Jo Nova reports on power prices

How come the wholesale price of power doubled in SA and Victoria over the last 12 months but declined in Queensland and NSW? Didn’t someone say renewables are cheaper now?
-
Clearly those thieves in Qld and NSW are ripping off SA and Victoria. Where is the fairness? It’s inequality!
It’s because privatisation!
Yes, Entropy, the unfairness of Queensland and NSW having better managed electricity networks than VIC and SA, allowing them to sell their excess power to the south via a market price mechanism that facilitates reliable energy.
But that is not FAIR. Where’s the EQUALITY?
Seriously though, it reminds me of Reagan’s modern version of the Little Red Hen.
Also, without the NEM, what would Queensland’s wholesale prices be?