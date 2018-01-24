Liberty Quote
To my mind, Bill Leak doesn’t have to explain himself to the government. No cartoonist, no film maker, no song writer, no poet, no historian, no artist should ever have to explain themselves to the government.— Caroline Overington
-
Recent Comments
- W Hogg on Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Rabz on Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- W Hogg on Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Oh come on on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Baldrick on Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- chrisl on Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- A Lurker on Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- old bloke on Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- 132andBush on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Oh come on on Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Roger on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Roger on Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- Serena at the Pub on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Marcus on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Leigh Lowe on Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Frank on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- classical_hero on Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- calli on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Rae on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Knuckle Dragger on Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Jo Nova on the cost of unreliables
- Non-stable non-geniuses
- Jim Powell: A Salute to Bettina Bien Greaves
- Another round to Trump
- From Jo Nova. SA sheds their power load in advance
- Look who’s back
- Where da money at
- Yodelayheehoo
- Cost and performance in public schools
- Monday Forum: January 22, 2018
- Government induced power crisis averted, for now
- Dan Mitchell’s report card for Trump year 1
- Australia’s Kobayashi Maru Moment
- Shutdown showdown
- RIP Barry Williams, skeptic and all round good bloke
- David Leyonhjelm on Workplace Laws
- Jo Nova on the power situation in SA and Victoria
- To understand how an economy works you need to understand classical economic theory
- Open Forum: January 20, 2018
- “The President has been getting results”
- London Blockchain Week 2018
- UK appoints minister for loneliness
- Fake News Awards 2017
- Thin end of the sugar wedge
- More bad news on Italy. And good news as well!
- Renewable Energy: the mad saga continues
- Wednesday Forum: January 17, 2018
- Muddy: Napalm the Playground.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
292 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
You’ll never wrench my 1918 Lee Enfield Short .303 from my cold dead hands!
A bit late but “Barnesy could step in what?”
Some cheap wine and three buckets of shit.
Fat Tony at 1712
I remember seeing a funeral notice in Toowoomba for a Dick Staines – was he a relative?
I believe that test pattern is related by marriage to the Marks family. His maternal uncle is the well known racing driver Skid Marks.
Amber could get any man Elongated.
Just imagine all the nasties living in Johnny Depp’s blood.
It could kill Keith Richards stone dead.
Splatter our Tax
Happy centenary!
My dad still has his 1913 Lee Enfield as far as I know.
I used it pig shooting with him but it was like carrying a railway sleeper.
Splatter your Tract
After an aeon, Win10 finally updated.
I use Win 10 on many machines and don’t the problem others seem to have.
Could be the way we use it I suppose.
Anyhow, arrange updates for certain days or time of day when you are sure to be away from the computer, like 2AM, leave the computer on and you won’t even know it updated.
Leigh Lowe
#2618375, posted on January 24, 2018 at 4:57 pm
Oh? Maybe you should change it to Fat Head, then. Because you are definitely a fathead.
The rapier wit of Googlery on display yet again.
Yes, in full flight he’s a sleight to behold.
Now, see?
Arky and Stimps show how animosity should be done.
Stylish antagonism is so much more civilised than bovine ‘why cant we all just get along?’
It becomes a spectator sport so riveting that, were some officious ‘nice’ person intrude trying to make peace, the rest of us would hark to ancient tradition and beat them to death with a frozen duck.
Maintaining standards, you see.
“Fat off our Tax”
Sounds appropriate.
Keith Richards CANNOT still be breathing n his own.
If so – respect.
Good genes.
I did quite like Stan Grant’s last show “The Link” where he talked to people in the street. Sadly their ABC cancelled it.
This advert for his new show has been annoying me. Stan evidently did not get the memo that we have had enough of experts. They may have deep knowledge of specific narrow domains but outside their area of expertise their opinions are no more useful than those of a layman. They are terribly susceptible to group think and when it comes to prediction experts are little more successful than non-experts.
So I don’t expect much from Stan’s new show; it sounds a bit like that horror “The Drum”. But I will give it a look.
Grigs next cruise?
That reminds me.
Arky is going to become unbearable again as soon as school goes back so I am starting a free counseling service for him based on my best selling book, Meaningful Maps of Stimpy.
Part of this involves daily positive reinforcement of the good things in our life, to get us through those tough times when all we see is bad.
Arky, please list three things you are grateful for today in no particular order.
If we can do this every day until term starts, you will see dramatic results both personally and professionally.
That’s the Dr Stimpy* guarantee.
*not a medical doctor.
With such a number and variety of microbes and chemicals in his blood, the various combinations interacting each producing its own virtue to the host’s benefit as a side effect, each emerging and perishing in its turn, it is was inevitable that one particular permutation would substitute for and surpass accepted biochemistry.
Keith Richards is the next stage in evolution.
Have you seen the pay deal Musk has proposed for himself?
He’s a fruit loop.
Keith Richards has the Three Stooges Syndrome.
I have a new life goal. I have chosen the manner of my own demise.
After watching The Expendables II last night, I would like to be shot to pieces by Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude van Damme and probably Ving Rhames if he’s not busy. All at the same time.
Expiring in your own bed peacefully, surrounded by family…. Pfft.
Having your legs broken and being left on a desert anthill in 50 degree heat because the tribe won’t carry you or feed you any longer… that’s for Testes. It’s what he’d want.
Stan Grant, you’re white.
That’s a matter of fact.
Hey, Testes is a bit “teste” today.
It’s beautiful to see the tolerant side of politics ……………………………………………….
Testes is like one of those people that says , are you from Sydney, so you’d know my old mate.
If Testicular tosser doesn’t know you, you’re not from the territory.
The level of intellect to come to this conclusion is staggering.
What was the green room Testes (although I may have already given it away for you)?
Here’s another one.
What was situated where the Casino now is?
And another.
Who lived next door in the scrub?
ML, 5.47 pm:
Any scientist type worth his or her salt should have Keef in suspended animation in a lab somewhere, cloning his altered DNA and using it to reanimate exhumed corpses.
With five armoured battlegroups of Keefs, you would be invincible. The world would be yours.
In 500 years a new civilisation comprised of Keith Richardses, will be worshipping at the foot of a 200 meter marble statue of Trump.
The pagan Romans in Jesus’ time would never have picked Christianity as the coming dominant faith that would carry all before it and shape the next great epoch.
We are no wiser.
Good God man! What are you doing watching the ABC?
Struth,
The green room is so named because that’s the one where Testes counts his $100 bills, appropriated from the rest of us.
I suspect the old hospital was on the current House of Pain site, and that the locals and blow ins from ‘country’ lived in the adjoining long grass. Perhaps Testes could confirm this, as the current Royal Darwin has the same problem the old one does.
That is, an endless line of ‘countrymen’ at the ED counter demanding sandwiches and shitting on the concrete at the entrance.
And here was I thought they were designed to generate electricity when the wind blows. Which it does quite a lot at New Cumnock. Rains and snows there too.
In a post apocalyptic world, Richards will be The Cockroach God-King.
No, the roaches fret about what sort of world they will leave to Keith.
Grig O’Rae Gourmet Traveller
Australia’s leading Anti-Business Business Pamphlet says it could be worth $184 bn. Unless he vends in SpaceX I think it will be closer to $0 bn myself. Like Bondy showed you don’t need to run a successful business to make out like a bandit. Keep watching the cash and where that is going.
US senior management remuneration (or renumeration if you prefer) has always been off the planet.
They’d give new meaning to the expression “beasts of burden.”
Re trees determining soil quality.
Is it that, or is it the other way around? (i.e. the quality of country determines which trees grow on it.)
If trees are required for country to be good, there’s a whole lot of, Western & Northwest Qld, and parts of the Northern Territory, which may take some explaining. (i.e. good country, but nary a tree).
Coal plants and nuclear plants are designed to generate energy when the wind blows, and when the wind doesn’t blow. Also when the Sun shines and doesn’t shine.
Wind turbines are also designed to turn birds into Peck’s Paste.
If trees are required for country to be good, there’s a whole lot of, Western & Northwest Qld, and parts of the Northern Territory, which may take some explaining. (i.e. good country, but nary a tree).
The same applies to large parts of the US midwest, the tall grass prairie country.
Tell me all about it Rae. A good chunk of my family has lived in Ayrshire for a thousand years.
We’re lowlanders, so no tartan.
The same applies to large parts of the US midwest, the tall grass prairie country.
Great Ca/Mg ratios, great Ca% per CEC as well as other attributes.
We have soils just as good here in oz, just need to get water on them instead of having it evaporate in SA.
Hell yes. Caroline, please have my babies!
I noted on the other thread that the only two people here who have taken Wolff’s FireMills & BoonFury tale seriously have been Lucy and GrigoRae Moderated.
Makes sense.
#KnitForJacinda #cryforthekiwis
Save the Children office in Afghanistan hit by attack
Actually, only one OCO –
This is the perfect diplomatic opportunity. Julie Bishop should knit a kangaroo for Jacinda’s kid.