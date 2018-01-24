Fire and fury by Michael Wolff

I have now read this book, which is an easy read, although the author does not source his quotations or statements. This makes the book less compelling than it might be had there been thorough references. I suppose he would claim that most of his sources (including presumably Bannon) would not have spoken had they not been protected as a journalist’s source. Another annoying part of the book are the odd obscure and outdated words, chosen I think to prove the author’s grasp of English.
Anyhow, the author’s thesis is this: Donald Trump is illiterate (or functionally illiterate), with low intelligence (but cunning) and a very short attention span. Trump was convinced that a run at the presidency would enrich his empire, and never expected nor wanted to be elected as president. According to the author, Trump has no philosophy, and no knowledge of politics, policy or process. He is easily distracted and keeps a council of wealthy people (including the Murdoch family and former Fox CEO the late Roger Ailes).
The thesis continues by stating that there were three factions behind Trump, each hating the other and each vying for power at the expense of the others. The first is Steve Bannon, the alt-right protectionist and American first advocate who arguably was responsible for Trump’s election. He represents the constituency that elected Trump – the disaffected, the unemployed, and those hankering for a so-called previous golden age of the 1950s when America was ‘great’.
The second faction is the traditional Republicans – represented by Preibus and Goldman Sachs. They want to push the RNC’s agenda (through Speaker Paul Ryan) including the abolition of Obama care (which according to the author, Trump has no interest in whatsoever).
The third faction is the liberal (in the US sense) New York democrats represented by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (Javanka) who are ‘out of their depth’ and want to pull Donald Trump to the left.
Well time will tell, but perhaps Donald Trump is turning into a Clinton-lite. After all, he is now going to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, surely the home of left wing internationalism? Both Preibus and Bannon have been banished, so Javanka are the last standing.
Trump’s signature achievement may be his tax cuts, but they are effectively those proposed by the RNC. Everything else is of minor consequence and nothing to do with Trump. The fact that the economy is growing strongly is NOT something from the White House, it is the market economy. It is statist thinking to say that the government creates jobs and builds the economy. On the contrary, governments can only weaken an economy or damage its productivity. They can destroy, not create.
The other so-called achievement of Trump is the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Well, every other president has managed to appoint people to the Supreme Court, it is part of the job and I don’t think warrants inclusion as a major achievement of Trump.
And Trump is not going to build a wall – his Chief of Staff Kelly has said as much.
I don’t believe much of what is in Fire and Fury, but one should take the time to read and keep a critical mind on whether the thesis Wolff outlines is credible or not.
Trump is an annoying person, who does not give dignity to the position of the President of the United States. On the other hand, he is not the ogre that many of the left point out. He is mostly harmless and his achievements will be modest. He won’t be a great president, nor even a good president. But the country will do just fine whether Trump is president or pretty much anyone else, thanks to the separation of powers and the restrictions placed on the president.
I expect Trump to serve only one full term and then be replaced hopefully by a strong and competent republican.
LQC, didn’t you, at this point, realise that you were reading an intergalactically loopy load of batshit crazy wacko psychosis?
The idea that the traditional Republicans were “behind Trump” makes sense only if you envisage them all carrying shivs.
Lots of failures of logic here Lucy.
Two immediately jump off the page.
You infer that appointing a SC judge is just the placing of a person on the Bench. In reality, it is the lawmaking history of that appointee that is important and you gloss over Gorsuch’s strengths in that area.
Secondly, you completely avoid mentioning President Trump’s initiatives which have sparked the economic revival of the US. Revoking unnecessary red tape and encouraging coal mining are significant contributors to the reversal of Obama’s damage to the economy.
The sad thing is that I thought you were serious. I should have taken mh’s advice.
Lucius, I don’t mean to be rude but you really are a bitter and twisted little pissant aren’t you.
IT has said it better than I ever could. And less rudely.
” Well, every other president has managed to appoint people to the Supreme Court”
Really? In recent years, who did Carter appoint?
And going back, Andrew Johnson, Taylor, Harrison?
Clinton perhaps?
Where have you been for the past few months?
pretty easy to use that language behind a pseudo, if you want to speak like write that fair enough at least have the balls to say your name.
I see Deadshittius Maximus is still got his toga in a twist over the Humiliation of Hillary.
Lucius
Anyone that would read such tripe and even consider there is an ounce of Truth in it would also be gullible enough to groupthink that the Earth’s temperature is presently increasing, that the planet is possessed with a parameter called “the climate”, that human enterprise has any effect whatsoever on the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, or that there is a causal relationship binding atmospheric CO2 and Earth’s surface temperature.
Revelling in such fictitious nonsense illustrates a severe lack of understanding physical processes.
Reading the Wolff Tales would be a waste of time. Having a bozo like you explain it to us simply compounds this.
What Trump has shown, is we need more people who are not policitians and don’t think like the boring run of the mill type pollies that have blighted this country particulary over the 10 yrs of so; ones who stand by what they say, and don’t turn tale every time some minority bunch of malcontents have a swipe at them. And ones who are’nt afraid to rock the political boat, upsetting the entrenched parasites of enternal goverment workings.
I detect an underlying deep antipathy towards Trump by LQC, especially in the last two paragraphs, although he/she is trying not to show it.
It’s a good example of the way people are these days, Left vs. Right. Trump vs Clinton, Trump vs. Obama, even in Australia, and our own conservatives vs. liberals.
We are a divided nation indeed.
Donald Trump is illiterate (or functionally illiterate), with low intelligence (but cunning) and a very short attention span
Seriously think about how stupid that statement is and apologize.
So a stupid person manages to grow wealth after a good sized inheritance?
An Illiterate person manages a real estate portfolio of global proportions?
Trump appears to own or control more than 500 businesses in some two-dozen countries around the world.
And a short attention span means what exactly? Its not even a coherent criticism.
Reading the Wolff Tales
It may be forgotten already. There’s probably some other individual writing something now, to make some money out of the hate Trump stuff.
Weeelll I was going to be rude and nasty to LQC the dick head, but then I read Infidel Tiger’s restrained comment…
….and thought, c’mon Baa, be nice today. I promised to be nice one day a month.
Then I read Classical Hero’s comment…
…and thought damn, Hero has stolen my thoughts.
LQC you truly are a fuckwit. I mean that with all sincerity, a pure unadulterated fuckwit of the highest order.
I bet your dad said it doesn’t matter what you do, as long as you do it well. You do fuckwit really really well.
Just so that my comment isn’t all insults, let me take you up on this statement of yours…
When a hevyweight marxist socialist like The Kenyan hobbles industry with red, green and black tape, slowing the economy to a trickle and destroying jobs, and the next bloke comes in removing all those hobbles, would you say that next bloke weakened the economy and damaged its productivity or reversed those?
Did this scoundrel Wolf include any of the text messages between Strzok and Page?
““I think that’s kind of jaw-dropping,” said Johnson, a Republican, said of the Strzok text.
In other words, Peter Strzok, who was the FBI deputy assistant director of the counterintelligence division, the man who had a plan to do something because he just couldn’t abide Donald Trump being president, is saying that his gut sense is that there’s no big there there when it comes to the Mueller special counsel investigation,” he said.
The fact that the economy is growing strongly is NOT something from the White House, it is the market economy. It is statist thinking to say that the government creates jobs and builds the economy
It is dickhead thinking to assert that a government which reduces regulation and taxes isn’t making it a lot easier for the entrepreneurial class “to create jobs and build the economy.”
Lucius, wouldn’t you be happier over at Margo Kingston’s little blog?
The Art of the Deal was #1 on the NYT Best Sellers list for 13 weeks.
He has more than a dozen other books in his personal bibliography.
He employs ghost or co-writers, but it’s clear he substantially contributed the content.
He was producer and presenter of The Apprentice for 13 years. Not many TV shows last so long.
And you seem to agree with this comment: “Donald Trump is illiterate (or functionally illiterate), with low intelligence (but cunning) and a very short attention span”?
I do think you should reappraise your views LQC in light overwhelmingly convincing data otherwise.
Or are you going to tell us all you believe in Gaia, global warming and the Tooth Fairy now?
It’s posts like this that confirm how impressive Trump really is and proves that the deplorables got it right. The Left has not only lost the US election, they continue to lose at every turn. I guess constant defeat is very demoralising. Our ancient troll may simply be stirring the pot, but it’s a reflection of how the Left, the MSM, the SJWs, the globalists and anyone without a brain is mired in TDS.
It appears that LQC’s left leg is shorter than his right. That would explain why he has a distinct lean to the Left.
Crying Wolff.
Trump has carried over his business reputation and now the rest of us are getting a taste. A spiv and a lightweight who runs an aggressive line in self delusion. Lucius is kind. Trump has probably wrecked the GOP. Given the evident candidates so far it is entirely possible that he will be strung up after the mid terms and followed by a hard left democrat president with real congressional and senate support.
Clearly some Cats want the GOP destroyed. To which I’d say be careful what you wish for.
Trump has probably wrecked the GOP
This is a bad thing?
When Trump looks in the mirror he is looking at the President of the United States.
The other so-called achievement of Trump is the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Well, every other president has managed to appoint people to the Supreme Court, it is part of the job and I don’t think warrants inclusion as a major achievement of Trump.
You are on the wacky tabacky.
Correct your errors post having a 7/11 squishy & a bag of cheetohs.
But the country will do just fine whether Trump is president or pretty much anyone else, thanks to the separation of powers and the restrictions placed on the president.
You’re saying that if Clinton HAD won the US would still be building up the head of steam it is now?
If so, we can safely assume LQC is monty in drag.
Trump has probably wrecked the GOP
This is a bad thing?
Exactly.
The laborlite liberals over here could do with the same sort of treatment.
Anyone who could write that penultimate paragraph could fairly be called a pearl clutching elitist prig and a bore.
LQC gives his opinion of Trump.
LQC says Trump will fail.
LQC thereby demonstrates his own idiocy, and guarantees Trump will do well between now and the next election, and then after.
This is where I think you are quite wrong, and where you expose your misunderstanding of Trump’s ability. And the get-out-of-jail card that the USA “will do just fine” (actually very well) is the necessary rider you and others have to add to explain how, in your view, such a hopeless, accidental President is causing one of the most significant economic recoveries in the USA since the 1970s.
In other words, Wolff is a lying xunt, but I feel compelled to believe him because I have Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Some evidence today which falsifies this statement.
Green Energy Mandate Bankrupts East Coast Oil Refinery, 1,100 Jobs at Risk
Most of those green energy mandates were never passed legislation, they were a mix of executive orders and lawfare carried out by the Left-controlled EPA.
Trump is reversing this stuff, especially through Pruitt at the EPA, but the Left is trying to impede this as much as possible – so it may be too late for this company.
Meanwhile just down the road in Boston…
U.S. could get first LNG import from Russia despite sanctions (9 Jan)
Yep, in a land swimming with fracked gas the left-liberal NE of USA is being forced to import LNG from Siberia, because of intense cold caused by global warming (so they say).
Will you promise that, when your last sentence is proven wrong with the passage of events, you will pension off your nom de plume and never waste my time again?
I take great heart from the fact that no publisher with a reputation to protect has ever paid a cent for this troll’s worthless output, although I’d guess he has probably sent his CV to Fakefacts and the ABC. Another unemployable hobo like Michael Wolff.
I have now read this book, which is an easy read, although the author does not source his quotations or statements.
It’s funny you should say this.
I actually was having a conversation with Jesus the other day and I asked him a question.
“What is more painful, being crucified or reading a post by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus?”
He preferred crucifixion obviously.
“Trump was convinced that a run at the presidency would enrich his empire, and never expected nor wanted to be elected as president.”
Fairfax, amongst others, were running the same line in the lead up to November 2016.
“Donald Trump is illiterate (or functionally illiterate), with low intelligence (but cunning) and a very short attention span”
That has to be the worse thesis I have seen yet. Why would you continue reading on from there, a stupid functionally illiterate person won the highest office in the world, against the clinton juggernaut, a biased media, and with his own wretched party backstabbing him along the way.
Then he has completely humiliated the media, made strides in nearly every area (including keeping promises) and contributed to an incredible economic recovery by reducing government economic overreach.
To ignore the successes, agree with the idea the DJT is functionally illiterate and then write that verbal diarrhoea takes a special sort of stupid mixed with an amazing amount of spite.
I saw part of the inteview of Wolff on 7.30 report.
I shalln’t be reading the book.
LQC trolling again.
Dodd-Frank is a text book example of economy stifling legislation that interferes with the market economy.
What did candidates Clinton and Trump have to say about its future?
DONALD TRUMP
HILLARY CLINTON
…and now the tax cuts are squared away, President Trump:
Stimpson J. Cat
#2618339, posted on January 24, 2018 at 4:21 pm
+100
Nothing less than a Trump figure, someone so “not the usual time-server” would have a chance at bringing the USA back from the precipice that the home-grown left and Obama were steering it towards.
Rail against it if you must, but the alternative was more like final nails in the coffin than rescue.
“It is statist thinking to say that the government creates jobs and builds the economy. On the contrary, governments can only weaken an economy or damage its productivity. They can destroy, not create.”
Mr Cincinnatus denounces one ideological line, only to proclaim its opposite! It is the work of a moment to reflect that if a government can weaken an economy, it can also strengthen it.
What we need is not statist thinking, or libertarian thinking, but thinking.
Why isn’t this post at fairfucks or the fucking guardian?
Pretty much anyone can be President, means nothing.
Funniest article yet:-)
Dodd-Frank is big government helping big business.
Not sure about that.
I suspect he is an authentic fuckwit.
The fact that the economy is growing strongly is NOT something from the White House, it is the market economy.
Confidence might have something to do with it,LQC; a lot, in fact.
So, anyway. Lucy read the Wolff book and took it seriously. Only one other person I know of who comments here did the same – Grigs.
Nice company you’re keeping, Lucy. What a joke you are.
To the best of my knowledge, there are only two people who post here who have admitted to purchasing “Fire and Fury”. These are Lucy and one of Grig’s sock puppets.
Which raises the question, is Lucy another one of Grig’s puppets?
Love it!
Pure projection there.
Anyway, I’m done feeding the troll for today.
If the economy or stock market were tanking would Trump get the blame?
Of course!
You should ask Nobel-winning economist Prof. Paul Krugman that question.
President Trump reveals winners of his ‘Fake News’ awards
That was an epic epic fail.
I’m just going to leave this here, for no particular reason …
Fuck off Lucy, when will your husband be replaced by a competent Liberal (in the Australian sense)?
So Javanka are pulling the strings of “Illary lite”? Yeah, wasn’t it great how she convinced him to withdraw from the Paris Accord?
🤡
Kruggers demonstrating what an awesome reverse indicator he is (again).
Anyone know any semi retarded illiterates who have graduated from Wharton without any particular effort while working pretty much full time as a property developer? Then written books, produced a TV show and been elected POTUS after semi-retiring with $4bn?
The furthest I’ve ever seen unintelligent illiterates get in life is writing occasional columns in the Cat.