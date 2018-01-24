Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018

Posted on 12:00 pm, January 24, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

292 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018

1 2
  1. Confused Old Misfit
    #2618394, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    When I become King of Australia the 7.62 is going to become the infantry standard. Both for rifles and the section level close support.

    You’ll never wrench my 1918 Lee Enfield Short .303 from my cold dead hands!

  2. dopey
    #2618395, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    A bit late but “Barnesy could step in what?”
    Some cheap wine and three buckets of shit.

  3. Boambee John
    #2618396, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Fat Tony at 1712

    I remember seeing a funeral notice in Toowoomba for a Dick Staines – was he a relative?

    I believe that test pattern is related by marriage to the Marks family. His maternal uncle is the well known racing driver Skid Marks.

  4. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2618397, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Amber could get any man Elongated.

    Just imagine all the nasties living in Johnny Depp’s blood.
    It could kill Keith Richards stone dead.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2618399, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    You’ll never wrench my 1918 Lee Enfield Short .303 from my cold dead hands!

    Happy centenary!
    My dad still has his 1913 Lee Enfield as far as I know.
    I used it pig shooting with him but it was like carrying a railway sleeper.

  8. Mark A
    #2618401, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    After an aeon, Win10 finally updated.

    I use Win 10 on many machines and don’t the problem others seem to have.
    Could be the way we use it I suppose.
    Anyhow, arrange updates for certain days or time of day when you are sure to be away from the computer, like 2AM, leave the computer on and you won’t even know it updated.

  9. 132andBush
    #2618402, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:34 pm


    Leigh Lowe
    #2618375, posted on January 24, 2018 at 4:57 pm
    Oh? Maybe you should change it to Fat Head, then. Because you are definitely a fathead.

    The rapier wit of Googlery on display yet again.

    Yes, in full flight he’s a sleight to behold.

  10. Mother Lode
    #2618403, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    I’ll pay that.
    But only after you clean your room.
    You horrible little man.

    Now, see?

    Arky and Stimps show how animosity should be done.

    Stylish antagonism is so much more civilised than bovine ‘why cant we all just get along?’

    It becomes a spectator sport so riveting that, were some officious ‘nice’ person intrude trying to make peace, the rest of us would hark to ancient tradition and beat them to death with a frozen duck.

    Maintaining standards, you see.

  11. egg_
    #2618404, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    “Fat off our Tax”

    Sounds appropriate.

  12. Knuckle Dragger
    #2618405, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Keith Richards CANNOT still be breathing n his own.

    If so – respect.

  13. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2618406, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Just imagine all the nasties living in Johnny Depp’s blood.
    It could kill Keith Richards stone dead.

    Good genes.

  14. DM OF WA
    #2618407, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Leo G
    #2618380, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:03 pm
    Stan Grant’s new show at their ABC is called “Matter of Facts” …

    I did quite like Stan Grant’s last show “The Link” where he talked to people in the street. Sadly their ABC cancelled it.

    This advert for his new show has been annoying me. Stan evidently did not get the memo that we have had enough of experts. They may have deep knowledge of specific narrow domains but outside their area of expertise their opinions are no more useful than those of a layman. They are terribly susceptible to group think and when it comes to prediction experts are little more successful than non-experts.

    So I don’t expect much from Stan’s new show; it sounds a bit like that horror “The Drum”. But I will give it a look.

  15. egg_
    #2618408, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Splatter your Tract

    Grigs next cruise?

  16. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2618410, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    That reminds me.
    Arky is going to become unbearable again as soon as school goes back so I am starting a free counseling service for him based on my best selling book, Meaningful Maps of Stimpy.

    Part of this involves daily positive reinforcement of the good things in our life, to get us through those tough times when all we see is bad.

    Arky, please list three things you are grateful for today in no particular order.
    If we can do this every day until term starts, you will see dramatic results both personally and professionally.

    That’s the Dr Stimpy* guarantee.

    *not a medical doctor.

  17. Mother Lode
    #2618411, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Keith Richards CANNOT still be breathing on his own.

    With such a number and variety of microbes and chemicals in his blood, the various combinations interacting each producing its own virtue to the host’s benefit as a side effect, each emerging and perishing in its turn, it is was inevitable that one particular permutation would substitute for and surpass accepted biochemistry.

    Keith Richards is the next stage in evolution.

  18. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2618412, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Amber better get a wriggle on. Musk’s house of cards has a limited lifespan and the clock is ticking. Same to with Our Miranda and Mr Snapchat.

    Have you seen the pay deal Musk has proposed for himself?

    He’s a fruit loop.

  19. classical_hero
    #2618414, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Keith Richards has the Three Stooges Syndrome.

  20. Knuckle Dragger
    #2618415, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    I have a new life goal. I have chosen the manner of my own demise.

    After watching The Expendables II last night, I would like to be shot to pieces by Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude van Damme and probably Ving Rhames if he’s not busy. All at the same time.

    Expiring in your own bed peacefully, surrounded by family…. Pfft.

    Having your legs broken and being left on a desert anthill in 50 degree heat because the tribe won’t carry you or feed you any longer… that’s for Testes. It’s what he’d want.

  21. struth
    #2618416, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Stan Grant, you’re white.
    That’s a matter of fact.

    Hey, Testes is a bit “teste” today.

    It’s beautiful to see the tolerant side of politics ……………………………………………….

    Testes is like one of those people that says , are you from Sydney, so you’d know my old mate.

    If Testicular tosser doesn’t know you, you’re not from the territory.

    The level of intellect to come to this conclusion is staggering.

    What was the green room Testes (although I may have already given it away for you)?
    Here’s another one.
    What was situated where the Casino now is?
    And another.
    Who lived next door in the scrub?

  22. Knuckle Dragger
    #2618417, posted on January 24, 2018 at 5:58 pm

    ML, 5.47 pm:

    Any scientist type worth his or her salt should have Keef in suspended animation in a lab somewhere, cloning his altered DNA and using it to reanimate exhumed corpses.

    With five armoured battlegroups of Keefs, you would be invincible. The world would be yours.

  23. Mother Lode
    #2618419, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    In 500 years a new civilisation comprised of Keith Richardses, will be worshipping at the foot of a 200 meter marble statue of Trump.

    The pagan Romans in Jesus’ time would never have picked Christianity as the coming dominant faith that would carry all before it and shape the next great epoch.

    We are no wiser.

  24. Baldrick
    #2618420, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    I did quite like Stan Grant’s last show “The Link” where he talked to people in the street. Sadly their ABC cancelled it. This advert for his new show has been annoying me.

    Good God man! What are you doing watching the ABC?

  25. Knuckle Dragger
    #2618421, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Struth,

    The green room is so named because that’s the one where Testes counts his $100 bills, appropriated from the rest of us.

    I suspect the old hospital was on the current House of Pain site, and that the locals and blow ins from ‘country’ lived in the adjoining long grass. Perhaps Testes could confirm this, as the current Royal Darwin has the same problem the old one does.

    That is, an endless line of ‘countrymen’ at the ED counter demanding sandwiches and shitting on the concrete at the entrance.

  26. Rae
    #2618422, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    wind turbines designed to fix global warming

    And here was I thought they were designed to generate electricity when the wind blows. Which it does quite a lot at New Cumnock. Rains and snows there too.

  27. calli
    #2618423, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Keith Richards is the next stage in evolution.

    In a post apocalyptic world, Richards will be The Cockroach God-King.

  28. Frank
    #2618425, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:11 pm

    In a post apocalyptic world, Richards will be The Cockroach God-King.

    No, the roaches fret about what sort of world they will leave to Keith.

  29. Baldrick
    #2618426, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Grig O’Rae Gourmet Traveller

    Grigory M
    #2312796, posted on March 1, 2017 at 8:22 pm
    Ah, Pissface – Krisky Kremes are a too rarely enjoyed delicacy.

  30. H B Bear
    #2618428, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Have you seen the pay deal Musk has proposed for himself?
    He’s a fruit loop.

    Australia’s leading Anti-Business Business Pamphlet says it could be worth $184 bn. Unless he vends in SpaceX I think it will be closer to $0 bn myself. Like Bondy showed you don’t need to run a successful business to make out like a bandit. Keep watching the cash and where that is going.

    US senior management remuneration (or renumeration if you prefer) has always been off the planet.

  31. Marcus
    #2618429, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Any scientist type worth his or her salt should have Keef in suspended animation in a lab somewhere, cloning his altered DNA and using it to reanimate exhumed corpses.

    With five armoured battlegroups of Keefs, you would be invincible. The world would be yours.

    They’d give new meaning to the expression “beasts of burden.”

  32. Serena at the Pub
    #2618430, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:17 pm

    Re trees determining soil quality.
    Is it that, or is it the other way around? (i.e. the quality of country determines which trees grow on it.)
    If trees are required for country to be good, there’s a whole lot of, Western & Northwest Qld, and parts of the Northern Territory, which may take some explaining. (i.e. good country, but nary a tree).

  33. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2618432, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    And here was I thought they were designed to generate electricity when the wind blows.

    Coal plants and nuclear plants are designed to generate energy when the wind blows, and when the wind doesn’t blow. Also when the Sun shines and doesn’t shine.

    Wind turbines are also designed to turn birds into Peck’s Paste.

  34. Roger
    #2618433, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    If trees are required for country to be good, there’s a whole lot of, Western & Northwest Qld, and parts of the Northern Territory, which may take some explaining. (i.e. good country, but nary a tree).

    The same applies to large parts of the US midwest, the tall grass prairie country.

  35. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2618434, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Rains and snows there too.

    Tell me all about it Rae. A good chunk of my family has lived in Ayrshire for a thousand years.
    We’re lowlanders, so no tartan.

  36. 132andBush
    #2618436, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    The same applies to large parts of the US midwest, the tall grass prairie country.

    Great Ca/Mg ratios, great Ca% per CEC as well as other attributes.
    We have soils just as good here in oz, just need to get water on them instead of having it evaporate in SA.

  37. Tom
    #2618442, posted on January 24, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    I can watch Caroline Wozniacki all day.

    Hell yes. Caroline, please have my babies!

  38. Oh come on
    #2618444, posted on January 24, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    I noted on the other thread that the only two people here who have taken Wolff’s FireMills & BoonFury tale seriously have been Lucy and GrigoRae Moderated.

    Makes sense.

  41. Baldrick
    #2618448, posted on January 24, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    I noted on the other thread that the only two people here who have taken Wolff’s FireMills & BoonFury tale seriously have been Lucy and GrigoRae Moderated.
    Makes sense.

    Actually, only one OCO –

    Rae
    #2603161, posted on January 7, 2018 at 12:31 pm
    The sample (being Authors Note, Prologue: Ailes and Bannon [the dinner], and the first 2 pages of chapter 1) was enough to convince me it will be a good read. I bought it on Kindle for $14.99.

  42. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2618450, posted on January 24, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    #KnitForJacinda

    This is the perfect diplomatic opportunity. Julie Bishop should knit a kangaroo for Jacinda’s kid.

1 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *