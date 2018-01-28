C’mon, who’s really clueless about trade?

From Forbes, the kind of thing you find in among Chamber of Commerce types: Trump’s Tariffs Are A Reminder He’s Clueless About Trade. Sure he is, and the evidence keeps piling up day by day. If we lived in a crony-capitalist-free world, and no one ever cheated in their trade relations,* maybe such blanket statements would make sense. But truly lacking in any penetration is the manipulation of arithmetical statistical identities as if they were actual theoretical constructs where a change in one variable is the cause of a change in another. In reality, with such identities, these are accounting balancing items which have no effect on actualities in the real world, but are only a record of what took place.
Now here is where the simple analytics of the trade deficit can be used to prove the cluelessness of the Trump trade team on “trade,” of all things, and the utter futility of its policy prescriptions having any impact on America’s aggregate trade deficit. In economics, identities play an important role. These identities are obtained by equating two different breakdowns of a single aggregate. Identities are interesting, and usually important, by definition. In national income accounting, the following identity can be derived. Indeed, it is the key to understanding the trade deficit.
(Imports – Exports ) ≡ (Investment – Savings) + (Government Spending – Taxes)
Given this identify, which must hold, the trade deficit is equal to the excess of private sector investment over savings, plus the excess of government spending over tax revenue. So the counterpart of the trade deficit is the sum of the private sector deficit and the government deficit (federal + state and local). The U.S. trade deficit, therefore, is just the mirror image of what is happening in the U.S. domestic economy. If expenditures in the U.S. exceed the incomes produced in the U.S., which they do, the excess expenditures will be met by an excess of imports over exports (read: a trade deficit).
This is the same as fiddling with Y=C+I+G and pretending that an increase in G can cause an increase in Y. Complete sophistry. There is much more to say about free trade and I have been meaning to say it for a while. This might therefore be what finally stirs me to spell it out in more detail, but this will have to do for now.
* See, for example, Australia takes Canada to WTO over rules on selling wine. My dual nationality obviously makes it impossible for me to see the rights and wrongs of this, but let me say that no Australian will ever understand the liquor laws of Canada, which were introduced as temporary measures during World War I. There’s a lesson in there as well.
AND LET ME ADD THIS: Via Tel Delingpole: Apocalypse Trump Is Unleashed on Davos. Read it all, but this is the passage chosen by Tel:
Trump is offering the world a choice: one that has not been properly articulated by any Western leader since the era of Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan. Do you choose to follow United States down the path of freedom, liberalised markets, low taxes, minimal government, civil order, security, controlled immigration, the pursuit of an acknowledged national interest? Or do you still want to follow Davos Man down the globalist path towards more regulation, more immigration, higher taxes and general embarrassment about the achievements of Western Civilization? Your move…
As he says, it’s not as simple as that, but then again, nothing ever is.
Every time someone tries to skewer Trump, they fall over their own clumsy efforts and end up skewering themselves.
There is a reasonable point though and reasonable people should concede this. Trump’s soft underbelly is the trade issue and saying it ain’t so or pretending otherwise is verging towards wilful blindness.
I get annoyed by those who use the excuse: “it’s not as simple as that” as an excuse for maintaining the status quo.
On real free trade, USA doesn’t need the world. The world needs the USA. EU isn’t interested in free trade. Japan?
Trade, is that where Australias autocrats get brown paper bags of cash from chinese communist party donors, then destroy an Australian industry and fill the demand gap with buying stuff made by the chinese communist party?
Cheaper for a start, then the chicoms can ramp up their profitability in the medium term.
Australa will only have our indoctrination and our bargain basement corruption to sell the world once the industry linked to our Anglosphere Heresy is purged from the place.
Jeez christ. Yes stack the US also needs the world because trade raises living standards. This is one of the most basic laws of economics. It’s been around for perhaps 250 years.
If you don’t believe it’s so there is a Nobel waiting to whomever disproves it.
John, the autocrats don’t get paid a bribe of cash in brown paper bags to do what you say. That’s a libellous, bullshitting lie.
They do it for free.
JC, did you think the TPP was about trade????
Trade is mentioned in 9 of the 25 sections.
What is in the remainder?
Really? You are incapable of abstract thought? It should be possible to form an opinion of the rights and wrongs of this case irrespective of nationality.
Karabar
Why are you asking me about the TPP, as it about as relevant in respect of my comment to the white robed one as me asking you if you like the appearance of granite as a kitchen top.
Stack suggested:
Saying the US doesn’t need the world is about one of the most stupid comments dealing with economics that I’ve seen here by someone inferring they’re on the right. It’s multiples of stupid.
Do you agree with the dimwit?
Is ‘trade’ the last stick available with which to bash Trump? What has he actually done so far to destroy trade? Like with everything else, he is playing a calculated game to outwit his opponents and gain real outcomes. He has done this with everything so far, despite so many constantly suggesting that he will fail.
I sympathise with the dual nationality problem you cite, though mine is not Canadian, and the curiosity of national liquor laws. Confusion is always a febrile feast. RL.
Absolute drivel Steve. You can decry the state of government spending all you like and with good cause, but the relationship between savings and the trade deficit is fundamental economics. If we import capital to fund a domestic savings shortfall, then this will result in a surplus on the Financial Account. A surplus on the Financial Account means a deficit on the Current Account which, in turn, entails a trade deficit.
The Balance of Payments must, by definition, balance and hence inflows must equal outflows.
The only alternative is for the government to fund the domestic savings shortfall by selling Australian dollars but this will impact the money supply and will result in inflation. As a result, this is not a course of action which would deliver any benefit. Thus we import cash to fund a chronic savings shortfall.
Both the US and Australia face chronic savings shortfalls and it is this which is the cause of much of the job losses in manufacturing, not trade. Trump does not understand this, and never did. If he were serious about addressing the loss of jobs in manufacturing in the US, he would look at the budget deficit first. Balance the budget and he will remove much of the net inflows on the Financial Account, the USD would devalue, the trade deficit would largely disappear and the jobs would return.
The problem is not trade, it is the budget deficit specifically and the effect which this has upon the domestic savings shortfall in general.
Steve instead of this ideological obsession with Y = C + I + G + NX, you would be better served by trying to understand what the function really means. Increasing government spending does not alter output, it merely changes the components of output. Thus if government spending rises, net exports fall and output does not move.
By the way, Keynes never actually claimed that output could be stimulated over the longer term by government spending. In fact he specifically believed the opposite. It is more recent apologists for Keynes who are completely ignorant of what he wrote, together with those who are ideologically opposed to his ideas who are guilty of perpetuating this misconception. Instead, Keynes believed that diminishing returns to capital would result in a shortfall of investment and result in economic stagnation. It was to this end that he argued for short term government spending to replace private sector investment. Note the words short term. Of course, this does not make Keynes correct. His notion of diminishing returns to capital has never eventuated and probably cannot and so his prescription is of little value.
In fact, Keynes’ approach to macro policy is about as useful as those of Trump. Keynes never recognized the real problem, nor does Trump. This rubbish about free trade and fair trade is nothing but a smokescreen. The trade deficit in the US and in Australia is mostly the result of government budget deficits. Eliminate the budget deficit and we will eliminate the trade deficit.
Bemused
He hasn’t “destroyed trade” and no one has even gone close to making that suggestion in the comments, so where is that coming from?
Trump as certainly said things and posted stupid tariffs that have hurt trade. That isn’t even debatable.
There are some truly ridiculous comments like Stack’s -that the US doesn’t need to trade with the world. That ought to get the death sentence in the parallel universe. He should be thrown off a building for being a retard.
Ray,
I really had hopes for you when I read this
Some of the comments from other related threads almost imply that he’s destroying trade. So he’s imposed tariffs on solar panels (good, another stake driven into the heart of renewables) and washing machines. That’s it, that’s all that I could find and they are declining rate tariffs. Some of this is also in relation to ‘dumping’. Fair trade and all that.
I don’t believe for a moment Trump is an isolationist. I think that his long-term plans will deliver a lot of trade and benefits all round. But first and foremost he’s building up US industry and resilience, which has declined significantly over the last few decades. People are getting their knickers in a knot based more on guesses than facts.
Trade is the very definition of quid pro quo. Here’s the wiki for that phrase:
In essence it means I’ll deal fairly with you if you don’t rip me off. Trade relationships work ever so much better when the salesman knows the mark watching him closely. That is what these tariffs are about.
A tariff on washing machines is tiny in the scheme of things. But it tells China we’re watching you, and it tells the public who use washing machines (which deplorables do) that Trump is on the case. (If they want a cheap washing machine they can buy it from India instead.)
The tariff on solar panels is actually a nice touch. What better way to pull the rug out from under the climate scam than to make one of their bigger money spinners uneconomic? That feeds right into what Pruitt, Perry and Zinke are doing to dismantle the lock that the green left has on the US energy industry. It also says to the Chinese “we know what you’re doing” in assisting the US to make itself uncompetitive, and oh by the way we’re really annoyed about how you keep stealing our technology.
I think in those two trivial tariffs Trump has done more practical diplomacy, energy and industrial policy and political messaging than all the TPP silliness Obama was going on about for years and years.
JC,
It is not inconceivable that the US could survive entirely on its internal lines of trade. Albeit at a greatly reduce standard of living.
But to your more general theme, yes, as trade is a two way street and yes, in this respect, the US needs the rest of the world.
The question should perhaps be: what does the rest of the world have to sell that the US wants/needs to buy?
What does the US have that the rest of the world wants/needs to buy?
If various self aggrandizing governments and politicians were to get out of the way natural lines of trade would sort this out very smartly.
Let me speak too of Canadian Liquor Laws, with which I have a passing (20yr) acquaintance. They are different in each province. From memory, in Nova Scotia, ALL alcoholic beverages (above a minimal concentration of alcohol) are sold through government outlets. In other provinces you can buy beer and wine in a corner grocery store but not from a supermarket. There are 10 variations on the theme of “the state having control”. There are also laws (more honoured in the breach than the observance) prohibiting the transfer of liquor across provincial borders by private citizens. It all has to do with the revenue.
Lot more solar panels to sell to the corruptocracy running Australia now. [ made using chicom coal power]
Watch the flood of TPP godless commo solar panels covering solar rorts of thousands of acres of depreciating toxic industrial waste in every kleptocratic aussie council area.
Ya know, Steve is one of those many, many people who look at figures in a book or on a screen, and wet themselves with glee over some total up or some total down.
They don’t give a rat’s arse how many individual people are hurt, lose their jobs, or are bankrupted.
As long as their precious spreadsheets look good, at the bottom row!
Doesn’t matter a damn fuck to them if a thousand orange farmers (f’rinstance) are forced off their land, because oranges can come from California, or Indonesia, or anywhere else, as long as it’s not here.
“Oh they can go and get a job on the shit cart in Bulia. What’s it matter? They’re only figures on a list. It’s not as if they’re real people, like Economists.”
Steve, jumped up, self-interested, pompous jackasses like yourself, who hasn’t produced one single thing in his life, other than words on paper, or figures in a list, give me the shits.
Trade? There’s no more goods made. All that happens is the manufacture or production of goods is shifted around, to the benefit of a few, and the detriment of many. And the good one is, “Lifts so many people in third world countries countries above the poverty line!” So, they’re now on a buck ten a day, instead of a buck. Of course, the despots running the country do a lot better than that.
FFS, how many bloody sand-shoes or tee shirts can people use?
All tis stuff makes me wonder. If economisys are so clever why is the West sinking into ypthe mire of the third world mire ,like the rest of the u,n,communist ” shitholes ? ”
I often call them “ecommunists ” might be close to the mark there
For the trade boffins here, why would Barnaby Joyce be spruiking the US coming back into the fold of the latest version of the TPP when Australia has a free trade agreement with the United States?
mh,
Theatre.
Domestic posturing in the (possibly correct) belief there is a sizeable constituency that believe that without the TPP, there is NO TRADE or no trade that is advantageous to Australia, and who do not know that there are any other trade agreements.
This because the major media commentators have spruiked the TPP to the exclusion of all other agreements.
Misfit, that’s what I said. The point I was making is that you had that imbecile, stack who reckons the laws of absolute and comparative advantage are refutable because he says so.
Here’s three reasons why we would be better off if the Commonwealth lost their power of income tax and could only make money on tariffs:
[1] They would have to watch the border closely and not get slack, because their income depends on it (incentives matter).
[2] Income tax is a tax on work itself which is the worst kind of tax and discourages productive activity.
[3] Total collection would be limited such that the Commonwealth gets a share of the surplus gained by international trade (if there’s huge gains available, as we are led to believe, then they should be happy with a share of this).
It is naive to the point of autism to think of trade as simply a libertarian good.
It can be. But not always.
That is the type of utopian thinking that got libertarians into the shitty cul de sac they found themselves in over boarder protection.
Most of the world players don’t view trade like you do.
To them it is another tool of war.
Get smart, like you are beginning to wake up to the refugee rort.
Wake yourselves up to the trade rorts.
And fucking hurry up while we are still (just) in the game.
Arky
You or anyone can think of trade as a tool of war or even a hairbrush. However, it doesn’t remove the fact that trade is beneficial to both the importing and exporting countries. Thems are just facts.
It would be better to argue you don’t like foreign trade because you gladly want to pay carmaker employees 50K a year to make cars here… because that’s your personal preference. However there is no economic benefit from doing so. None! Zero!
Confused Old Misfit,
You may be right. What I was highlighting is if you are a ‘free trade’ believer, then the best position for Australia to be would be one where we are a signatory to the TPP which does not include the US, while having our own bilateral FTA with the United States? Wouldn’t that give us an advantage over the other nations in the TPP?
That’s coming from the perspective of a pro FTA government.
Trade wise, I would happily pay more for the diesel, the fertiliser, the exercises, the fungicides and the insecticides that are used to grow a crop, if they were produced in Australia.
Importing everything from the Chinese communist party on a just in time supply chain means putting your head in a noose and praying the chair is never once kicked out from under your feet.
For a few cents in the dollar.
Paid to our looting Class in brown paper bags.
Here’s the thing about how tariffs work:
Situation A — borders completely open to trade, zero tariffs.
* Domestic industry can build a solar cell for $1000.
* Foreign industry can deliver the same solar cell, landed, for $500.
Do you buy a mix of the two cells? Perhaps 80% foreign and 20% domestic? No, of course not… you buy 100% of the cheaper cell.
Situation B — borders partially open to trade, 20% tariff.
* Domestic industry can build a solar cell for $1000.
* Foreign industry now offers the same sell for $500 * 120% = $600.
How does the mix change? Not at all, everyone still buys 100% foreign, just like they did before. Because demand typically slopes downward, total consumption is less now.
Has trade been “destroyed” ? Obviously not. Now government pockets $100 on each cell, which is not a whole lot different to any other type of tax.
The only time it will swing things heavily towards the domestic market is where the prices of the two items are almost the same… and in that case there’s pretty much no difference as far as consumers are concerned, but government still makes an effective profit because they pay out less “welfare” like food stamps, etc. and more people have jobs so tax comes in that way.
Interesting that Canada introduced its liquor laws as a result of WW1. We too introduced laws affecting drinkers during that war, most notably the 6 o’clock closing time for pubs, which survived both world wars and much of Vietnam, too (IIRC). There was no reason for the 6 o’clock closing time apart from a sense of propriety – it was thought that people being out boozing it up at night was inappropriate during a time of war. You may or may not think that warranted, but what’s beyond question is that wowsers ensured the regulation remained after peace had been won.
Yes, there’s the collective risk of a “hold up” situation. Same as having massive investment in infrastructure and then handing it all over to one big union so they can hold you to ransom any time they like. This just comes down to buyers insisting on a reliable supply chain, which can easily be done… most people don’t bother. If the Chinese stopped selling us chemicals, we would buy from someone else (probably the same chemicals via a middleman since they are totally fungible).
I took this as humour.
How do you prove that trade is beneficial to a country?
For that matter, how did you go about asking a country if it is better off? I suppose you go sit in the park and wait for the whole country to sit alongside of you to have a chat or something.
mh,
See: Tel @ #2621540, posted on January 28, 2018 at 3:17 pm
The devil is in the detail as to which situation is best. I don’t know myself.
What if the “free trade” deal in front of you signs you up to dynamite your coal fired power stations while your “free trade partner” is allowed to build more and is turning your commodities into either cheap shit to send back to your now completely lazy and boganised workforce or aircraft carriers and bombs?
Was Stalin right to keep those train loads of iron ore travelling west right up to the start of Barbarossa?
When the other side has a billion people of their own, exactly what do they need 24 million bogan morons for again?
Huh, how is that free trade?
How are you describing the workings of free trade with whatever Stalin did with a pile of iron ore?
Are you really asking this as a serious question? You realize we have a large trade surplus with China, right?
https://dfat.gov.au/trade/resources/Documents/chin.pdf
I’m guessing that the TPP is far more of a political document than our FTA with the US. Who knows. Who has read the TPP document? Has Barnaby Joyce? I doubt it.
I suspect you’re mh. Hence my “Theatre” remark.
In hindsight, yes. After all, Stalin lived a lot longer than Hitler did.
Stalin offered raw materials, most significantly oil, which he had plenty of. In return Germany shipped technology, especially machine tools, that would have been very difficult for Russia to produce from scratch given their peasant/craftsman level economy at the time. Remember, at the time the Russian infantry didn’t have AK47’s they had rifles left over from WWI, and they had armoured cars and light tanks, with not much industrial base. More importantly, if Stalin had not supported Hitler, then Germany probably would have been more willing to make peace to the West and simply throw 100% of their forces into destroying the USSR (which is what the Western powers were hoping for).
This is from Greenpeace about the TPP:
..
Even though they are complaining about it, even Greenpeace indicates that huge swathes of this thing are about climate change and environmental shit.
What point signing “free trade” agreements when they are all subject to the same things our internal policies are subject to: infiltration with green left commie economically destructive shit.
That only makes sense if you assume there were no alternatives to the German market and German technology.
Obviously untrue.
Walter Williams made $70 000 US dollars trade deficit with japan:
what’s fair or unfair is an elusive concept and the same applies to trade. Last summer, I purchased a 2010 LS 460 Lexus, through a U.S. intermediary, from a Japanese producer for $70,000.
Here’s my question to you: Was that a fair or unfair trade?
I was free to keep my $70,000 or purchase the car. The Japanese producer was free to keep his Lexus or sell me the car.
As it turned out, I gave up my $70,000 and took possession of the car, and the Japanese producer gave up possession of the car and took possession of my money. The exchange occurred because I saw myself as being better off and so did the Japanese producer.
I think it was both free and fair trade, and I’d like an American mercantilist to explain to me how it wasn’t.
Mercantilists have absolutely no argument when we recognize that trade is mostly between individuals.
Mercantilists pretend that trade occurs between nations such as U.S. trading with England or Japan to appeal to our jingoism.
First, does the U.S. trade with Japan and England? In other words, is it members of the U.S. Congress trading with their counterparts in the Japanese Diet or the English Parliament?
That’s nonsense. Trade occurs between individuals in one country, through intermediaries, with individuals in another country.
Who might protest that my trade with the Lexus manufacturer was unfair?
If you said an American car manufacturer and their union workers, go to the head of the class.
They would like Congress to restrict foreign trade so that they can sell their cars at a pleasing price and their workers earn a pleasing wage.
As a matter of fact, it’s never American consumers who complain about cheaper prices. It’s always
American producers and their unions who do the complaining.
That ought to tell us something.
Walter Williams
JC is the only person in this thread talking any sense.
For all the hard ons Steve (quite rightly) gets for the classical economists you’d think he’d be defending the laws of absolute and comparative advantage.
Arky, I don’t know enough about the TPP and neither do you. Having said – even if a large swag of the agreement wasn’t about trade but gerbil warming, you would have to do a cost benefit analysis to figure if the agreement was beneficial. Merely commenting on the negatives tells us nothing about costs/benefits outweighing the other side.
Here’s the thing though. Sarah Handsome &Young is against the TPP. That kind thing tells you it’s not a total lost cause.
Question: How do 30 – 40% income taxes, 10% GST etc etc work as economic brakes as compared to say, a 10% across the board tarrif?
Has anyone done the calculation or know of anyone who has?
Also, if you were to move to a low tax, low cost, low regulation environment, would you start by lowering tarrifs adding a 10% GST, then blowing out the welfare state or would you start by cutting taxes and regulations and not charging a GST, then as your international competitiveness improved, lowering tariffs?
Another question: why was Howard so hell bent on a GST instead of lowering regulatory burden and taxes? Espeacially when he let states reneg on eliminating stamp duties etc.
To summarise: why would you trust any of these fuckheads to negotiate “free” trade deals with totalitarian communist regimes run by hard- headed and very smart people (compared to the losers we elect)?
Sarah Sea Change would be against the TPP because it’s being promoted by capitalist pigs. She wouldn’t have read one line of it or understood a word of it even if she’d tried to do so.
Oh come on at 3:20 pm
Interesting that Canada introduced its liquor laws as a result of WW1. We too introduced laws affecting drinkers during that war, most notably the 6 o’clock closing time for pubs, which survived both world wars and much of Vietnam, too (IIRC)
Ended in the Forties in Qld & NSW.
It wasn’t a bad idea, because [1] It kept drunks off the road at night.
[2] It kept drunks off the streets at night, where they would be more likely to be the victims of criminals.
That’s easy. Because we need to go back to the first principle. Trade is mutually beneficial.
Arky,
The American car industry wasn’t destroyed by foreign imports. The industry, like here (with other examples) was totally run for the benefit of the unions and the management. It deserved complete destruction.
Unfortunately Trump hasn’t mentioned that the average union comp in Detroit was 70 bucks an hour compared to about 30 bucks in Japan and Germany ~ 2007. Management didn’t give a shit. It was like here with the construction industry. Construction firms don’t care because it’s a closed shop and the union vig is built into the cost.
If Trump wants to “save” that sort of behavior then good luck to him, because you may get growth for a while, but you’re not going to see living standards rise.
Having said that, at this stage, Trump hasn’t cause much damage on the trade front and it’s been mostly hot air. Lets hope it stays that way and he continues to deregulate.
It wasn’t a bad idea, because [1] It kept drunks off the road at night.
[2] It kept drunks off the streets at night, where they would be more likely to be the victims of criminals.
My understanding is that when it was abolished in the CFMEU/LGBTQWERTY/Sub-Saharan Caliphate formerly known as “Victoria”, the road toll fell appreciably almost immediately as a consequence of the end of the six-o-clock swill.
..
Agreed.
So the answer is to deal with those circumstances before you open yourself up.
BEFORE.
As with borders it isn’t a disagreement on the plethora of things that need doing.
Only the order in which they are done.
And an acknowledgement from the libertarian side that the rational international players you are dealing with sometimes have a stake in our destruction that refering constantly to libertarian first principles in a non- existent ideal world do not overcome.
JC;
Would RICO legislation be of any use, or would the Australian Trade Unions be too powerful?
The RC doesn’t appear to have claimed too many scalps. Documents that suddenly disappeared from ‘secure’ government storage still haven’t turned up.