This is the ‘this’

I always read the comments and usually learn a lot from them but this seems a lot more informative than usual and with a very unusual take on things. From John Smith 101 discussing Why isn’t this reported as the scandal it is?. The above, via Leo G, is also from the comments.
What’s happening?
Mueller is working for Trump and has been all along re the Russia connection. Mueller has been handed a get (or rather a stay) out of jail card by Trump. Mueller is implicated in the 9-11 psyops as well as signing off on the Uranium 1 scandal whereby HRC and the Clinton Foundation sold about 20% of the US’ uranium to a Russian company, Rosatom. Mueller was threatened with death if he spoke out about 9-11/Uranium 1. Mueller is basically a good guy (white hat) in the wrong place.
The Trump Russia collusion supposedly being investigated by Mueller is actually a ruse to, firstly, out the ‘Deep State’ (certain members of the FBI, CIA, congress members, business leaders, globalists, etc) leakers seeking to disparage or remove Trump from office – this ‘outing’ has occurred, with great success, over the past 12 months. The leakers (not necessarily all Democrats but also RINO Repubs) have now exposed their connections to the Deep State. Secondly, Mueller has exposed these principal players/leakers and their role in the treasonous act of wiretapping a presidential nomination (ie Trump) through illegal means incorporating a number of leading figures in the FBI and the Democrats, reaching all the way through to Lynch, Obama and HRC.
There are many reasons why the Deep Staters/globalists wanted/needed to wiretap Trump in the lead up to, and beyond, the 2016 elections. Some of these reasons include corruption and some extremely heinous crimes (think Madeline McCann), which will become clear in the coming days, weeks and months. In fact, as of yesterday, Obama has organised nine lawyers in various countries, to deal with the fallout from these inquiries. Furthermore, McCabe, a senior FBI official closely connected with the Russian dossier and the following wire tap, is, let us say, helping officials with what his, and others, roles were in this situation. Presumably he has been charged with high crimes because his ‘interviews’ occurred at Gitmo.
Gitmo, in fact, is currently accommodating a number of people (more than 30 at last count), many of whom you have already heard about over the years. Anyone heard from Soros lately? Anyone noticed a diminution in Getup trolls on certain news blog sites. Anyone noticing Lady Rothchild is getting a little testy on Twitter. Anyone heard from the Bushes lately? And what about Las Vegas? Does the bad Saudi ‘uncle’ really own the top floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Join the dots.
The ‘memo’ mentioned above, while relating to these findings of criminal activity, is a document produced by the Nunes congressional inquiry into these matters. (There are four, I think, inquiries currently underway, including the Inspector Generals report – which Trump (or congress – not sure) already has. The IG report runs to 1.5M pages and includes, afaik, the Wikileak emails. Julian Assange & DT jnr have been working closely together on this).
In other words, a number of people working for the globalists (NWO) within and beyond the administration are soon to be charged with capital treason, not only for the corruption of the US judicial system (false and misleading information leading to a FISA warrant to (illegally) wiretap a presidential candidates) but also, and I’m unclear about the timing of this, being the masterminds behind the 9-11 psyops. This latter point also includes some other famous people who are currently ‘out of action’ and behind bars, etc. You have heard of most of them.
Implicated in this process is the MSM, particularly, by way of example, CNN (CIA-run station), Washington Post (Deep State outlet), etc. Think Project Mockingbird.
This is just the tip of the iceberg.
This filth exists in Australia too; think Rudd/Gillard/J Bishop sending Australian taxpayers’ money to the Clinton Foundation. Where did that money end up? To what purpose was it put?
Big things are about to happen that will shock you, perhaps even as early as tomorrow. Trump’s State of the Union Address next week might be well worth listening to. MSM will lie and distort to keep this covered up. You need to source the new media online or follow twitter accounts like MAGA to follow what is happening. Fox news provides good coverage too, along with the Conservative Treehouse blog – this latter site provides excellent in depth coverage re the FISA-Russian collusion wiretap imbroglio.
How do I know all this? Easy. Trump promised to return the power to the people. Starting last October a person (or group) known as Qanon as been dropping what has become the largest intel drop in human history (though it excludes operational and security matters). Anyone can join in. We are the intelligence assessors now, a loose global alliance of weaponised autists spreading the word on /pol/, 4Chan, 8Chan, etc.
You can see the Qanon drops here. (Hope I’ve done that right!) They are in code though the code becomes clearer the more you read; also, links at each ‘drop’ lead to 8Chan comments. Also read the Twitter feeds as many of the anons are busy decoding the drops to help you understand. This is a process that will take all year and even then a lot will be better left unsaid – do not go there if you value your sanity. Otherwise, get some popcorn, the world is about the change, bigly.
Sinc, this is the ‘this’ that Steve Kates is referring to.
We shall see. It really is a wilderness of mirrors and always will be. This, then, is from the “Qanon drop” just now but have not seen it before. Watch!
The fact that some of these traitors and hustlers called for Trump to have a test to determine his mental state is highly ironic. Trump has been the smartest guy in the room all along.
Wow, sounds like tin foil hat material, but, knowing the left tactics, maybe not.
this kind of “insider” stuff we saw during the election and was fake so can only take this with a grain of salt at this stage
John Smith 101 is pretty much on the ball.
If you follow Sundance on TheConservatveTreeHouse, Sarah Carter and Dan Bongino, they follow similar tracks through their own resources, not identical though.
Sundance is far more in depth and wide reaching with far more detailed analysis,from published sources, left and right.
But be aware, there is a lot of dis information from all circles, FBI and msm, and the demoRats, as well as some rhinos.
Also the threadreaderapp is worth a look, but again some spoilers with lots of disinformation.
Always hard to work out, but look for consistency in stories and corresponding links.
Venona proved Leftists helped Stalin. How many people know about Venona?
I laughed out loud at the DoJ suddenly finding some of the texts.
DoJ/FBI : “Oh well. Looks like the dog ate our homework. Whatever.”
Trump Republicans : “Oh really. Well looks like you and the dog are going to go to jail for obstruction or conspiracy or, at the very least, fired for incompetence.”
DoJ : “Ah … wait … I think I can get the dog to regurgitate my homework.”
Que? We’re not wandering off into Truther land are we?
George Bush is in Gitmo? Who knew?
Look, I don’t think there is any doubt that the deep state has committed treason here, but let’s stick to facts and leave the conspiracy theories to the fruit loops.
I have also read about Mueller being a white hat on threadreader, but as yet I am not convinced.
There is a possibility, however so far Muellers actions don’t indicate that.
But then that is also the brilliance of a Trump!
When Trump announces that he is ready and willing to take on Mueller, then you know, that Trump knows Mueller has nothing.
It’s simple, Mr Mueller what is the crime, and what is you question about it?
Sorry Mr Mueller that is not a crime.
End of the interview.
Hopefully the world is about to tilt its axis
On the previous post, I thought this was worth a read.
That’s a hell of a manifesto speech by Trump.
The bumbling oaf Mueller helped pull off 9/11???? I don’t think so!
We are delving deep into crank land here. Holy shiat.
This is better than Nostradamus.
You know who else is in GITMO? Sinc. And srr has taken over his account.
The Cat has lost its Soros sponsored troll though. *spooky music* I feel like a pizza.
Just had a thought, is there anyone left in the FBI who could charge and prosecute Comey for his crimes of leaking his memos?
Let alone prosecute anyone in the FBI for their attempted coup?
You need to step away from the computer for a while Dr Kates. That is batshit crazy.
Anyone seen Elvis lately?
What a great speech. I hope he does it.
Very powerful video.
For all the delusional socialists and other assorted *shitholes*
Whoever is unjust, let him be unjust still. Whoever is righteous, let him be righteous still. Whoever is filthy, let him be filthy still. Listen to the words long written down, When the man comes around.
I reckon Trump has been writing a Manual for the past 20 years which contains all the ‘what if’s’ and ‘how to react to’ scenarios that are currently happening. In interviews years ago he never ruled out running for the Presidency and he always said if things got so bad in America, he would consider it. During his time in business he has been associating closely with and been observing the Swamp and the Democrats. He knows the characters involved. The media has no chance against him. All the people he has put in positions of power were probably all people he had in mind years ago because he has been watching them. He didn’t wake up one morning and decide to run for the Presidency, the plan has been years in the making. I have no doubt that Mueller is there because he wants him to be, same with Sessions and others. He is a genius.
The John Smith 101 argument is invalid. If Mueller were to be working for Trump in the way suggested, then he is a villian and not a “white hat”.
I suggest that Mueller is what he appears to be.- an over-zealous prosecutor with scant regard for the legitimacy of the brief of evidence which underpinned his commission. He is searching for prima facie evidence of wrongdoing by Donald Trump log before Trump became President. His purpose is clear, to damage the President’s standing to the greatest extent possible. He is the very model of a modern special prosecutor.
Can we add the Beaumont children to this list since Madeline McCann has been mentioned ?
I know Trump is God but how exactly do you get a senior FBI official taken to Gitmo ? It is even linked to an apparent absence of Getup trolls.
Who is supposed to have written the above and what medication are they taking ?
(think Madeline McCann)
McCabe, a senior FBI official ‘interviews’ occurred at Gitmo.
Gitmo, in fact, is currently accommodating a number of people (more than 30 at last count), many of whom you have already heard about over the years. Anyone heard from Soros lately? Anyone noticed a diminution in Getup trolls on certain news blog sites. Anyone noticing Lady Rothchild is getting a little testy on Twitter. Anyone heard from the Bushes lately?
Literally not enough tin foil. Please stick to economics.
Surely you can fit the faking of the moon landings in there somewhere, Steve.
Well my husband for one.
Oh my. Its hard to tell what’s going on. Do the good guys still wear white hats? If he’s such a good guy how come he blew up the twin towers? Or was that the FBI?
Loopyy shit.
And get fucked to the poster that smeared The Beaumont Children.
I had a pommie arsehole that was supposed to indoctrinate me.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappearance_of_Eloise_Worledge
Indeed. +1
There will always be truthers. We don’t need to join them.
