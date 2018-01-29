“Stay out of the United States …”

Last week I attended the London BlockChain Week. It is an industry conference (run each year) and was a very interesting combination of people providing thoughtful and provoking presentations interspersed with industry presentations on new product development. A lot of those new products were genuine blockchain applications, some were glorified tech-upgrades, and others, I suspect, opportunities to raise money using the latest jargon terms to excite unsophisticated investors.
One very clear and consistent message, however, was that innovators and investors should avoid operating in the US. This is a very interesting paradox – a lot of the new innovation in this space occurs in the US, but it appears that the US has policy settings that cannot retain that activity. Chris Berg, Jason Potts and I are working on a theory to resolve that paradox – but in the meantime a popular culture explanation can probably be found in the TV series Billions.
Here is a confrontation between the two major protagonists: Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti).
Note in the clip that the Chuck Rhoades character describes himself as being an unimaginative, do-gooder. Viewers of the series, however, know him to be ethically bankrupt, morally corrupt, and a sexual deviant. Perhaps the latter aspect boosts the ratings, but his behaviour as regulator is abhorrent.
Another explanation is that Donald Trump is the President of the US and I’d think the majority of folks at such a conference wouldn’t be big fans of his to say the least.
Don’t think much of the dialogue. One of those imaginary confrontations wannabe tough guys fantasise over as they fall asleep, but never actually happen in real life.
Like using Sea Patrol to make Senate decisions?
Then perhaps you could elaborate on your statement that “the US has policy settings that cannot retain that activity” rather than leave them a mystery to the reader.
Because otherwise your post boils down to “Stay out of the US because of this clip of terrible people from a TV series”.
You’re the sort of person who now bitches and complains about educators spoon feeding people? Just asking.
But perhaps you are right – people are too busy hating Trump to worry about building their businesses and earning a dollar.
Very topical particularly with exposure of the Strzok and Page texts.
Besides that, seeing as Trump has been repealing regulations at a cosmic speed you would think the innovators would have noticed. Unless it is Trump animus.
Yes, they have noticed and it’s that cheap, 21st century, Silicon Valley slave labour is disappearing.
I rather thought you were being asked for a slightly more nuanced presentation of your contention.
‘ethically bankrupt…deviant’, i.e. a prince in the Democrat-Liberal-Progressive Church.
NSA anyone? USA is security central, where government either gets access to your data legally or by other means.
This doesn’t really explain why blockchain is popular in China, but …
As I understand it, blockchain helps lock up information so others cannot pry it open, and enables all sorts of good and bad potential uses.
I don’t see Trump changing how usa security apparatus work any time soon.
Confused Old Misfit – +1. It appears Mr Davidson is adopting the policy of throwing insults rather than giving a factual explanation.
I rather thought you were being asked for a slightly more nuanced presentation of your contention.
So did I. Why is SD in full “bitch” mode today?
For people genuinely wanting a more nuanced view I’m hoping that this line provides a clue:
Ideally an op-ed will appear in the next few days.
One very clear and consistent message, however, was that innovators and investors should avoid operating in the US.
Do we have a list of these regulations and policies or somewhere we can see the way they are impacting potential Blockchain based products and services imposed by the Bad for Business Orange Man with questionable morals?
Nothing at all to do with “the Bad for Business Orange Man with questionable morals?”. Rather AML, KYC, SEC, Justice Department.
In that case perhaps if some of the business people involved start lobbying him respectfully and seriously for regulatory reform then perhaps he can cut some of them pertaining to Blockchain and it’s potential applications.
Like he has been doing.
Perhaps they could. Mind you, it is cheaper to simply relocate operations to the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, Slovenia, Singapore … .
Hmm. I wonder why my blockchain technician offspring is being paid squillions in the US and couldn’t get a job in AU?
Rather AML, KYC, SEC, Justice Department.
That would make sense.
Also American laws are based on the 1st principle of “Sue everyone, all the time, for ALL the money”.
If Trump was able to wind back some of the outrageous legal profiteering in the USA it would assist nearly as much as winding back government regulations.
Therse a reason your insurance premium doubles if you tick the box “do you do business in the USA”…
Perhaps they could. Mind you, it is cheaper to simply relocate operations to the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, Slovenia, Singapore … .
How do the laws apply to Blockchain here?
Could we become a Blockchain Mecca much like Gibraltar?
The U.S has tight financial regulations (which is laughable considering how corrupt their financial systems are), but I know that you can’t purchase an ICO from the states without a bit of VPN work.
Maybe Maolcolm can announce that Australia will become a major blockchain hub.
He has already declared we will become a major arms innovator/exporter.
To make it super secure he will make set it up with government controlled servers. Labor will set up a means of monitoring all transactions and levying charges and taxes on each electron that enters Australia.
The whole thing will be powered windmills.
If we build it, they will come.
