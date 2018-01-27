“Thank you Mr President for your inspiring speech”

Trump declares the U.S. is ‘open for business’ in Davos, as he tells global bigwigs ‘America First does not mean America alone. Speeches on the vid begin around 4:45 in. PDT at around 8:30.
- President Donald Trump defended his aggressive trade posture before world leaders and business moguls in Davos
- He declared the U.S. ‘open for business’
- Trump also tried to explain how he would cooperate with other nations
- Trump has said he’ll withdraw from global climate pacts and trade deals
- ‘I will always put America First. Just like the leaders of other countries should put their countries first also’
- Pitches investment in the USA
- ‘America is roaring back and now is the time to invest in the future of America’
- Says he’ll ‘denuke the Korean peninsula’
- Hails retaking ISIS territory ‘once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria’
The words in the heading are from the President of the World Economic Forum.
How do you defend Trump going to Davos in the first place? Useless place even in my book.
Let them know there’s nowhere to hide.☺
LOL… Trump turned up at their little Globalist get together and pissed on their parade…. They can’t get away from him.
Trump has become a political rock star. The threatened mass walkout by corporate leftard zombies never eventuated because they were transfixed by the guy who is rewriting how politics and economics are practised. The cut-through in the speech was simple and devastating: Big Government mega-taxation and regulation are bad for workers and corporate leaders have to take responsibility for the millions of ordinary people their actions affect.
The Euro idiots in the room are now utterly exposed: the EU’s Big Government socialist shakedown is totally uncompetitive with Trump’s America. In the next five years, there are going to be trillions of dollars of new Euro investment in the USA, a Euro investment drought at home and massive pressure on the EU to downsize.
Trump’s Davos speech was an earthquake for the global economy.
Not sure about the Korea thing. The only country to give up nukes was South Africa, and that isn’t working out well at all for the people who did the giving up.
I suspect the only non-catastrophic outcome would be for Trump to quarantine the Norks and ignore them.
Journos booed him. All we need to know.
Priorities please. SHY was also there. We want to here the President of the World Economic Forum say, “thank you fattie for your incoherent babble and tears”.