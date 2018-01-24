Fire and fury by Michael Wolff

I have now read this book, which is an easy read, although the author does not source his quotations or statements. This makes the book less compelling than it might be had there been thorough references. I suppose he would claim that most of his sources (including presumably Bannon) would not have spoken had they not been protected as a journalist’s source. Another annoying part of the book are the odd obscure and outdated words, chosen I think to prove the author’s grasp of English.

Anyhow, the author’s thesis is this: Donald Trump is illiterate (or functionally illiterate), with low intelligence (but cunning) and a very short attention span. Trump was convinced that a run at the presidency would enrich his empire, and never expected nor wanted to be elected as president. According to the author, Trump has no philosophy, and no knowledge of politics, policy or process. He is easily distracted and keeps a council of wealthy people (including the Murdoch family and former Fox CEO the late Roger Ailes).

The thesis continues by stating that there were three factions behind Trump, each hating the other and each vying for power at the expense of the others. The first is Steve Bannon, the alt-right protectionist and American first advocate who arguably was responsible for Trump’s election. He represents the constituency that elected Trump – the disaffected, the unemployed, and those hankering for a so-called previous golden age of the 1950s when America was ‘great’.

The second faction is the traditional Republicans – represented by Preibus and Goldman Sachs. They want to push the RNC’s agenda (through Speaker Paul Ryan) including the abolition of Obama care (which according to the author, Trump has no interest in whatsoever).

The third faction is the liberal (in the US sense) New York democrats represented by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (Javanka) who are ‘out of their depth’ and want to pull Donald Trump to the left.

Well time will tell, but perhaps Donald Trump is turning into a Clinton-lite. After all, he is now going to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, surely the home of left wing internationalism? Both Preibus and Bannon have been banished, so Javanka are the last standing.

Trump’s signature achievement may be his tax cuts, but they are effectively those proposed by the RNC. Everything else is of minor consequence and nothing to do with Trump. The fact that the economy is growing strongly is NOT something from the White House, it is the market economy. It is statist thinking to say that the government creates jobs and builds the economy. On the contrary, governments can only weaken an economy or damage its productivity. They can destroy, not create.

The other so-called achievement of Trump is the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Well, every other president has managed to appoint people to the Supreme Court, it is part of the job and I don’t think warrants inclusion as a major achievement of Trump.

And Trump is not going to build a wall – his Chief of Staff Kelly has said as much.

I don’t believe much of what is in Fire and Fury, but one should take the time to read and keep a critical mind on whether the thesis Wolff outlines is credible or not.

Trump is an annoying person, who does not give dignity to the position of the President of the United States. On the other hand, he is not the ogre that many of the left point out. He is mostly harmless and his achievements will be modest. He won’t be a great president, nor even a good president. But the country will do just fine whether Trump is president or pretty much anyone else, thanks to the separation of powers and the restrictions placed on the president.

I expect Trump to serve only one full term and then be replaced hopefully by a strong and competent republican.