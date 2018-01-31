… and that’s bad?

Foxtel corporate affairs group director Bruce Meagher said the laws could force them to stop broadcasting channels, including Al Jazeera and the BBC, owned by foreign states and the company did not have the resources to monitor and determine whether these programs aimed to influence domestic political debate.
That’s from a rather breathless article in The Australian this morning talking about the government’s proposed anti-foreign interference laws.
Now while I haven’t actually read the proposed legislation my understanding is that it is premised on a rather simple principle:
You cannot do politics in Australia if you are in the pay of a foreign government.
Now MPs who are under “any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power” cannot sit in the federal Parliament; so it seems quite reasonable that individuals who are in the pay of a foreign power should at least declare themselves to be so.
What the law proposes is not a blanket ban (that would be unreasonable and illiberal) but rather a disclosure mechanism: if you are in the pay of a foreign power and you are doing politics in Australia, you have to declare that relationship.
I cannot think of any good reason why charities, churches, lobby groups, media, or universities should be exempt from making those disclosures. To the contrary, as Liberal MPs indicated yesterday, they are precisely the organisations the law is intended to target.
Some people are conflating this with a free speech story – I have two thoughts here. Nobody is being stopped from expressing their own opinions, they are being asked to declare whether they might be expressing the opinions of a foreign government. Nobody is being stopped from accepting foreign government money – they are being asked to declare that money if they do politics in Australia. In any event, Australian courts have ruled that money is not political speech. (To be clear, I happen to think that money is speech – but that is not the law of the land).
Interesting situation with Oxfam International where their Executive Director declares it is perfectly reasonable to turn a charity towards political activism.
Also with Oxfam Australia, the CEO Helen Szoke came from a background with equality, human rights, etc and she is happy to buy in on political issues, you can easily search out her statements.
Since Oxfam is mostly a foreign organization it would probably fall under this law and become officially recognized as a political entity that sometimes does charitable work.
I wonder if the proposed laws would address this, can’t see the Craig Laundys of the world supporting it
There’s an interview here, regarding Oxfam India where the first thing she says is, “Oxfam India is a rights based advocacy organization. We advocate for the rights of poor and marginalized people.”
She doesn’t even call it a charity… and I respect that she’s honest, but I think a lot of people at a distance would have a wrong impression of what’s going on there.
Moscow covert money helped Laurie Aarons.
Their abc is spoonfed soros funded content through the ‘plausibly deniable’ activist front splinter groups:
Pigsave/cowsave/chickensave/ducksave/blacklivesmattersave.
The taxpayer pours a billion and a half a year into an abc bully pulpit hellbent on total commitment to transnational looting cartel conventions on the decolonisation of Australia through economic, cultural, dietary and demographic genocide. The emotional drive for all this are memes carefully inculcated and exploited by transnational cultural Marxism.
Currency is politics, but cash trading vouchers are not the only currency.
The emotional rush of the oxytocin hormone release as abc activists bond with fellow soros funded orcs and help and save the progressive movement is an orgasmic currency all of its own.
Tel, “a lot of people” would be right if it means 99.9% of the donors to Oxfam. They should be exposed relentlessly.
Money most certainly is speech. Why else would you donate to a political group if not to signal that you agree with their policies and activism?
It seems our esteemed legislators have never heard of the expression “money talks”.
Nerblnob, I have no way of knowing what all the donor think, but I was donating for a while and I was reading the emails they sent me, and also I was keeping an eye open for what was in the news.
Now I’ve stopped my donation because although yes they do charitable work, the problem is they sell themselves AS a charity but when you look closely activism is their primary objective. Well, it’s more complicated, they are a confederation of multiple units, but the most powerful people at the top of that are political activists.
Also, none of their political activism is remotely conservative. It’s pure SJW stuff and quite frankly I don’t think the imposition of SJW policies on these poor countries is going to help the poor. For example, they have been pushing for higher minimum wage in Bangladesh, where cheap labour is their only competitive advantage. I understand there’s inequality in those countries, but there always has been and anyway there’s inequality in all of human society. That fat bus driver running Venezuela into the ground hasn’t missed too many meals, but the poor bastards he is ruling over are searching through garbage for a nibble… plenty of inequality in Venezuela. SJW politics didn’t help them, and they started out reasonably well off… why do the same thing to Bangladesh just as it has made the first step to pulling itself out of poverty?
Many years ago, near where I worked in Melbourne, there were always quite a number of different exotic new cars parked in front of a nondescript building, Porches, Ferraris, Lambos etc. I never quite understood what this place was until someone told me it was Australia’s World Vision headquarters.
Not long after, the cars disappeared and I found out that the headquarters had moved to a flash new place in the eastern suburbs. I went past a few times afterwards and it was a massive edifice. After that I stopped giving any money to major, so-called, charities. Given such opulence, it was quite evident where the donations were not going.
And now that the street corner collectors apparently get to keep around 40% of donations, I’ve stopped giving to them as well.
Activists funded by overseas interests should be proscribed. Particularly those in thrall to foreign “entity” Gaia. Those politicians engaged in destroying our power system should be disqualified with more enthusiasm than in a dual citizen case.
Whenever you donate to a charity you are then bombarded with their begging emails for ever more. In the past eighteen month after reading their impassioned pleas I replied to a few of them that I will no longer donate as I do not agree with their statements in those emails on certain political issues. I explained further that they were actually harming with their activism the people they purported to be helping. Oxfam was one of those charities.
Some never emailed again while others still hound me though I have not changed my mind about donating to them.