the comfort of your Canberra residence.
There are always a lot more to these stories than the cherry picked bullshit presented by Testes.
Tackling the big issues over at the gruinaid…
Must monsters always be male? Huge gender bias revealed in children’s books
A thieving duck in Peppa Pig is one of the few female villains in the 100 most popular picture books.
Sometimes this ratio can be far higher; Mr Men in London, for example, has 13 male characters and just two female. It was published in 2015.
Mad shits.
Another good article by Bettina Arndt
https://www.spectator.com.au/2018/01/its-just-not-cricket/
Dunno, Struth. You’ll have to ask the conspirators. 😙
I haven’t seen any report on that: I’ve been mowing the grass. Tractor died again! Grrr…
Last I heard the whole memo was going to be released today or tomorrow our time probably.
Please try to be more sensitive.
areff, the Royal Thai on South St is the best Thai I’ve been to outside Thailand. T’ba has numerous other good eateries, and some excellent pubs. The Blue Mountain at Harlaxton is a good example. Grumpys at Drayton has a 1kg steak, and there’s a butchery in town with its own cafe/restaurant where you can just about see your rib eye being carved of the critter before being lightly seared.
T’ba shits all over Brisbane, which is why we’ll probably shift there if we don’t go to the Northern Rivers. Unfortunately idiot governments decided Toowoomba needed some cultural refreshment, so dumped 2,000 sullen Sub-Saharan savages there. Also moved a substantial number of indigenies with a penchant for freelance reparations into town.
But I’m not interested in Testes bullshit today.
I’m trying to find out if any of the memo has actually been leaked.
stackja
#2616386, posted on January 22, 2018 at 2:25 pm
struth TP doesn’t think. Lost cause.
McMillan was apparently a very precise man. His group killed exactly 60 indigenes at each of six sites.
Sartre was supposed to have persistent hallucinations of being accompanied by lobsters – although they were apparently at crabs or other such crustaceans.
Sometimes they were quite benign, just sitting inconspicuously nearby. But at other times they were more aggressive and would follow him down the street with an air of menace, such that he occasionally ran to escape them.
He is known to have said it was due to an experience with mescal – although why salad leaves should made such an enduring impression on his mind is anyone’s guess.
This is why the leftie dick, Bezos is the Rockefeller of retailing.
https://ca.news.yahoo.com/amazons-automated-grocery-store-future-opens-monday-151751927–finance.html
Not true.
Often there is a lot less to Testes’ stories.
Sausage rolls are racist?
He was meant to be prosecuting the immigration reforms which was/is his strength. Trump must be furious with him.
Point taken.
“Ankles”?
FFS, is that pathetic effort the best you can do? Silly question hey? Pathetic is what you are.
‘I assume the figures you refer to are hours.minutes, as in 7 hours 21 minutes to 7 hours 30 minutes?’
Correct. LL, and if you multiply 9 minutes x 5 days x 52,14 weeks it comes to 2346.3 hours, or a tad over 3 extra days, which, given that some Christmas shut downs – like last year’s – are only for two days, means that for once management has come out slightly on top.
Of course, in the APS there is no necessary correlation at all between hours worked and productivity.
Struth
I’m trying to find out if any of the memo has actually been leaked.
This was posted by a Cat this morning. Can’t remember who.
FBI Leak
Struth, it looks like it might be a few weeks before it’s released but they’ve started the process.
This tweet from @RepDaveJoyce
Q says: Expect suicides.
Is that a reputable site?
Oh look, the Kitteh Stalker in just 2 posts today already has somebody offside.
How very Grigoryesqe.
Annie
Remind me, who own the US again, as I forgot.
From Ian’s link:
Not for public consumption, yet.
I have my doubts, looking at some of the stories.
The Pope.
132andBush
#2616376, posted on January 22, 2018 at 2:16 pm
Leigh,
Ros Kelly recommends a whiteboard.
A nice little historical touch there.
Is that a reputable site?
No idea. I’d never heard of it but that means nothing.
OCO, I would die before I’d ask my fellow citizens to support me.
I drink distilled water.
That’s why I’m smarter than you are.
I hope you are adding salts to your distilled water before drinking it.
Pure water demineralises the body.
http://www.waterbenefitshealth.com/drinking-demineralized-water.html
Learn to cook
I did, for ten long months of a dismal, cold, wet, lonely endless winter.
How bad is Toowoomba? Well, you meet a fetching gal at a council reception, exchange numbers and then she calls you.
“Doing anything on Sunday,” she says.
“Not much,” you reply.
“Good. I’ll pick you up for church at 9.45am on Sunday.”
Groan.
No, it’s not. Don’t be difficult. It’s the City of London, right? I think.
the second wikileaks gets fisa memo won’t need to worry about 19 congressional work days.
Many are called.
Few are chosen.
Exactly.
As soon as the shallow end of Deep State starts hawking the documents around the tame courts trying to get an injunction – which can’t legally be given by the way – it is only a matter of time before it finds its way out.
With a double-barreled Purdey rifle – they must have lined up and taken turns offering themselves for slaughter, the last ones waiting several hours to be attended to with the speed of reloading in those days.. Some of the story is likely even true.
JC, what is Trump doing on your little picture thingamajig?
Looks like he’s driving a Truck…………………….he he.
They were invented by Aborigines.
Like Aussie Rules and victimhood.
Maybe ‘skanky hose’ and ‘mah britches’.
Nothing beats sock imagery.
A bus actually. It’s not made up. The lunatic was actually driving or pretending to drive a bus. When I saw that I got rid of the ball licking lion and put up the Trump pic.
http://timeinc.brightcove.com.edgesuite.net/rtmp_uds/293884104/201703/3967/293884104_5370430857001_5370416704001-vs.jpg?pubId=293884104&videoId=5370416704001
Trump is God.
Struth, if you’re really champing at the bit for information the clever people at Epoch Times have put together a schematic of likely crimes and connection.
https://mobile.twitter.com/wwiii2016/status/954465105277677568
LL, my Christmas shut down figures above are crap. If I get time I’ll have another go
that was adifferent sausage roll aboriginals invented.
Tackling the big issues over at the gruinaid…
Must monsters always be male? Huge gender bias revealed in children’s books
A thieving duck in Peppa Pig is one of the few female villains in the 100 most popular picture books.
Whereas in real life you can ask many a male divorcee whether he knows any female monsters and her monster lawyers.
Some very fine babes to be met there. Heartily recommended.
Another great find by Campbell Macknight!
1873 photos of Aboriginal people in Makassar discovered
Professor Macknight recently discovered photos in a Rome museum of Aboriginal people in Makassar, taken in 1873.
Just a year later, a 1874 expedition searching for gold in Arnhem Land came across an Aboriginal man who spoke some English. He told the group he’d learned the language on a trip to Singapore.
“Once you got to Makassar there were boats going everywhere, you could just get onto a boat and go to Singapore or Dili, or wherever, because you could sign on as a crew person,” Professor Macknight said.
“And certainly, lots of Aboriginal people would’ve had a reasonable command of the Makassar language.”
There are accounts of Aboriginal people in Makassar as early as 1823, with a visiting Dutch governor-general making a note: “Very black, tall in stature, with curly hair, not frizzy like that of the Papuan peoples, long legs, thick lips, and, in general, are quite well built.”
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-01-16/aboriginal-people-asians-trade-before-european-settlement-darwin/9320452
No, it’s not. Don’t be difficult. It’s the City of London, right? I think.
Wrong. It’s the owners of the Federal Reserve.
“I will bet that many old PS hardliners simply work the same old hours and put the revised hours on their timesheet.”
te he.
When I worked for CSIRO, there was a chap who had the shits with them, and worked 9:40 – 16:10 Mon-Thu, and took every Friday off. I was the only one who noticed because, for various reasons, I did a week or two doing an 8:00-17:30 and noticed that he was getting in AFTER the early starters (but before the late starters) then leaving AFTER the early leavers, but before the late leavers. Had an hour for lunch too. He’d been doing it for just over a year, and as above, I was the first to notice – or at least, the first to say anything.
The office manager, despite asking for a time sheet every week when I started, didn’t want a time sheet at all – “you get paid anyway, why give me more work?”.
When I left, I was about 20 hours “behind” (planned that way, BTW 🙂 ) and no-one cared.
Good job – or would have been, had the politics and other bullshit not intruded as much.
Happy in the private sector now, BTW – for the last 20 or so years, anyway…
Celia and Roz in Monsters Inc come to mind. We seem to have drifted away from Gorgons and Harpies though. Perhaps because kiddies don’t need to open a book to spot them.
That’s a Mack Truck JC.
I can tell by the cab shape, dash and steering wheel, ………oh and the little sticker on the door showing the bulldog.
Either way, very good.
One doth approve.
Lol. It’s complicated JC. The Knights of Malta, The Queen, swear allegiance to the Pope.
Search SERCO and or Abel Danger (Field McConnell) website or Youtube.
Field McConnell’s sister, Kristine Marcy (one of the most evil people in the world) was the CEO.
Heh
Sweet cheeses, struth.
Perhaps Aborigines invented the expression ‘to have a boner’.
Euw.
The BoM can now generate future temperatures!
http://jennifermarohasy.com/2018/01/already-hottest-january-record-st-helen-tasmania/
That’s old news Testes.
I’ve even written about Aboriginals sailing with the Trepang fisherman here.
There were lots of aboriginals that could speak some English in Arnhem land way before 1874.
There were many failed English settlements up there way before that.
Buffalo were in large feral numbers as encountered by Ludwig Leichardt in the 1840’s on his way to Victoria settlement that started in the 1820’s after two previously failed settlements prior to that.
@AustraliaDay
The PNG Frontier wars were an extension of those on the Australian continent. Another Australian massacre in PNG, covered up –
Seeking the facts of Simbu’s ‘frontier wars’: The Symons Affair
“I am sorry to advise that young Symons mucked things [up] in Kouno and became involved in a totally unwarranted shooting affray, killing five men… I instructed him to proceed as far as Karap, there to remain until I got back,” Costelloe wrote..
“For some reason or other [Symons] disobeyed my orders. The usual insulting messages were brought to him and I guess that he took them to mean a reflection on his own courage – anyway he went looking for trouble.
“As he approached the hostile people they laid down their arms and shields and fled. He had told the police to open fire if that happened and they immediately did so, shooting five men in the backs and killing them. Most unfortunate and unjustified.
“There was no attack at all and the fact of them laying down their arms indicated their desire to parley. He then permitted his party to lay waste some banana patches – totally unjustified.” [Australian Archives CRS A518, item W841/1]
“Please advise a/Patrol Officer Symons:
To submit a confidential report to you (pass to me).
That I shall not order an inquest; that if I were to do so and that the evidence produced indicated that natives were shot when his or the lives of his police were not in real an imminent danger and that he gave the order to fire, the coroner would have no alternative but to commit him and such police who fired, for trial upon a charge of unlawful killing …
Not to discuss the subject with anyone except yourself or write about it to his friends or other members of the service. Publicity may cause legal action with possible disastrous results for himself.
Not to worry. His error is one of youth and I shall protect him, but he is to obey lawful orders implicitly.” [Australian Archives CRS A518, item W841/1]
http://asopa.typepad.com/asopa_people/2018/01/seeking-the-facts-of-simbus-frontier-wars-the-symons-affair.html
‘That’s old news’
No it’s not. Campbell’s photos are a new discovery.
You are a liar and fabricating fantasist. You wouldn’t have the first clue about ANYTHING in the NT. Now fuck off back to your retirement village Perry Saleam boy.
That’s amazing work by TheirBoM. They’ve homogenised January’s temperatures before the end of the month.
Baldrick,
Fair dinkum arseholes like this germ always have me “offside”.
A sixty odd year old tax hoovering leech who trolls a blog and actively tries stalking female posters.
Then there’s all his socks.
A walking case study.
Testes is a tool and Alston is a gawdawful cartoonist, absolutely the worst. Two things can be true at the same time.
You know, it’s just crossed my mind that Alston’s uber-lame, totally unfunny attempts at humour are just about identical to Testes’s. Does Alston live in Roebourne, by any chance?
No argument there. Utterly talent-less, an ideal fit for the rest of the j’ism sprayers at Teh Worst.
Well colour me surprised, a train crash in the middle of a pay dispute with transport workers.
Cue the Union blaming timetables / overtime / exhaustion in 3 2 1…
Of course it is a warning shot to the Government to bend over and accept their demands. “Nice trains you got there, shame if something were to happen to them…”
Greedy Union scum couldn’t give a damn if people die.
Never get between a leftist and somebody else’s money.
That’s what They want you to think, Annester. In actual fact, Her Maj is personally sneaking in to your kitchen nightly to initiate and supervise the bouts of gay leap frog in your water distillation machine. And that’s not all. She flies a drone through your place that lays down a fat chemtrail and you’re breathing it in right now!
testpattern
#2616471, posted on January 22, 2018 at 3:44 pm
Not reading all of his rumblings as they are mostly puerile wish-it-had happened stuff, but what is testes trying to achieve here?
Most of his musings are rebuffed by empirical evidence.
If the aborigines he adores so much, were such inventive and caring, noble creatures before the white man arrived, what happened since?
With all the monies and land rights, etc. what’s keeping them in the condition they are in?
Aren’t we bending over backwards enough for them?
Well I suppose if Fatty Ashton can claim physical exhaustion sitting behind his desk, then a train driver can do the same steering that beast down the tracks.
I thought it was Mdme Macron.
… And then there’s the effect BoM’s 24/7 catastropharianism is having on the tourism economy:
It’s very very old news Teste.
The photos don’t seem to prove they were in Indonesia.
However, to some of us it’s no surprise if there were photos taken.
Linking to an ABC story by some young commo who knows nothing of this country’s history, is a disgraceful stupidity on your part.
Most people on this site have long known something about trepang fishing.
Again, this is being pushed for political purposes, by whitewashing, if you’ll pardon the expression any mention of the early white settlements and the very violent clashes often had between Trepang and pearl shell fishermen and Aboriginal groups all along the North coast.
Gullible young lefties in the ABC pick up the new story and didn’t know about the old.
And you link to it.
If the photos can be proven to be in Indonesia, that would be great, but everything else is old old hat.
Oh, and calm down.
You’re not under a jetty in Broome now.
By that effort he’s pretty shit, but probably still considerably better than the pair of gerbils the Oz has inflicted on its readership since Bill Leak unfortunately vapour-locked. They’re both bad enough to be in The Age.
Oddly enough Bill’s son Johannes has a similar style and sense of humour to his dad, so of course the lefty halfwits that’ve taken over the editorial staff of every News Ltd rag, including the formerly almost balanced Australian, will see him off the premises.
Either would suit you, but “Mother of a Load” is less confronting, don’tcha think?
Makka, I think it goes further back than that, to 1868.
But after the Civil War, America was incorporated and placed under Admiralty Law to the British Crown.
I’ll see if I can find some good links to explain the chain of events.
All Presidents until Trump took an oath as President of the United States Corporation. Trump was sworn in as President of the United States.
Trump is taking down the United States Corporation. That’s the “Storm”.
I like Alston’s cartoons.
Bear in mind that the only time I read the West Australian is when I read the freebie copy at the barber shop.
Anyone know what the (adjusted) hottest ever February temperature average for Sydney is going be?
Of Crudeness and Truth … and of course shitholes.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-01-22/scarborough-opens-beachside-pool-in-new-coastal-development/9348514
Scarborough beachside pool opening welcomed by businesses and swimmers
The $26 million pool has a geothermal heating system and is the first in the state to get a six-star green rating.
I don’t build public pools so does this look like good value?
No risk of course of a lawsuit or HRC swoop with Kudelka or Clement, even if they did produce something controversial; no-one would have a fucking blind clue what the fuck it was supposed to be.
Lets count ourselves lucky. It’s not being barraged with aboriginal tourettes, nor a version of the coffin scandals.
Annie, but you don’t really know if Trump is taking it all down or he’s just of them lizard people who is bed with the Brits.
You think you know, but you don’t, so stop being so sure about everything.
I don’t get it. The people at The Worst seem to think he’s some kind of national treasure, a much loved institution, and they inexplicably keep him on the payroll despite the fact he’s just appalling. I was going to say his talent extends to painting over graffiti, but I’m not sure he could be trusted even with that.
+1, both paragraphs!
I have some sympathy for train drivers. Just about all of them have had some tortured soul hurl themselves under the wheels, some multiple times. Like most hideous things it affects some more than others.
Yes, especially the driver, who would be first to smash into the buffers at the end of the track. But you couldn’t give a damn if he/she died anyway. The good thing is, nobody did.
Do you know who else is as chronically unfunny as Testes and Alston? GrigoRae.
attentionwhoreing
You’re preaching to the converted 132. The guy is a cockhead extrodinaire.
The eco-friendly system offsets about 1,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.
WTF does this even mean?
Grankles, I think you can hardly mock the names other people bestow upon you if the best you can come up with is ‘Mother of a Load’.
Grig O’Rae Gourmet Traveller :
Sauerkraut on a Reuben Sandwich?
Scarborough Beach isn’t known for having a volcano under it last I was there.
If Dutch settled Australia. Sukarno helps Japan take over Indonesia. So UN makes Australia part of Indonesia.
Kurt Tippett has retired! The lucky Swans have another 800k that was doing nothing for the past few seasons.
It means they spent a shitload of public money, and want Green cred for the waste, the obliteration of valuable parking spaces and locking the beachfront businesses out of passing trade for about 3 years.
‘Other Peoples Money’ is being used to buy carbon credits from Nigeria so a certain class of people, who don’t contribute to OPM, can feel good about themselves and lecture others on virtue.
Mark A, here’s a shortcut that’ll save you some time: leftist lie about EVERYTHING ALL THE TIME. One of their specialties is spreading disinformation. Professional bottom-feeding tax hoovers like Old Salt spend months formulating their little bullshit grenades (or have others do it for them), the strategy being to have compliant media — that is, most of the unethical MSM — propagate lies that roam free for days or weeks before they’re refuted by facts. So he’s just using the Cat to roadtest the bullshit he takes elsewhere, which is rather pointless as almost no-one reads his posts.
You’re welcome.
Man, is vengeance a great dish served cold.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/01/20/donald-trump-undoing-barack-obama-legacy/
Here JC, this explains why we are already slaves. Fascinating!!!
There’s the Law of the Land and the Law of the Sea.
Attention Lawyers. 👋 Do they teach this is Law School?
Admiralty Law, Word Controlled Humans and the Law of Money.
https://youtu.be/w-SPcsfz0_E
The eco-friendly system offsets about 1,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.
WTF does this even mean?
It means something like:
(a) they have built a large heated swimming pool right near the beach;
(b) even the habitually zero self-awareness Green/left/doctors’ wives types involved realise that lecturing other people about “carbon footprints” while indulging themselves in that way is not a good look;
(c ) so they use “geothermal” heating, and claim (probably totally falsely) that that creates 1800 tonnes less CO2 than conventional heating of such a pool;
(d) it can’t possibly create less CO2 than swimming at the beach, and taking into account the mere construction (if nothing else) certainly creates more, but by claiming that the 1800 tonnes figure is “offsetting” they can delude themselves that they’re “Saving the Planet”(TM).
The beige cardigan wearing bureaucrats at the MRA destroyed a heap of small businesses along the Scarborough beachfront, exactly the same as they did at Elizabeth Quay on the Swan River. The treatment of private businesses by the WA Uniparty government is an absolute disgrace.
TE, 2.45 p.m.
Heard a little about poor old King Harold. On a hiding to nothing, having just flogged the living Christ out of the last great Viking invasion up at Stamford Bridge he then had to march his army two thirds of the way across England to meet William of Normandy, whose claim to the throne was a dubious, alleged deathbed arrangement made by a dying English king, Edward the Confessor.
And he came within a whisker of beating William back into the sea at Hastings, which was an unusually long battle for its day. Cavalry won out in the end, and would do so for the next 300 years.
After being hacked to death on the battlefield, Harold then had his head, hands, feet and nuts cut off and thrown into a nearby river. His mother was summoned to identify him, which she could only do through distinctive birthmarks. She then offered the Normans Harold’s weight in gold to release his body, but was refused.
I’m not surprised he hasn’t been exhumed, as there wouldn’t have been much left of him in the first place.
Annie
I couldn’t watch it. Jordan ( the fat, bald, double chinned dude in the vid) needs to take off at least 30 kilos before I’m prepared to watch him. Let me know when he does.
Irrelevant.
Micky Trumble reckons the Laws of Australia are the only things that count.
So, also forget the Laws of Mathematics and Physics
So the saying goes, JC. But it’s the wrong word and meaning to use unless you can point out what wrong Obama did to Trump that Trump would be seeking vengeance for.
What did Glenn Maxwell do to the cricket selectors?
It means something like:
So it’s bullshit
This Rae fella is a bit of a low wattage dim bulb. Its trolling has been pitiful. Really low energy stuff.
Gagarool, The Kenyan tried to humiliate Trump at that function. It’s a sort of thing you do your your victims when you take them into the scrub.
Are you in Philly, because more pets have gone missing in that neighborhood I reported on some time ago.
Alston was great, in his day. I remember a while back he’d retired but the east coast flog they replaced him with was neither an artist or a wit, of any kind…
You could see Alston maybe tiring years ago, he used to go 5 good out of his 6 per week I reckon, that’s a fair rate to maintain year in, year out.
Lyon can’t break into the 1 day team either
Well, I was quite prepared to rebut the latest of Testes’ claims today but I see that by the time I get to the front of the line DJT will be starting his second term.
Except to say this:
Even IF an Aborigine got to Macassar and even then managed to make it to Singapore – what does this prove? The transport would have been trading ships from elsewhere, which is how the Macassans got to Arnhem Land in the first place looking for trepan. At most, it demonstrates that the local indigenous mob had the ability to hitch a ride on someone else’s boat. Truly visionary stuff.
Unless, of course, they used the traditional Yolngu helicopters. That must be it.
Comedy value writ large – once again, Testes being laughed at from both sides of the fence.
Not just Graegoogolery IT. I think mUnty has been summoned to a Soros-funded troll school for re-training after his last efforts. And clearly the petrol sniffing is getting to Testes. Sad.
I knew it, OCO!
The Royals are Reptilian! 🦎
Alston has been a crushing embarrassment for at least 20 years, probably longer.
Toowoomba is pretty good. Heat from mid May to around end August. High summer, ducted evaporative aircon works well. There will be a passive solar modification to the Eyrie before this winter that will reduce winter heating bills.
Yes too bad about the sub Saharan savages. They favour driving Mitsubishi Magnas, to the point that the Magna is known to the local auto industry as a “Sudo”. Did I mention they can’t actually drive properly?
Lots were sponsored by the local churches mainly to rub our faces in how racist we are as far as I can tell. Why else would you want them?
We looked at Northern rivers area some years ago when those green carpetbaggers CH2M Hill were trying to foist recycled shit on us. The area seems to be infested by greenies unfortunately. They need a dam for water and flood control but the greenies won’t allow it.
Maxwell and Smith are not mates. That’s the reason.
They should be BFFs – both bat unconventionally, both top notch in the field and both can win matches off their own respective bats. Maxwell demonstrated in this Shield season that he can also bat time, which Smith does when required.
Instructively, Smith said Maxwell needs to “train smarter”. Not “train harder”. If he was a lazy prick at training he shouldn’t be surprised at not getting a gig, but the amount these blokes train is staggering compared to even 10 years ago. “Train smarter” could be construed as meaning just about anything, but the fact is he’s not in with the cool kids.
I suspect there may have been an indiscretion of some sort that resulted in his passport being stamped “never to play for Australia again”. As usual, women are probably involved.
Dean Jones and Michael Slater never played again after allegedly slipping a length to the wrong WAG, and Simon Katich, who had plenty left in the tank also got the lemon and sars for putting the chicken on Clarke, as poor old Pup wanted to leave early after a Test win to massage the psychotic Bingle’s ego. And feet.
Turnbull is a poor excuse for a Disinformation Agent.
Ever since Trump got in, Turnbull’s like, No fair. Uncle Jacob said I could have Australia.
Just about all of them have had some tortured soul hurl themselves under the wheels, some multiple times. Like most hideous things it affects some more than others.
What conditions are the skins in, just asking for a friends mummie…?
Is the grigglebot a train driver?
Our of fairness to both Obama and Trump, the centerpiece was Obamacare and this is in the process of undoing itself (although Trump has given it a small nudge along).
Lol, was there ever a doubt?
Going mainstream now …
The Hill: Was Lynch coordinating with Comey in the Clinton investigation?
Some astounding revelations in that article.
No longer in question: Comey and Lynch were working together, as were Strzok and Page, to bolster Clinton and get Trump. One of the exchanges between the latter duo:
—-
MYE = ‘Mid Year Exam’ was the FBI case name for the Clinton email investigation.
When Federer retires he’ll be Fed Ex.
I mentioned the annual Oxfam report earlier. Here’s ano0ther angle.
Follow their line of logic here that also applies to every leftist.
A collapse in the stock market is good because it reduces inequality. In fact the economic devastation in Venezuela would not be considered a bad thing for this very reason. They like it, but wont say so publicly.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-22/world-inequality-grows-amid-glut-of-new-billionaires-oxfam-says
Tom Brady – freak, GOAT.
CL, Nigella is on Channel 7 early morning TV tomorrow explaining perfect breakfast eggs. I expect you not to take advantage of yourself while tuning in (assuming the ramifications of The Project haven’t kept you up all night).
Enough with all these asterisks etc… as in s***holes — why not a coined term – shole/sholes = an extremely dirty, shabby, or otherwise unpleasant place.
“this place is a shole, I hope you know that”
Rubbish, Pete. If you can’t trust Julian Assange to keep a secret, then who can you trust?
At Jaisalmer,India airport.
Brand new building. Air-con; guards etc.
However, someone has forgotten a) the arrivals/departures board, and b) the shops. No shops.
Not one.
They settled peacefully.
That’s why the aboriginal activists call it settlement and not invasion.
I may be wrong on this but I think the reason it is called a settlement, rather than invasion, is all to do with the Mabo decision in the High Court.
As I recall, if the Brits had actually “invaded” Australia, then there would be no possibility of subsequent land rights by the original inhabitants. Only by calling and accepting it as a “settlement” did the possibility of land rights exist.
So, the Aboriginals (and their lawyers), conceded that Australia was settled. Also, numerous journals from the time recalled that after the initial wariness of the two groups (Brits and Abos), an “acceptance” and “co-existence” began to emerge. Yes, there were disputes and murders undertaken by both sides, but the 1st Fleet and 2nd Fleet Brits were largely defenseless against a concerted attack by the Aboriginals. In fact, when the 2nd Fleet arrived, the influx of the travelers was such that they nearly bought the colony to its knees. The 2nd Fleet convicts and other travelers were in such poor condition, and the colony so short of food and other supplies, it is largely luck (and extreme rationing) that people survived.
If I recall correctly, only the return of a the re-supply ship Sirius in 1789 (sent to South Africa from Sydney) prevented disaster.
That’s the fact Speedbox. I recall being listening to a guest lecturer in 1996 who came to talk to law students about the Mabo decision and the subsequent Native Title Act. I stayed back afterwards and had a little chat with him – his view was that Keating had pulled the most dastardly swifty with that piece of legislation.
In fact, the Firsts freely supplied the colonists with their bounty of potatoes and wild turkey, establishing Thanksgiving in Australian tradition as a day of thanksgiving and public cele… oh whoops
Extreme Dumb – Dumber Edition with Adam Spencer and Jane Caro
I thought that was JD aged in bourbon barrels.
Far too damn precious. Just type “shithole”. It’s a minor expletive in comparison with “fuck” which gets typed many times on most threads.
They tried to farm the land in what became The Domain, but the soils were very poor. It was only after exploration upstream to Parramatta that farmlands suitable for extensive farming were found.
egg_
Can you feel your IQ points dropping as they are sucked towards the screen?
Classic Grig O’Rae Revisited (Summer Edition)
Oh and fuck off GrigoRae
Just for the record: http://jennifermarohasy.com/2018/01/already-hottest-january-record-st-helen-tasmania/
For those of us who have a great interest in how BOM embellish data to qualify the existence of the global warming fairy. We pay them for this tripe.