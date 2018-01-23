Look who’s back

Migration in the news both in the US and here. The ones who are maybe back in the US are the members of Congress who are up against a wall of resistance from PDT who has the majority of the American population on his side. Here it is the boats that are back, thanks to NZ’s new policy of Swedish compassion. First the US.

From the first of the stories:

President Donald Trump says he is pleased that congressional Democrats “have come to their senses” and abandoned their filibuster that shut down the federal government. Trump says his administration will make a long-term immigration deal “if and only if it’s good for our country.” Trump issued a statement Monday afternoon after roughly 25 senators from both parties helped negotiate an end to the federal government shutdown. It was read by spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a press briefing. Trump said he was glad the government will be funded. He continued: “Once the government is funded, my administration will work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration.” He added: “We will make a long term deal on immigration if and only if it’s good for our country.”

Meanwhile, they’re back here too: New Zealand asylum offer fuels smuggle trade.

New Zealand’s offer to resettle 150 asylum-seekers from Manus ­Island late last year is believed to have prompted an escalation in people-­smuggling operations, with intelligence officials claiming at least three boats had recently sought to test the shift in policy and use the country as a “back door” to Australia.