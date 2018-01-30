It’s from Miranda Devine’s radio show but picked it up at Breitbart: Aussie PM Applauds Trump Leadership, Says Economic Reforms Benefiting the World.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cuts combined with reforms in corporate regulation are benefiting the global economy, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.
Mr. Turnbull pointed to the International Monetary Fund’s strong predictions of global economic growth in the wake of the Trump tax cuts as testament to his economic drive.
Speaking during a radio interview, Mr. Turnbull happily declared: “Donald Trump is delivering on economic leadership, that’s for sure” before outlining his own close personal relationship with the president.
“You’ve only got to look at the IMF to see they regard the American tax cuts as being very pro-growth,” he said. “And, of course, because the US is such a big part of the global economy, that has lifted global growth forecasts as well.
He then added something that must have included a fair bit of personal reflection as well.
“You get plenty of criticism in public life. You’ve got to expect it. I’m sure he expects it,” he said.
Well at least Malcolm has now come over from the Dark Side or so he says. If only his policies were more like Trump’s it would be even better.
DT walks. MT talks.
That fathead Trumble very possibly thinks that an uptick in the world economy will deliver such increased trade for us that it will not be necessary to make any changes here.
I have utterly given up on him, and can only bare thinking about him at all by hoping his reflection has some tiny skerrick of dignity, sufficient for it to reach out from the mirror and strangle the pointless self-adoring nobody until he be stark dead.
But perhaps that is just me.
Sure, Malcolm has such a close personal relationship with Trump that he didn’t even bother to talk to him during his US visit in 2016 and had to get Trump’s number from Greg Norman.
Maybe Lord Waffleworth will obtain Potential Greatness by osmosis?
MT was quiet on last election night. Blissful silence!
“Hey Greg, can you ring Donald and find out what he is doing? Thanks mate.”
Looks like the Mal adjusted one is finally taking note of what is happening outside his bubble. Not sure what his friends at the ABC or Fairfax will make of this adoration for the leadership of his bestest friend the Trumpster. Also not sure that Trump would see their relationship in the same light as Trumble.
How come the US got a competent non politician as President and we got dud non politician for PM?
Trumble eyeing off the Trump666 playbook?
But doesn’t have the cajones to carry out same, himself.
Typical Turncoat, hedging his bets both ways.
Just shows what an idiot Mick Trumble is.
Remember him standing in front of the press, trying to console and encourage them who now lived in the shadow of the greatest threat to the world since a lump of rock in Mexico disrupted a pleasant afternoon in the Cretaceous?
The dumb fuck could have easily spoke with guarded optimism at the time and enlarged on his disappointment at his leisure.
It never entered his mind that Trump might do well. Mind you, I think nothing could enter his mind unless it was painted on the front of another one of those lumps of rock that fell in Mexico.
I would pay to see that.
It must have been terrible in Davos. All those world leaders sitting in the room with their narcissistic egos, knowing their countries are going down the toilet and the man they all hate, is showing them where they are going wrong.
To be fair, the government did manage to reduce small business rates to 25% last year and will continue to push for a cut for large businesses once parliament resumes next week.
Trumble’s comments should probably, then, be seen in that domestic light – an attempt to put further pressure on the ALP, Greens and recalcitrant cross benchers to pass the government’s legislation.
They should be welcomed.
Good Lord. pardon me for being sceptical.
This is a purely political move on Malcom’s part.
Purely to send confusing messages to the right wing voter of what he stands for so the more gullible say things like……………………..
while he continues to wreck the joint for his U.N. voters.
It’s a time thing.
Tell them lies, tell them whatever they want to here, and just wreck the joint.
We are way past the point of giving a shit what our traitorous political elite say.
It’s just a sideshow to buy time.
Roger
Fair comment Roger.
But Trumble is still a flabbergastingly mendacious turd for “outlining his own close personal relationship with the president” who he pre-emptively shafted with his refugee deal with Obama. Trumble had better hope that Trump doesn’t give his own evaluation.
An idiot opining on matters of which he has zero knowledge.
Grate.
“Hey, Trumble, we’re not taking those reffos, it’s a lousy deal” (followed by sound of phone handset being slammed down …).
But Trumble is still a flabbergastingly mendacious turd for “outlining his own close personal relationship with the president”
Absolutely.
But consider it this way: last year Trumble didn’t even have Trump’s phone number, now he wants to be his best buddy.
Don’t worry though,
We will never waver from our full commitment to the Paris conventions on the decolonisation and economic genocide of the West.
The turnbullites promise this on their honour.
Comrades.
Sorry – 2016.
Does this mean the Clinton crime family aren’t giving us our four hundred million dollars back?.
This is true.
He is, I suspect, playing the ‘besties’ card simply to twat Snotbubble Shorten, whose own relationship with the Donald is defined by him during his candidacy as “barking mad” and “entirely unsuitable to be the leader of the free world”. And then doubling down by repeating the same remarks after Trump POTUS took office.
This is a purely political move on Malcom’s part.
Exactly!
This leopard isn’t changing any spots.
True.
And leopards lick their own nethers.
The metaphor still works.
John Howard, 2016:
I heard Mickey Trumble a couple of weeks ago on Chris Kenny’s radio show. The PM was praising Trump’s hard-line stance on North Korea.
“I tremble at the thought of Trump being president. There’s an instability about him that bothers me.”
I Trumble at the thought of Michael being Prime Minister. There’s an imbecility about him that bothers me.
Mother Lode
Front runner for comment of the day.
Congressman Matt Gaetz joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the secret FISA Memo and its undoubted effect coming to the deep state criminals within the Clinton Crime Network.
And now we wait patiently for Sinc to pivot.
With agility.
Waffleworth is just trying to bask in some reflected glory.
Riding on the coat-tails of someone who actually gets it done.
He’s appearing on sTan Indigenous-Grant’s new show?
If this all leads to tax cuts then I don’t give a rat’s freckle that Malcolm soiled his britches on TV and told us all not to panic when Trump was elected.
John Howard’s quote about Trump was uncharacteristically stupid.
quite so mh!
No. John Howard is the worst PM in this country’s history and is responsible for all the current problems we face.
The now infamous Congressional Committee memo is the start of an avalanche that will engulf the NWO beholden leaders around the world, along with the stupid or unwary players, of which there are many. Listen to PDJT’s Davos speech again.
Place Turnbull where you like as a player but his advisors have told him all the implications and he will adjust all his settings to happily embrace Australian nationalism and denounce the CAGW scam.
I doubt this will save him but it will help to save us, we shall see.
P.S. If Hazelwood starts up again there may be some good deals in second hand generators.
Steve, how much of the seeming economic turn around under Trump is a result of Trump and not the result of downriver economic policy under Obama?
I’m curious, because it really does seem like Trump has spurred this increase, if mainly through the perception that the U.S.A is back open to business.
Traditionally it’s held that policy decisions usually (for good or bad) play out over many years.
And is it possible that a few deft strokes ie; tax cuts, regulation repeal etc, can stimulate a sluggish, low growth economy to sustainable levels?
Yeah but is Donald planning to pump water uphill?
John Howard is the worst PM in this country’s history and is responsible for all the current problems we face
Not that crap again. There is something wrong with your brain. How could U go past Whitlam. he increased spending by double digit amounts in successive budgets. he doubled unemployment from 2% to 4%. Back in those days 4 % was considered outrageous. Started the socialist state. Betrayed East Timor
We still have 20,000-30,000 boat people in community detention costing us $1B/year. There was only a handfull in 2008 before Rudd/Gillard abolished the Pacific Solution. Howard was not responsible for locking up 50,000 boat people which is still causing us problems
Howard prevented about 50,000 M/E boat people from entering the country. To compensate for that, he and Amanda Vanstone imported about 20,000 Sudanese/Somalis who commit violent crime at a rate 100X the average, ruining the nightlife of arguably our best city. Well done, Johnnie!
No. John Howard is the worst PM in this country’s history and is responsible for all the current problems we face.
Come on IT.
Be objective about this.
Pro’s include…
Balanced budget, not just in a year but overall. Not only that, but persuaded the electorate that a balanced budget was a good thing, and they rewarded it electorally.
No boat people.
Teflon rectum surgery needed by the maritime union.
East Timor
Con’s include
African “refugees”.
Middle class welfare (*though mainly very late, and done to try to stave off the KRudd trainwreck, which was at least a noble objective). Allied to this, not enough tax cuts when he had the budget headroom to do it.
CAGW lunacy (* as above)
“Gun control” [English translation “control of guns not owned by criminals, terrorists and loonies”]
On the whole, compared with pretty much anyone else over the last 50 years [ultra low bar admittedly], he did pretty well.
Typical lawtrade shit from turnbull,he backed the wrong horse in the US election ,preferring the aparatchik puppet , crooked hilarity , to the reformer Trump . Now it seems he is trying to stand up as someone like Trump,he is not fit to lick Donald’s boots <he is just another opportunist lawtrade crook who turned to politics when his republic was defeated ,to satisfy his massive ego .
“You get plenty of criticism in public life. You’ve got to expect it. I’m sure he expects it,” he said.
– I read that as a mealy-mouthed attempt at apology for and backdown from the things Turnbull previously said about the then new President. Gutless as ever Mal-come!
Perilously close to a compliment!
🙂
Generally Australian politics trails US politics by a few years. This is the first glimmer that sense may prevail. It’s the eighties all over again, but this time quite possibly with a greater libertarian bent. We will know the tide has turned in Australia when Malcolm Turnbull says in answer to the question: ‘Do you believe in climate change? Do you believe it exists?’
‘There is a cooling, and there is a heating, and I mean, look—it used to not be climate change. It used to be global warming, right?
That wasn’t working too well, because it was getting too cold all over the place. The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records, so OK, they’re at a record level. There were so many things happening. I’ll tell you what I believe in. I believe in clear air. I believe in crystal-clear, beautiful water. I believe in just having good cleanliness in all.’
And he might add: ‘Oh, and I also believe in a stable, reliable, and competitive electricity supply.’