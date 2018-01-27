Open Forum: January 27, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, January 27, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

51 Responses to Open Forum: January 27, 2018

  1. mizaris
    #2620605, posted on January 27, 2018 at 12:02 am

    oooohhhh…..frresh and shiny and new!!!!!

  6. Tom
    #2620610, posted on January 27, 2018 at 12:04 am

    Have You Heard? (John Mayall and the Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton).

  7. DrBeauGan
    #2620613, posted on January 27, 2018 at 12:11 am

    ’m sitting outside, smoking a cuaba distinguidos by candlelight, and listening to the fireworks. After a terrific lamb roast with a bottle of Coward and Black Semillon Sauvignon plonk.

    Australia is a wonderful country. Think how good it would be if we hanged all the political class from lamp-posts.

  9. Arky
    #2620619, posted on January 27, 2018 at 12:24 am

    “Make refugees welcome” says the church.
    Forgetting you cannot make anyone anything.
    Not welcome.
    Not even grateful.

  10. DrBeauGan
    #2620621, posted on January 27, 2018 at 12:33 am

    “Make refugees welcome” says the church.

    How does the church feel about invaders? People who pretend to be refugees but have no intention of abiding by the local rules and want to impose their own. Are we required to make them welcome too?

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2620623, posted on January 27, 2018 at 12:36 am

    with a bottle of Coward and Black sauvignon plonk.

    I’m not a white wine drinker, but the Memsahib appreciated the guidance to the Coward and Black. Thank you.

    From the old thread.

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2620624, posted on January 27, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Rosie Batty
    @RosieBatty1
    ·
    Jan 25
    I realise that continuing to support #ausoftheyear Awards will not please everyone. I feel it is the right approach for me right now, but I am very mindful and understanding of why this day of celebration for many is also deeply offensive. 2/2

    What a complete and utter wanker this narcissistic lunatic is.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2620625, posted on January 27, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Rosie Batty
    @RosieBatty1
    ·
    Jan 25
    I realise that continuing to support #ausoftheyear Awards will not please everyone. I feel it is the right approach for me right now, but I am very mindful and understanding of why this day of celebration for many is also deeply offensive. 2/2

    Translates as “I’ve had my name up there, now I just don’t give a rat’s ring-piece.”

  15. twostix
    #2620627, posted on January 27, 2018 at 12:40 am

    I realise that continuing to support #ausoftheyear Awards will not please everyone. I feel it is the right approach for me right now, but I am very mindful and understanding of why this day of celebration for many is also deeply offensive

    One must sacrifice much to join the bugman class.

  16. Dave in Marybrook
    #2620631, posted on January 27, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Dammit, I was just getting a feel for the old thread!
    Opened this last year’s Tempranillo. Promising.

  17. Infidel Tiger
    #2620632, posted on January 27, 2018 at 1:05 am

    One must sacrifice much to join the bugman class.

    This bitch sacrificed her only son to get into the cool group. There’s no telling what else she would do.

  18. Leigh Lowe
    #2620633, posted on January 27, 2018 at 1:19 am

    Submitting my son to a Gray Nichols lobotomy was a set back for him, but it did lead to a greater awareness of … me.

  19. overburdened
    #2620634, posted on January 27, 2018 at 1:34 am

    here in the shack-
    no surf
    Rosie Batty is a fuckwit- look at who she married and how it worked out and now she is an identity FMD.
    anyone over 60 is fucked as far as the world is concerned.
    I don’t care much coz I’m here.

  21. overburdened
    #2620639, posted on January 27, 2018 at 1:40 am

    http://www.theage.com.au/victoria/invasion-day-rally-organiser-says-her-comments-australia-should-burn-to-the-ground-should-not-be-taken-literally-20180126-p4yyxo.html

    It’s back to the resistance against the Romans in Life of Brian.
    She would never have got that figure and protection against the elements from the Pre-invasion days.
    Mind you, she wasn’t there. ‘otter’s noses? alright give me a bag. Make it two’. Roughly translated

  22. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2620640, posted on January 27, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Jimmy Kimmel
    @jimmykimmel
    I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA

  23. BorisG
    #2620641, posted on January 27, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Think how good it would be if we hanged all the political class from lamp-posts.

    Sorry no. I don’t enjoy massacres.

  24. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2620643, posted on January 27, 2018 at 1:44 am

    Rosie Batty
    @RosieBatty1
    Jan 25
    I realise that continuing to support #ausoftheyear Awards will not please everyone. I feel it is the right approach for me right now, but I am very mindful and understanding of why this day of celebration for many is also deeply offensive. 2/2

    I can’t be the only person with serious mental illness who finds her incredibly annoying surely?

  26. overburdened
    #2620645, posted on January 27, 2018 at 1:46 am

    That’s the bit that’s always left out

  27. overburdened
    #2620647, posted on January 27, 2018 at 1:57 am

    As the United States pursues domestic reforms to unleash jobs and growth, we are also working to reform the international trading system so that it promotes broadly-shared prosperity and rewards

    Mal will be pleased

    Represented in this room are some of the remarkable citizens from all over the worlds. You are national leaders, business titans, industry giants and many of the brightest mind in many fields. Each of you has the power to change hearts transform lives and shape your country’s destinies.

    What the fuck is Sarah Hanson-Young doing there?

  28. overburdened
    #2620649, posted on January 27, 2018 at 2:04 am

    Just googled
    No one in his corner apparently

  30. jupes
    #2620653, posted on January 27, 2018 at 2:10 am

    ’m sitting outside, smoking a cuaba distinguidos by candlelight, and listening to the fireworks. After a terrific lamb roast with a bottle of Coward and Black Semillon Sauvignon plonk.

    Had a front row seat at the fireworks. Spectacular show to say the least. Fireworks have come a long way since I last spent any time watching them.

    I too had lamb (chops) and enjoyed a few wines – an Israeli Chardonnay, an Israeli Cab Sav and a Barbera D’Alba.

    Showing off I know but hey … good times.

  31. Cold-Hands
    #2620654, posted on January 27, 2018 at 2:20 am

    Think how good it would be if we hanged all the political class from lamp-posts.

    Or maybe just a couple to start with pour encourager les autres

  32. Big Red
    #2620655, posted on January 27, 2018 at 2:28 am

    Would it be too much to ask for if a political party that just did a Donald and said ‘fuck it’ – just went for it and bugger anybody who jumped up and down and screamed a lot. For God’s sake let the rest of us get on and do something great with the time we’ve got- please!!

  33. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2620657, posted on January 27, 2018 at 2:56 am

    <a

    href=”https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/25/health/cuckolding-sex-kerner/index.html”>Cuckolding Can Be Positive For Some Couples CNN.

  45. Tom
    #2620672, posted on January 27, 2018 at 4:57 am

    Phil Hands (Wisconsin State Journal, Madison, WI).

  47. Mark from Melbourne
    #2620678, posted on January 27, 2018 at 6:39 am

    Thanks Tom.

  49. Mike of Marion
    #2620681, posted on January 27, 2018 at 7:12 am

    good hunying Tom

  51. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2620685, posted on January 27, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Ok Nutella is edible, yes, but rioting over it?

    Nutella CRISIS: ‘They were like animals’ France descends into CHAOS with RIOTS after sale

    Intermarché supermarkets slashed the price on the product from €4.50 (£3.90) to €1.40 (£1.23) and had no idea of the devastating repercussions it would bring as violence broke out.

    The Nutella loving customers were soon fighting and pushing each other – a customer revealed that one woman had her “hair pulled” as the chaos ensued.

    They said: “They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand.”

    Supermarket violence was reported across the country – some scenes were labelled “riots”.

    The chocolate spread is hugely popular around the world with an estimated 365million kilograms being consumed annually.

    Frogs are weird.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *