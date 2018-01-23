Another round to Trump

Posted on 6:51 pm, January 23, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Democrats fold on the shutdown. So much for the display of Trump Derangement to celebrate his first year. Does anyone remember that there was a march of some kind the other day?

2 Responses to Another round to Trump

  1. Baldrick
    #2617601, posted on January 23, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Only because internal polling showed them a majority of American’s blamed them for the shutdown. There were no other altruistic motives.

  2. bemused
    #2617607, posted on January 23, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Who is the boss and who is the apprentice?

