Documents in filing cabinets

It has been reported in the AFR and elsewhere that dozens of sensitive documents obtained by the ABC were in a couple of filing cabinets that had been sitting locked in an ex-government shop for some months. The reports say that the keys had been lost and that the documents cover national security, domestic and international policy and include many marked Top Secret and AUSTEO (Australian eyes only). They were discovered when the purchaser drilled them open.

It seems that the cabinets belonged to the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

If true this is an appalling security failing. Firstly, why were Top Secret documents put into a filing cabinet locked by a key – presumably a class C cabinet rather than a Class B or A cabinet which have combination locks? Security rules do not permit such highly classified documents to be stored in only Class C cabinets.

Second, how on earth would anyone in PM&C think it appropriate to sell filing cabinets without checking what is inside?

Quite bizarre.