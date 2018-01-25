Watching this unfold, with the united actions of the FBI, CIA, the media, the Democratic Party and even some Republicans, and then realising that none of this happened under Obama, the conclusion is that Obama and his cohorts represented, in their entirety, the values of “the deep state”. That is, Obama represented the values of the governing elites of the United States which completely includes 90% of the media. Why isn’t this reported as the scandal it is? That is why. This is what they want and who they are. Without the internet, you would not know a thing.
The entire left, at each point its actions overlap with the political, is utterly corrupt. This, too, is very much part of it all: The Problem Isn’t Just Corruption at the FBI and Main Justice, It’s Also The Media….
What is the “this” that you keep referring to? For those of us who don’t follow the minutiae and trivia of US politics so background information would be useful. Just saying.
This is why Trump is the target of them. 80 years of gathering power facing an end.
You’ve answered your own question, Steve. Or to quote from Evan Sayet’s excellent essay last year on Trump’s war with the news media:
Must read (H/T Waz on the Michael Wolff thread).
Here’s another one from the very brave people at Judicial Watch which also isn’t being covered by the MSM.
As FBI Director Mueller Helped Cover Up Fla. 9/11 Probe, Court Docs Show (23 Jan)
Add to that the previous connection that Mr Mueller has with the Uranium One scandal:
This whole thing is going to explode. You can see why the Republicans on the Intel Committee are so angry: the FBI has been dragging their heels, losing evidence and ignoring subpoenas.
The left is moral relative zone. The outcome justifies the morals and means. The left is a retrograde force looking to put the brakes on prosperity and progress in the name of equality.