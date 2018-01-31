Documents in filing cabinets

It has been reported in the AFR and elsewhere that dozens of sensitive documents obtained by the ABC were in a couple of filing cabinets that had been sitting locked in an ex-government shop for some months. The reports say that the keys had been lost and that the documents cover national security, domestic and international policy and include many marked Top Secret and AUSTEO (Australian eyes only). They were discovered when the purchaser drilled them open.
It seems that the cabinets belonged to the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.
If true this is an appalling security failing. Firstly, why were Top Secret documents put into a filing cabinet locked by a key – presumably a class C cabinet rather than a Class B or A cabinet which have combination locks? Security rules do not permit such highly classified documents to be stored in only Class C cabinets.
Second, how on earth would anyone in PM&C think it appropriate to sell filing cabinets without checking what is inside?
Quite bizarre.
And not only bizarre but quite likely a lie told by the person who supplied the files to the ABC.
Thing is, a responsible media outfit would have just returned them to the PM&C and then ran a story on the security breach.
Instead another Very ABC moment.
Cabinet documents from politically opposite parties in government were in the same filing cabinet.
Is this normal?
Too much smells about this. Documents classified “For Australian Eyes Only”, left in a regular filing cabinet, with no audit trail as to who had signed for them? As Serena says, Cabinet documents from politically opposite parties in the same filing cabinet?
It would be a little more credible if said filing cabinets were shown. The whole thing sounds like a tale a child might concoct.
PM&C’s negligence is unforgivable. Yet, it is highly probable that no action will be taken against the staff member(s) responsible — such is the prevailing culture.
The brazen your ABC did its best to exploit the ‘find’. It would have gone on for longer had not its bizarre behaviour been questioned.
The “safe” story sounds like more #fakenews from TheirABC.
Much lunacy viewed yesterday.
ABC true to form.
It all just fell off the back of a truck.
Expect much BS from BS.
The more I hear about the filing cabinet story, the more it begins to stink.
I have no doubt that the files got into the hands of the ABC, but I think it’s more likely that they were stolen/removed by another more underhanded way.
It’s just the latest example of why the ABC should be trimmed down to a slender non-politicised service to the backblocks or canned altogether.
Getting rid of all the programs and program makers that reek of inner urban green left ideology would be a start.
Time for another ASIO raid?
ASIO won’t find anything on ABC premises.
It will be buried in the back yard of some associate of an ABC employee’s holiday shack.
The ABC and whichever of its employees are connected with this episode have contravened some serious laws about national security, on the face of it, no physical evidence required. Not to mention the Crimes Act. In normal circumstances, you really don’t want to be caught contravening the Crimes Act. Jail is a very real option.
But, these are not normal circumstances. It’s TheirABC, that carefully protected species beloved of politicians of almost all stripes.
Most likely, the fix is already in.
Not sure I’m going to waste a perfectly good tin foil hat on this one, it has all the hallmarks of a classic public service stuff up.
And if we’re going to be paying for this kind of ineptitude, I want the ABC reporting this kind of stupidity going on.
It’s possible, Sparkle, but very unlikely. Too many things just don’t add up.
Oh this is where the SafeGate discussion is!
According to the morning news, the AFP raided the ABC’s Brisbane and Canberra offices early this morning. Nothing on the ABC website until this:
The absolute cheeriest thought is that if traitors can smuggle hundreds of kilos of documents out of cabinet offices, they could smuggle hundreds of kilos of explosives in.
Guy Fawkes bonfire of their vanities.
This version of provenance smells like 14 day old baccala*. No-one, no matter how bungling or incompetent, could possibly allow or even contemplate allowing full filing cabinets to go onto the open market. To dispose of them unopened is a step too far beyond belief . More to come on this tale, I am sure.
(* already smelly Italian dried cod, the one Italian food I can’t stomach, despite my in-laws best efforts.)
Sorry, that should be ASIO.
Here is the story, went up an hour ago.
wow, there are actually filing cabinets at the ABC!
mind you, the don’t look like the sort of filing cabinet that I have always seen where Cabinet documents are stored. Usually tall grey beasts with an integrated combination lock. Thee two drawer white things with a combo lock slapped on don’t look like the real thing to me.