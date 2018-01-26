Modern Australia’s success is built on enterprise and hard work
With the politics of envy in full swing, it is worth remembering that the millions who came to these shores since the First Fleet arrived 230 years ago were driven not by the prospect of living at other people’s expense but by the aspiration to forge a better life for themselves and their children.
Not so much with the human offal we import these days!
Now it’s a pail imitation of its former self.
If we’re going to have a pyramid of privilege in this nation with descendants of aborigines at the top it’s only logical that the descendants of the pioneers who opened and settled the country form the next tier, with suitable benefits as a dividend for the hard and often little rewarded work of their ancestors.
Last, on the bottom, with the fewest benefits, are recent arrivals.
It makes better sense than the population Ponzi scheme of Messrs. Trumble & Co., which gifts our prosperity to people who’ve done little to build it and will eventually collapse under its own weight.
I suggest all migrants must post a substantial bond to cover their health, education (including of their children) and possible welfare needs as well as an annual levy to cover the cost of the extra infrastructure mass migration necessitates. That will not only sort the wheat from the chaff and see an adjustment in numbers to a more sustainable level, it will serve as a motivator. At the end of their lives any balance that has not been claimed could be returned to their children with interest.
[tongue only partly in cheek]
The sausage skin end of the spectrum, at that.
Holy crap. Just watching the live broadcast from Barangaroo on SBS…
Lots of very angry white aboriginals all claiming they are still a sovereign nation, singing and chanting absolute mumbo jumbo. Quite a few old white blokes wearing Solidarity t-shirts.
Not much happening today!
Absolutely spot on! Henry Ergas is usually pretty right on the mark.
If you want it, work for it.
If you genuinely can’t work, we’ll help you.
If you can work but choose not to, stuff you, you’re on your own, it’s not our job to support the deliberately idle. It never has been.
Happy Australia Day, and profound thanks to our hard-working forebears, and for being born in the best country in the world.
“Modern Australia’s success is built on enterprise and hard work”
Sadly, the Greens will do their best to undo this.
Australia has never moved beyond Donald Horne’s observation in The Lucky Country,
The only difference now is that its leaders are now actively working to eliminate much of the luck (wealth) that its natural resources have previously provided for distribution.
The country’s past prosperity came from shearing sheep and then from digging up dirt and shipping it overseas.
I expect leftists to try to romanticise this country – after all, they’ve turned it into the sewer they always wanted it to be – but it sickens me when ‘conservatives’ do the same thing.
Anybody asked the Kalkadoon folks?
Australia’s current prosperity is built on the quicksand of cheap credit, spent on depreciating crappy houses and apartments, knocked together with cheap materials.
Then mass importing herds of voters to rent the dog box apartments and overload the infrastructure designed for half the population load.
Cheap debt, population Ponzi, elites brainwashed that the Anglosphere is a Heresy to be purged, corrupt halfwits running the show down to ruination, aided by venal halfwits hoping to get promoted so they can get paid bribes as well.
Australia, the country whose prosperity is built upon the aspiration to become a corrupt venal halfwit in the pay of the Chinese communist party.
Comrade Maaaaates.
What passes for enterprise in modern Australia is buying an existing asset and re-selling it for a “capital gain”. The trouble with that sort of enterprise is that eventually you run out of other people’s money.
There is no better place on earth for rent seeking corporatist leeches.
The success of every nation is built on enterprise and hard work.
Now the Chinese communist party can clone the lower classes of primates, what further use have they for Australians?.
Bush kid @ 11.47 am
+100 👍
Happy Oz day one and all!
Jeremy Clarkson reckoned that modern BMWs look like they were assembled by Gibbons with access to welding equipment.
Australia.
A truly wonderful country full of opportunity for everyone.
Only in Australia could an agile bald man with serious mental illness run his own successful professional
mourning company.
Thank you Australia.
For everything.
Correction….Modern Australia’s success WAS built on enterprise and hard work. No more, those days are gone.
Australia is in desperate need of a long and deep recession.
“No more, those days are gone.”
Difficult to dispute, as both our PM and Opposition Leader are devoid of common sense and enterprise — and instead have faithfully embraced political correctness.
Both are major players in transforming Australian electricity prices from the lowest to the world’s highest, subsidising unreliables at the expense of low-cost reliable coal generation.
Both are intent on implementing same-sex marriage legislation with consequent suppression of the basic freedoms of speech, worship and conscience,
One of the many remarkable achievements of our first century or so, about which we hear little or nothing now (aside from the occasional tokenistic item about Afghan cameleers etc.) is the economic and social integration of many from non-English-speaking backgrounds. How these folk managed to make a go of it without the “assistance” of the human rights/identity politics industry of today is an absolute mystery……
My impression of the people currently protesting Australia Day today is that most of them would be paid for by Australian governments in one way or another.
The sit-down money is apparently deeply offensive to them.
In my wanderings around Melbourne ,I am always in awe of the infrastructure the small population of Victorians built in the late 1800 s and early 1900s . The whole basis of life today is still revolving around this basic structure . Now there were people with agility ,imagination and competence ,just imagine starting a new city from scratch with the pollimsggots that exist today? Be a bloody debt ridden shambles ,wouldnt it ?
Wimpish South Australians! It a bit hot so down tools!
Fortunately the cricketers are showing a bit of the old spirit.