From Jo Nova. SA sheds their power load in advance

SA Treasurer mocked Victoria for load shedding last Friday to keep the lights on. Forgot to mention they were drawing power FROM Victoria and NSW.
Also forgot to mention they shed their load in advance.
Gone from the SA power load: Mitsubishi, GMH, Plastics Granulating Services (Recyclers), Caroma (76 jobs) after 79 years in business, Penrice, Arnotts biscuits (120 jobs), Aldinga Turkeys (79), ACI Glass (60 following previous 50 jobs), Arrium (600), BHP (90), SANTOS (~200), Alinta Energy (Pt. Augusta power stations and Leigh Creek mines) (438), Unibooks (100), United Dairies (>100). Plus many more…
Business as usual, SA and Victoria the high cost power mendicant states.
Google bias? I understand that there are international data to show a (positive) association between power prices and % generated from renewables. A google search on “correlation between power prices and renewables” turned up a page of links about how renewables reduced the price of power. Too busy to do a more effective search, can someone help?
Our compliance with the Paris convention on deindustrialising racist settler colonies is our strength.
Comrades.
South Australia should be an economic powerhouse. A large state which historically has only been poorly explored for minerals, home to the largest Cu/U/Au/REE deposit in the world. Excellent coastline for aquaculture. Steady climate free of things like cyclones. No earthquakes or volcanoes.
Instead the place is a mendicant economy dependent on taxing the eastern states and WA. It has power supplies so unreliable that hospitals have to turn their lights off and businesses have to buy backup generators. The car companies have all shut and the only prospect of any industry is confected government defense expenditure on gear so crappy it barely can be used.
Just shows you what socialism does in reality.
They also have a unique ability to convince themselves that renewables are cheaper and more reliable than coal. Hard to win an argument with people like that.
There’s no industry to shed load.
Perhaps the only reason that Victoria puts up with cr*p like that from SA about their power use is because Vic gets to profit by selling power at high prices to them when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind doesn’t blow. But don’t forget that Queensland profits even more by selling its 1 GW or so of excess power (generated at low cost by the newest, most efficient fleet of COAL-fired generators in Australia) to NSW, ACT, Vic and SA (eventually). I wonder if the federal government knew that this would happen before they set up the mind-bogglingly complex national electricity ‘market’? Anyway that’s how to create lots of jobs!
your solution to google bias is duckduckgo
It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find that doesn’t follow the Leftist faith, you have to be very specific almost to the point of naming articles, defeating the purpose of a search. But this is the whole point, only show links to articles of Leftist faith.
People always worried about government being Big Brother, it’s far worse than that.
South Australia should be an economic powerhouse.
BoN – I’m sure you remember that once upon a time, SA actually was an economic powerhouse! Sure, that was many years ago.
As an ex-South Australian I have been disappointed to witness the constant decline over the past 20-25 years (in particular). I still have family and friends in that State but the most common thread (now) is that their kids, having completed their University degree, are leaving SA for employment in other States. In most cases, these kids are very bright with solid degrees and work ethic – in other words, SA is loosing the best and brightest of the young generation.
A great State that has been used, abused and screwed by socialist Labor who act to ensure their gerrymandered re-election.
I’ve tried that and it doesn’t work. All that the duck does is aggregate stuff from other search engines, notably Google, and you end up with nothing better.
I haven’t been able to find anything thus far. The hypothesis that renewables have led to price rises would make sense given that countries with a high proportion of renewables (eg, Australian, Denmark, Germany, Spain) all face the highest electricity prices.
This Jo Nova post notes the same with some (older) figures on wind energy penetration: Australia, Denmark, Germany vie to win Highest Global Electricity Cost! (It’s the Nobel Price Prize?)
Give the lack of information out there, this looks like a fertile area for a researcher with time on their hands.
Speaking of SA:
Current wind generation: 216 MW
Registered wind capacity: 1745 MW
Mainland Tasmania seems like the ideal place to run a business called Aldinga Turkeys. I’m assuming they didn’t run out of turkeys?
Cheaper when someone else pays for much of it and all production is guaranteed at a price beter than twice market price anytime.
And SA bragged about how good industry closure was because it reduced electricity demand!
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-02/how-holden-closure-will-help-ease-energy-demand/8765828
Yup, sanitised.
Try looking up research on female violence, infanticide, etc. – results are heavily skewed towards males/non-existent for females, even though females may be performing and reporting the research themselves.
Googles Guthrie??!
Energy Matters from Euan Mearns did an excellent analysis of this in 2015. Refer to their post “An update on the Energiewende” here.
It contains a great graph showing correlation between installed wind & solar and residential electricity price.
Here’s a chance for some budding economic genius to solve the paradox, get their name in the history books, by coming up with a theory: how the more free energy forced onto the power grid the more costly it is to use?
Our glorious solar- powered manufacturing future of 3D printed Robotic EM- drive flying cars awaits.
Or not.
Listen, proles.
Just stay in your council estates stopping for the police training check points, sorting your waste by arbitrary decree, confide all your thoughts to our automated monitoring systems, hand over your residual wealth to our superfunds and watch what you say out loud until orderly disposal can be arranged.
Here’s the renewable energy capacity vs electricity charges by country graph you’re looking for. Ot’s not a pretty sight, but represents a pretty good straight line function.
I always say that socialism would be easy to destroy ,you simply defund all of them ,then
use the money for tax cuts and retiring debt . Without public money the left is as nothing ,they are so unproductive they have to steal from the productive to survive . Abolishing career politics and rule by referenda and cleansing of education of communist activites would be the terminal nails in the socialist filths existence .
++ Fred!
Thanks Ubique that looks like the graph that I saw except that it had Australia and we fell far above the trend line, only in the middle of the field for capacity but up there near Italy or worse.
A bit surprising to see Denmark is so expensive, I thought their hydro would be cheaper, but as I write I recall they have a massive amount of wind which they boast about in good weather! We need to remember that the nuclear in France is a backstop for neighbouring states.
Our power bill is 15% up despite our usage being 15% down. Not happy.