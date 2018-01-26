Australia Day 2018

Posted on 6:00 am, January 26, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to Australia Day 2018

  1. Exit Stage Right
    #2619737, posted on January 26, 2018 at 6:07 am

    I’ll take the plunge. I note that Kudelka in the OZ still can’t come up with a decent cartoon. No wonder Tom never features him in his roundup. Most unfunny cartoonist and leftist twit ever. Any cartoon that has to have a written explanation is not really a cartoon, IMO.

  2. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2619741, posted on January 26, 2018 at 6:14 am

    Happy Australia Day, Cats and Kittehs.

    Up early, but shortly going back to bed to sleep it properly into being.
    We will be watching the tall ships race later today.
    Rah for Governor Phillip. That was the start of something good.

  4. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2619751, posted on January 26, 2018 at 6:42 am

    Thanks for the toons on the old fred too, Tom.
    Americans don’t seem to know what the hell to make of their political class at the moment.
    Confusion and bemusement reign. And troofers are walking in the night.

  5. stackja
    #2619752, posted on January 26, 2018 at 6:42 am

    WHAT A WONDERFUL LIFE
    THE woman behind NSW’s comprehensive cancer hospital is being recognised with an Order of Australia for turning personal tragedy into public benefit “through research and treatment programs”.
    Following the death of her husband from brain cancer, Gail O’Brien continued his vision for what is today’s Chris O’Brien Lifehouse.
    Gail O’Brien.
    Gail is director of the board and patient advocate the facility. By working to ensure the lessons from the illness and death of her husband are translated into wider cancer care, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of people with cancer and patients in general.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2619753, posted on January 26, 2018 at 6:44 am

    Nice start to the morning: went outside just now while jug boiling.
    Littlest peewee immediately landed on my shoulder and said *waaah* right into my ear.
    Woke me up sharply!
    Which I needed after last night’s concert next door.
    Happy Australia Day!

  7. stackja
    #2619754, posted on January 26, 2018 at 6:45 am

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2619751, posted on January 26, 2018 at 6:42 am
    Thanks for the toons on the old fred too, Tom.
    Americans don’t seem to know what the hell to make of their political class at the moment.
    Confusion and bemusement reign. And troofers are walking in the night.

    Came the crisis. Came the man. Lincoln, Reagan, Trump.

  8. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2619756, posted on January 26, 2018 at 6:49 am

    I wonder when the SJW’s will agitate to change Thanksgiving and July 4th.
    Surely they could find plenty of ‘oppressions’ there?
    Or have they started on those days already?

    The mass of Americans would strongly resist.
    So should we re Our Day. Long Live Australia Day, January 26th.

  10. Eyrie
    #2619761, posted on January 26, 2018 at 6:58 am

    In case Winston missed it at the end of the old fred:
    Winston, installing Win 7 via USB drive on a new PC is a bit of a song and dance. The new PC will have USB 3 ports which win 7 doesn’t support so you need to convert the Win 7 installer to do this. Search for “install Win 7 on USB3 PC “.
    I had to do this a few months ago when I bought an Intel NUC 5 (great little machine BTW) for use in the lab to program embedded micros on legacy hardware and software.
    Having said that, I’ve never had the slightest problem with Win 10 and been running it since about 3 weeks after first release.

  11. Eyrie
    #2619762, posted on January 26, 2018 at 6:59 am

    Form the old: Setting the dogs on criminals intent of doing you harm is never a bad thing regardless of the colour of the crims (or the dogs).

  12. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2619763, posted on January 26, 2018 at 7:02 am

    Littlest peewee immediately landed on my shoulder and said *waaah* right into my ear.

    Bruce, we are being inundated with Currawongs. Various nests have produced fledglings turning into ratty teenagers. They sit on branches above our entrance pathway and poop big splats of sloppy lime everywhere on the new tiles. One of the problems is our neighbours. They have a bird-feeding tray on the other side of our fence, supposedly for the Lorrikeets, but the Currawong gang (yes, it’s a gang not a group) hoe in and then proceed to evacuate on us. One actually got me on the head with it as I was walking out yesterday. My artificial snake to scare them off has only managed to scare off visitors, who call first to find out if it is real, or delivery men let in the gate who then become desperate to depart prior to delivering my online orders. The Currawongs actually poop on it in contempt, while the adolescent Kookaburras are traumatized because they can’t grasp its meaning and texture.

    Two other ‘solutions’ arise. One is get rid of the feeding table next door – repositioning it perhaps, I could gently suggest to them. The other is to cut back the overhanging branches, easily done one might think, but not when Council greenies are involved and every leaf is sacred.

    The evil solution is to somehow get rid of the birds, but I can’t quite bring myself to do that.

  13. Mooka
    #2619764, posted on January 26, 2018 at 7:02 am

    Happy VA Day. Victory in Australia Day.
    Because let’s face it, the day that the British landed the battle
    for Australia was effectively over.

  14. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2619766, posted on January 26, 2018 at 7:05 am

    I’m off back to bed to have my Australia Day sleep-in.
    Dreaming of Currawongs and an air-gun. 🙂

  15. bemused
    #2619767, posted on January 26, 2018 at 7:06 am

    After so many years, still the best ads ever produced: https://youtu.be/ZtWVJikNnx4

  16. Rae
    #2619773, posted on January 26, 2018 at 7:17 am

    Happy Australia Day from a First Fleeter.

    January 26th is the perfect date.

  17. stackja
    #2619776, posted on January 26, 2018 at 7:23 am

    “Sunshine” cloud on day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *