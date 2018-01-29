Questions that demand answers

Tim Blair in the Daily Telegraph:

By the way, are any of our multicultural friends on the Left in any way troubled by the apparent contradiction in denouncing immigration 230 years ago but supporting it now? Why are current opponents of open Australian borders denounced as rednecks and racists while opponents of previous immigration are seen as enlightened and humane?

Describing our national occasion as “Invasion Day” is just a fancy version of “We Grew Here, You Flew Here” with a university degree and a NAIDOC grant. The sentiment seems about the same.