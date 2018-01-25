Jo Nova on the self-destruction of South Australia

Posted on 10:34 pm, January 25, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Literally blowing up their power stations. Richly symbolic!

For about $8 million a year over three years, they could have kept some coal power going and wouldn’t have needed to spend $400 million on emergency diesel generators they don’t want to use, and over $100 million on a battery that can supply 4% of the state for one hour. They also would’ve paid less than $120 million for two days of electricity last week.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Jo Nova on the self-destruction of South Australia

  1. Neil
    #2619604, posted on January 25, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Article also said the plant employed 185 people, the coal mine 200 all paying income tax and spending money. I guess the govt may have also got royalties from the Leigh Creek coal mine. Can U imagine what would happen if the Coalition caused the loss of 385 jobs

  2. John Constantine
    #2619616, posted on January 25, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    The racist Anglosphere settlements of Australia are a heresy, their United Nations are putting us to the stake.

    Symbolically immolating the plants that sustained industry in the doomed outposts of Rhodestralia is an example of the economic genocide that will arrive when the looting cartels get their local Mugabe running the show.

    Their shorten would happily throw away whitlams old footy socks and start wanking into Mugabe’s instead if the price is right.

  3. memoryvault
    #2619632, posted on January 25, 2018 at 11:33 pm

    Their shorten would happily throw away whitlams old footy socks and start wanking into Mugabe’s instead if the price is right.

    Then it’s a good thing we have a Turdbull Liberal government – everything is so much better, eh John.
    Who knows what would happen under Shortfilth? Why, he might introduce a backdoor ETS, and force power distributors to buy ruinables over coal. Hell, he might even ban effective light bulbs.

    Oh . . . wait . . .

  4. Pete of Perth
    #2619643, posted on January 25, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    SA should blow up the inter connectors but they don’t have the balls.

  5. entropy
    #2619653, posted on January 26, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Queensland should introduce the Little Red Hen surcharge. Double for SA!

  7. egg_
    #2619678, posted on January 26, 2018 at 12:35 am

    SA should blow up the inter connectors but they don’t have the balls.

    “Gaia” might take care of that for them?
    /Karma

  8. David
    #2619769, posted on January 26, 2018 at 7:10 am

    Does anyone else see parallels with another certain group blowing up stuff in the middle east? These symbols of evil and false gods must be destroyed!

  9. Shy Ted
    #2619771, posted on January 26, 2018 at 7:13 am

    I wouldn’t call it self-destruction, I’d just call it purposeful destruction by plundering the public purse to enrich the unions, Labor and mates, both State and council. If there was a credible opposition or a decent investigative reporter in the state or even someone who looked to America to see how it’s done things might be different but there isn’t. But the cultural diversity of the non-health staff in the new Royal Adelaide Hotel, I mean, Hospital is prize-winning. Hundreds of imported cleaners and corridor-walkers and sit-behind-a-deskers, jobs no Australian could do.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *