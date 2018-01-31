… and that’s bad?

Foxtel corporate affairs group director Bruce Meagher said the laws could force them to stop broadcasting channels, including Al Jazeera and the BBC, owned by foreign states and the company did not have the resources to monitor and determine whether these programs aimed to influence domestic political debate.

That’s from a rather breathless article in The Australian this morning talking about the government’s proposed anti-foreign interference laws.

Now while I haven’t actually read the proposed legislation my understanding is that it is premised on a rather simple principle:

You cannot do politics in Australia if you are in the pay of a foreign government.

Now MPs who are under “any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power” cannot sit in the federal Parliament; so it seems quite reasonable that individuals who are in the pay of a foreign power should at least declare themselves to be so.

What the law proposes is not a blanket ban (that would be unreasonable and illiberal) but rather a disclosure mechanism: if you are in the pay of a foreign power and you are doing politics in Australia, you have to declare that relationship.

I cannot think of any good reason why charities, churches, lobby groups, media, or universities should be exempt from making those disclosures. To the contrary, as Liberal MPs indicated yesterday, they are precisely the organisations the law is intended to target.

Some people are conflating this with a free speech story – I have two thoughts here. Nobody is being stopped from expressing their own opinions, they are being asked to declare whether they might be expressing the opinions of a foreign government. Nobody is being stopped from accepting foreign government money – they are being asked to declare that money if they do politics in Australia. In any event, Australian courts have ruled that money is not political speech. (To be clear, I happen to think that money is speech – but that is not the law of the land).