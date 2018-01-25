Canadian Mic Drop

Spartacus loves Canadia. Not as much as he loves Australia or the US, but still. Canadia is a wonderful and beautiful land. But this assessment of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is just magnificent. Truly.

Here are some highlights, but Cats must read for themselves.

In a Toronto Sun column, Lorne Gunter wrote everything Trudeau does is done because he is “naïve.” The major problem with the columnist’s thinking is he is being too kind to the selfie-taking Sock Boy. As far as naiveté goes, Trudeau is looking at it in the rear view mirror. The reality is he is simply not bright enough to hold any job requiring more intelligence than his work experience before entering politics required; part time drama teacher, snowboard instructor and bouncer.

and

It is much easier to label Trudeau as a liar with evil intentions. But like the child he appears to be, his words and actions can simply arise from a person who is not intelligent enough to do the job he has been elected to do.

