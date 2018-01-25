Jo Nova on the self-destruction of South Australia

Literally blowing up their power stations. Richly symbolic!
For about $8 million a year over three years, they could have kept some coal power going and wouldn’t have needed to spend $400 million on emergency diesel generators they don’t want to use, and over $100 million on a battery that can supply 4% of the state for one hour. They also would’ve paid less than $120 million for two days of electricity last week.
Article also said the plant employed 185 people, the coal mine 200 all paying income tax and spending money. I guess the govt may have also got royalties from the Leigh Creek coal mine. Can U imagine what would happen if the Coalition caused the loss of 385 jobs
The racist Anglosphere settlements of Australia are a heresy, their United Nations are putting us to the stake.
Symbolically immolating the plants that sustained industry in the doomed outposts of Rhodestralia is an example of the economic genocide that will arrive when the looting cartels get their local Mugabe running the show.
Their shorten would happily throw away whitlams old footy socks and start wanking into Mugabe’s instead if the price is right.
Then it’s a good thing we have a Turdbull Liberal government – everything is so much better, eh John.
Who knows what would happen under Shortfilth? Why, he might introduce a backdoor ETS, and force power distributors to buy ruinables over coal. Hell, he might even ban effective light bulbs.
Oh . . . wait . . .
SA should blow up the inter connectors but they don’t have the balls.
Queensland should introduce the Little Red Hen surcharge. Double for SA!
SA must have taken notice.
AEMO at 12:15am donating power to Vic
Does anyone else see parallels with another certain group blowing up stuff in the middle east? These symbols of evil and false gods must be destroyed!
I wouldn’t call it self-destruction, I’d just call it purposeful destruction by plundering the public purse to enrich the unions, Labor and mates, both State and council. If there was a credible opposition or a decent investigative reporter in the state or even someone who looked to America to see how it’s done things might be different but there isn’t. But the cultural diversity of the non-health staff in the new Royal Adelaide Hotel, I mean, Hospital is prize-winning. Hundreds of imported cleaners and corridor-walkers and sit-behind-a-deskers, jobs no Australian could do.