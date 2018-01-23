Non-stable non-geniuses

What’s even better is that he can deal with the North Koreans at the same time as he’s fixing the economy.
Taxes are not levied for the benefit of the taxed.
I think Donald Trump is doing great, apart from some inappropriate words when more restraint is needed, to get his point across.
The North Korean issue is puzzling as to why he got so involved with an external issue at this stage, when domestic things are the priority.
I hope he says nothing inappropriate during the Winter Olympics with North Korea having a strong team.
It’s a time for people to come together, over some exciting sport, not for world tension and worries over missiles.
Equality of test scores. Now. No reporter should be left behind. They’re society’s most vulnerable. And so on.
Candy, what makes you think that every stakeholder wants peace and love and kumbaya?
LOL
You’re kidding right?
I posted a few days ago about a couple of Perth DJs who thought it would be fun to take the piss out The Donald. Like one of the dickheads above, they made out the test was childish and read out the easy ones such as naming the animals, then proceeded to ask each other the easiest questions in order to mislead the listeners that all the questions were like that.
Unfortunately for the woman DJ, when it came to the (no doubt easiest) maths question, she was too stupid to even understand the question let alone answer it.
Woops! Off to an ad break.
Hammy couldn’t have put it better.
Jupes That mayhs test is actually quite challenging. I have put it to quite a few people and the results have been sub optimal. It is interesting that people think the test is going to be easy because Trump passed it . One lady doubted the doctor who set the test!
Which reminds me. Can you name a part of the body that can be made out of the letters P N S I E?
Yes, perhaps he should just give Taiwan, Japan and South Korea each a good bunch of tactical nuclear missiles and let the locals sort it.
From madworldnews:
When word got out that Trump had passed his cognitive test with flying colors, the media immediately began insinuating that the questions must have been too easy. In their quest to prove this, a group of reporters decided to take the same test as Trump themselves.
The reporters went into the experiment cocky and expecting to easily pass the test. However, as they began answering questions, the wrong answers started flooding in. Almost none of them could even provide the correct date.
Only one of them got the correct date. They sure don’t look like “reporters”. At least one of them was stoned and most of them had hangovers, except the girl.
egg_
Bit cynical of you. Sport can be great for bringing people closer.
I’m losing sleep waiting for the curling finals.
..
Yep.
Berlin olympics.
Montreal.
Rugby team in the Andes.
Munich not Montreal.
First comment on Youtube, and thus highest rated:
A laugh out loud moment.
Spine
Don’t call me a spine, penis!
Has anybody given the same test to the biggest crooks in Little Rock, Arkansas; the members of the Clinton Crime Family?
If they had, the results could not have been all that impressive, as the Leftard presstitutes would have been pumping up the scores as much as they have been putting P.D.T.’s scores down.
In relation to Adam’s comment at 11.08pm, if the sjw’s had been conducting these tests, P.D.T., being a white-skinned mature male, would have had points deducted from his score as punishment for being deliberately white AND mature AND male, and those points would have been added to the low scores of any sub-optimal under-achiever from a politically correct “disadvantaged minority group” – ESPECIALLY if they had a more politically correct skin colour.
Did they get a participation award?