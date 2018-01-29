Natural social monopolies

This is the definition of a Natural Monopoly, which is a category of industry structure that has long existed within economics.
A natural monopoly is a monopoly in an industry in which high infrastructural costs and other barriers to entry relative to the size of the market give the largest supplier in an industry, often the first supplier in a market, an overwhelming advantage over potential competitors.
But in the case of some industries, especially among social media, there is another form of monopoly which I call a Natural Social Monopoly. What allows various forms of social infrastructure to become monopolies is that by their very structure, there can only be one producer in the industry since the aim is to connect everyone who wishes to link up using the network that has been created. If there is more than one producer, and the producers are not linked, then those who join one cannot communicate with members of the other which defeats the entire purpose of the network.
As there cannot be more than one, there need to be regulatory rules that ensure that no one who wishes to participate in such networks can be removed by the provider unless some pre-existing law is being broken. These rules are necessary to promote free speech since the monopolist must be unable to arbitrarily decide who is allowed to enter the network and who is not. Facebook, twitter and other such forms of social-media networks must have restrictions put on them to limit the restrictions they can place on participants.
In this case the aim is not to limit the level of prices, which is the nature of natural monopolies, but to extend the use of these facilities as widely as possible. It is therefore not in relation to price that these restrictions should be introduced but in relation to the other dimension of a supply and demand curve, the volume of participants. If it is to be provided as a free good, then it must be free to all who wish to participate in the network.
So far as I can tell no one has ever discussed this problem before, since monopolies have until now only been considered in relation to restrictions by limiting supply in order to raise the price charged to users, while social media are forms of monopoly in which the aim is to expand supply at an effective price of zero with the intention of increasing the level of demand to the largest possible extent. The ideal for the producer is for there to be only a single provider.
Monopoly can only exist in the presence of barriers to entry. What barriers to entry are there in this space?
I can’t see that these are monopolies in the way that, say, the landline telephone network used to be.
Why cannot it be provided as a free good o those who agree to the published terms of service?
No shirt, no service!
Please note the internet meme “if you are getting it free, then the product is YOU”.
That’s why I NEVER EVER do any of those FB games or quizzes which would reveal some information about my habits, knowledge, age or skills.
I am in a number of groups which reveal my political and religious views but that’s why I am on FB – my choice.
Free speech is derived from private property rights. To suggest that private property rights need to be disrespected in order to enhance free speech is a complete contradiction.
How can facebook be classified as a natural monopoly.
It’s a social media site that millions on the internet don’t use.
You don’t need it to communicate.
This is exactly like complaining that the drive through at maccas is discriminating against Kenworth Drivers.
I cannot believe the “the government should do something about it” call like every totalitarian bitch yells whenever somebody scrapes their knee.
You surprise me here Steve.
There is no barrier to entry and I would suggest to you that soon, others will be making better pizzas and the pizza hut of the Internet will be history.
Young ones these days already only use facebook to keep their parents off the scent of what they are really doing.
I would have thought a natural monopoly would need to form naturally, without any interference or regulatory imposition. Anything else would be an unnatural monopoly.
What? For a Far King chat room? I understand that the economics profession might be a bit out of the picture from the perspective of the history of the Internet but chat rooms are not even remotely new or unique, nor even a little teensy bit special. Sticking the word “social” in front of it might seem edgy and new but it’s just a word, and typically hides the real meaning which is “socialist”.
You very much underestimate my desire to not communicate with certain people.
Lack of linkage is a value-add feature for sure.
Steve is arguing that a “network effect” exists which locks in the first mover (similar to Bitcoin’s first mover position over other crypto currencies, which they have pretty much abandoned to Bitcoin-Cash unless they can come up with something very soon). Problem is that when it comes to chat rooms, Facebook is not remotely close to a first mover, nor a second mover, nor third, fourth, possibly they are fifth. I can remember when Fidonet was a new and exciting idea and Z-modem was the ant’s pants.
But you know that Steve is prone to panic over small things. The tech industry is very tough turf to hold for an extended period of time.
Natural monopolies are regulated. The owners of the poles and wires of our electricity distribution grids could rifle your pockets even more thoroughly than the owners of government-subsidised windmills and solar panels. Price regulation goes back a long way in these industries. Social natural monopolies are a new thing. A friend of mine reposted one of my blogs the other day on Facebook and this is the note he then sent to me:
What you don’t know can hurt you. There are no natural protections against Google’s memory hole. If Google won’t retrieve it, whatever it once was might as well have not existed.
The government must do something then? Fuck I’m sick of hearing this shit.
What do you mean there can only be one? I’m typing this message to another right now.
The problems I see with these huge social networks is much more insidious. They’re fast becoming more powerful than standing armies. Their power to influence peoples thoughts can and are being used to remodel the world in their own ideological views.
Algorithmic warfare is a real threat to our society and these networks are super powers!
The question should be. How do we stop them?
I like where you’re going with this, Steve.
Not sure if ‘natural monopoly’ is the best framework to think about. Isn’t it more a matter of ‘network externalities’? Facebook gets more valuable to everyone with every additional user, just like the English language. That’s not to say either Facebook or English are natural monopolies.
Uhhhh. no it certainly does not.
Facebook won ten years ago because they got the user experience right.
That doesn’t mean that they will keep winning. Shame, not regulation will be more likely to keep them in check.
The argument to regulate social media is not much different to the argument to regulate traditional media. Yet we all know how valuable a TV licence is these days. (Hint – not much, despite the government privileged position of incumbent operators).
Judging from the continual decline in the number of people actively using Facebook, it will go the way of MySpace in a fairly short amount of time. No government meddling required.
Hmmm. Social media and free to air TV have a common M.O….advertising. The users are the product as pointed out up thread. I really wouldn’t want an ABC equivalent of social media. Many competing supliers are a blessing as Tel suggests. More stable, secure communication nodes can be worked through sms and email. Please, no regulations….other than perhaps disclosure of the house rules in a format that the average punter can actually read and understand. (Common language as required in plain speak insurance forms. Who reads liscence agreements to FB, Google, Adobe or anyother?)
Perhaps ultimately, there will be shorthand terms for various social media suppliers that categorize the market they service and standard conditions that apply.
I wont use facebook because along time ago i read the terms and conditions. I suspect most users have not and just ticked the box.
As explained by Steve, these “social media” sites are analogous to a public utility infrastructure – rather like the PMG which became Telecom Australia was a piece and national infrastructure AND a public utility. At that time, it was reasonable for this Utility to be owned by the people of Australia, because it was THE ‘monopoly’ infrastructure in its sector – no point at all for another one to start up unconnected with Telecom Australia, as Steve details.
Now, we have many competing telecommunications companies, but more or less up to the present time, they were all REQUIRED by law to interconnect, so ‘the system’ is still in essence one Utility. Imbecile and cretin (lefty-greeny) govts have, as we sadly know, decided to go back to a ‘nationalised’ telecommunications system, like good little socialists everywhere, by creating (at taxpayer expense) the abortive and soon-to-be-obsoleted NBN as a backbone on which all comers are able to rent space (bandwidth) and ‘sell’ their ‘product’ at retail, to the very people who are actually PAYING for the creation of this fizzog, AND being required by law to switch over to it of be cut off completely (well, except for wireless – which is the exact elephant in the room!! [grin]).
But the comparison to ‘social media’ is interesting; fakebook, twatter, boobtube, et al, need to be REQUIRED by law to interconnect. So that if (well, several have already) someone starts up another fockbook-like site, or a twotter-like site, or a yobbotube-like site, it, they, MUST interconnect with all other sites of similar purpose, respectively, and anyone else who starts up.
Neville,
When you post a letter, make a phone call, you pay. There are statues protecting the service you can expect.
Social media is a broad range of free-to-use services that are very much non essential and rely on advertising, or exploitation of the consumer base, if you prefer. Free cloud storage and access comes at a price. All these services are available on a fee for service basis. To suggest you should get this stuff for free and have it controlled is wanting it both ways. It wont work.
Statutes….not statues. Its late.
What controls do we put on free-to-air TV?
Tel, please explain the continuing dominance of Microsoft.
Baffles me, I can’t see why some other operating systems and desktop packages offering similar functionality are not available. Nothing else comes close.
Not that this justifies in any way government regulation.
The barrier to entry of, say, a facebook alternative is that others are on facebook.
Will, MS is dominant in servers and PC OS. It is barely visible in smartphone, tablet and cloud service markets. Those new markets are growing and eventually likely to replace PCs, and PC manufacturers are just keeping their hands above water.
In a similar paradigm shift observation, I would observe that kiddies of today prefer Instagram on their smartphone to communicate rather than Facebook or Twitter.
Facebook and Facebook Messenger are huge, memory hugging dogs on smartphones.
You have put some interesting questions, Steve.
Facebook isn’t a social monopoly for me, because I mainly have it as a means of communication with our kids who work at remote sites. Also, some of the shopping is good, and so are political links. For some reason, I haven’t lost links to any conservative sites on my Macbook, but get closed off from some on my iPad Facebook links. The site is strange.
SK: If Google won’t retrieve it, whatever it once was might as well have not existed.
Heard of Yahoo and Bing? And Duck Duck Go?
Alternatives to Google.
From personal experience I connected with quite a number of old friends. They welcomed me but after a few weeks of them pumping out their leftist crap I stopped following them until I was back to the same half dozen friends I currently have. Instead of going on FB daily I’m back to once every few weeks. Mates at work have followed a similar cycle. I expect FB to diminish as a new challenger pops up. Fingers xed.
Click ‘like’ if you enjoyed this blog. Click ‘hated every word’ if you’re honest.
Now that would be innovative
“If there is more than one producer, and the producers are not linked, then those who join one cannot communicate with members of the other which defeats the entire purpose of the network.”
But surely in many cases this does not come close to being a true natural monopoly. For example it could potentially be fixed by technology. There is nothing to say that a post on one social media site could not be translated by software and automatically posted on other social media sites simultaneously. What is important is what happens at the interface. All that is lacking is the will power to do so. There is a huge commercial benefit in being the biggest gorilla in the room so why would a Facebook or a Twitter do voluntarily do something that harms themselves. The motive (and to some extent the methods) here are no different from any other company that adopts monopolistic strategies.
Even without existing social media platforms cooperation it may be possible for a third party to intervene by building a portal site that allows simultaneous posting of new posts to different social media sites by clicking a link to allow a post to be directed to Twitter, Facebook etc. To a limited extent this already occurs – some sites allow me to publish to multiple social media sites. What seems to be lacking is the next step on from here – software that picks up all activity relevant to a user – follower lists, posts etc from Facebook, Twitter et al and repost them automatically to other sites and to the portal itself so that a user has a consolidated view of all social media.
Existing big social media sites still behave monopolistically but could not be termed to be natural monopolies.
Such things are already partially