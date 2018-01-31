Jo Nova reports on power prices

Posted on 10:56 pm, January 31, 2018 by Rafe Champion

How come the wholesale price of power doubled in SA and Victoria over the last 12 months but declined in Queensland and NSW? Didn’t someone say renewables are cheaper now?

  1. Entropy
    #2624533, posted on January 31, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Clearly those thieves in Qld and NSW are ripping off SA and Victoria. Where is the fairness? It’s inequality!

  2. nerblnob
    #2624630, posted on February 1, 2018 at 6:40 am

    It’s because privatisation!

  3. BoyfromTottenham
    #2624631, posted on February 1, 2018 at 6:45 am

    Yes, Entropy, the unfairness of Queensland and NSW having better managed electricity networks than VIC and SA, allowing them to sell their excess power to the south via a market price mechanism that facilitates reliable energy.

  4. entropy
    #2624656, posted on February 1, 2018 at 7:53 am

    But that is not FAIR. Where’s the EQUALITY?

  5. entropy
    #2624657, posted on February 1, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Seriously though, it reminds me of Reagan’s modern version of the Little Red Hen.

  6. entropy
    #2624658, posted on February 1, 2018 at 7:54 am

    Also, without the NEM, what would Queensland’s wholesale prices be?

