Canadian Mic Drop

Spartacus loves Canadia. Not as much as he loves Australia or the US, but still. Canadia is a wonderful and beautiful land. But this assessment of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is just magnificent. Truly.
Here are some highlights, but Cats must read for themselves.
In a Toronto Sun column, Lorne Gunter wrote everything Trudeau does is done because he is “naïve.” The major problem with the columnist’s thinking is he is being too kind to the selfie-taking Sock Boy. As far as naiveté goes, Trudeau is looking at it in the rear view mirror. The reality is he is simply not bright enough to hold any job requiring more intelligence than his work experience before entering politics required; part time drama teacher, snowboard instructor and bouncer.
and
It is much easier to label Trudeau as a liar with evil intentions. But like the child he appears to be, his words and actions can simply arise from a person who is not intelligent enough to do the job he has been elected to do.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Impressive:
Which does not make him any less dangerous than if his intentions were evil in nature.
Having grown up and lived half my life in that beknighted country it is my considered opinion that Canadians think too highly of themselves.
Just a Turd0.
I doubt people would find it as funny if the name “Trump” was substituted for “Trudeau”.
The pretty show pony isn’t my cup of tea, a political deLorean for those old enough to understand the analogy, but this sort of extended put down does not reflect well on the author or their giggling readers.
He is not a Leaf.
He is a Goddamned Commie Cuban illegitimate Castro spawn.
Everyone knows this.
Oh, lots of people would find it very funny and nod sagely if the name “Trump” was substituted for “Trudeau”. They’ve been doing just that for over 18 months now or had you not noticed?
Putting aside your strawman, the boy has been a disaster. It will take a strong leader to pull “Canadia” out of the morass into which it has descended and there is no such leader on the horizon. Canada is, I am afraid, destined to go the way of Sweden. It’s culture and society devalued and degenerated.
Re: ‘… everything Trudeau does is done because he is “naïve.”’
Not naïve. He was trained and groomed by Rothschild’s Goldman Sachs.
And is Malcolm Turnbull stupid as some say? No, he too was trained by Goldman Sachs.
A child PM. Much like our own Child Senator Sarah Hyphen-Seapatrol. Intellectual lightweights who substitute feelz for thinking. See also: NZ in a couple of years.
Not a good look for a modern democracy.
This is not a leader of men.
An utterly absurd one dimensional lightweight narcissist and emblematic of everything that is wrong with so called democracy.
Cathy Shaidle had the monumental dickhead pegged when she stated he was voted into office courtesy of the sexually frustrated middle aged middle class housewife demographic.
Was just reading the article when I flipped over to Catallaxy – Poor Canada
It is much easier to label Trudeau as a liar with evil intentions. But like the child he appears to be, his words and actions can simply arise from a person who is not intelligent enough to do the job he has been elected to do
Justin Trudeau: Maybe he is just really, really stupid
As far as naiveté goes, Trudeau is looking at it in the rear view mirror. The reality is he is simply not bright enough to hold any job requiring more intelligence than his work experience before entering politics required; part time drama teacher, snowboard instructor and bouncer.
Trudeau is just so bereft of functioning brain cells, he is unable to appreciate the consequences of his words and actions
Trudeau on the other hand may not be evil and setting out to intentionally destroy Canada as Barack Obama did to the U.S. during his eight years as president. Trudeau is just so bereft of functioning brain cells, he is unable to appreciate the consequences of his words and actions
Proof of his mental incompetency
He lacks the minimal intelligence to realize a statement made by a prime minister is different than one made by an ordinary person in a bar. Words matter and it is scary to realize how mentally incompetent Canada’s PM is.
As for his policies, there is a good chance he is not a Muslim nor a radical Islamist terrorist sympathizer many of his political enemies portray him to be. He is simply not smart enough to comprehend the danger of terrorism. He actually believes hardened terrorists who return to Canada can be rehabilitated and become model citizens if only they are given enough hugs. While he is capable of seeing what some of these terrorists do, he is mentally incapable of actually believing and appreciating such actions.
As proof of his mental incompetency one only has to look at some of the things he has said over the years. “The budget will balance itself” and “We have to rethink elements as basic as time and space.” The first statement is ludicrous on its face and the second one makes no sense. If he misspoke while uttering these inanities he never told us.
Of course Trudeau’s lack of grey matter will never be mentioned by Canada’s mainstream media. They are way too busy reporting how Donald Trump is psychiatrically unfit to be president and should be removed from office. And you will never hear the Official Opposition refer to Trudeau’s lack of intelligence.
It is much easier to label Trudeau as a liar with evil intentions. But like the child he appears to be, his words and actions can simply arise from a person who is not intelligent enough to do the job he has been elected to do.
Canada is what happens when you think it’s a good idea to elect a woke Ken doll.
But like the child he appears to be…
The love child of Margaret & Fidel….it was never going to work out well.
And then Canada went and elected him PM.
He is typical of todays politticians , I mean how many of us actually know , a rudd,a giliard a turnbull a shorten etc ,? No self respecting normal honest would associate wuth the likes of themm yet people vote for them hard to understand ,innit ?
He is so in company with the babe from France, and soon the mummyblogger figure from NZ. Inexperienced, but smartypants know alls. No comprehension of the weight of office, nor the consequences of their actions in the name of their countrymen. Their lack of understanding about the real world is breathtaking, and I shudder to think where this will lead in a couple of years time.
Unfortunately it’s going to take something bad we can’t see well at present coming down the economic pike to wean the populace off progressive puff pieces.
Trudeau is an idiot and those Canadians who voted for him and his party are also idiots. If he is left in the top job for much longer he will send Canada into a nasty debt spiral that will destroy the Canadian economy. It’s all very well to yell that no one should send a boy to do a man’s job but in the case of Trudeau no one should send a moron with absolutely no bloody idea whatsoever into any job requiring an IQ of normal or better.
It’s kind of ironic that when I was Trudeau’s age, I used to think that we really needed younger politicians in positions of power than the aged ones we had.
Now that I’m much older, I realise that young politicians really need to sit in the background, be quiet and learn, rather than be thrust into positions of responsibility and power.
A French philosopher once said at the age of eighty ,”I wish I knew as much today as I thought I did when I was a youth ” ,that describes the boy wonder aptly ,he will blissfully lead Canada down the Road to Ruin , like Venezuela ,and other countries infested with the filth of globalist communism .