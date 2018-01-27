“Thank you Mr President for your inspiring speech”

Trump declares the U.S. is ‘open for business’ in Davos, as he tells global bigwigs ‘America First does not mean America alone. Speeches on the vid begin around 4:45 in. PDT at around 8:30.

President Donald Trump defended his aggressive trade posture before world leaders and business moguls in Davos

He declared the U.S. ‘open for business’

Trump also tried to explain how he would cooperate with other nations

Trump has said he’ll withdraw from global climate pacts and trade deals

‘I will always put America First. Just like the leaders of other countries should put their countries first also’

Pitches investment in the USA

‘America is roaring back and now is the time to invest in the future of America’

Says he’ll ‘denuke the Korean peninsula’

Hails retaking ISIS territory ‘once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria’

The words in the heading are from the President of the World Economic Forum.