Writing in the Australian yesterday, Dr Gerard Henderson (for a doctor he is) described the moral and economic hypocrisy of an island state leeching off the Australian mainland.

He was not writing about Tasmania, itself full of moral and economic hypocrites, but rather New Zealand. Policy and nimby’ism aside, it is at least fortunate that the New Zealand peoples involved don’t sit on the comfortable and well paid red (or ochre?) coloured benches of the Australian Senate

Dr Henderson’s piece was titled Refugees policy: We play bad cop so NZ can afford to be virtuous and in it he described the cheap moralising of the inner city lefty; where talk is cheap, other people’s money is cheaper. Where toil and effort is virtuous, but calling for other people’s toil and effort (at their own expense) is even more virtuous.

Not only does Dr Henderson call out New Zealand’s free riding off Australia’s defence spending (AU2% vs NZ1%), but he also calls out New Zealand’s politicking over refugees well noting that Australia takes more refugees per capita than New Zealand.

Mainland Australian’s have to begrudgingly put up with crap from certain domestic islanders such as Tasmania’s Lambe, McKimm, Whish-Wilson and Wilkie). But we don’t need to up with it put from the other Islanders.

Sparty commends Dr Henderson’s piece to all to read.

