Yodelayheehoo

Switzerland has changed the way changing the way persons can become citizens. From 1 January 2018, a number of changes took effect. Consider this:

It takes 10 years of residency to be eligible, and this includes being physically in Switzerland for 3 of the immediate 5 years prior to application.

Applicants must be “well integrated into Swiss society”. Integration can be demonstrated through among other things, proving that the applicant respects public order and security, poses no threat to internal or external security, supports the integration of family members and possesses good written and oral command of one of the official languages.

If an applicant was dependent upon social welfare anytime during the three years prior to application, then the requirements for Swiss citizenship are not met. Previous dependency on social welfare does not pose an obstacle if the applicant has completely repaid the amount of welfare assistance received before the naturalization application.

In Switzerland, citizenship seems to be a privilege and not a right. Hence successful applicants need to demonstrate more than the ability to breath.

Consider this also. A Dutch vegan who applied for a Swiss passport has had her application rejected because the locals found her too annoying. The applicant:

a vegan and animal rights activist, has campaigned against the use of cowbells in the village and her actions have annoyed the locals. The resident’s committee argued that if she does not accept Swiss traditions and the Swiss way of life, she should not be able to become an official national.

Too annoying.

If only there was a similar test for eligibility to the Australian Parliament.

