Questions that demand answers

Tim Blair in the Daily Telegraph:
By the way, are any of our multicultural friends on the Left in any way troubled by the apparent contradiction in denouncing immigration 230 years ago but supporting it now? Why are current opponents of open Australian borders denounced as rednecks and racists while opponents of previous immigration are seen as enlightened and humane?
Describing our national occasion as “Invasion Day” is just a fancy version of “We Grew Here, You Flew Here” with a university degree and a NAIDOC grant. The sentiment seems about the same.
I think he is exactly correct in asking the question.
The answer will be STFU.
“The answer will be STFU – you racist scum!”
Why should they be troubled by any contradiction?
They live in the present to disrupt our future.
The past, our past, is not relevant unless they can weaponise it to empower the disruption.
Do not allow ourselves to frontal attack and think or argue in their paradigm as we will never win.
We must outflank them and destroy them.
Always remember that they are shapeshifters where defeat is victory.
Prima facie you could flip it around and ask why anti-open borders types now aren’t on board with indigenous grievances.
But there is one huge difference.
No-one says that the aboriginals were doing anything wrong in resisting the white incursions. (If and where such resistance actually occurred. It didn’t, as best I’m aware, in the old Barrabool tribal lands that are now the city of Geelong.)
So there isn’t actually any contradiction in saying to the grievance mongers “it’s happened, get over it (and BTW unless you’re 100% indigenous descended you wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the white incursion)”, and also saying we want to preserve our existing society from the open borders loons and their mascots.
The Left is a contradiction.
They’ll ban his articles if he keeps talking sense and “offending” people. Andrew Bolt pointed out the inherent racial hypocrisy when criticizing those who accepted Government money granted on the sole basis of someone’s “Aboriginality”….. they banned and censored him.
The Left is not concerned with any contradiction as everything is relative, including the truth. Something is wrong until they say it is not. This isn’t lunacy, this is oppression.
I celebrated so-called ‘invasion day- as I hope many others did. BBQ with friends and family.
The PC brigade don’t have to celebrate it if they don’t want to, but I’m sure that most would have had a gathering of sorts.
They will always have something to whinge about. That is apparently their reason for being.
I reckon the greens, leftists and activists need to find a real job and stop pot stirring. It is vividly clear they hate prosperity, peace, harmony and western lifestyle yet want all the government grants and perks.
Maybe a one way stint in Venezuela, North Korea and the middle east might provide an eye opener.
Since is pushing his open borders barrow again.
The current mob of immigrants aren’t going to teach us how to boil water.
Of course the question asked is reasonable and should be answered however don’t expect anything sensible or intelligent in response from the ratbag foul mouthed morons who rant against Australia Day. They fail to understand their hypocrisy and stupidity as they accept Government funding so that they can avoid getting a real job in order that they can spend their time denouncing all of us. Remove their public funding and force them to join the real world.
If they didn’t have hypocrisy, the left would have so little to offer on any subject.
The implication being that I am a racist. Hardly – I don’t care what race, colour, creed or religion you are, I have an epithet to offend you with, and I intend to use it.
Oh – asking for equal treatment is not racism.
If I am rightly proud of my race, why is it that I am not allowed to say it, when other races are? Why is it that I can be called “whitey” and not be able to hound the crap out of the racist arsehole that says it? Why should you be proud to be black, but calling you “black” is an insult and offensive? Don’t like reality? Too fucking bad!
You want equality? No, you don’t – you want superiority, first and always. Fuck off the lot of you – you will never be happy, so sit in your current misery forever blaming any- and everyone but yourself. Or move on – your choice. You have lemons, so make lemonade instead of sitting around complaining other people won’t give you oranges – it’s what the rest of us needs must do.
Look where DFAT is taking us
DFAT exhibition showcasing ‘modest Australian fashion’ does not represent us
How did you dress your little girl for school this morning? Shorts, and a short-sleeved polo?
A sunhat, to wear outdoors?
And what about your good self, what do you have on? A cute off-the-shoulder number? A shirt, with the second button undone?
Do you think that makes you a little immodest? Synonyms for which include immoral, and indecent?
I ask because Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, otherwise known as DFAT, or else as Australia’s face to the world, has this week launched a thrilling new exhibition, in both Malaysia and Indonesia, showcasing, wait for it, “modest Australian fashion.”
In case you don’t know what that is, it’s skirts to the floor, ladies.
It is full body suits at the beach. It’s covering up your hair, and draping yourself in heavy fabric as you go about your day.
When did this become something the Australian government wanted to promote, and celebrate?
In 2018, apparently.
A media release announcing the exhibition, titled “Fashion Diplomacy in Action: Showcasing Australian Modest Fashion” went up on DFAT’s social media pages on 22 January. You can find it here.
It starts in a cheery way: “You may not have even heard of the modest fashion market but it is booming.”
Yes, it is. Depressingly, it is booming, as the corruption of Sharia in the name of Islam, and its attendant misogyny, expands around the globe, sweeping all before it in an orgy of violence and terror.
But hey, what a great opportunity to introduce “Australian modest fashion” to the world!
Just curious, though, if you’re not wearing modest fashion, as defined by DFAT, what kind of fashion are you wearing today?
Immodest fashion? Because you haven’t got a pair of leggings under your calf-length skirts, and a turtle-neck under your blouse?
This is how Australian government officials describe us now?
Apparently so, because the blog helpfully explains: “Modest fashion is clothing that conceals rather than accentuating the body — and it is quickly increasing in popularity.”
Popularity. What an interesting word to choose.
The post goes on: “The emerging modest fashion market can help advance Australia’s public diplomacy objectives.”
How so, exactly? The post is illustrated with glamour shots of women covered head to toe, as if this is the ideal.
Australian women have done very well without being told what they can wear, from day dot. And that is because Australian womanhood is robust, hands-on, shoulder to the wheel. It is pioneers on outback stations, and it is women, and indeed teenage girls, sailing solo around the globe. It’s walking across the continent with your own fleet of camels, and flying your own damn plane.
It is women like Annette Kellerman, who in 1905 held all the world’s records for swimming, including the coveted 26-miles from Dover to Ramsgate.
It’s Joan Mary Barry, who at the age of 25 in 1961, was hauled before the Waverley Court for wearing a bikini on Bondi Beach, and for telling the lifeguard who tried to arrest her that he was a fool.
Obviously it’s possible to be both Australian and to wear the veil. But the idea that by choosing not to cover up — heading to the beach in a pair of bathers, or hitching up your shorts for climbing trees — makes one immodest … that’s something we need to push back against, as hard and as fast as we can.
The giddy tone of the DFAT post truly defies belief: “We first came across the exhibition (of modest clothing) in 2016 when we were researching public diplomacy activities for the coming financial year,” it says.
“We thought the exhibition would resonate well with Malaysians and we were right — a comment we heard from many was ‘wow, we didn’t realise Australia had a modest fashion scene.”
We’re meant to feel thrilled about that?
How about we tell them: Australia is an enlightened country, where women can dress as they please?
How about we immediately divert the funds from the “modest fashion exhibition” toward programs for breaking up child marriages, sending girls to school, and clamping down on genital mutilation?
DFAT may think it is a you-beaut idea to “support” the veiling of women in Malaysia and Indonesia, but in case they missed the cable, women across the Middle East are currently battling for the right not to wear the hijab.
Those women are disappearing from street corners.
They’re being thrown into prison.
How about we “support” them in their “immodest” desires? Because it’s getting harder to live without the scarf in Malaysia, and in places like Aceh, in Indonesia. Religious police are roaming the streets, and breaking into private homes, and arresting women for hanging out with chaps who aren’t their husbands.
Why are we supporting the idea that dressing freely is immodest? That is our government — our money, in our secular democracy — in the service of misogyny. It’s not fashion forward. It is fashion backward, and plain grotesque.
Does anybody else cringe or get angry at local & state government functions when they recognise the local aboriginal tribes? It’s not as though it does any good and really divides us into them and us.
I’m a proud redneck and racist.
The worst thing we can do is to be afraid of their labels. We need to own them and dilute them to the point they are no longer useful. i.e. Deplorables.
Whether or not I do believe in and act upon, the superiority-inferiority stereotype based on racial characteristics, is irrelevant to those who seek to brand me. Similarly it is irrelevant when I choose to own the word and wear it outwardly. My intention is not to define myself by it, but to reclaim its use and deactivate it as a weapon.
Redneck.
Racist.
Patriot.
yup – every time.
.. and if it was a ‘invasion’, then doesn’t that rule out any claim to traditional land ownership ?
As Scott Adams points out, the cognitive dissonance on the left knows no bounds.
Why don’t you just pretend to be Aboriginal so you feel included?
I’m sure lots of people do.
It’s not about color after all.
It’s about what’s inside.
Kowtowing to stone age brutes whose descendants despise us?
PC bulldust virtue signalling of tribes that disappeared 200 ya – WT-effing-F?
Welcome to Country:
The truth of the matter, something very difficult to find now on Google, is that Aborigines didn’t welcome anyone, especially other tribes, onto their turf other than for special occasions. If you came uninvited, then expect the dance of the spears, nulla nullas and whatever else came to hand welcoming you until you bled to death.
Gengis #2622269, posted on January 29, 2018, at 1:11 pm
True, but whenever I hear that malarkey starting up, I quietly express my Christian faith by acknowledging the Creator and Sustainer of the universe instead, and re-affirm that all of us will one day bow the knee to Him as King of kings and Lord of lords.