Australia Day 2018
I’ll take the plunge. I note that Kudelka in the OZ still can’t come up with a decent cartoon. No wonder Tom never features him in his roundup. Most unfunny cartoonist and leftist twit ever. Any cartoon that has to have a written explanation is not really a cartoon, IMO.
Happy Australia Day, Cats and Kittehs.
Up early, but shortly going back to bed to sleep it properly into being.
We will be watching the tall ships race later today.
Rah for Governor Phillip. That was the start of something good.
Thanks for the toons on the old fred too, Tom.
Americans don’t seem to know what the hell to make of their political class at the moment.
Confusion and bemusement reign. And troofers are walking in the night.
Nice start to the morning: went outside just now while jug boiling.
Littlest peewee immediately landed on my shoulder and said *waaah* right into my ear.
Woke me up sharply!
Which I needed after last night’s concert next door.
Happy Australia Day!
Came the crisis. Came the man. Lincoln, Reagan, Trump.
I wonder when the SJW’s will agitate to change Thanksgiving and July 4th.
Surely they could find plenty of ‘oppressions’ there?
Or have they started on those days already?
The mass of Americans would strongly resist.
So should we re Our Day. Long Live Australia Day, January 26th.
Top 10!
In case Winston missed it at the end of the old fred:
Winston, installing Win 7 via USB drive on a new PC is a bit of a song and dance. The new PC will have USB 3 ports which win 7 doesn’t support so you need to convert the Win 7 installer to do this. Search for “install Win 7 on USB3 PC “.
I had to do this a few months ago when I bought an Intel NUC 5 (great little machine BTW) for use in the lab to program embedded micros on legacy hardware and software.
Having said that, I’ve never had the slightest problem with Win 10 and been running it since about 3 weeks after first release.
Form the old: Setting the dogs on criminals intent of doing you harm is never a bad thing regardless of the colour of the crims (or the dogs).
Bruce, we are being inundated with Currawongs. Various nests have produced fledglings turning into ratty teenagers. They sit on branches above our entrance pathway and poop big splats of sloppy lime everywhere on the new tiles. One of the problems is our neighbours. They have a bird-feeding tray on the other side of our fence, supposedly for the Lorrikeets, but the Currawong gang (yes, it’s a gang not a group) hoe in and then proceed to evacuate on us. One actually got me on the head with it as I was walking out yesterday. My artificial snake to scare them off has only managed to scare off visitors, who call first to find out if it is real, or delivery men let in the gate who then become desperate to depart prior to delivering my online orders. The Currawongs actually poop on it in contempt, while the adolescent Kookaburras are traumatized because they can’t grasp its meaning and texture.
Two other ‘solutions’ arise. One is get rid of the feeding table next door – repositioning it perhaps, I could gently suggest to them. The other is to cut back the overhanging branches, easily done one might think, but not when Council greenies are involved and every leaf is sacred.
The evil solution is to somehow get rid of the birds, but I can’t quite bring myself to do that.
Happy VA Day. Victory in Australia Day.
Because let’s face it, the day that the British landed the battle
for Australia was effectively over.
I’m off back to bed to have my Australia Day sleep-in.
Dreaming of Currawongs and an air-gun. 🙂
After so many years, still the best ads ever produced: https://youtu.be/ZtWVJikNnx4
Happy Australia Day from a First Fleeter.
January 26th is the perfect date.
“Sunshine” cloud on day.