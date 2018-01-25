Why isn’t this reported as the scandal it is?

Posted on 1:48 am, January 25, 2018 by Steve Kates

Watching this unfold, with the united actions of the FBI, CIA, the media, the Democratic Party and even some Republicans, and then realising that none of this happened under Obama, the conclusion is that Obama and his cohorts represented, in their entirety, the values of “the deep state”. That is, Obama represented the values of the governing elites of the United States which completely includes 90% of the media. Why isn’t this reported as the scandal it is? That is why. This is what they want and who they are. Without the internet, you would not know a thing.

 

The entire left, at each point its actions overlap with the political, is utterly corrupt. This, too, is very much part of it all: The Problem Isn’t Just Corruption at the FBI and Main Justice, It’s Also The Media….

5 Responses to Why isn’t this reported as the scandal it is?

  1. Sinclair Davidson
    #2618802, posted on January 25, 2018 at 2:24 am

    What is the “this” that you keep referring to? For those of us who don’t follow the minutiae and trivia of US politics so background information would be useful. Just saying.

  2. stackja
    #2618805, posted on January 25, 2018 at 2:57 am

    This is why Trump is the target of them. 80 years of gathering power facing an end.

  3. Tom
    #2618823, posted on January 25, 2018 at 5:52 am

    You’ve answered your own question, Steve. Or to quote from Evan Sayet’s excellent essay last year on Trump’s war with the news media:

    The problem for CNN (et al.) with the former (cleaning up their act) is that, if they were to start honestly reporting the news, that would be the end of the Democratic Party they serve. It is nothing but the incessant use of fake news (read: propaganda) that keeps the Left alive.

    Must read (H/T Waz on the Michael Wolff thread).

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2618826, posted on January 25, 2018 at 6:26 am

    Here’s another one from the very brave people at Judicial Watch which also isn’t being covered by the MSM.

    As FBI Director Mueller Helped Cover Up Fla. 9/11 Probe, Court Docs Show (23 Jan)

    Court documents recently filed by the government further rock the credibility of Russia Special Counsel Robert Mueller because they show that as FBI Director Mueller he worked to cover up the connection between a Florida Saudi family and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

    Add to that the previous connection that Mr Mueller has with the Uranium One scandal:

    Ironies abound: who supervised the [Uranium One] Russia investigation? Rod Rosenstein. Who was the FBI director when the Russia probe began in 2009? Robert Mueller. Who was running the FBI when the case ended with a whimper and an apparent cover-up? James Comey.

    This whole thing is going to explode. You can see why the Republicans on the Intel Committee are so angry: the FBI has been dragging their heels, losing evidence and ignoring subpoenas.

  5. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2618827, posted on January 25, 2018 at 6:29 am

    The left is moral relative zone. The outcome justifies the morals and means. The left is a retrograde force looking to put the brakes on prosperity and progress in the name of equality.

