Writing in the Australian yesterday, Dr Gerard Henderson (for a doctor he is) described the moral and economic hypocrisy of an island state leeching off the Australian mainland.
He was not writing about Tasmania, itself full of moral and economic hypocrites, but rather New Zealand. Policy and nimby’ism aside, it is at least fortunate that the New Zealand peoples involved don’t sit on the comfortable and well paid red (or ochre?) coloured benches of the Australian Senate
Dr Henderson’s piece was titled Refugees policy: We play bad cop so NZ can afford to be virtuous and in it he described the cheap moralising of the inner city lefty; where talk is cheap, other people’s money is cheaper. Where toil and effort is virtuous, but calling for other people’s toil and effort (at their own expense) is even more virtuous.
Not only does Dr Henderson call out New Zealand’s free riding off Australia’s defence spending (AU2% vs NZ1%), but he also calls out New Zealand’s politicking over refugees well noting that Australia takes more refugees per capita than New Zealand.
Mainland Australian’s have to begrudgingly put up with crap from certain domestic islanders such as Tasmania’s Lambe, McKimm, Whish-Wilson and Wilkie). But we don’t need to up with it put from the other Islanders.
Sparty commends Dr Henderson’s piece to all to read.
The situation is in large part due to New Zealand’s choice of government (or should I say the abomination provided by the insane MMP voting system).
Those who read Strauss-Howe generational theory, and specifically “The Fourth Turning” will easily recognise the public’s acceptance of generational change in leaders, as exemplified by Austria’s Sebastion Kurz, Canada’s Trudeau, New Zealand’s Ardern, and France’s Macron. For one reason or another, the apathetic populace seems ready to embrace leaders who have little knowledge or experience in governance.
The Fourth Turning, written in 1997, illustrated the manner in which public policy changes with the generational “seasons” of Spring, Summer, Fall, and winter. In times past this signifies a revolutionary change in popular thought. It can be refreshing, or it can be deadly for Liberty. The last quarter century has played out very much in line with the predictions of Strauss and Howe.
Unfortunately, this phenomenon could possibly manifest itself in Tasmania at the March 3 election. Will the “Trump Effect” enable a positive outcome, or will Western Civilisation succumb to the forces of evil in the Long March through the Institutions?
Rebecca White and Jacinda Adern both look similar
It’s Pilbara Red in the Senate. And eucalyptus green in Reps.
I kid ye tie me kangaroo down sport not.
Karabar
For one reason or another, the apathetic populace seems ready to embrace leaders who have little knowledge or experience in governance.
Understandable when you look at what the “leaders” with knowledge or experience in governance have done to us.
Trump had ” little knowledge or experience in governance” but is working out ok. Maybe that is what people have been looking for?
Karabar;
My opinion on the whole leadership issue in the West is that people like myself who are totally over the self aggrandising, incompetent, and morally bankrupt political classes, are now having Hope being re ignited in them.
Trump is proving that the West does not need to go Left.
Hope. Galvanising the masses, where sullen resentment used to reign.
NZ has always relied on others.
True enough there, Sparty.
BTW, please stop using apostrophes to indicate a plural, or other compounded words (“nimby’ism” – really?). It just reads poorly, like many people, I suspect, I simply want to stop bothering to read the article, as it gives the impression the writer is ill-educated.
There is NO case in English where the apostrophe is used for a plural; only for contraction, or possession.
Is that something to brag about? It’s a bit like saying “Ha! My tumour is bigger than yours!”
NZ is well on the way back to its natural state as a laughing stock. Those few years under Keys were a complete aberration and frankly, very disconcerting if you are an Australian.
Good old NZ never fails to surprise when it comes to political idiots. They have an extreme left wing moron as PM who is clearly clueless. She and her idiot political friends will turn NZ into a basket case in no time and probably quicker than Trudeau will ruin Canada. At least NZ should be spared any difficulties in the foreign affairs area as Winston Peters, who is a truly lazy and incompetent individual, will be be fully occupied enjoying the perks of office rather than doing any meaningful work.
Yeah and how’s that working out for Oz Lord Waffles?
I’ve commented here previously on the OF about how during our visit in December 2017 to New Zealand a wine grower was only too pleased to hear my prognosis that our ridiculous anti-coal energy policies would soon send us to the wall. As a greenie, speaking from the energy security of New Zealand hydro and geothermal, he gleefully said – all the more business for us then. Some of them would like to see us go down.
It is spelled ‘Lambie’ not Lambe & is pronounced in her own words as ‘Bitch’.
Mr Henderson (he is far too modest to refer to another appellation) is generally a thoughtful and considered analyst rather than a mere commentator who has no frame of reference other than whatever the vibe is at the moment.
I read his article and felt his restraint is calling out the mendicant nature of the hypocrisy was admirable.
Obviously the left will excoriate him in their timeless fashion.
As a New Zealander all I can say is “get stuck in” Mr Henderson. In fact go harder.
The normal people over here can’t quite believe what we ended up with after the election.
and yes, we are cursed with a particularly virulent strain of leftism. I believe their influence is way beyond their numbers but they never rest. In our defence and in comparison to your side of the drink, we haven’t got bollards in our cities as yet, we don’t have piratical gangs of no fixed ethnicity roaming our suburbs terrorising the locals but give Bonecrusher another term and I’m sure we can catch up.
But for the fact that our big four banks have substantial investments in NZ, which could, in the extreme, be treated as economic hostages by a vengeful NZ government, I do wonder whether the Closer Economic Relationship has outlived its usefulness. It mightn’t hurt for a prominent Australian Government backbencher, or two, or even a junior Minister, to think aloud along these lines….
I came across the dutch when I was 12 yo. When I was in my late 30s I had a business trip back to NZ with some work friends. We had a charter bus and my mates had great delight in telling the bus driver I was a Kiwi. He replied ‘ a real person eh?’ I responded that I knew little about NZ and felt more Aussie if anything.
He laughed and said my parents had done the right thing. ‘There’s only dickheads left in NZ now!’
There’s only dickheads left in NZ now
Surely that’s duck hids