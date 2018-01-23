From Jo Nova. SA sheds their power load in advance

SA Treasurer mocked Victoria for load shedding last Friday to keep the lights on. Forgot to mention they were drawing power FROM Victoria and NSW.

Also forgot to mention they shed their load in advance.

Gone from the SA power load: Mitsubishi, GMH, Plastics Granulating Services (Recyclers), Caroma (76 jobs) after 79 years in business, Penrice, Arnotts biscuits (120 jobs), Aldinga Turkeys (79), ACI Glass (60 following previous 50 jobs), Arrium (600), BHP (90), SANTOS (~200), Alinta Energy (Pt. Augusta power stations and Leigh Creek mines) (438), Unibooks (100), United Dairies (>100). Plus many more…

Business as usual, SA and Victoria the high cost power mendicant states.

Google bias? I understand that there are international data to show a (positive) association between power prices and % generated from renewables. A google search on “correlation between power prices and renewables” turned up a page of links about how renewables reduced the price of power. Too busy to do a more effective search, can someone help?