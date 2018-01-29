Liberty Quote
The smallest minority on earth is the individual. Those who deny individual rights cannot claim to be defenders of minorities.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Crossie on Trouble in Paradise. Power short in Victoria
- Tom on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- thefrollickingmole on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Tel on Dealing with anti-social-media monopolies
- testpattern on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Crossie on Trouble in Paradise. Power short in Victoria
- Occupy Centrelink on Jeffrey A. Tucker: Against Libertarian Brutalism
- Richard Bender on Dealing with anti-social-media monopolies
- calli on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Tel on Dealing with anti-social-media monopolies
- JC on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- H B Bear on Dealing with anti-social-media monopolies
- JC on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Geriatric Mayfly on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Indolent on Dealing with anti-social-media monopolies
- JC on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Deplorable on Trouble in Paradise. Power short in Victoria
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Trax on Dealing with anti-social-media monopolies
- testpattern on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- H B Bear on Trouble in Paradise. Power short in Victoria
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- testpattern on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Chris on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Dealing with anti-social-media monopolies
- Trouble in Paradise. Power short in Victoria
- Jeffrey A. Tucker: Against Libertarian Brutalism
- “Stay out of the United States …”
- Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
- Questions that demand answers
- Excessive house prices: land use regulation and not immigration is the solution
- US economy surging in spite of some economists’ despondency
- C’mon, who’s really clueless about trade?
- “Thank you Mr President for your inspiring speech”
- Open Forum: January 27, 2018
- Don Aitkin on the corruption of the universities
- Modern Australia’s success is built on enterprise and hard work
- Australia Day 2018
- Jo Nova on the self-destruction of South Australia
- This is the ‘this’
- Canadian Mic Drop
- Jo Nova on the Lewandowskyi solution to fake news
- Why isn’t this reported as the scandal it is?
- Fire and fury by Michael Wolff
- Wednesday Forum: January 24, 2018
- Jo Nova on the cost of unreliables
- Non-stable non-geniuses
- Jim Powell: A Salute to Bettina Bien Greaves
- Another round to Trump
- From Jo Nova. SA sheds their power load in advance
- Look who’s back
- Where da money at
- Yodelayheehoo
- Cost and performance in public schools
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
338 Responses to Monday Forum: January 29, 2018
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
So as 2018 rolls on into the Silly Season (feb-march: Xmas forgotten, long enough to realise those substance fuelled moments of bonhomie and optimism of New Years were just a pipe dream and things are as shitty or worse than they were in 2017; and the credit card bills come home to roost), here’s where it stands compared to 2017-
The Socialist/ Marxist Project continues apace.
Homo’s still a pain in the arse.
Whingeing bastards now threaten arson and violence because they probably have too much money and time on their hands.
Other whingeing bastards continue to be #metoo #blm etc without any coherent thread other than to make more and more bizarre and evidently tenuous claims to show how triggered they are.
I have become infected because I just wrote ‘triggered’ #gobbledegook
The MSM/ leftist collaboration has given up any pretence of separation.
Victoria is a shit hole.
South Australia is a shit hole.
Tasmania is a shit hole.
All non- indigenous people should be forcibly evacuated from Northern WA, NT and QLD and a bloody great razor wire fence put up. Not to keep the non-indigenous out so much as to keep the indigenous locals and whoever wants to identify as such in. This will be very important when China fills the vacuum, which won’t take long.
Children continue to become progressively disabled but their feelings are important.
The perception still remains that anyone who wants to have their bits chopped off, or conversely have artificial bits crafted on and in them because they think it will make them authentic, are FITH.
A significant number of these types will prove themselves to be FITH by being over-represented in ED’s IPU’s and sucking up Community-based Primary Care.
The Government continues to require purging from top to bottom.
The Opposition continues to require purging from top to bottom.
The Greens need euthanising, preferable in a slow and painful fashion.
The sheep, of which I am one, will stumble along, knowing that the taxes I pay (which is a bloody whack) will provide the wherewithal to keep all of the above in steady state until they are all gone.
No, but you would certainly inform the client that he would be an idiot to willingly give evidence as Trump has said he would do with Mueller’s D’rats lawyer rabble.
Mueller’s there to wreck his presidency. If there’s no compulsion to answer his questions in person, Trump shouldn’t get all cocky. They will try to set him up even with the wrong use of a preposition.
‘worked out what the green room was yet’
Duggie Wells! You’ve never even been to Darwin. Tell me right now the name of the public bar next to the old green room. Now fuck off back to the Perry Saleam party branch in your retirement village.
Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade.”
While on the vexed subject of food, a very informative spread at BBC World News (sorry can’t do links)
Nutritional scores are given to a wide selection of foods, mainly of plant origin. The scores range from 49 up to 97. Crisps and donuts have missed the boat completely.
You’d think shrillary would have the good sense to keep a low profile and quietly exit stage left from public life… then again maybe she just enjoys being humiliated
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DUoZ_hFV4AAHt2A.jpg
For those who may have missed these pics of heartwarming moments families welcome back top-gun Aussie pilots after an almost four-year operation fighting Islamic State in the Iraq and Syria.
Hey chatter away as much as you want, but can someone explain why they’re having long winded conversations with the Testicle? What exactly is the purpose? Knuckle Head, if you think you can change his mind on things, get that primitive thought right out of your head. The only way Testicle will change his views is if we send him to that Italian doc for a head transplant and then it will be someone else.
There was a swimming pool right next to the green room and The blue Heeler bar backed up to it just before the Hotel Darwin was demolished.
Asian guys cooked up great garlic Prawns etc right next to it, by the pool.
One of the regulars at the Bar for a long time was a character quite simply known as cowboy, an old ringer, and not “corny” about it.
Those things you can’t google
The little prick who sang “where will we be in fifty years” was a regular act at the blue heeler bar, with the Baker boys down the street.
Who was the bloke putting in all the plumbing in Casuarina before the cyclone?
Looks like there is a possible read-off in the offing. Granny Slag has opened with lines from the Wolffe novel. The Don is likely to respond with a simple memo reading.
xit must be angling for its monthly treat of a krispy kreme.
‘Those things you can’t google’
You’re fucked then Duggie. You still can’t tell me the name of the public bar at the old darwin hotel because you have never been to darwin.
The Boring Company is Elon Musk’s vehicle he’s using to dig tunnels under LA. I went to a website and then confirmed their assertion… and it’s true.
Musk’s The Boring Company’s website is selling flamethrowers at 500 bucks apiece.
Why is Musk selling flamethrowers?
Pre-order one. I’m almost tempted to have one shipped to get see the reaction here.
Considering he looks and sounds like a retard, Dave Hughes is managing quite well courtesy of the usual sources. I hope he isn’t an actual retard. Then I would feel bad.
Oncologist concerned at physical drop off after reducing steroids. Has boosted back to two a day at 0800 hrs an 1400hrs.
Have a blood test in the morning and a CT scan of trunk to make sure there are NIL blood clots lurking.
Then a brew for next week.
‘Aboriginal governing structures are flat..’
Vertical. You lot of silly old racist nulliuses always lose. Always fighting lost battles. Tch tch. You should see the access and standard agreement forms some Land Councils are promoting that include payment for accessing Air Space for aerial surveys.
Oh, and you can also buy a hat with the company logo.
JC, this testicles wanker is one of your typical blow hards in the Territory or wherever he is, who thinks it’s something special to be a Territorian.
I think I could safely say, that with the sorry state of affairs up there, even top ender would admit, it’s nothing to brag about.
There are many like him up there , born of a naivety and ignorance that anything ever existed before they arrived.
The term wanker is as close to it as you can get as an apt description.
He also looses his shit quite easily when confronted with his own fuckwittery and it’s funny for me.
I do get bored with him quickly though, so I promise it won’t go on much longer.
I’m already getting bored with it.
Good luck, Mike. Thanks for keeping us posted.
.
Good man.
When will there be an end to the madness???
California Bill Would Jail and Fine Waiters Who Offer ‘Unsolicited’ Plastic Straws
That doesn’t sound good! 🙂
Up and at ’em, Mike.
Pre-order one. I’m almost tempted to have one shipped to get see the reaction here.
This Item Does Not Ship To Sydney Australia.
ROFL.
Just checked out ABC24 during an ad in the Nine News. Da Drum is on. Who should be the eminent guest but Executive Director of Social Justice at UTS Verity Firth…NSW ALP royalty.
Yep, Executive Director of Social Justice, is that a job or what?
You have to hand it to the ALP, they find juicy sinecures for every insider, however contrived.
What is incredible is that he also has a very attractive wife.
Thanks for the update Mike. Hang in there.
Ahhh Darwin…
EVERY major crime statistic except sexual assault and car theft has increased by double digits in Palmerston while commercial break-ins in Darwin rose a staggering 90 per cent in a 12 month period.
Following the release of the latest statistics from NT Police, Commander of the Darwin metropolitan area Brent Warren offered few specific explanations relating to Palmerston, while acknowledging the statistics which covered a period from May 1 2016 to April 30, 2017.
“Police continue to work with businesses and residents to provide crime prevention advice and support to reduce the incidence and impact of this offending,” he said.
Sexual assaults increased by 6.5 per cent while car theft dropped by 5.1 per cent.
Everything else in Palmerston rose by a minimum of 22 per cent — domestic violence assault by 27 per cent while house break-ins rose by 52.9 per cent and alcohol related assault by 34.3 per cent. Palmerston commercial break-ins were up by 21.3 per cent, the same figure as crimes against the person.
Darwin commercial property crime rose by 90.1 per cent while house break-ins were up by 54.1 per cent. Overall in Darwin, crimes against property rose 15 per cent while crimes against the person dropped 5.6 per cent.
Moulden supermarket owner Mike Harvey blamed the penalties being handed down by the judicial system and alcohol abuse.
….
http://www.ntnews.com.au/news/northern-territory/breakin-rates-continue-to-soar-in-darwin/news-story/e36b622e618d9903522bf31c7c559b23
COMMERCIAL break-ins in the Darwin region were up 63.8 per cent in the first half of this year, according to new crime statistics released yesterday.
Break-ins to people’s homes was also up 49.2 per cent, while property damage crimes were up 5.7 per cent compared to the same period the year earlier.
Thats the cue for a word salad from the usual suspect.
Musk and the flamethrower.
Never go full retard, Hughesy.
testpattern
The assertion of flatness was made by a yuniverity perfesser, and reprinted in the Guardian, both your stablemates im afraid.
Have any been executed? If so, name them.
Is that the person who awards companies with a “social licence”?
It’s almost biblical to be forced to make drinks without straws.
When do the plagues start?
Mike of Marion
“put your hand into the Hand of God.
That shall be to you better than light and safer than a known way.”
Many thanks to you for the inspirational music links you have given us here over a long time.
Ooppse, premature posting there.
Anyhow, Furz shows you how to build your own turbo-charged gas burner… would take on a Musk flamethrower for sure.
I don’t think it’s Trump being lured here; I think Trump is luring Mueller.
Wussia is over. All done. The public now gets that these people are perverting justice. A ‘process crime’ gotcha by Mueller is only going to boost Trump.
‘Have any been executed’
Shot? Garrotted? You mean have any of the agreement forms been signed? Of course. Entirely consistent with the NTA 1993 section 253 –
“land ” includes the airspace over, or subsoil under, land
http://www8.austlii.edu.au/cgi-bin/viewdoc/au/legis/cth/consol_act/nta1993147/s253.html
My kids are now at uni. Still waiting for the Kevni laptops promised in 2007. Hilariously, Crikey now has a factcheck website. And it claims that yes indeed, all kids in years 9 – 12 received their laptop. Perhaps they should have asked some of the kids?
Can someone remind me who it was that has been telling people she’s a expert on da politics and critical of others who she claims “know shit” about da politics. I can’t recall her name expect that she unmarried, of a mature age and hits the gin a lot. Her name is on the tip of my tongue but just can’t get it out.
Anyways about a week ago, the said expert was almost at an orgasmic stage discussing the Trey Gowdy and what an unbelievable Congressman he is. So infatuated, she suggested he ought to grow his hair a little.
Now this:
Read on:
Arky, I’m back at work and flat strap as usual, so won’t be able to keep up with the Freds. The Doomlord’s got my contact details if we’re catching up for drinks before Jordan Peterson. I’m taking the Offspring. Bwahahahahaha.
Where would Weinstein find his new starlets from then? He’d be back jerking off into pot plants again.
JC,
What Struth said. His apparent sense of enlightenment and blatant lies needs to exposed for what it is, or people who have never been to Aboriginal communities, got their share of red dust on their boots, not seen the criminal neglect of the people there at the expense of faux black hawkers like him will think what he spouts is the truth.
Like inner-city luvvies do.
As soon as someone demonstrates the falsity of his claims, he cries ‘Waaaacist’ and disappears for twelve hours or so. Doesn’t prove it, mind you, just shrieks and runs, only to pop up later like one of those inflatable punching bags with stories of Jap subs and so on. An example lies above – he infers that companies are now paying Land Council for their “airspace”.
They are not. The Councils would like to charge them to fly over their land but haven’t worked out how to do it except for screams of “Racist! Pay me!”
Seeing indigenous toddlers trying to sleep next to dead camp dogs on a donated couch in a taxpayer built half destroyed house on a community that routinely has its funds stolen by Testes and his ilk so they can live in cities and drive flash cars sorta channels the mind a bit.
As I said a few days back – his thievery and fuckwittery needs to have a light shone on it. Every time.
‘Sexual assaults increased by 6.5 per cent’
NT Politicians. Not a new problem.
JC,
Regarding your post at 6.08 and head transplant comment about Testes. It was not that long ago that you were criticising Zulu for insulting him. Naturally when others do so no comments from you.
You may recall the other day you went on a bit about Jo being the unworthy recipient of taxpayers money merely because she had worked in the public service. Then you went to great pains to point out that your comment about civil servants did not apply to Des Deskperson.
Also like your continued bleats about Zulu making posts about military/historical matters. No such bleats when Top Ender or others raise such matters.
Hypocrite. At least be consistent. Perhaps you should be checking your own posts before posting to criticise others.
CL
Trump is a cocky fuck… a little too much at times. There’s absolutely no reason to be giving evidence to those losers who are out to get him.
Every indictment so far, with the exception of Manafort (tax) has been about lying to the FBI. In other words a total nothingburger. The only reason Flynn was caught out was because they had tapes of what Flynn said not matching his testimony. The tapes were essentially illegal.
Nice to see you commenting again, Rooster. How’s the summer going? Any issues with caskets?
Knuckle Head, the point is why are you reading his posts at all and then commenting about them?
Oh Lawdy. Abos charging for use of “their” airspace?
I might have to change occupations.
Commercial intrastate airfares are highway robbery already without adding more sit down money to the costs.
‘It was not that long ago that you were criticising Zulu for insulting him’
Something jc should never do. The more I provoke the cokebottle the more hilarious his racist fantasies become. I’m sending the script to Tarantino.
JC,
The point is that Testes intends to deceive people who through no fault of their own don’t know any better. This is why these stupid Invasion Day rallies attract anyone at all – because they’ve accepted what these dickheads tell them at face value.
I know next to nothing about financial stuff including shares, Bitcoin and so on. While I read your posts on them, I don’t know enough on the subjects to have an informed opinion so in the absence of anything else I’ll take your word for it.
The difference with Testes is – I and others here do know better. He deserves calling out.
“land ” includes the airspace over, or subsoil under, land
Radar 24 at any given times shows multiple carriers over Abo airspace out there in woop woop. At 12,000 metres it might be a bit hard for them to spot the logos and rego number. If they do focus the bark telescope on an interloper, to whom do they send the bill and how is it calculated?
I thought airspace belonged to the Commonwealth.
Goody. Can I charge the Commonwealth for each time a Hornet passes over my place? Could be a nice little earner.
Onya Mike.
Hairy went all Naval Captain Cook on me like that re my recent antibiotics, Mike of Marion.
He turned four a day into a strict 24 hour clock regimen, till I rebelled at the early waking.
Unless it’s got am and pm in it I tend to lose track of the timing. 🙂
However, you must do as the good doc says and take your tablets on time.
Best of luck with them, and the scan and the brew. We are all with you on this. xxx
Knuckle head.
Don’t take it as an admonishment, but there’s no getting through to him. You’re wasting your time, that’s all.
IIRC Digital Realty is the world’s biggest supplier of server farms AKA teh cloud, with a presence here in Australia.
Yours truly may or may not have been involved with the UPS installation.
Forget the aboriginal foraging for cash, but I always thought it would be a good idea to compensate people living under flight paths around airports. It would make them more agreeable to increasing traffic and perhaps lifting the curfew at Syd. Not suggesting the government do it, but the airlines could be charged a fee.
A little self interested sure, but it would also be a good idea.
‘I might have to change occupations’
Shouldn’t have to. Pros like you ou can still throw your favourite rang. Just pay to play
http://www.rangsboomerangs.com/children-beginner-boomerangs/aussie-fever-cosmic-print
I reckon that could work. There’s a mutual self interest between the residents and the airlines.
So none. Okay.
Told you ‘Native title’ over most of Australia’s Crown Land was a bad idea.
Encourages all sorts of rorts, posturing and sit-down extortions.
Nice try, but flyover rights are a Federal matter, important for defense of the nation.
Do they still air drop the contents of the sh1t bucket?
As a kid we moved from from right on a major highway to a quiet cul-de-sac. Took about a month for the family to get a decent nights sleep (too quiet).
Incidentally, the Government doesn’t stop trucks from plying the roads during certain times. Can’t see the difference really.
We never got paid for the truck noise either.
Yea, sure I know Syd has been around much longer than all the residents and they knew the problems when they bought in. But the pressure on governments to limit traffic is also an unavoidable process of our political system. If they are inconvenienced the residents ought to be compensated at a reasonable rate, which should reduce the whining.
This also explains the reasons farmers are against fracking or not taking a strong stand in support. If the fuckers were able to claim royalties there would be a new constituency pushing exploration and development.
Now the state gloms all the money, so no wonder they are against it.
All airspace is commonwealth controlled.
Whoever advised them has no idea, but it could have been testes or someone like him, so no surprise.
I agree, JC. Why not bribe residents to help get the monopoly airport’s operating margin to 95%?
There’s a law in economics which states:
“Don’t sweat the small stuff” 😉
One would expect that Lord of the Flies (retd.) would know that.
Yes. I was much entertained to work on a block that was freehold before 1879 or whenever, and mineral rights belonged to the owner. It was fun to work out what the ownrs would get if we mined what was there – lets just say the farmland was worth more than as a woodchip plantation, and restoration might have been a big job but it certainly appeared worth it..
I’ve seen a few farmers subdivide off land containing those Telstra/Radio towers before selling up and retiring to the coast. Nice little money spinner to supplement their retirement spending.
‘So none’
Heaps. All confidential and copyright. The whole doc is copyright to this particular land council. I have one in my grubby and increasingly wealthy paws right now, which is why I bothered to tell you nulliuses. But you lot are still whinging about lost battles and aren’t even aware of, or much interested in, contemporary developments.
They will never be happy. Vis indigenes.
I’m glad you do Tom. There is a decent case one can make from an externality argument. In fact it’s exhibit A for an obvious externality. I don’t know what you think these days, but having Australia’s largest airport curfewed is very limiting. The government could simply open it up tomorrow and inform the residents to go fuck themselves. That’s the Australian way of doing things and would suit the monopoly to the ground. However, my suggestion would at least try to appreciate there is an externality and may get the large majority of residents interested. Who loses with this suggestion?
‘farmers are against fracking’
Look I’ve told you repeatedly. It’s Frac not Frack. Frac is the preferred industry usage, frack is used by the anti mining lobby and has been adopted by the media, adopting the message along with it.
The whining hasn’t been reduced by much quieter aircraft.
The Government. Some politician would surely suggest opening it up, telling the residents to get fucked and charging the airlines for the privilege.
So you reckon there is a zero interest in say increasing the traffic and and removing the curfew. There’s no price where the majority of residents would sign up?
Lets start a dutch auction at a $1 million per resident and we’ll work our way down. How many residents would take a mill and sign up?
What do we do exactly with a diversity treasure such as this? And a murder weapon exchanged in that most holy of places – a Mosque – adds another twist to the religion of peace. Come in Yassy.
Cheng Murder
Redacted crown documents previously alleged that Alou supplied 15-year-old Mohammad with a gun at a nearby mosque before the killing on October 2.
Crown prosecutor Paul McGuire SC on Monday told the NSW Supreme Court that Alou was lacking remorse, had extremist views and poor prospects of rehabilitation.
Yep, sure. The good old Australian way.
An annual fee to the title holder increasing with the CPI would increase the property value. Airports are generally accessible to the city via transport links. If you don’t mind the noise, collect the royalties.
Just when I thought the orange fat fuck couldn’t put a foot wrong. He potentially goes all NBN on us.
http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/371148-axios-trump-administration-mulling-nationalization-of-5g-network
The Beloved is with you, JC. He reckons Sydney should run 24/7.
I disagree and would like to see Badgery’s as the hub. The distance to the city isn’t a biggie. Plenty of airports around the world have a fair travel time to the city and hasn’t set them back. The furphies surrounding a second airport are enough to make your head spin. Remember Gough and Galston?
They’ll take the money and keep whining. Voting is confidential. Add a politician or three. What have you bought?
The anti mining lobby pushes back. Is Putin behind it?
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-01-27/scientists-question-nt-fracking-inquiry-environmental-findings/9345710
‘the Russian government has been colluding with environmental groups to circulate “disinformation” and “propaganda” aimed at undermining hydraulic fracturing’
http://www.newsweek.com/putin-funding-green-groups-discredit-natural-gas-fracking-635052
Who to believe, lord of the flies or Forbes magazine?
Or more than 20 news organisations who endorsed the book “the Frackers”?
JC, there is no intellectually defensible argument for helping a corruptly acquired price-gouging monopoly to monster the community it is meant to serve. Don’t brag about your licence to print money.