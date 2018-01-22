Yodelayheehoo

Switzerland has changed the way changing the way persons can become citizens. From 1 January 2018, a number of changes took effect. Consider this:
- It takes 10 years of residency to be eligible, and this includes being physically in Switzerland for 3 of the immediate 5 years prior to application.
- Applicants must be “well integrated into Swiss society”. Integration can be demonstrated through among other things, proving that the applicant respects public order and security, poses no threat to internal or external security, supports the integration of family members and possesses good written and oral command of one of the official languages.
- If an applicant was dependent upon social welfare anytime during the three years prior to application, then the requirements for Swiss citizenship are not met. Previous dependency on social welfare does not pose an obstacle if the applicant has completely repaid the amount of welfare assistance received before the naturalization application.
In Switzerland, citizenship seems to be a privilege and not a right. Hence successful applicants need to demonstrate more than the ability to breath.
Consider this also. A Dutch vegan who applied for a Swiss passport has had her application rejected because the locals found her too annoying. The applicant:
a vegan and animal rights activist, has campaigned against the use of cowbells in the village and her actions have annoyed the locals.
The resident’s committee argued that if she does not accept Swiss traditions and the Swiss way of life, she should not be able to become an official national.
Too annoying.
If only there was a similar test for eligibility to the Australian Parliament.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
The natural barriers of the Alps and the Jura notwithstanding, eventually, if they want to preserve their way of life, the Swiss will have to build a wall around their country to stop refugees from the sh*thole countries of W. Europe.
Whilst the scheme seems a good one, note that the annoying person, although not a citizen, she was a resident. This is not so much a border issue, rather a boarder issue.
In Oz they’d just stay as residents, forever on welfare. Their children born here would be citizens I presume.
In Switzerland there is also a statutory right to bear arms. In the coming wars, the Swiss will be ready.
Don’t worry, Australia will never waver from our signed obligations to transform our polity through mass importation of military age patriarchal totalitarian activist voteherds.Turnbullites swear this on their honour.
For Stalin.
Comrades.
If only there was a similar test for eligibility to become an Australian.
Smart people, those Swiss.
Hopefully their Citizenship policy has far fewer holes in it, than their cheese has.
If citizenship isn’t something capable of being simply acquired it will put the whole Australian higher education model out of business.
97% of recent immigrants to this country would also be excluded on that basis.
Imagine the wailing from the likes of Their ABC, The Pravda on the Yarra and assorted legal groups and SJWs if that were the case. The number of justification and obfuscation articles being written about certain ‘Groups’ in Victoria is a prime example.
Correct. There is no way Australia could implement an immigration policy that was actually in the national interest.
Too. Stupid. To. Survive.
It’s the kind of policy “libertarians” occasionally pay lip service to, that’s when they’re not supporting Sen. Schumer’s shutdown bid to grant immediate citizenship to millions of DREAMers.
There was an hilarious movie some years ago about Swiss immigration called The Swiss Makers. Even then strict requirement were in force. In one funny scene an Italian family who were applying for Swiss citizenship were sitting around the dinner table enjoying a meal of pasta when shock horror the doorbell rings. It is an inspector from the immigration department coming to check up on the family. Panic ensues as all traces of the pasta meal had to be quickly hidden away.
How ridiculous that residents & taxpayers are given a say in who they would like their neighbours to be! Everyone knows that when not subject to the velvet yoke of the state, individuals naturally revert to their most violent, discriminatory, anti-global instincts. The more choice people are given, the more they will make the wrong choices, and the world as we know it will be DOOMED! The answer is to discourage people from having unapproved thoughts, using coercion when necessary. The problem is not the state, but the people who refuse to acknowledge the necessity of the state. Say no to choice!
Newsflash: This is pretty much the policy of the Australian Conservatives;
10 years before you can apply for residency and you have to have been a net taxpayer for 7/10 of those years plus no criminal record / good character. Completely destroys the raison d’etre for leftist importation of voteherds.
I’m with A Lurker 100%. Bring it on.
Should be, but wouldn’t be.
1. High Court would shoot down any such legislation as “unconstitutional”.
2. Appeals would tie every single case up for years — while still being supported by taxpayers.
3. It would be an immigration lawyer’s wet dream.
Sorry, feeling totally cynical today.
We can learn a lot of good things from the Swiss. Their new rules on citizenship eligibility can be added to that list. At the next Federal election I’ll be voting for the Party that promises to bring those Swiss rules into play in Australia.
Bruce I suppose we could have a referendum to make it constitutional ,eliminate legal aid to non citizens by defunding . As part of the referendum, ,to Resigning from the untidy nayshunscommunust cartel and rep\peal of all u,n, and socialist laws . Stopping all political funding and discriminatory funding to minorities and the law trade .
Yes, yes, I saw the protests in every major Western capital city denouncing this. Oh wait, no they were protesting a democratically elected president who’s been in office for over a year now about Hollywood blokes touching up actresses…..or something.
So how do we get rid of that complete fuckwit Frydchickenberger and his electric car subsidies. Can we deport him?
This system where they have a village referendum on citizenship of the neighbour is just so unique to the Swiss