Trouble in Paradise. Power short in Victoria

Since when was 100 in the old money “extreme heat“?
The temperature reached 38C in Melbourne (100F) on Sunday — something it has probably done most summers since 10,000BC.
CitiPower, Powercor and the United Energy spokeswoman Emma Tyner said that as of 9.25pm, about 41,190 homes were without power across those three networks. – Sydney Morning Herald
Now why would that be? Ms Tyner puts a lack of supply in the nicest possible way:
“The extreme heat has significantly increased electricity use and this has resulted in localised power outages,” Ms Tyner said.
It’s not that governments didn’t plan energy policy — it’s the users who wanted too much (i.e your fault.) Though Victorians used to use more power than this. On Sunday, peak electricity demand was 9,124MW, about 13% less than the all time peak of 10,496MW in 2009. (In case you are wondering, Hazelwood (now closed) produced 1600MW or about 25% of Victorian baseload power.)
UPDATE. It seems that Qld and Tasmania are keeping the lights on elsewhere at the moment. SA is having a good day and breaking even.
Are they actually legally allowed to shut down load, simply because they cannot supply?
I thought they needed an excuse like “fuse fault” or something… but I guess only a matter of time before someone catches them out on those tricks.
In Jan, 1908 Melbourne had 5 consecutive days of +40C (and a 39.9C on the day preceding the heatwave).
The Jan average max mean for that month was 31C.
Extreme heat for 2018 is one day of +40C, a 33C, 38C and a possible 35C today. I doubt if this Jan will make the top 10% of max means for Jan.
How dare the proles use electricity? Gaia will be cross with them.
Victoriastanis don’t mind being kept in the dark.
Lol (repeated many times)…….welcome to Victoriaiastan …… We have full time power intermittently.
Gee I distinctly her the Minister state there would be no blackouts in Victoria this summer. I wonder if the interconnector to SA was going full bore as that medicant state has an election coming up?
Someone should be shaming this government and they want WHAT – more renewables!
Okay, so governments have taken it upon themselves to manage electricity supply.
They take our money in the form of taxes to pay for their managing it. They also mandate that portions of the money we pay for electricity is to be funneled to Ruinables.
This pushes the price of electricity up.
When the weather is hot and we want to use electricity to operate aircons, the people who demand we let them manage supply fail to deliver. They have used the extra sums they have charged to make the electricity supply unreliable.
When the people they insisted defer to their competence complain that electricity costs more and there is less of it, they say it is our fault.
Oooh, what a different country it would be if we had an actual opposition!
Have they started shutting down individual homes via the smart-meters people have installed for their solar?
Won’t be long. I’m happy I’ve got my spinning aluminium discs.
Don’t worry all you suffering people, according to Dan the Man, compensation is on the way.
OldOzzie
#1890156, posted on December 17, 2015 at 10:59 am
Re Heatwaves – Repeat of a Post from 18 Feb 2015
The climateers have been cooling the past so much that we now think 35 C is incandescent.
Yep – Memories of Melbourne Feb 1968
according to BOM, the run from the 13th Feb to the 25th Feb 1968 recording – 32.1C, 26.2C, 37.1C, 38.2C, 38.9C, 38.1C, 36.3C, 31.6C, 32.2C, 23.8C, 36.3C, 41.4C, 40.9C
The NEM is presently meeting high demand in NSW, VIC & SA via QLD coal & Tasmanian hydro.
Do the ministers responsible and their departments have plans for a drought in Tasmania or QLD incrementally switching to renewables and closing those coal fired power stations over the next 5-10 years?
One suspects not.
This is only the beginning, citizens.
It’s interesting but not surprising to see the faults pop up when the system is under extreme duress. Of course that’s when breakdowns will likely occur. If you’re running things at about 70-80% as we were last summer in Victoriastan then no major problems. Now we’re at 110-120% so its a Gomer Pile moment.
Hello? Dickhead Dan? The Lights ain’t on, so is anyone home?
Lefties; always looking for an excuse for their own monumental stuffups. Then we have the fake media with their trite offerings and of course it will end up being “climate change”. Nothing at all to do with totally incompetent Marxist state governments of course!
Looks like Victoriastanis are being reigned upon by extreme bullsh1t.
They could probably trip the relevant “protection” system, but it would likely be logged and so could be audited, should anyone decide to “look at the books”.
I remember walking to primary school when we had a week or more of Summer heat and the days were near or over the ton every day. We had no air-conditioning in the classrooms and just had to suffer with the windows open bringing in more hot air. Sometimes the milk that we got each morning was a tad warm before we got to it.
As I pointed out at Jo Nova’s site, soon we’ll have to register every electrical appliance and require a permit to operate them on approved days (bookings essential).
Couldn’t they just be given taxpayer funded movie tickets to get them out of their houses and into air conditioning?
Just good business practice, pull the fuses I don’t plan to supply you with power that costs me more than I can charge you, RETAILER
I don’t intend to bust my foofoo valve supplying power when I can idle one unit and push up the wholesale price to a new record, Generator
H B Bear #2622241, posted on January 29, 2018, at 12:53 pm
By and large, we can no longer tell. Dark is the new standard.
In The Silver Chair (Narnia series by CS Lewis), the Green Witch tried to convince the heroes that there was no such thing as “the sun” or an “outdoors” but that underground was all there was; that these ideas were mere figments of their imaginations. The answer was that even if they were, those imaginings were a darn-sight better than the under-world she had created.
In the same way, Mr Andrews, my memories (and current ideas) about energy are streets ahead of your “new reality”.
I am praying that the benighted citizens of Victoriastan will rise up and throw off the shackles of these hideous oppressors – on both sides of the House and in the bureaucracy too!
The experiment continues. Only part way in, whilst destruction of the old is assured, building of the new has barely begun. Utopian dreams of bulk storage and massive amounts of renewables to keep them securely topped up at all times. It will transfer into a prioritized system of expensive supply. Who will stand to refute the carbon dioxide conjecture before its too late. So much damage has already been done.
Do I hold the Vic outage record?
20 hours on 19/20 Dec last. 7 pm to 3 pm
No explanation. Nuffink.
but it would likely be logged and so could be audited, should anyone decide to "look at the books".
We no longer need proof that politicians, particularly of the left, should never be given the levers of power, in fact levers of any sort.
I used to get angry about these things (and I still might from time to time) but now I think fvuck it, we deserve everything we get and we deserve to get it good n’ hard over and over again.
The ones suffering most will be the millennials. I can’t think of a generation that needed to suffer and suffer badly like this mob.
Then the question must have been, how best to destroy a working electricity grid?
Surprised there has been no comment on the idiot spokesperson that said the additional demand was due to airconditioners that nobody had advised them of. Faceplam.
Remember, this happened on a Sunday when many businesses and large power users wouldn’t have even been operating. What a joke.
The next step being considered by the federal bureaucracy (I kid you not) is to have airconditioners and similar large appliances fitted with control chips which will allow authorities to turn them down or even turn them off remotely in periods of peak demand.
This policy proposal is being pushed under a supposedly pro-free market, Conservative government. It’s for your own good, Comrades.
The numbers certainly add up to a minus value. Something’s not working, and it’s not just the PR spin.
Managed blackouts not only help balance demand and supply, they also demonstrate the innovative and caring nature of the government in helping to reduce consumers’ electricity bills. It’s hard to improve on that initiative don’t you think?
CitiPower, Powercor and the United Energy spokeswoman Emma Tyner said that as of 9.25pm, about 41,190 homes were without power across those three networks. – Sydney Morning Herald
That is a lot of rats chewing a lot of powerlines.
That’s one of the reasons for smart meters. Fixed air-conditioners generally require their own power circuit, which supposedly could be disconnected at will by the power companies.
Soon it will be mandatory to have all manner of smart devices hardwired to your electrical circuits so that our caretakers can switch these off at will.
This is all in the name of saving the planet.
Yep, I agree. I bet by the end of the week, some government department will be looking at regulating air-con use. Perhaps a licence scheme (bringing in more money). And they’ll start having ‘priority power’ places.
It’s amazing that this isn’t front page news though. I’m betting there will soon be another ‘correction’ to the weather record and previous power usage records.
This is going to get a whole lot worse, in ways few have even imagined.
The 22 degrees in your office will soon become a thing of the past.
They have talked about resetting office temperatures to the high 20’s, all in the name of climate change. The productivity losses will be far greater than the electricity saved, as people “work” from home in lieu, which will become the pub once the home electricity gets turned off.
But the majority of the plebs, they will tolerate it.
For the record, I let my kids go berserk with the air-conditioning, so that they will scream the loudest when denied.
Warmies blame high power prices on the mythical “gold plating” of poles and wires, then when a lack of coal power causes a blackout Dan Andrews blames poles and wires. What a shambles.
In theory smart meters and variable pricing should provide the market mechanism to address many of the problems created by the government intervention in the electricity market. Stuff like remote control shutdown of air-conditioners and other appliances is why their introduction will be violently opposed (and with good reason). They’ll install mine over my dead body.
In Victoristan, you had no choice. Not only were they forcibly installed, you had to pay for the meters and their installation through your power bills.
Daniel Andrews says that the outages are all the fault of the power supply companies and his government is not at fault. Of course he would say that wouldn’t he?
NSW should not be one of the states most obviously running a deficit of demand over supply which it is at the moment according to Nem Watch.
They tried to raise the set-point temperature in my building years ago – up to 24. It caused the air-con to come on too late with too little effort and the body heat from people just caused run away heat.
Or a deficit of supply over demand? You know what I mean.
See, they were right all along. Ruinable power is much cheaper than coal. We paid nothing for power from the grid yesterday, nadda, zilch.
Cost me a small fortune in diesel though and had the dimwit neighbour whinging about the smell and noise. Told him to STFU, he voted for this shit!
Lucky they took all our guns off us or there would’ve been hell to pay… Oh wait!
Oh and no one in the media is calling them out for blaming poles and wires ‘letting them down’ with they have given the excuse of gold-plated poles and wires cause high prices for years.
“His government is not at fault”.
That’s the sort of big lie you get from people like him, when they’ve just closed a power station that could supply 25% of the state’s needs.
These people are culpable – and it’s becoming a long list.
Just found out about this. I called a Melbourne-based financial institution from WA only to be informed they are closed until tomorrow due to a “CBD power issue”. (I have actually been waiting to talk to them since last Thursday because they close their customer support daily at 3pm WA time.)
Herodotus;
How about tyre levers?
Big ones.
Repeatedly, around the ears.
This will continue under Liberal or Labor , it doesn’t matter.
As we can see federally.
We are being governed by the U.N..
The agenda won’t stop, and you’ll hear all sorts of bullshit from anyone with a stake in it.
We will never have reliable power while we are still in the U.N.
To fix our power grid, we must leave the U.N, and the Paris Agreement.
What’s the likelihood of that happening, ya reckon?
Wracked by withdrawal symptoms when the internet and playstation goes dark. Listless baristas left casting furtive glances at the idle espresso machine, limply toying with their comedy moustaches. The inhumanity, the suffering.
Fuck em.
That’s because the wind generally only blows here when it’s cooler. Current wind generation is over 1000MW whereas it was usually under 200MW during the most recent heatwave days.
Do not let those who are messing with the levers (Politicians and their ilk)forget that they are in fact renewables themselves and that the populace are about to inflict the change, , for change we must have if we are to survive.
The proles in SA and VIC haven’t stormed Parliament House with pitchforks – yet. How much to hire the Apex gang(s)?
/NADT
How long till those popular gangs in Victoria realise that blackouts are the best time to commit crime?
Well as bad as Marxist Dan is the real culprit is that arrogant liberal prick Kennet who sold off the State Electricity Commission and disbanded it. This was a State entity that was forward looking staffed with competent professionals and made sure the State had sufficient power then and into the future. Now what do we have? Huge increases in immigration by stupid politicians , massive increases in air conditioning in homes and closure of coal powered generators . Jesus the wankers in the parliament and public service actually think they are underpaid for coming up with the destruction of the state owned power generation for the benefit of all . They must be getting a top up from the private energy producers as no one could be that stupid and do it for nothing.
Louis
#2622441, posted on January 29, 2018 at 5:23 pm
How long till those popular gangs in Victoria realise that blackouts are the best time to commit crime?
That’s why the home invasions are at 4am 😀
Only need to wait until the smartyfones can’t be charged up and then watch it all collide with the fans turning the place into the latest S–t-hole
The electricity ration will be increased from 18 hours oper day to 12 hours per day.
Why would they do that? I thought they privatised it years ago.
Great posts above guys.
I’m lamenting Tas Hydro’s disappearing of the website that clearly revealed the state of its water storages in
percentage terms.
Could it be that those dams are now getting dangerously low?
Kennet was faced with an horrendous debt problem which he solved (net debt as a percentage of GSP, General Government, Victoria, 1987-2016), the problem today is there aren’t any more ‘arrogant liberal pricks’ around, apparently.
If anything, a State entity would have been even worse, with no means at all of defying the deranged policies of Green- left politicians.
Kennett was a genius who off-loaded all those overstaffed State run generators for a fortune. They are now virtually worthless. Victoriastanis should be called to prayer three times a day and give thanks he delivered them from Cain and Mother Russia.
I’m reliably informed by the polls tonight that every tenth person of voting age that I know, voted Green.
The horror.
No wonder I have no friends !
Worthless… except that sooner or later you do need electricity, as everyone is discovering.
Now those private profiteers have called the government’s bluff by pretending to believe in the whole “Green Revolution” thing and are patiently waiting for the bureaucrats to admit it’s a scam. One of those who blinks first situations.
The government could turn nasty and snatch back the generation infrastructure, except that, ohhh there’s isn’t a whole lot of working infrastructure still out there and once they own it they also own the fact that they cannot deliver. Or, the government can hollowly blame private enterprise for not delivering, while also failing to deliver anything better which might fool a few people, but not many.
But wait! Government could build a power station… which would have to be coal or nuclear… which would also be an admission of failure and the Greens would probably find a way to block it.
What does that leave? Kick the shit out of the consumer with more blackouts and higher energy prices… except that when it comes to kicking the consumer private industry can keep doing it for a long time while government only lasts until the next election… so they lose that one too. Fascinating standoff.
manalive
#2622486, posted on January 29, 2018 at 6:22 pm
… the real culprit is that arrogant liberal prick Kennet who sold off the State Electricity Commission and disbanded it …
Kennet was faced with an horrendous debt problem which he solved (net debt as a percentage of GSP, General Government, Victoria, 1987-2016), the problem today is there aren’t any more ‘arrogant liberal pricks’ around, apparently.
So the short term fix applied by Kennett by selling off all state assets and placing levies on all households to pay down the commies debts and stuff ups is good management hey. Then Why don’t we just place a large levy on all income earners,households and water boards plus sell the country to the Chinese. Problem solved as far as debt goes but the future looks grim.
The SEC would as they did in the past with projects like Loy Yang look to the future and build more coal fired power stations that would still be operating to meet the future demand with a safety margin plus make a contribution to the states coffers per government decree. Like all well run state enterprises that have been sold off Australians are now forced to pay more for a sub standard service. That arrogant prick Kennett was short sighted and should have destroyed the unions and the greens instead of industry. Say what you like he took the easy way with no long term view as has happened to many a private equity buyout as we have seen.
Good luck trying to find a buyer for a Victoriastani coal plant. They’re worthless. Given the remedition costs of those sites if they ever cease their current use I’m sure a few of them would be happy to have them seized by the State.
H B Bear
#2622515, posted on January 29, 2018 at 6:49 pm
Kennett was a genius who off-loaded all those overstaffed State run generators for a fortune. They are now virtually worthless. Victoriastanis should be called to prayer three times a day and give thanks he delivered them from Cain and Mother Russia.
Even in private hands those coal powered assets are overstaffed thanks to the Marxist Dan and his CMFEU mates. Wages are so out of step with the outside but the unions and Dan keep the pressure on screwing the customers and then adding further insult to injury Marxist Dan increases the coal tax on the generators increasing costs to the customer’s further so his alarmist ideology of 50% renewals will be met.
This country requires real leadership as do all the states but certainly nothing like the arrogant prick Kennet or the Marxists like Kirner and Andrews.
But we get the governments we deserve and vote for and that says it all.
Our governments and the media are behaving just as did those in the USSR and all for ideology. And just as in the case of the USSR must we wait 70 years for this green monstrosity to collapse and set us free?
I’m finding it difficult to tell the difference between our government and the Chinese communists. In their defence they at least look after their industries.