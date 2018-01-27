Liberty Quote
Pretty much every forecast about climate change or its effects should be viewed as a hypothesis rather than a fact.— Patrick J. Michaels
Open Forum: January 27, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
oooohhhh…..frresh and shiny and new!!!!!
Podioum
First
and again
Ah, companys here.
Have You Heard? (John Mayall and the Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton).
’m sitting outside, smoking a cuaba distinguidos by candlelight, and listening to the fireworks. After a terrific lamb roast with a bottle of Coward and Black Semillon Sauvignon plonk.
Australia is a wonderful country. Think how good it would be if we hanged all the political class from lamp-posts.
Herro!
“Make refugees welcome” says the church.
Forgetting you cannot make anyone anything.
Not welcome.
Not even grateful.
How does the church feel about invaders? People who pretend to be refugees but have no intention of abiding by the local rules and want to impose their own. Are we required to make them welcome too?
Podium?
From the old thread.
What a complete and utter wanker this narcissistic lunatic is.
Translates as “I’ve had my name up there, now I just don’t give a rat’s ring-piece.”
One must sacrifice much to join the bugman class.
Dammit, I was just getting a feel for the old thread!
Opened this last year’s Tempranillo. Promising.
This bitch sacrificed her only son to get into the cool group. There’s no telling what else she would do.
Submitting my son to a Gray Nichols lobotomy was a set back for him, but it did lead to a greater awareness of … me.
here in the shack-
no surf
Rosie Batty is a fuckwit- look at who she married and how it worked out and now she is an identity FMD.
anyone over 60 is fucked as far as the world is concerned.
I don’t care much coz I’m here.
Ha! Top 50!!
http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/invasion-day-rally-organiser-says-her-comments-australia-should-burn-to-the-ground-should-not-be-taken-literally-20180126-p4yyxo.html
It’s back to the resistance against the Romans in Life of Brian.
She would never have got that figure and protection against the elements from the Pre-invasion days.
Mind you, she wasn’t there. ‘otter’s noses? alright give me a bag. Make it two’. Roughly translated
Jimmy Kimmel
@jimmykimmel
I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA
Sorry no. I don’t enjoy massacres.
Rosie Batty
@RosieBatty1
Jan 25
I realise that continuing to support #ausoftheyear Awards will not please everyone. I feel it is the right approach for me right now, but I am very mindful and understanding of why this day of celebration for many is also deeply offensive. 2/2
I can’t be the only person with serious mental illness who finds her incredibly annoying surely?
Trump Davos Speech Transcript.
That’s the bit that’s always left out
As the United States pursues domestic reforms to unleash jobs and growth, we are also working to reform the international trading system so that it promotes broadly-shared prosperity and rewards
Mal will be pleased
Represented in this room are some of the remarkable citizens from all over the worlds. You are national leaders, business titans, industry giants and many of the brightest mind in many fields. Each of you has the power to change hearts transform lives and shape your country’s destinies.
What the fuck is Sarah Hanson-Young doing there?
Just googled
No one in his corner apparently
http://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/china-eyes-polar-silk-road-in-white-paper-on-arctic-policy
and now for something completely different
Had a front row seat at the fireworks. Spectacular show to say the least. Fireworks have come a long way since I last spent any time watching them.
I too had lamb (chops) and enjoyed a few wines – an Israeli Chardonnay, an Israeli Cab Sav and a Barbera D’Alba.
Showing off I know but hey … good times.
Or maybe just a couple to start with pour encourager les autres…
Would it be too much to ask for if a political party that just did a Donald and said ‘fuck it’ – just went for it and bugger anybody who jumped up and down and screamed a lot. For God’s sake let the rest of us get on and do something great with the time we’ve got- please!!
<a
Cuckolding can be positive for some couples CNN
Paul Zanetti.
Michael Ramirez.
Ben Garrison.
Glenn McCoy.
Tom Stiglich #1.
Tom Stiglich #2.
Henry Payne.
Chip Bok.
Miguel Cordova.
Rick McKee.
Phil Hands (Wisconsin State Journal, Madison, WI).
Steve Kelley.
Thanks Tom.
Titus the Liar
good hunying Tom
50?
I wish!
Ok Nutella is edible, yes, but rioting over it?
Nutella CRISIS: ‘They were like animals’ France descends into CHAOS with RIOTS after sale
Frogs are weird.