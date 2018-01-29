Dealing with anti-social-media monopolies

Back in August I wrote a post on It must be made illegal on “social media” to deny service to people who say things that are not illegal to say. Today the Wall Street Journal had an article on What About Social-Media Neutrality?: Facebook’s algorithms have outsize power, both culturally and economically. This is what I wrote then:
Two things should happen. First, these tech providers must be open to being sued for suspending and forcibly closing accounts unless the company can prove in court that what was being said could not be legally said in public. Second, these are now part of modern social infrastructure in the same way as banks and hospitals. They must be compelled by law to accept and maintain on an equal basis anyone who wishes to participate in their services. This is not something the market can or will fix. There can be only one Facebook. It only works if everyone can join. If the proprietors of Facebook don’t want to work within the new rules, then they can sell up to someone else who does.
This is what the the Wall Street Journal said today:
Regardless of whether net neutrality protections continue, regulation of social-media platforms could help even the online playing field and foster innovation, creativity and free speech while guarding against malicious manipulation of content. Without regulation, the internet’s most sprawling content marketplaces will continue to favor deep pockets and endanger free expression.
It’s a big issue and will only get bigger unless something is done.
Better idea. Only allow social media accounts to be closed or suspended on the order of a judge.
Fine perps $100,000 per account closed without a warrant.
Would work very well indeed.
There is more than just blocking accounts: de-monetizing, removing subscribers, not showing posts, random “copyright” violations, etc.
Lots of ways to manipulate things which aren’t always obvious.
This is really apropos today, since Sean Hannity’s most recent clips have just been removed by youtube.
Sean Hannity Thrashes Hillary Clinton
Sean Hannity Exposing Truth about Hillary and Obama and Fake News Media
The advent of “shadow banning” where social media accounts don’t appear in searches, recognized hashtags etc should require that any algorithms used should be publicly available. There are more than enough 4Chan nerds to enable this stuff to be self-policing without yet another layer of government and bureaucracy.
Naaa, regulation is not the answer.
I know that google are a bunch of hypocritical Sea Nuts for pushing their “net neutrality” onto the ISPs while at the same time playing their own games that were anything but neutral. That said, regulation is still not the answer, and the US ISP’s dodged a bulled on the “net neutrality” bullshit so google can face the market… and the market is persistent, ruthless and ultimately as unstoppable as the tide.
What a lot of authoritarian bullshit.
If you don’t like Facebook, don’t use it. Build an alternative. Facebook got where it is because people want to use it, and the consumer is king – just ask Myspace and Yahoo.
The barrier to entry is a few competent coders who are readily available, so get on with it.
Even a few nerds who don’t go to 4chan, eyebrow, eyebrow 🙂