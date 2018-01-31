These are the White House Excerpts of PDT’s State of the Union address. The speech starts about 15 minutes in.
- Together, we are building a SAFE, STRONG, and PROUD America.
- We want every American to know the dignity of a hard day’s work; we want every child to be safe in their home at night, and we want every citizen to be proud of this land that we love.
- Just as I promised the American People from this podium 11 months ago, we enacted the biggest tax cuts and reform in American history.
- Our massive tax cuts provide tremendous relief for the Middle Class and small businesses.
- Since we passed tax cuts, roughly 3 million workers have already gotten tax cut bonuses – many of them thousands of dollars per worker.
- This is our New American Moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American dream.
- Tonight, I want to talk about what kind of future we are going to have, and what kind of nation we are going to be. All of us, together, as one team, one people, and one American family.
- Americans love their country. And they deserve a government that shows them the same love and loyalty in return.
- For the last year we have sought to restore the bonds of trust between our citizens and their government.
- In our drive to make Washington accountable, we have eliminated more regulations in our first year than any administration in history.
- We have ENDED the war on American Energy – and we have ENDED the War on CLEAN COAL. We are now an exporter of energy to the world.
- America has also finally turned the page on decades of unfair trade deals that sacrificed our prosperity and shipped away our companies, our jobs and our nation’s wealth.
- America is a nation of builders. We built the Empire State Building in just one year – isn’t it a disgrace that it can now take ten years just to get a permit approved for a simple road?
- I am asking both parties to come together to give us the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure our economy needs and our people deserve.
- Struggling communities, especially immigrant communities, will also be helped by immigration policies that focus on the best interests of American Workers and American Families.
- So tonight I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens, of every background, color, and creed.
- As we rebuild America’s strength and confidence at home, we are also restoring our strength and standing abroad.
- Last year I pledged that we would work with our allies to extinguish ISIS from the face of the earth. One year later, I’m proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated almost 100 percent of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria. But there is much more work to be done. We will continue our fight until ISIS is defeated.
- Past experience has taught us that complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation. I will not repeat the mistakes of the past Administrations that got us into this dangerous position.
Here is the full transcript.
Where’s our Trump.
Cowering from the sjw’s or maybe gina will step up to the plate
He mentioned MS13 at least three times by rough count. Many thanks to the ex-potus for sharing such wonderful valedictorians with us.
How about that? Trump spoke about fair trade and reciprocal trade, not isolationism and no trade.
Now where are those recent Cat experts bagging Trump over his woeful trade policies?
Watched an interesting Youtube video the other day, some Millenials Uni students being asked what they thought of Trump’s state of the union speech, days before it was given. Right on cue, they were outraged and disgusted and appalled by what he had said, even though he hadn’t said it yet.
That’s a good word “reciprocal”, I used that a few times. Trump got that from me for sure.
You’re welcome, keep up the good work. Hope the economy hangs together until Christmas at least.
Just watched it. Definitely playing to the mid-terms, especially in the second half.
Stress on what he’s delivered, and core promises; hard for critics to deny, although they will try.
Democrat luvvies are going to hate the continual patriotism and emotionality.
Pretty well done, I thought, with a strong moral tone about correcting ills and USA First.
1/x will dampen the statistics.
If the economy doesn’t hang together, well, it wont have been for want of trying.
Steve K, you must be pumped over the speech.
Just watching Bob Carr on ABC saying he can see the making of a two term president on the strengths of that speach. Knock me over with a feather.
Indeed. Probably won’t see Bob on the ABC discussing Trump for a while.
Of course Trump has been making great speeches for over a year now but at least Carr has finally noticed.
Don’t know about Steve K, JC, but I admit I had a lump in my throat a few times.
It comes from living in Australia and listening to Marxist insanity non stop, putting up with our hi viz compliant , dumb shit hole of a country, and just hearing someone believe in the common sense values that I do, spoken aloud.
It kills me to think he is the POTUS and we are struggling under the political elite shit that we struggling under.
There is no win for us.
And the Dems got Joe Kennedy to give a rebuttal speech… in which he spent the majority of time complaining about privilege.
A Kennedy complaining about privilege….
In front of a car looking like it had just been in an accident (had it’s bonnet up)…
Ponder the thought processes of the senior Democrats who thought that this was the best way to counter Trump….
(and as an aside… wtf was that coming out of both corners of Joe’s mouth during his speech?? Was he drooling? Or was it semen from the blowjob he gave right before fronting the microphone??)
New.com.au has it’s top story calling SOTU Fake news and devoting a live blog to ‘debunking’ statements by Trump in the SOTU.
One of there claims is that because Obama had less illegals arrested under his term….there must have been less illegal immigration. I seem to remember the complaint from border agents being told they were not allowed to arrest illegals. And none of that ‘debunks’ Trumps claim that drugs and gangs have flooded in because of week border control.
How the **** are new.com.au still running. It’s not like their comments section – in the rare times they allow them – seem to show support for their anti-Trump derangement syndrome. Even Brisbane Times has decided to lay off the anti-trump stuff.
STRUTH #2624123
How right you are.
The time is fast arriving where the only thing the dems can do is get on board the Trump train and ride it out for a couple of terms.
He notices and acknowledges positive things done by his neighbors – like Abbott’s “team Australia”.
.
Our (Leftist) heros call for the burning and total destruction of Australia.
I couldn’t help noticing that the demorats sat there, looking like stunned mullets most of the time.
Few applauded even if a policy suited them, the hardcore haters sat there looking very glum, each time the audience cheered and applauded his great news stories.
Paul, their meme support checklist is only up to date when they can predict trump.
And they cant.
Couple of summations:
A Tremendous Performance By President Trump – John Hinderaker
And here’s a big call from Don Surber:
Trump: “Americans are Dreamers, too!”
Looks like the behaviour of the Dems was as much a feature as Trump’s speech. Be interesting to see what Maxine Waters has to say. No doubt the MSM will lurve it.
Didn’t get to watch it. Where I live the glorious government run satellite NBN isn’t fast enough (and I used my “prime time quota” of 60GB and am now capped at 128kbit/s until tomorrow. (In Canada I lived in a small town (2500) but had a choice of three private providers and FTTP.)
I too ask “Where is our Trump? Where is the leader who can articulate the tone of the nation and act on it without regard to how the *media* will react. Surely, one of the many myths that Trump has destroyed is that of media omnipotence.
Our so call leaders are still ramming their collective noses as far up the fundaments of our so call media elite as they possibly can. Fearful of rejection by the “press”.
Stuth: I die with you!
Apparently you can ignore the SOTU, because way too many old white males were in the audience. It’s also apparently not ageist, racist or sexist to have a problem with that.
Me too, Struth. It was good to hear a real leader’s speech.
I only heard Reagan on shortwave radio. Seeing DT and hearing him, is making America great again.
Driven off a bridge into a pond, perhaps?
Anyway, I’m reserving judgement on Fatty Trump’s bloviating until I’ve got the verdict from our beloved US Confusion Center, this country’s undisputed collective of experts on all things Trumpy
The response to President Trump’s IMO generally statesmanlike and pragmatic speech particularly around illegal immigration has been met with what one expected.
As one clown tweeted (everyone can be famous!) re family reunification, that President Trump enjoys meeting up with his family, well so do immigrants. Simples. Fuck off back to where you left your family I the first place. I cannot abide the bullshit.
in the first place ffs
As the late Lou Richards remarked re partisan fans, ‘They would boo Santa Claus’.
Rabz no doubt Teh Dumb will have the US(less) Studies Centre on the speed dial.
Look at the ABC comments – they can’t help themselves. Hope they are indicted, or something, over buying, possession and publication of secret documents. Stealing something you received by accident is the same as quickly spending the credit the bank accidentally puts into your account.
Or go through the legal process and you get this thing called a “passport”.
It’s started, Rabz. Seven introduces the news with “Trump divides in his State of the Union address”.
They got the memo.
Yep I saw that too. Written by some millennial feminazi marxist, who was quoting twitter feeds of the SOTU audience being “99%” white. Oh the horror!
Checked the 2016 Obama SOTU audience photo lately luv? Was it also packed to the rafters with old white male types?
Fact check: True.
The TDS juggernaut rolls on.
I think that was Jack Gibson.
I was on the road unintentionally and had to sit in the car for most of the speech which was broadcast live on ABC News radio. On radio it sounded electrifying and I thought it skewered the Democrats by playing to the mainstream. Trump is unbelievable. If only we had a Trump. Abbott could have been Trump but squibbed it under media pressure. Trump got the media pressure and destroyed the media. There’s the difference. Trump means it and fights for what he thinks is important. Just watched some highlights on the television and the contrast between the upbeat Republicans and the miserable Democrats. The Democrats hate the American mainstream and Trump has exposed them.
Republican actions and orations are always “divisive” to the media.
It’s one of the first rules in the JournoList manual.
“Divisive” is a description of any conservative who will not capitulate to left-wing extremism.
Democrats, on the other hand – when they say things which two-thirds of Americans hate – are “courageous.”
Hubby and I shared a champers during the second half of the SOTU, we cheered and teared.
Felt sad for the Dems – how embarrassing to not be able to overcome your resentment and join in a celebration of your country. President Trump is simply amazing – he has been speech-making for two years now, and very few pollies could match him for presentation and stamina.
So let’s run this again – in response to the most popular SOTU address this century, the dumbocrats wheel out a spakfillared drooling thunderbird puppet of the House Kennedy spouting Spanish while propped in front of a wrecked car.
The optics are simply so bizarre and godawful that only a pair of tin eared imbeciles like Pelosi and Biden could have thought of it.
#Winning! 🙂
A Kennedy complaining about privilege….
In front of a car looking like it had just been in an accident (had it’s bonnet up)…
Wasn’t a late ’60s Oldsmobile Delmont by any chance?
Hey Rabz!
Do you think that the Democruds might have done better if they’d gone to their most recent attempted dynasty and wheeled out Chelsea Clinton?
Has anyone ever heard Chelsea Clinton give a speech? – link please.
MuddyWaters’ brief is to incite a race war. That’s why the black caucus was instructed to ignore the great news about lowest ever black unemployment. Apparently a job is no substitute for a life of welfare slavery.
Try this.
lol Empire – loved Mr Ed and My Friend the Martian- you made me smile !
John Comnenus;
What we saw and heard today was Leadership. With a dirty great big ‘L’.
Brilliant.
America, the home of the brave.
Australia, the home of the compliant.