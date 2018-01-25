Watching this unfold, with the united actions of the FBI, CIA, the media, the Democratic Party and even some Republicans, and then realising that none of this happened under Obama, the conclusion is that Obama and his cohorts represented, in their entirety, the values of “the deep state”. That is, Obama represented the values of the governing elites of the United States which completely includes 90% of the media. Why isn’t this reported as the scandal it is? That is why. This is what they want and who they are. Without the internet, you would not know a thing.

The entire left, at each point its actions overlap with the political, is utterly corrupt. This, too, is very much part of it all: The Problem Isn’t Just Corruption at the FBI and Main Justice, It’s Also The Media….