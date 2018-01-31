State of the Union

Posted on 2:36 pm, January 31, 2018 by Steve Kates

These are the White House Excerpts of PDT’s State of the Union address. The speech starts about 15 minutes in.

  • Together, we are building a SAFE, STRONG, and PROUD America.
  • We want every American to know the dignity of a hard day’s work; we want every child to be safe in their home at night, and we want every citizen to be proud of this land that we love.
  • Just as I promised the American People from this podium 11 months ago, we enacted the biggest tax cuts and reform in American history.
  • Our massive tax cuts provide tremendous relief for the Middle Class and small businesses.
  • Since we passed tax cuts, roughly 3 million workers have already gotten tax cut bonuses – many of them thousands of dollars per worker.
  • This is our New American Moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American dream.
  • Tonight, I want to talk about what kind of future we are going to have, and what kind of nation we are going to be. All of us, together, as one team, one people, and one American family.
  • Americans love their country. And they deserve a government that shows them the same love and loyalty in return.
  • For the last year we have sought to restore the bonds of trust between our citizens and their government.
  • In our drive to make Washington accountable, we have eliminated more regulations in our first year than any administration in history.
  • We have ENDED the war on American Energy – and we have ENDED the War on CLEAN COAL. We are now an exporter of energy to the world.
  • America has also finally turned the page on decades of unfair trade deals that sacrificed our prosperity and shipped away our companies, our jobs and our nation’s wealth.
  • America is a nation of builders. We built the Empire State Building in just one year – isn’t it a disgrace that it can now take ten years just to get a permit approved for a simple road?
  • I am asking both parties to come together to give us the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure our economy needs and our people deserve.
  • Struggling communities, especially immigrant communities, will also be helped by immigration policies that focus on the best interests of American Workers and American Families.
  • So tonight I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens, of every background, color, and creed.
  • As we rebuild America’s strength and confidence at home, we are also restoring our strength and standing abroad.
  • Last year I pledged that we would work with our allies to extinguish ISIS from the face of the earth. One year later, I’m proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated almost 100 percent of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria. But there is much more work to be done. We will continue our fight until ISIS is defeated.
  • Past experience has taught us that complacency and concessions only invite aggression and provocation. I will not repeat the mistakes of the past Administrations that got us into this dangerous position.

Here is the full transcript.

52 Responses to State of the Union

  1. stackja
    #2624036, posted on January 31, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    2018 State of the Union Address

    January 30, 2018
    Mr. Speaker, Mr. Vice President, Members of Congress, the First Lady of the United States, and my fellow Americans: Less than one year has passed since I first stood at this podium, in this majestic chamber, to speak on behalf of the American People — and to address their concerns, their hopes, and their dreams. That night, our new Administration had already taken swift action. A new tide of optimism was already sweeping across our land. Each day since, we have gone forward with a clear vision and a righteous mission — to Make America Great Again for ALL AMERICANS. Over the last year, we have made incredible progress and achieved extraordinary success. We have faced challenges we expected, and others we could never have imagined. We have shared in the heights of victory and the pains of hardship. We endured floods and fires and storms. But through it all, we have seen the beauty of America’s soul, and the STEEL in America’s spine. Each test has forged new American Heroes to remind us who we are, and show us what we can be. We saw the volunteers of the Cajun Navy, racing to the rescue with their fishing boats to save people in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane. We saw strangers shielding strangers from a hail of gunfire on the Las Vegas strip. We heard tales of Americans like Coast Guard Petty Officer Ashlee Leppert, who is here tonight in the gallery with Melania. Ashlee was aboard one of the first helicopters on the scene in Houston during Hurricane Harvey.

    Memorials to the heroes of YORKTOWN and SARATOGA. To young Americans who shed their blood on the shores of Normandy, and the fields beyond. And others, who went down in the waters of the Pacific, and the skies over Asia. And Freedom stands tall over one more monument: THIS ONE. This Capitol — This Living Monument to the American People. A people whose heroes live not only in the past, but all around us — defending hope, pride, and the American Way. They work in every trade. They sacrifice to raise a family. They care for our children at home. They defend our flag abroad. They are strong moms, and brave kids. They are firefighters, police officers, border agents, medics, and Marines. But above all else, they are AMERICANS. And THIS Capitol, THIS City, THIS Nation, belongs to THEM. Our task is to respect them, to listen to them, to serve them, to protect them — and to always be WORTHY of them. Americans fill the world with art and music. They push the bounds of science and discovery. And they forever remind us of what we should never forget: The People DREAMED this country. The People BUILT this country, and it is THE PEOPLE who are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. As long as we are proud of WHO we are, and WHAT we are fighting for — there is NOTHING we cannot achieve. As long as we have confidence in our values, faith in our citizens, and trust in our God — WE WILL NOT FAIL. Our families will THRIVE. Our People will PROSPER. AND OUR NATION WILL FOREVER BE SAFE AND STRONG AND PROUD AND MIGHTY AND FREE! Thank you, and God Bless America! Goodnight! **END**

  3. kc
    #2624048, posted on January 31, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Cowering from the sjw’s or maybe gina will step up to the plate

  4. Ainsley Hayes
    #2624051, posted on January 31, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    He mentioned MS13 at least three times by rough count. Many thanks to the ex-potus for sharing such wonderful valedictorians with us.

  5. bemused
    #2624055, posted on January 31, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    How about that? Trump spoke about fair trade and reciprocal trade, not isolationism and no trade.

    “America has also finally turned the page on decades of unfair trade deals that sacrificed our prosperity and chipped away our companies, our jobs and our wealth. Our nation has lost its wealth but we’re getting it back so fast. Economic surrender is totally over. From now on, we expect trading relationships to be fair and very importantly, reciprocal.

    Now where are those recent Cat experts bagging Trump over his woeful trade policies?

  6. yarpos
    #2624070, posted on January 31, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    Watched an interesting Youtube video the other day, some Millenials Uni students being asked what they thought of Trump’s state of the union speech, days before it was given. Right on cue, they were outraged and disgusted and appalled by what he had said, even though he hadn’t said it yet.

  7. Tel
    #2624072, posted on January 31, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    That’s a good word “reciprocal”, I used that a few times. Trump got that from me for sure.

    You’re welcome, keep up the good work. Hope the economy hangs together until Christmas at least.

  8. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2624080, posted on January 31, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Just watched it. Definitely playing to the mid-terms, especially in the second half.
    Stress on what he’s delivered, and core promises; hard for critics to deny, although they will try.
    Democrat luvvies are going to hate the continual patriotism and emotionality.
    Pretty well done, I thought, with a strong moral tone about correcting ills and USA First.

  9. RobK
    #2624083, posted on January 31, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    “reciprocal”, I used that a few times. Trump got that from me for sure. Hope the economy hangs together until Christmas at least.

    1/x will dampen the statistics.
    If the economy doesn’t hang together, well, it wont have been for want of trying.

  10. JC
    #2624088, posted on January 31, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Steve K, you must be pumped over the speech.

  11. RobK
    #2624104, posted on January 31, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Just watching Bob Carr on ABC saying he can see the making of a two term president on the strengths of that speach. Knock me over with a feather.

  12. jupes
    #2624121, posted on January 31, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Just watching Bob Carr on ABC saying he can see the making of a two term president on the strengths of that speach. Knock me over with a feather.

    Indeed. Probably won’t see Bob on the ABC discussing Trump for a while.

    Of course Trump has been making great speeches for over a year now but at least Carr has finally noticed.

  13. struth
    #2624123, posted on January 31, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Don’t know about Steve K, JC, but I admit I had a lump in my throat a few times.
    It comes from living in Australia and listening to Marxist insanity non stop, putting up with our hi viz compliant , dumb shit hole of a country, and just hearing someone believe in the common sense values that I do, spoken aloud.

    It kills me to think he is the POTUS and we are struggling under the political elite shit that we struggling under.
    There is no win for us.

  14. Slayer of Memes
    #2624136, posted on January 31, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    And the Dems got Joe Kennedy to give a rebuttal speech… in which he spent the majority of time complaining about privilege.

    A Kennedy complaining about privilege….

    In front of a car looking like it had just been in an accident (had it’s bonnet up)…

    Ponder the thought processes of the senior Democrats who thought that this was the best way to counter Trump….

    (and as an aside… wtf was that coming out of both corners of Joe’s mouth during his speech?? Was he drooling? Or was it semen from the blowjob he gave right before fronting the microphone??)

  15. Louis
    #2624140, posted on January 31, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    New.com.au has it’s top story calling SOTU Fake news and devoting a live blog to ‘debunking’ statements by Trump in the SOTU.

    One of there claims is that because Obama had less illegals arrested under his term….there must have been less illegal immigration. I seem to remember the complaint from border agents being told they were not allowed to arrest illegals. And none of that ‘debunks’ Trumps claim that drugs and gangs have flooded in because of week border control.

    How the **** are new.com.au still running. It’s not like their comments section – in the rare times they allow them – seem to show support for their anti-Trump derangement syndrome. Even Brisbane Times has decided to lay off the anti-trump stuff.

  16. lily
    #2624141, posted on January 31, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    STRUTH #2624123
    How right you are.

  17. RobK
    #2624146, posted on January 31, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    The time is fast arriving where the only thing the dems can do is get on board the Trump train and ride it out for a couple of terms.

  18. [email protected]
    #2624153, posted on January 31, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    He notices and acknowledges positive things done by his neighbors – like Abbott’s “team Australia”.
    .

    We endured floods and fires and storms. But through it all, we have seen the beauty of America’s soul, and the STEEL in America’s spine. Each test has forged new American Heroes to remind us who we are, and show us what we can be. We saw the volunteers of the Cajun Navy, racing to the rescue with their fishing boats to save people in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane. We saw strangers shielding strangers from a hail of gunfire on the Las Vegas strip. We heard tales of Americans like Coast Guard Petty Officer Ashlee Leppert, who is here tonight in the gallery with Melania. Ashlee was aboard one of the first helicopters on the scene in Houston during Hurricane Harvey.

  19. bemused
    #2624162, posted on January 31, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Our (Leftist) heros call for the burning and total destruction of Australia.

  20. Paul
    #2624164, posted on January 31, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    I couldn’t help noticing that the demorats sat there, looking like stunned mullets most of the time.
    Few applauded even if a policy suited them, the hardcore haters sat there looking very glum, each time the audience cheered and applauded his great news stories.

  21. Zatara
    #2624167, posted on January 31, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Paul, their meme support checklist is only up to date when they can predict trump.

    And they cant.

  22. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2624171, posted on January 31, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Couple of summations:

    A Tremendous Performance By President Trump – John Hinderaker

    Tonight’s State of the Union speech was a triumph for President Trump. The speech was excellent, and Trump knew it cold and delivered it effectively.

    The president’s reception by most in the House chamber was rapturous, which must have been an eye-opener for some who watched. For the Democrats, the optics were very bad. They ostentatiously refused to stand or even applaud, even in response to the least controversial passages in Trump’s speech. One of the most striking visuals was of the Democrats’ Black Caucus refusing to stand for, or even applaud, the lowest African-American unemployment rate in history.

    Equally dismal was when almost all the Democrats refused to stand in response to Trump’s statement that we should all rise for the National Anthem. Here, and repeatedly through the evening, the Democrats were playing to a very small audience. Their audience probably got even smaller when they were seen fiddling with their cell phones.

    And here’s a big call from Don Surber:

    Trump: “Americans are Dreamers, too!”

    That was no State of the Union address tonight. That was the death of Democratic Party.

    President Trump was positive, optimistic, and energized as he pointed out one success after another.

    Throughout his address to Congress, Trump was buoyant.
    Nancy Pelosi sulked. She looked like a mouse denied even a crumb.

    “Entire row of Democrats refusing to stand for family whose two girls were murdered by MS-13,” Katie Pavlich tweeted.

    People keep saying Trump needs to act presidential.
    Tonight he was.

    Looks like the behaviour of the Dems was as much a feature as Trump’s speech. Be interesting to see what Maxine Waters has to say. No doubt the MSM will lurve it.

  23. Confused Old Misfit
    #2624172, posted on January 31, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Didn’t get to watch it. Where I live the glorious government run satellite NBN isn’t fast enough (and I used my “prime time quota” of 60GB and am now capped at 128kbit/s until tomorrow. (In Canada I lived in a small town (2500) but had a choice of three private providers and FTTP.)

    I too ask “Where is our Trump? Where is the leader who can articulate the tone of the nation and act on it without regard to how the *media* will react. Surely, one of the many myths that Trump has destroyed is that of media omnipotence.

    Our so call leaders are still ramming their collective noses as far up the fundaments of our so call media elite as they possibly can. Fearful of rejection by the “press”.

    Stuth: I die with you!

  24. Winston
    #2624175, posted on January 31, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Apparently you can ignore the SOTU, because way too many old white males were in the audience. It’s also apparently not ageist, racist or sexist to have a problem with that.

  25. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2624181, posted on January 31, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Don’t know about Steve K, JC, but I admit I had a lump in my throat a few times.
    It comes from living in Australia and listening to Marxist insanity non stop

    Me too, Struth. It was good to hear a real leader’s speech.

  26. stackja
    #2624183, posted on January 31, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    I only heard Reagan on shortwave radio. Seeing DT and hearing him, is making America great again.

  27. Rabz
    #2624187, posted on January 31, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    In front of a car looking like it had just been in an accident

    Driven off a bridge into a pond, perhaps?

    Anyway, I’m reserving judgement on Fatty Trump’s bloviating until I’ve got the verdict from our beloved US Confusion Center, this country’s undisputed collective of experts on all things Trumpy

  28. overburdened
    #2624193, posted on January 31, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    The response to President Trump’s IMO generally statesmanlike and pragmatic speech particularly around illegal immigration has been met with what one expected.
    As one clown tweeted (everyone can be famous!) re family reunification, that President Trump enjoys meeting up with his family, well so do immigrants. Simples. Fuck off back to where you left your family I the first place. I cannot abide the bullshit.

  29. overburdened
    #2624194, posted on January 31, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    in the first place ffs

  30. overburdened
    #2624195, posted on January 31, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    As the late Lou Richards remarked re partisan fans, ‘They would boo Santa Claus’.

  31. H B Bear
    #2624201, posted on January 31, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Rabz no doubt Teh Dumb will have the US(less) Studies Centre on the speed dial.

  32. Macspee
    #2624203, posted on January 31, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    Look at the ABC comments – they can’t help themselves. Hope they are indicted, or something, over buying, possession and publication of secret documents. Stealing something you received by accident is the same as quickly spending the credit the bank accidentally puts into your account.

  33. Tel
    #2624214, posted on January 31, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Simples. Fuck off back to where you left your family I the first place. I cannot abide the bullshit.

    Or go through the legal process and you get this thing called a “passport”.

  34. calli
    #2624221, posted on January 31, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Anyway, I’m reserving judgement on Fatty Trump’s bloviating until I’ve got the verdict from our beloved US Confusion Center, this country’s undisputed collective of experts on all things Trumpy

    It’s started, Rabz. Seven introduces the news with “Trump divides in his State of the Union address”.

    They got the memo.

  35. Rohan
    #2624236, posted on January 31, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Louis
    #2624140, posted on January 31, 2018 at 4:19 pm
    New.com.au has it’s top story calling SOTU Fake news and devoting a live blog to ‘debunking’ statements by Trump in the SOTU.

    Yep I saw that too. Written by some millennial feminazi marxist, who was quoting twitter feeds of the SOTU audience being “99%” white. Oh the horror!

    Checked the 2016 Obama SOTU audience photo lately luv? Was it also packed to the rafters with old white male types?

    Fact check: True.

    The TDS juggernaut rolls on.

  36. C.L.
    #2624239, posted on January 31, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    As the late Lou Richards remarked re partisan fans, ‘They would boo Santa Claus’.

    I think that was Jack Gibson.

  37. John Comnenus
    #2624242, posted on January 31, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    I was on the road unintentionally and had to sit in the car for most of the speech which was broadcast live on ABC News radio. On radio it sounded electrifying and I thought it skewered the Democrats by playing to the mainstream. Trump is unbelievable. If only we had a Trump. Abbott could have been Trump but squibbed it under media pressure. Trump got the media pressure and destroyed the media. There’s the difference. Trump means it and fights for what he thinks is important. Just watched some highlights on the television and the contrast between the upbeat Republicans and the miserable Democrats. The Democrats hate the American mainstream and Trump has exposed them.

  38. C.L.
    #2624246, posted on January 31, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    Republican actions and orations are always “divisive” to the media.
    It’s one of the first rules in the JournoList manual.
    “Divisive” is a description of any conservative who will not capitulate to left-wing extremism.
    Democrats, on the other hand – when they say things which two-thirds of Americans hate – are “courageous.”

  39. hzhousewife
    #2624250, posted on January 31, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Hubby and I shared a champers during the second half of the SOTU, we cheered and teared.
    Felt sad for the Dems – how embarrassing to not be able to overcome your resentment and join in a celebration of your country. President Trump is simply amazing – he has been speech-making for two years now, and very few pollies could match him for presentation and stamina.

  40. Rabz
    #2624260, posted on January 31, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    So let’s run this again – in response to the most popular SOTU address this century, the dumbocrats wheel out a spakfillared drooling thunderbird puppet of the House Kennedy spouting Spanish while propped in front of a wrecked car.

    The optics are simply so bizarre and godawful that only a pair of tin eared imbeciles like Pelosi and Biden could have thought of it.

    #Winning! 🙂

  41. Roger
    #2624275, posted on January 31, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    A Kennedy complaining about privilege….

    In front of a car looking like it had just been in an accident (had it’s bonnet up)…

    Wasn’t a late ’60s Oldsmobile Delmont by any chance?

  42. Confused Old Misfit
    #2624280, posted on January 31, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Hey Rabz!
    Do you think that the Democruds might have done better if they’d gone to their most recent attempted dynasty and wheeled out Chelsea Clinton?

  43. hzhousewife
    #2624283, posted on January 31, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Has anyone ever heard Chelsea Clinton give a speech? – link please.

  44. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2624284, posted on January 31, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Looks like the behaviour of the Dems was as much a feature as Trump’s speech. Be interesting to see what Maxine Waters has to say. No doubt the MSM will lurve it.

    MuddyWaters’ brief is to incite a race war. That’s why the black caucus was instructed to ignore the great news about lowest ever black unemployment. Apparently a job is no substitute for a life of welfare slavery.

  45. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2624287, posted on January 31, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Has anyone ever heard Chelsea Clinton give a speech? – link please.

    Try this.

  46. hzhousewife
    #2624294, posted on January 31, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    lol Empire – loved Mr Ed and My Friend the Martian- you made me smile !

  47. hzhousewife
    #2624299, posted on January 31, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    lol Empire, Mr Ed and My Friend the Martian made me smile a lot as a kid.

  48. hzhousewife
    #2624303, posted on January 31, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    lol Empire, thanks. I used to enjoy Mr Ed and My Friend the Martian a lot as a kid.

  49. hzhousewife
    #2624304, posted on January 31, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    lol Empire, thanks. I used to love Mr Ed and My Friend the Martian.

  50. Winston Smith
    #2624305, posted on January 31, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    John Comnenus;

    I was on the road unintentionally and had to sit in the car for most of the speech which was broadcast live on ABC News radio. On radio it sounded electrifying and I thought it skewered the Democrats by playing to the mainstream. Trump is unbelievable. If only we had a Trump. Abbott could have been Trump but squibbed it under media pressure.

    What we saw and heard today was Leadership. With a dirty great big ‘L’.
    Brilliant.

  51. hzhousewife
    #2624307, posted on January 31, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    lol Empire, loved Mt Ed and My Friend the Martian back on the day!

  52. struth
    #2624313, posted on January 31, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    America, the home of the brave.
    Australia, the home of the compliant.

